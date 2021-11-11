Tech
Augmented Reality Is the Next Mass Media – Are You Ready for the Revolution?
AR is essentially superimposing virtual elements into the viewer’s physical environment. Mass adoption of AR is slow but it is certain. The reason for this is the technology is still very new and will take considerable time to get internalized with the general public. The price reduction of AR devices will obviously be a major factor to it as with all other tech devices. Although some high-end smartphones do have AR features they don’t have the capability to use AR in a full-fledged manner. Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram have made the optimum use of a camera in your smartphones for AR. The selfie game was very popular because of the face filters of the Snapchat in 2015. The AR app Camera Effects by Facebook also was much appreciated in 2017.
Owing to companies like Facebook, Apple and Google there has been development and launches in the AR platform. Given that they have a huge user base they will naturally deploy their out-of-the-box AR applications to them. AR kit from Apple, Lens Studio from Snapchat and ARCore from Google has allowed the developers to come up with efficient and engaging AR apps and related features. In the future, there will be many AR features apart from the current virtual tape measures and photo-altering filters. In neurosurgeries, it has particularly strong application prospects.
2D content may have bored the hell out of everyone. AR gives superior UX than the current experience of 2D with its vivid 3D experience. The proof is evident from 75,00,00,000 downloads of Pokemon Go game. 1,60,00,000 daily views of Snapchat’s selfie lenses can also be said as another mass adoption of AR. The biggest adoption of AR will be in the field of E-commerce where static display boards can be enhanced with vivid UX. Ikea is a famous furniture brand and it released an AR app. Users could go through the app and view how the virtual furniture of their choice would fit into their living rooms. That is just one of the many cases.
Conclusion
The tech newsletters and magazines abound with the trends in the VR industry and AR is relatively less popular. But in fact, AR is the one that will have a bigger share among VR/AR technologies. As said in the beginning out of the total $108 billion AR/VR market that will be in 2020 the share of AR is around $83 billion. This in itself says about the potential of AR technology. The global expenditure on AR/VR technologies in 2018 is projected to be around $17.8 billion. This shows the huge market opportunity for such NGUI technologies.
By Sowmiya
Juego Studio is a pioneer in AR technology having built numerous solutions in them for various clients. One only needs to get in touch with us with their ideas and we’ll take care of the rest.
Tech
Phishing Attacks
Phishing is a type of social engineering attack often used to steal user data, including login credentials and credit card numbers. It occurs when an attacker, masquerading as a trusted entity, dupes a victim into opening an email, instant message, or text message. The recipient is then tricked into clicking a malicious link, which can lead to the installation of malware, the freezing of the system as part of a ransomware attack or the revealing of sensitive information. This article will talk about the types of phishing techniques and the prevention.
Phishing techniques
Here’s a brief look at five common phishing threats that often arise in enterprise settings. Each example features “Bob,” a mid-level employee in the finance department who is trying to get through his busy day and respond to hundreds of emails.
- Breach of Trust – Bob gets an email from what he thinks is his bank asking him to confirm a wire transfer. The email takes him to a link that looks like his bank’s website but it is actually a “spoofed” but identical copy of his bank’s website. When he gets to the page, he entered his credential but nothing happened. Too late, Bob just gave his bank password to a cybercriminal.
- False Lottery – Bob gets an email saying he’s won a prize from a sweepstakes. Normally, Bob is too savvy to fall for this trick. However, this email comes from his boss, Joe, and references a charity that they both support. He clicks, and ends up at a bogus page that loads malware.
- Data Update – Bob gets an email from Joe telling him to take a look at a document that is attached. The document contains malware. Bob may not even realize what has happened. He looks at the document, which seems normal. The resulting malware might log his keystrokes for months, compromise the entire network, and lead to massive security breaches throughout the organization.
- Sentimental Abuse – Bob gets an email from someone claiming to be Joe’s brother-in-law. He’s suffering from cancer and has had his insurance cancelled. He asks Bob to donate to help him recover from his illness. Bob clicks on the link and is taken to a bogus charity site. The site could host malware or just steal Bob’s credit card information via a bogus “online donation”.
- Impersonation – Bob gets an email from his boss Joe, who says that he needs money wired to a known vendor as pre-payment for an emergency job. Can Bob wire them the money right away? It seems fairly routine. Bob wires the money to the account requested. The money is untraceable and never seen again.
Prevent Phishing Attacks
- Keep Informed About Phishing Techniques – New phishing scams are being developed all the time. Without staying on top of these new phishing techniques, you could inadvertently fall prey to one. Keep your eyes peeled for news about new phishing scams. By finding out about them as early as possible, you will be at much lower risk of getting snared by one. For IT administrators, ongoing security awareness training and simulated phishing for all users is highly recommended in keeping security top of mind throughout the organization.
- Think Before You Click! – It’s fine to click on links when you’re on trusted sites. Clicking on links that appear in random emails and instant messages, however, isn’t such a smart move. Hover over links that you are unsure of before clicking on them. Do they lead where they are supposed to lead? A phishing email may claim to be from a legitimate company and when you click the link to the website, it may look exactly like the real website. The email may ask you to fill in the information but the email may not contain your name. Most phishing emails will start with “Dear Customer” so you should be alert when you come across these emails. When in doubt, go directly to the source rather than clicking a potentially dangerous link.
- Install an Anti-Phishing Toolbar – Most popular Internet browsers can be customized with anti-phishing toolbars. Such toolbars run quick checks on the sites that you are visiting and compare them to lists of known phishing sites. If you stumble upon a malicious site, the toolbar will alert you about it. This is just one more layer of protection against phishing scams, and it is completely free.
- Verify a Site’s Security – It’s natural to be a little wary about supplying sensitive financial information online. As long as you are on a secure website, however, you shouldn’t run into any trouble. Before submitting any information, make sure the site’s URL begins with “https” and there should be a closed lock icon near the address bar. Check for the site’s security certificate as well. If you get a message stating a certain website may contain malicious files, do not open the website. Never download files from suspicious emails or websites. Even search engines may show certain links which may lead users to a phishing webpage which offers low cost products. If the user makes purchases at such a website, the credit card details will be accessed by cybercriminals.
- Check Your Online Accounts Regularly – If you don’t visit an online account for a while, someone could be having a field day with it. Even if you don’t technically need to, check in with each of your online accounts on a regular basis. Get into the habit of changing your passwords regularly too. To prevent bank phishing and credit card phishing scams, you should personally check your statements regularly. Get monthly statements for your financial accounts and check each and every entry carefully to ensure no fraudulent transactions have been made without your knowledge.
- Keep Your Browser Up to Date – Security patches are released for popular browsers all the time. They are released in response to the security loopholes that phishers and other hackers inevitably discover and exploit. If you typically ignore messages about updating your browsers, stop. The minute an update is available, download and install it.
- Use Firewalls – High-quality firewalls act as buffers between you, your computer and outside intruders. You should use two different kinds: a desktop firewall and a network firewall. The first option is a type of software, and the second option is a type of hardware. When used together, they drastically reduce the odds of hackers and phishers infiltrating your computer or your network.
- Be Wary of Pop-Ups – Pop-up windows often masquerade as legitimate components of a website. All too often, though, they are phishing attempts. Many popular browsers allow you to block pop-ups; you can allow them on a case-by-case basis. If one manages to slip through the cracks, don’t click on the “cancel” button; such buttons often lead to phishing sites. Instead, click the small “x” in the upper corner of the window.
- Never Give Out Personal Information – As a general rule, you should never share personal or financially sensitive information over the Internet. This rule spans all the way back to the days of America Online, when users had to be warned constantly due to the success of early phishing scams. When in doubt, go visit the main website of the company in question, get their number and give them a call. Most of the phishing emails will direct you to pages where entries for financial or personal information are required. An Internet user should never make confidential entries through the links provided in the emails. Never send an email with sensitive information to anyone. Make it a habit to check the address of the website. A secure website always starts with “https”.
- Use Antivirus Software – There are plenty of reasons to use antivirus software. Special signatures that are included with antivirus software guard against known technology workarounds and loopholes. Just be sure to keep your software up to date. New definitions are added all the time because new scams are also being dreamed up all the time. Anti-spyware and firewall settings should be used to prevent phishing attacks and users should update the programs regularly. Firewall protection prevents access to malicious files by blocking the attacks. Antivirus software scans every file which comes through the Internet to your computer. It helps to prevent damage to your system.
Tech
Helpful Tips to Enjoy Great Gaming Experiences
Most of us love playing games on our computers, tablets, and smartphones. However, the games that we play on our consoles and computers do a much better job of creating a realistic experience. Video games are not only great for bonding with people we know, they are also a good medium for making new friends as well.
Here is how you can get the most out of modern video games:
Watch your expenses:
Heavy video game titles, especially when they just come out, are quite expensive. Some games cost even more than $50. Most people find such prices to be unreasonable. That does not mean you always have to spend a fortune in order to enjoy these games.
Here are some ways to enjoy games at cheaper rates.
- Wait for a few months after the games have been released, because prices come down quite significantly
- Shop on holidays and events, especially on Cyber Monday, when you get crazy discounts
- Consider buying legitimate used games from the market, as they are considerably cheaper
However, do not buy pirated games, because it takes away the fun. Also, if you are playing online games, then your copy needs to be licensed and registered to get all the features.
Playing family friendly games
Many games out there are meant to be played exclusively by adults, and they might even contain a bit of profanity. If you want to enjoy the gaming experience with your children, then you will want to avoid such titles. The best way to find out is to check for the ESRB ratings. They are very much like movie ratings that separate adult content from family friendly ones.
Here are some things you should do to make your experience better:
- Set up a family online account on your consoles, so you can save your history and continue from where you left off the last time
- When you enable the internet on your console, make sure that the privacy settings are enabled the way you want
- Disable automatic payments for in-game upgrades, as kids might inadvertently choose the wrong options and waste money
- Game strategies to help you succeed
- Some of the console games that come out today have complex strategies. You will take a while to get the hang of them.
If you play a lot of first person shooter (or FPS) games:
- Make sure you play individually for a while, so that you understand how all the options work
- Do not reload your gun in the game. Always hide or crouch when reloading, else another player can kill you while reloading
- The key to doing well in shooter games is staying alive, so it is always defense first
- Save your games at different points, so you can go back to a previous state if you don’t like what you did.
Console games are not just entertainment, but also give the brain and body workout. They also help children in developing many physical and mental skills. More importantly, they let you relieve your stress after a hard day’s work.
Tech
Lacing Up – The Trick to Lacing Up Ice Skates Properly
Lacing up ice skates is not as straight forward as one would think. When I was first learning how to skate, no one explained to me how important the fit and feel of the boot on the foot actually is. It wasn’t until I bought my first pair of ice skates in the pro-shop at the local ice arena that I got a lesson in how to put on a pair of ice skates properly. That was about six months later!
First of all, the boot of an ice skate must feel like a glove. It shouldn’t be loose or floppy in anyway. The boot after all, is an extension of your foot and being able to feel the ice is essential. So, to begin, first time skaters tend to wear thick heavy socks and this is okay for rental boots. Rental boots have little to no insulation at all so feet can get very cold in the rental boots. If a skater has ventured to buy their first pair of ice skates from the pro shop at their local rink, then it is better to wear thin socks because new skates do tend to have some insulation.
When putting on the skate, loosen all the laces so that the foot slides in easily. Then, once the foot is snuggly in the boot, tap the heel of the blade on the matt to push the heel back into the back of the boot. Adjust the tongue of the boot to fit squarely on top of the ankle. Then, put the foot with the boot flat on the floor and test the fit of the boot. Does boot pinch anywhere? Do the toes push up against the toe of the boot or do they rest flat and comfortable? Do the sides of the boot pinch at all or do the sides of your foot rest comfortably? Make sure the boot is comfortable on the foot before beginning to lace up the boot. This is important because if the boot is not comfortable in the boot unlaced, it won’t feel better when the boot is laced up.
Next, put the skate flat on the ground (or at least the heel of the boot) and begin lacing up the boot. Be sure to make the laces lie flat as you tie up the boot. Once you get close to the ankle part of the boot, lean the ankle forward so that there is bend in the ankle, see below:
Then, begin lacing up the ankle so that there is give in the boot. This is very important because you need flex in the ankle in order have movement and to facilitate various position and moves on the ice. As you get to the top of the boot there should be hooks to wrap the laces around. While the laces should be secure, do not lace it up to tight around the top of the boot. Again, the ankle will need to flex in the boot so allow for movement.
Lastly, make sure the laces are tied in a way that will not allow them to come untied. A lace dragging on the ice is a recipe for disaster and there is no worse a fall than when a lace gets under caught under the blade.
Okay, now that your boots are on and ready to go, it’s time to go have some fun!
Happy skating!
Augmented Reality Is the Next Mass Media – Are You Ready for the Revolution?
Beware The Many Forms of Ransomware
Kim Janey throws farewell bash as she prepares to leave acting mayorship
How Zam.io is Reshaping Crypto Investing and the CeFi World
What Is Radon Gas and Why It Has Become a Major Health Problem
Phishing Attacks
When is it OK to Touch Newborn Hamsters – Why You Should Not Touch Them Before 3 to 4 Weeks
Charlie Baker again pushes stoned driving bill with drugged driving causalities on the rise
Cryptopunk Killers: Which NFT Tokens Can Replace Famous Pixel Heroes
Affordable Health Care Supplemental Insurance for Seniors
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19