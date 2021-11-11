News
Before Veterans Day, Boston’s own Tuskegee Airman reflects on long journey
Enoch Woodhouse showed up to his Army assignment a day late and covered in soot, literally and figuratively held back by the color of his skin.
But that’s just the start of his story, a long and rich one that’s led one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen through the Ivy League, a law practice and back to his hometown of Boston, where on Wednesday he got a hug from the first Black chief executive of the city, and on Thursday, Veterans Day, he’ll attend multiple ceremonies as an honored guest.
Lt. Col. Woodhouse, first of the Army and then, when it was created, the Air Force, was part of the Airmen, the legendary all-Black combat unit in World War II, several years before the military integrated.
Woodhouse, who said he’s turning 95 in January, is from a family of preachers in Roxbury. He went to Boston English and graduated right in the heat of the Second World War, signing up when he was just 17.
“That’s the thing — from ’41 to ’45, the aim of every American — Black, white, Asian, so forth — was to serve America,” Woodhouse recounted to the Herald. “So we all went with — this is true — we all went in with diplomas in ink not dry.”
He and his largely white Boston English classmates hopped on a train — but then he was eventually thrown off of it and told to wait for an all-Black one. That one came 14 hours later, carrying Black people and coal.
So when he finally made it to base, he was late and covered in coal dust, to the displeasure of the commanding officers. He then would run into trouble in the officer training school mess hall, being told he couldn’t eat with the all-white other officers unless there was a curtain separating his table from the others’. He resorted to eating just in the snack area, where no one bothered him, meaning his choices were limited to hot dogs and finger foods.
“So if you invite me any place, don’t offer me that,” the still-very-quotable Woodhouse cracked.
But he eventually ended up with the Tuskegee Airmen, becoming an officer in charge of handing out the paychecks. He’s actually among the youngest of the original Tuskegee Airmen, and he said he keeps in touch with comrades. He figures he’ll call some on Veterans Day and check in.
Woodhouse would go on to attend Yale undergrad and then law school at Boston University before working as a trial lawyer for several decades. He and the rest of Tuskegee Airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2006.
There’s no way of viewing how Woodhouse was treated back then when he enlisted as anything but poorly, but still there he is, walking around Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s farewell address event in his “World War II Veteran” ballcap and his Tuskegee Airmen jacket, hugging the outgoing acting mayor and getting ready to go to a few events the next day.
How does he square all that?
“We were treated according to the zeitgeist of America, which still has repercussions today,” Woodhouse said, essentially shrugging at that question. “You have to work around it. And I’m aware of it. But I don’t let that deter me from what I have to do. And even when I’m discriminated against — excellence is the best barrier to discrimination.”
Sons offer $50,000 reward for mom who went missing in Boston 46 years ago
On June 4, 1975, Dorothy Goroshko went out for drinks with some friends in North Station. Afterward, they said their goodbyes, and Goroshko vanished into the night air.
The next morning, after her three sons awoke to find her gone, the oldest, Anthony, 20, went to the Brighton Police station three times before they took his missing person report. Then he returned home, suddenly finding himself the father figure of what was left of their family.
Forty-six years later, the three brothers have long since suspected their mother is dead, and now they’re offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can lead them to her remains.
“What’s most important to me right now is to find her body and give her a proper burial,” said Rick Goroshko, who was 14 when their mother went missing. “And if someone can lead us to her body, maybe they can also lead us to her killer.”
When their mother disappeared, he, Anthony and their brother, John, who was 12 at the time, were more frightened than they’d ever been, mostly that she might never return home, but also that if they told anyone, they might be separated. So with the exception of their mother’s sister, their grandmother and his best friend, Rick Goroshko never told anyone.
“We had to go on as if nothing had happened,” he said. “We had to get ready for school every day. We had to make our own meals. But at first, it was all about hope. I thought of getting off the school bus every day and hoping and praying she’d be home.”
She never was, of course. But life went on.
Over the years, Rick Goroshko kept in touch with many Boston Police detectives, but they never did find his mother, a blond-haired beauty who had cookies and milk waiting for them when they came home from school and who made them “Sunday gravy” with macaroni, meatballs and sausage. They also never found her yellow 1970 Ford Maverick with a black roof and the license plate 9K7755.
“It would be great to hold someone accountable, but at the very least, we want to bring her home and give her a proper burial,” Rick Goroshko said. “She deserves that.”
The Boston Police Department’s Unsolved Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to call (617) 343-4470 or, to remain anonymous, (800)-494-TIPS.
Battenfeld: Michelle Wu’s call for police cuts butts up against real life
Real life is butting up against campaign rhetoric as Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu deals with a spate of attacks on police officers and violence against school teachers.
Police reform — one of the cornerstones of Wu’s campaign — could be in doubt because of the increased violence directed at cops.
Wu now has to juggle her vow to reform the police department and cut its budget while also showing support for the wounded officers.
“What is your message to people who think it’s okay to shoot a police officer?” a reporter bluntly asked Wu on Wednesday.
“I mean would push back on the frame of that question,” Wu replied. “We are sitting where every person is part of the community.”
That somewhat bungled answer shows what a tough balancing act Wu faces when cops and teachers are under attack.
Wu, who was elected in a landslide, did put out a statement and visited the wounded officers in the hospital — a bare minimum duty all mayors must perform.
Showing up at scenes of shootings was something previous mayors, Ray Flynn, the late Thomas Menino and Marty Walsh, mastered. Boston residents have become accustomed to a hands-on mayor standing by cops and firefighters.
But it was easier for them — they were considered supporters of the police.
Wu doesn’t yet have the trust of police, especially after she endorsed a 10% cut in police overtime and regular budgets.
While she stayed away from terms like “defund the police” she also spoke often of the need to reform the troubled department, which has been without a commissioner for months.
And even after a school principal was attacked and punched by a student, Wu restated her vow to keep police and other public safety measures like metal detectors out of the schools.
One of Wu’s first assignments will be to find a new police commissioner and that should tell a lot about the way she’s going to approach public safety.
If she appoints a law and order commissioner progressives who got Wu elected will view it as a betrayal.
And if she reneges on cutting the police budget, Wu’s honeymoon with liberals may be over quickly.
But if she does move to cut the police budget, that could be unpopular with besieged residents who want more police presence on the streets.
Kim Janey throws farewell bash as she prepares to leave acting mayorship
Acting Mayor Kim Janey threw herself a farewell bash, touting some of the “amazing” actions of her administration as she prepared to leave the big office next week.
“I think I’ve done an amazing job,” Janey told reporters when asked if she did well in her position, which she leaves next week. “I think this is an incredible city. I think we’ve had a lot of challenges. I think we’ve worked through them, and we have put our city in a much better position.”
Janey, by dint of her council presidency, rose to the position of acting mayor in March when then-Mayor Martin Walsh left to become the U.S. Labor secretary. Janey, who’s Black, was the first woman and first person of color to serve as the city’s chief executive.
And now with the election of her onetime rival Michelle Wu, Janey’s tenure comes to a close on Tuesday.
In her speech, she touted several cultural moves she made, such as changing Columbus Day in Boston to Indigenous People’s Day.
When Janey took office, she faced both a strong headwind and a silver lining: the pandemic and vaccination effort were ongoing — and also the federal coronavirus relief dollars began rolling in, giving her the opportunity to be the one to spend that cash. She did so in large chunks including on housing supports and rental relief.
Her tenure also saw steadily worsening conditions in the Mass and Cass area, though over the last month, she’s implemented a plan to begin to dismantle the tent city there.
The event, put on by the city at Roxbury’s Hibernian Hall, included a short video of various photos and clips of Janey.
As is the norm with Janey’s events, the word “acting” was nowhere to be found, even though that’s her legal title.
Various local bigwigs turned up, including U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Mayor-elect Wu and various city councilors, state reps and other dignitaries.
When Wu takes office, Janey reverts back to being the city council president and the district councilor from Roxbury. She didn’t run for the council office again — instead shooting for a full term as mayor, a race in which she finished fourth — so she will be out of office come January.
Janey said she’d take some time to relax and do some writing, acknowledging the rigors of the big office.
But still, she waxed poetic about the sights and sounds of the city that the mayor’s office made her appreciate all the more.
“From the Citgo sign in Fenway to the Simco’s sign in Mattapan, from Jamaica Pond to the Frog Pond, from Copley Square to Nubian Square — there are so many things that make Boston the vibrant city that she is,” Janey said in her address. “But what I love most about Boston is her people.”
