How to
Beware The Many Forms of Ransomware
Ransomware has proven to be a major problem for companies both large and small. It can attack your data in a multitude of ways and bring your business operation to a complete halt.
In many instances it can cost hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars to regain access and use of the pirated information.
According to the Chainanalysis 2021 Crypto Crime Report, the total amount paid by ransomware victims increased by 311% in 2020 to reach nearly $350 million worth of cryptocurrency, (the most popular form of payment) and the problem will continue to grow.
Overall the best defense against a ransomware attack is a good offense. Understanding the various forms of ransomware can help a company prepare for an intrusion. Here are some tips to help deal with any type of cybercriminal.
First, for those unfamiliar with ransomware, it is a virus that silently encrypts the user’s data on their computer. It can infiltrate your system and deny access to key information, impeding or shutting down all business activity.
Once the intruder has stolen and encrypted the data, a message can appear demanding an amount of money be paid to regain access to the information. The victim has only a set amount of time to pay the cybercriminal. If the deadline passes the ransom can increase.
Some types of ransomware have the ability to search for other computers on the same network to infect. Others infect their hosts with more malware, which could lead to stealing login credentials. This is especially dangerous for sensitive information, such as the passwords for banking and financial accounts.
The two main types of ransomware are called Crypto ransomware and Locker ransomware. Crypto ransomware encrypts various files on a computer so the user cannot access them. Locker ransomware does not encrypt files. Rather, it “locks” the victim out of their device, preventing them from using it. Once it prevents access, it prompts the victim to pay money to unlock their device.
Many well-known cyberattacks with ransomware have occurred during the past few years. These include…
“WannaCry” in 2017. It spread throughout 150 countries including the United Kingdom. It was designed to manipulate a Windows vulnerability. By May of that year, it had infected over 100,000 computers.
The WannaCry attack affected many UK hospital trusts, costing the NHS about £92 million. Users were locked out and a ransom in the form of Bitcoin was demanded. The attack exposed the problematic use of outdated systems. The cyberattack caused worldwide financial losses of about $4 billion.
Ryuk is a ransomware attack that spread in the middle of 2018. It disabled the Windows System Restore option on PC computers. Without a backup, it was impossible to restore the files that were encrypted. It also encrypted network drives. Many of the organizations targeted were in the United States. The demanded ransoms were paid, and the estimated loss is at $640,000.
KeRanger is thought to be the first ransomware attack to successfully infect Mac computers, which operate on the OSX platform. It was put into an installer of an open source BitTorrent client, also known as Transmission. When users downloaded the infected installer, their devices became infected with the ransomware. The virus sits idle for three days and then encrypts roughly 300 different types of files. Next, it downloads a file that includes a ransom, demanding one Bitcoin and providing instructions on how to pay the ransom. After the ransom is paid, the victim’s files are decrypted.
As ransomware becomes increasingly complex, the methods used to spread it also becomes more sophisticated. Examples include:
Pay-per-install. This targets devices that have already been compromised and could easily be infected by ransomware.
Drive-by downloads. This ransomware is installed when a victim unknowingly visits a compromised website.
Links in emails or social media messages. This method is the most common. Malicious links are sent in emails or online messages for victims to click on.
Cybersecurity experts agree, if you are the victim of a ransomware attack, do not pay the ransom. Cybercriminals could still keep your data encrypted, even after the payment, and demand more money later.
Instead back-up all data to an external drive or the cloud so it can easily be restored. If your data is not backed up, contact your internet security company to see if they offer a decryption tool for these types of circumstances.
Managed Service Providers can perform a risk analysis without cost and determine a company’s safety risks.
Understanding the vulnerabilities for a possible intrusion, and preparing in advance to defeat them, is the best way to stop a cyber thief from wreaking havoc on your company.
How to
When is it OK to Touch Newborn Hamsters – Why You Should Not Touch Them Before 3 to 4 Weeks
Experienced hamster owners recommend that it is OK to touch newborn hamsters 3 to 4 weeks after they are born. The reason why you should not touch the newborn hamsters before 3 to 4 weeks into their birthday is simple: Scent.
Why you should not touch them before 3 to 4 weeks
- This is because mother hamsters identify their babies by their unique scent. When you touch them, you will leave a scent on them and their mom will not be able to recognize them and will not feed or take care of them. This will be fatal for the babies because the mother hamster may end up eating them or will leave them out of her nest and will not feed or keep them warm.
If you need to handle the hamster babies before they wean, use a pair of clean and non-abrasive gloves because baby hamsters have very sensitive skin. Do this only if you have to because this will increase the risk of your baby hamsters being abandoned or eaten by their mother.
3 to 4 weeks is the time when newborn baby hamsters wean and it is only safe to touch them after that. The reason why you should not touch the newborn hamsters before they wean is because you will take away the unique scent their mom recognize them by.
I hope you have learned something new from my article and I want to emphasize that you should touch your newborn hamsters, with a pair of gloves, only if you have to do so. Wishing you and your hamster happiness!
How to
The Truth Will Stand When The World Is On Fire
Summary
A version of this statement is often passed down within families. It comes from a variety of sources. One is Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice”: “The Truth will Out.” In Ephesians 5:9 of The Bible, a modern translation fits the statement: “The light within you produces what is good, right, and true.” Essentially, it is the little voice in our heart that tells us right from wrong. The world is on fire when enough people do not listen to that little voice. Yet, time after time, even when the world is on fire, enough people have listened, combined, and acted for the collective good. Another quote: “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall one by one, an un-pitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.” Give Edmund Burke, an Irish political philosopher, credit for saying something that we all know to be true.
Tests of our Character
It tends to happen in small groups. Someone does something out of line. What do the others in the small group do? Usually, they tolerate the act. Then, the antagonist believes that his/her activity has borne fruit. It happens again. Most likely, the group will take note, but will not get involved. A psychologist among them would have an opportunity to conduct a case study on what has become a group dynamic. For everyone else in the group, this could be the opening volley of misery. This is the tyrant in the office, the bully on the school ground,the rule breaker and mischief- maker. What happens if someone in the office realizes, after repeated disruptions, that he/she must stand up to the tyrant? What indeed? If one good person takes a stand, the rest of the group still must do something. Usually, they do nothing. “Let Human Resources handle it.” “Discipline is the teacher’s job.” These moments are a test of character for everyone in the small group. If someone stands up for right, and stands alone, the stronger personality will win. Quite often, the stronger personality belongs to the tyrant. An emboldened tyrant will dominate, much as a sheep-herding dog dominates sheep that outnumber the dog, perhaps 200:1.
Citizens
People predominately live their lives as members of a human society. In some parts of the world, those societies are still called tribes. In industrialized countries, citizens often form around villages, towns, cities. Folks identify themselves to be part of a district, a state, a region and a country. Besides geography, people form around their familial ties, their religion, their sport team, their school, their earned educational designation (society of engineers, local labor union). In all of these examples of shared human bonds, the rule of law is necessary. Someone must lead. He/’she is expected to promote the welfare of the society through governance. Tests of our character are found here too. The same people who will not listen to their inner voice, will not stand up for righteousness, will not support the one who does, also will not likely contribute to the society. They will not lead or volunteer to support. They will not vote and will not communicate with the one who was elected. When trouble comes, they expect the police to handle it. When their child acts out in public, they will not correct the child. Their country might have been born from sacrifice. Others, before them, may have given their lives to guarantee the freedoms that all of the citizens enjoy. Yet, in time of need, during crisis, and even during the safe times when voting in the best leader is so important, so many will shirk their obligation to their ancestors and to the society’s needs today. They will not listen to their inner voice. “Let someone else vote.” “Someone should say something to that lady who lets her dog C*** on their lawn.” “I don’t have time to answer that senator who asked me how he is doing in Congress.” “Those poor starving people in the earthquake zone;someone should organize food for them.” “What is the world coming to? Those people have just taken another country. Don’t they realize that their leader is a tyrant? I hope we stay out of it.”
The Truth
The rule of law only works when society enforces the rule. Many will argue that there is too much corruption and crime in the world, too many different points of view to gain consensus on what is right, vast distances in geography, and greater personal risks today make it harder to take a principled stand. Yet, no argument has the strength to withstand public scrutiny or self-examination. When we do not take a stand, we stand for nothing. Edmund Burke is not remembered for being correct about the stands that he took. He is admired for standing up. Any of us who have done that in our lives, look back on the moment without the stinging rebuke of regret. The ones who stand alone against the tyrant and bully stand tall, even if they lose. It is the ones who will not stand with him/her, those who let themselves fail the test of character, who cast their eyes down to their shoes in the presence of the one who was sacrificed. But, take heart. Some of the most admired, good people of societies were slackers for much of their early lives. One day, they looked up and stood up for right. That became their habit. The truth will stand when the world is on fire. Truth is revealed by people who will not tolerate a wrong. When they stand, they are the rock. Those who stand with them build a stone wall about that rock. Never are there too many of them to extinguish a moral fire. There can be too few. Stand up!
How to
What Is a Canvas?
Canvas
The word canvas is a generic term to describe an industrial fabric. A canvas is a heavy, strong, and rigid woven fabric that is made from cotton or synthetic (man-made) fibers, which is used for awnings, industrial covers, slipcovers along with various other applications. A canvas comes in different grades, qualities, and weights. A canvas is usually available in a plain or basket (oxford) weave pattern. We will review various weave patterns in a future article.
When trying to find a particular canvas for your project, the internet can be a useful resource but can also be confusing due to the varied available choices. Some example products made from canvas fabrics are, but not limited to: floor cloths, goat coats, scuba divebags, awnings, boat covers, tipis, tents, shopping totes, punching bags, chaps, industrial pipe insulation, slipcovers, pet beds, luggage, tennis court screens, theater curtains, stage curtains, upholstery covers and various other products.
Ballistic fabrics
Ballistic fabrics are made from nylon yarn and are extremely strong. This synthetic nylon fabric is woven in a basket weave, and is coated with polyurethane on one side, making it highly water-repellent. Ballistic fabrics were first used in World War II for airmen. They would protect against small shrapnel and debris (flak). Today, most protective vests are made with a Kevlar/Nylon combination. Ballistic fabrics are primarily used in motorcycle jackets and pants, luggage and small packs. Ballistic nylons have high abrasion resistance and almost no elongation.
Cotton Duck Canvas
Cotton duck is a woven canvas made of 100% cotton (natural) fiber. Popular work wear products are still made with a cotton fabric because of it’s breathability and durability. Heavy cotton duck is also used for tool bags and crafter supply bags. Some of the heavier duck fabric is used in heavy duty tool bags, which are used by mechanics and linemen in the oil and gas industry. Cotton duck canvas is available in weights from 7 oz/sq yd to 30 oz/sq yd, and in a variety of colors. Waxed cotton duck is used for outdoor industrial covers. This cotton duck is treated with a wax finish making it waterproof, and flame retardant. They are used on farms to cover heavy equipment or even made into tarpaulins to wrap steam pipes during the winter. Light weight cotton duck is used in a variety of upholstery applications. 7 oz duck can be used as curtain liners or artist canvas. 10 oz cotton duck is commonly used in replacement slip covers.
Augmented Reality Is the Next Mass Media – Are You Ready for the Revolution?
Beware The Many Forms of Ransomware
Kim Janey throws farewell bash as she prepares to leave acting mayorship
How Zam.io is Reshaping Crypto Investing and the CeFi World
What Is Radon Gas and Why It Has Become a Major Health Problem
Phishing Attacks
When is it OK to Touch Newborn Hamsters – Why You Should Not Touch Them Before 3 to 4 Weeks
Charlie Baker again pushes stoned driving bill with drugged driving causalities on the rise
Cryptopunk Killers: Which NFT Tokens Can Replace Famous Pixel Heroes
Affordable Health Care Supplemental Insurance for Seniors
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19