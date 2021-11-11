Bitcoin Extends Correction, Why The Bulls Might Take Back Step

Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $66,000 against the US Dollar. BTC might extend its downside correction towards $62,000 in the near term.
Bitcoin started a downside correction below the $66,000 and $65,000 levels.
The price is now trading below $65,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $66,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could continue to move down towards the $62,000 support.
Bitcoin Price Corrects Lower
Bitcoin price failed to gain pace above the $66,000 resistance zone. As a result, BTC saw a bearish reaction below the $65,500 support level.
Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $66,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The pair gained pace below the $65,000 support and the price dropped towards $63,000. A low is formed near $62,700 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a recovery wave above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $68,991 swing high to $62,700 low.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $64,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $65,000 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The main resistance is now forming near the $65,800 level.
It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $68,991 swing high to $62,700 low. A clear break above $65,800 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a fresh increase. The next major resistance sits near the $67,500 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $65,000 resistance zone, it could extend its downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $63,500 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $63,000 level. The next major support is near the $62,500 level, below which the price could even struggle to stay above the $62,000 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $63,500, followed by $62,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $65,000, $65,800 and $66,500.
ArtTactic, the research firm, published a report where they found out that female NFT artists only made 5% of all Nifty Gateway’s NFT sales during the past 21 months.
The NFT space generated a trading volume of over $10.67 billion in 3Q 2021 alone, and with such a remarkable growth ArtTactic’s report set off many alarms.
Anders Petterson, the founder of ArtTactic, started the report by saying: “Before we throw ourselves into the metaverse, it might be a good idea to stop and ask ourselves what we want this digital universe to look like, before we repeat our mistakes from the past.”
Grimes is the only female artist to make it to the top-10 NFT sales list with $8.9 million in sales. The next one ranked below the top-10 is Jo-Ani Charland in 50th place with a total of $1.6 million in sales.
Many have talked about the potential for diversity in the NFT ecosystem and the technology itself indeed opens horizons for many, but can the individuals that manage it do the same?
As this generation is more amicable than any has ever been to women in power, men still control the majority of the money, they control the markets: who buys the most, who sells the most.
Know The Artworld Market: What Will Be NFTs’ Take?
The National Museum Of Women In Arts shares on its website many facts on gender inequity in the arts reported by different surveys and studies all over the world, and it is not a pretty landscape:
“The NEA found that as women artists age, they earn progressively less than their male artist counterparts. Women artists aged 55–64 earn only 66¢ for each $1 earned by men.” National Endowment for the Arts
“In the U.K., 64% of undergraduates and 65% of postgraduates in creative arts and design are women, but 68% of the artists represented at top London commercial galleries are men.” Freelands Foundation
Is It A Matter Of Risk-taking?
A 2021 GFLEC survey reports that “women are less financially literate than men”, “but they know more than they think they know.” The study claims this “can be explained by women’s lower confidence levels”.
Some have expressed that it is a matter of taking risks being characteristic of masculinity, but risk-taking is not a one-dimensional personality trait, meaning that any person could take risks while making certain decisions, then take no risks for others. So, what creates the gender gap in financial risks and the technological world?
As humans, we tend to avoid what we see as a high risk. Women will naturally avoid the spaces that seem riskier to them than they do to men. Cordelia Fine, an associate professor at the University of Melbourne, researched multiple views on the risk-taking subject and quoted a study by James Flynn and colleagues that suggest an important remark:
Perhaps white males see less risk in the world because they create, manage, control, and benefit from so much of it. Perhaps women and non-white men see the world as more dangerous because in many ways they are more vulnerable, because they benefit less from many of its technologies and institutions, and because they have less power and control,
In a research paper written by Gianni Brighetti and Caterina Lucarelli they state that:
Our findings support that there is no “biological” reason that induces women to be risk-averse, or in general to refuse uncertainty. (…) Nevertheless, (…) our paper asserts that a cultural bias induces women to believe themselves as risk averter, on the one hand, and men to believe themselves as risk lovers; even if the both, facing a risky task, behave the same.
A Harvard University legal scholar Cass Sunstein, also quoted by Fine, goes through what lays behind choices: “aspirations, tastes, physical states, responses to existing roles and norms, values, judgments, emotions, drives, beliefs, whims.”
Is it evolutionary or is it cultural? Saying that it is an “evolutionary” trait sounds like there is nowhere around it. Calling it “cultural” or understanding the psyche behind it implies a possibility of change and a systematic reason behind it.
Women do not exist to “ensure” reproduction as if they were less human or had less consciousness than men. The inherited traits that resulted from a man’s world are there, but no longer needed to survive them.
If there is something women should “avoid” is further inheriting the so-called “lack of confidence” behind gender disparities in the tech and financial world. Hopefully, the alarming report will result in more female artists finding their way into the NFT ecosystem.
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Structure Finance token (STF) under the trading pair (STF/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 11 at 1 p.m. UTC.
Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing developers to create various structured financial products. Their experienced team adds unique value to the project’s development by bringing their knowledge from traditional finance to the STF project.
Users can use STF for transaction fees and purchasing option products. To encourage users to deposit assets, Structure Finance will provide token incentives in STF for a positive feedback loop. Token holders can collectively participate in protocol governance, such as decision-making regarding fee ratios and additional platform features.
Structure Finance supports the development of different structured financial products. Creating products like these has a high barrier to entry due to the technical skills and coding skills required to implement them. STF believes that it is critical to make this process easier, as they feel there is massive potential for the integration of these structured products across DeFi protocols. The platform will serve as both a standalone solution and one that can be added into other DeFi protocols seamlessly.
Structure Finance provides easy-to-use tools for creating structured financial products based on cryptocurrencies. Two options products are already fully developed, providing users with new features for trading and hedging against volatility.
The STF team has extensive experience in structured products based on their root in traditional finance. This experience allows them to be able to deliver new products and structures to the crypto space at a rapid pace.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.
AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.
To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

The purpose of the research is to determine the effect of digitalization.
Bank cryptocurrency projects must be outlined within the next three years.
It has been reported that the Banco de Espana plans to assess the effect of digitalization on financial services, according to sources at the central bank.
For years, the Bank of Spain has stayed deafeningly mute on the subject of digital currencies. This year, though, it is manifesting itself. For banks, a digital currency service provider registration, now all ready for set up.
According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais. The Banco de Espana is now collecting further information. From financial institutions that are involved in the use of digital money in their operations.
The purpose of the research is to determine the effect of digitalization on financial services. Rather than to restrict or encourage digital currencies in any way. Included in this category are ties with digital asset service providers as well as interests in and other exposure to cryptocurrencies. Bank cryptocurrency projects must be outlined within the next three years, according to the report.
More Open Towards Digital Currency
The new approach comes at a time when big Spanish banks are becoming more open to digital money. Banco Santander, the country’s largest bank, has revealed intentions to launch a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF). Furthermore, BBVA and CaixaBank are two more financial institutions that are experimenting with digital assets.
Santander and four other big Spanish banks have developed a proof-of-concept for smart contract payment transfers, which they have shared with the public. The blockchain-based bond issued by Banco Santander was redeemed in 2019.