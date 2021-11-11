News
Cale Makar primed for Avalanche return from injury against Canucks
Cale Makar is back.
The star Avalanche defenseman will return to play Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena after missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury. Makar has six points (two goals) through eight games this season as Colorado’s leader in average ice time (25:00).
“I’m ready to go tonight,” Makar said. “We’ll see how it goes. But I’m excited to get back in, for sure. … I’ve had some bad bounces here. But at the end of the day, you just kind of keep rolling with it and have fun.”
Makar will join Devon Toews on the Avs’ top defensive pairing for the first time with both players healthy this season.
“We just try and compliment each other well,” Makar said. “Obviously, we’re both pretty offensive guys. But at the same time, we know our role is to be back defensively. It will be a good one getting back (playing together) tonight. … We have so much depth that I think almost everybody can play with anybody on this back-end.”
Footnotes. Injured Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has also been cleared to return from an undisclosed injury to play against the Canucks. … Defenseman Sam Girard, after leaving the practice ice Wednesday with an apparent injury, was a full participant Thursday for the team’s morning skate.
Text messages shed light on life of teen suspect in Denver arson fire that killed Senegalese family
On the night a police car pulled behind 16-year-old Kevin Bui’s vehicle in early September 2020, nearly a month had passed since someone set fire to a home in northeast Denver, killing a baby, a toddler and three adults in a ferocious overnight blaze.
Investigators had released photos of three suspects — ghostly figures in sweatshirts and full masks — as well as of a car thought to be involved in the crime, a dark, four-door sedan with tinted windows. But it would be months yet before they’d charge Kevin, his 16-year-old friend Gavin Seymour and a 15-year-old boy with the murders. The older teens are due in court Friday.
When the police officer pulled up that night, Kevin stopped his car. He waited for the officer to step out and start walking toward him. Then he took off.
“Now you just made the car even hotter,” his older sister Tanya Bui rebuked him in text messages later. “…IDK what to tell you anymore bud…wtf.”
“I (was) just like, what did I possibly get pulled over for besides them recognizing my car,” Kevin responded. He didn’t say why police would be looking for his car.
The conversation between the siblings was included in 224 pages of text messages offered as evidence in a federal drug and gun case against Tanya Bui, who has not been charged in connection with the fatal fire, although a federal prosecutor said there is evidence she helped her brother plan or cover-up the crime.
The text messages span from July through September 2020 and paint an intimate picture of the pair’s relationship, offering insight into a case in which authorities have so far released few details. Kevin and his sister were arrested in January, six months after the fire.
Kevin and Gavin each face 60 charges, including murder, in connection with the Aug. 5, 2020, fatal fire at the Green Valley Ranch home. Five members of a Senegalese family — 29-year-old Djibril Diol, 23-year-old Adja Diol, their 2-year-old daughter Khadija, 25-year-old Hassan Diol and her 6-month-old daughter, Hawa Baye — died in the blaze. Others escaped by leaping from the burning house.
Kevin and Gavin, both now 17, are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday in which prosecutors from the Denver District Attorney’s Office are expected to detail the evidence against the teenagers.
The text messages show that Kevin frequently dealt drugs at his sister’s request, at least once leaving school to do so. The siblings sometimes sparred — “You irritate my soul,” Tanya Bui once griped — but largely worked together to deliver marijuana and fentanyl to customers all over the Denver area.
Kevin carried out about 30 drug deals at his sister’s direction over 55 days between July and September 2020, according to the text messages. He met customers in Lakewood, Thornton, Wheat Ridge, Littleton and Denver. He stopped at McDonald’s restaurants, single family homes, apartments, street corners and paint shops.
“You wanna go serve some people for me?” Tanya Bui texted on Aug. 3, 2020.
“Where?” Kevin answered.
“Evans and Tejon and 9th and Downing,” Tanya Bui responded. “I’ll pay for your tank if you want to go.”
“…A okay,” Kevin replied.
Once, Tanya Bui, who was 23 when she was arrested in January, sent her brother to buy a new SIM card for a cell phone, telling him not to use his name and to pay cash.
“I didn’t have any cash so I paid on my card,” he reported back later.
“OMG dude, you shouldn’t have got it,” Tanya Bui answered. “…Now they’re going to track it to your name.”
Other times, the siblings chatted about groceries, dentist appointments, their parents, breakups and taking out the trash. At no point in the months of text messages included in court filings do the siblings discuss the Green Valley Ranch fire. Four days after the fire, Tanya Bui took her brother, Gavin and another friend “for a drive,” the messages show.
Attorneys for the siblings did not return requests for comment for this story.
On the night Kevin fled from the traffic stop, Tanya Bui warned her brother that the decision to run would eventually catch up to him, and told him not to tell their father, who ran an accounting business (now also under investigation) where the siblings sometimes met to exchange drugs, according to the text messages.
“Don’t say anything to dad,” Tanya Bui wrote.
“I think I should, but regardless if it gets that far I’ll turn myself in for dad,” Kevin responded.
“…You seriously need to chill out and quit freaking out for nothing, that’s gonna get you in more trouble than anything,” Tanya Bui responded. “You’re only 16 Kevin. For one, you don’t need to be driving around all crazy at night and doing no hot boy (stuff) because you already know why. You’re my little brother and I love you but I can’t save you from everything.”
Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and TAMMY WEBBER
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester in the streets fired a shot in the air and Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with his rifle, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Thursday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.
John Black took the stand as part of an effort by Rittenhouse’s lawyers to show that the then-17-year-old had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot three men, killing two, during a turbulent night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha last year.
The defense has suggested to the jury that the relevant timeframe for determining whether Rittenhouse’s use of force was reasonable consists of just a few minutes around the shootings.
Prosecutors, for their part, have stressed a much longer window, saying the tragic chain of events occurred over hours, starting with Rittenhouse’s fateful decision to go to a volatile protest with a rifle.
Rittenhouse, now 18, committed the shootings during unrest that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison if convicted. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.
Rittenhouse had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
On Wednesday, Rittenhouse spent most of the day on the stand giving his account of what happened in those frenzied minutes on Aug. 25, 2020, sobbing so hard at one point that the judge called a recess.
“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he said.
In an account largely corroborated by video and the prosecution’s own witnesses, Rittenhouse said that the first man cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of his rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard, and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.
His testimony was interrupted by an angry exchange in which his lawyers demanded a mistrial with no chance for a new trial, accusing the chief prosecutor of asking Rittenhouse out-of-bounds questions.
The judge, though plainly mad at the prosecutor, did not immediately rule on the request. On Thursday, he pressed ahead with the case and said it would be ideal if the trial were to conclude on Friday.
Much of the testimony has centered on the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, the first person to fall that night, since that set in motion the bloodshed that followed.
Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum was carrying a chain earlier that night and had twice threatened to kill him. He said Rosenbaum chased him, cornered him and put a hand on his rifle, at which point he fired.
“If I would have let Mr. Rosenbaum take my firearm from me, he would have used it and killed me with it,” he said, “and probably killed more people.”
During cross-examination Wednesday, prosecutor Thomas Binger sought to drive home the state’s point that Rittenhouse created the dangerous situation in the first place.
“You understand that when you point your AR-15 at someone, it may make them feel like you’re going to kill them, correct?” Binger asked.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Webber from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writers Amy Forliti contributed from Minneapolis and Kathleen Foody from Chicago.
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
Pac-12 preview: Utah and Oregon can clinch, McKee questionable, new coordinators debut and more
Ten need-to-knows for Week 11 of the Pac-12 football season …
1. Oregon and Utah can clinch their respective divisions on Saturday — a full three weeks before they would meet in the conference championship game and one week before their showdown in Salt Lake City.
Quick summary of the scenarios:
North
Oregon wins the division with: A victory over Washington State and an Oregon State loss to Stanford.
That combination would give the Ducks a two-game lead over WSU, plus the tiebreaker, with two games remaining; and it would give the Ducks a three-game lead over both Oregon State and Washington with two remaining.
South
Utah clinches the division with: A victory over Arizona and an Arizona State loss to Washington.
That combination would give the Utes a two-game lead over ASU, plus the tiebreaker, with two games remaining; they would have the same advantage over UCLA, even if the Bruins win their remaining games.
The Utes and Ducks met in the title game in 2019, with Oregon winning 37-15.
2. Two teams will have new coordinators this weekend while one will trot out an interim head coach:
— Bob Gregory is in charge of Washington’s program this week while Jimmy Lake serves a suspension for striking a player.
(The Hotline believes Lake has coached his final game for the Huskies and will be terminated before the suspension ends Sunday.)
— Meanwhile, UW receivers coach Junior Adams will call the plays after the dismissal of offensive coordinator John Donovan. And in Corvallis, Trent Bray will oversee Oregon State’s defense following the termination of Tim Tibesar.
3. Teams ranked in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s top-25, by Power Five conference:
Big Ten: sixSEC: sixACC: threeBig 12: threePac-12: two
4. Oregon State must win one of three games to qualify for its first bowl berth since 2013. The Beavers host Stanford on Saturday and haven’t beaten the Cardinal since 2009.
The past two games have been decided by a field goal.
5. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee could miss his second consecutive games because of an undisclosed injury.
If he can’t play, the Cardinal is expected to start true freshman Ari Patu, who has appeared in one quarter this season — the fourth, against Utah.
6. Three of the five games scheduled for Saturday will be televised by the Pac-12 Networks: Utah at Arizona, Stanford at Oregon State and Colorado at UCLA.
7. UCLA coach Chip Kelly is 1-3 following byes during his four years in Westwood., including a loss to Fresno State this season after a two-week break
The Bruins host Colorado on Saturday and have not been on the field since a blowout loss at Utah on Oct. 30.
8. The game within the biggest game of the weekend:
— Washington State has forced 20 turnovers, the highest total in the conference.
— Oregon has committed just nine turnovers, the third-lowest total in the conference.
9. Arizona State played a slew of close games early in coach Herm Edwards’ tenure, but no longer. All nine games this season have been decided by at least 10 points. The Sun Devils have won six of the nine.
10. Saturday weather forecasts for northern campuses:
Seattle: 52 degrees and rain.
Eugene/Corvallis: 61 degrees and cloudy.
