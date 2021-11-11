Celebrities
Candiace Dillard’s Mom Dorothy Shares Update With Chris Bassett, Claps Back at RHOP Fan Who Calls Her Out
During the reunion, Candiace opened up about how the comments affected her as well as her husband. The situation is now difficult because she doesn’t feel like she belongs in her own family.
On Twitter this week, Dorothy gave the update on where she stands with Chris. The tweet was short and direct: “Chris and I are fine. Thank you.” She then went on to say, “He is looking for a job.”
After the post, Twitter user @RitaRita_I_am made the comment: “This is why Candiace is why she is how she is & why is this woman still embarrassing her child? Can’t convince me she’s not a bit jealous of her daughter & uses money to ‘keep her in check.’”
Dorothy then clapped back by saying, “Hey Rita, did your mother drop you on your head? Is that’s why you are the way you are?? Why are you attacking someone’s mother.”
The entire rift with Dorothy stemmed from a music video shoot that aired early in the season. Behind the scenes, when Candiace’s co-stars were talking with Dorothy, the mother unleashed her true thoughts about Chris (including her claim that Chris was a “husbandger”).
When host Andy Cohen asked about the unkind comments spoken behind her back, Candiace initially did not respond. Instead, she asked Andy for a tissue. She eventually revealed that she cussed Dorothy out about it.
Candiace also claimed that her family would never be the same again because of the dispute. This caused a reaction of surprise from Wendy Osefo, who didn’t realize the full extent of the drama.
During the reunion, Andy had many things to say about Candiace’s behavior on the show. At one point, Candiace threw it back at him, and she asked if he felt it was her fault that she was attacked last year. Andy responded, “Well, you’re the common denominator.” Other castmates also chimed in, asserting that Candiace needed to own her words.
Candiace, however, maintained that she never started fights. She only responded to the negative words of others.
Black Twitter objects to Apple Music referring to Summer Walker – a biological woman – as ‘female-identifying’
‘Woke’ Apple Music infuriated social media users by referring to singer Summer Walker as a “female-identifying” artist.
Social media users were offended by the term “female-identifying” which is typically a term used to describe people whose identity differs from their biological sex.
Apple Music recognized Summer’s second studio album, Still Over It, as the “biggest album debut ever by a female-identifying artist.”
‘Still Over It’ by Summer Walker broke multiple records including biggest album debut ever by a female-identifying artist on Apple Music and biggest R&B album debut ever on the platform. pic.twitter.com/WKDOkinm0t
— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2021
Black Twitter was confused because a person who is “female-identifying” is someone who was born a biological male and who now identifies as a female. An example would be a male-to-female transgender.
Summer Walker has never been ambiguous about her sex. She certainly doesn’t look like a male. The R&B singer has never indicated that she was born in the wrong body or that she believed she was a male.
Black Twitter had questions.
One Twitter user wrote: “Female identifying? What’s wrong with calling her what she is A WOMAN!!!”
Another tweeted: “Why are you referring to Summer Walker, a black woman, as “female identifying” when you just referred to Taylor Swift as a “first woman”? …newsflash both of these artists are women and female. Neither word is a dirty word.”
And a third person wrote: “Female-identifying? Why tf did you word it like that? That’s disrespectful. She’s a woman, acknowledge her as such.”
Female identifying? What’s wrong with calling her what she is A WOMAN!!!
— lostlove (@xuleoust) November 10, 2021
Why are you referring to Summer Walker, a black woman, as “female identifying” when you just referred to Taylor Swift as a “first woman”?
….newsflash both of these artists are women and female. Neither word is a dirty word. @PopBase
— Diana (@Diana75064356) November 10, 2021
Female-identifying? Why tf did you word it like that? That’s disrespectful. She’s a woman, acknowledge her as such.
— Ai (@misshandwrist) November 10, 2021
female IDENTIFYING I CACKLED
— ?????? ???? (@6IINCE) November 9, 2021
Maddie & Tae Tease Coordinated CMA Awards Looks & Reveal A ‘New Level Of Confidence’ In Upcoming Album
Nominated country duo Maddie & Tae dished on their CMA Awards outfits ahead of tonight’s big show & teased what to expect on their upcoming album!
Lights, camera, country! Country duo Maddie & Tae are releasing hit after hit as they prepare for the full drop of their upcoming album, so it was no surprise they got the look from the Country Music Association for Vocal Duo of the Year for the eighth year in a row! “It’s always such an honor,” admitted Taylor Kerr of Maddie & Tae in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “Getting to hear our names being called out among other artists that we are just in love with and obsessed with is really cool.” Maddie Font added, “We also love getting to represent the women in country with the duo category because it’s very rare that you see all female groups these days, unfortunately.”
The duo, who have been making music together since moving to Nashville after their high school graduation in 2014, revealed that when it comes to their outfits for these major awards events, they always try to collaborate while also showing off their individual styles. “We do everything together!” Maddie laughed. “Almost always, Tae finds her outfit before me. I can be a little indecisive, and I have to try on a couple things to really get married to my dress. So Tae usually picks hers and I will match her!”
Tae continued, “It’s a fun process, too. Because I feel like for us, whenever we dress for a red carpet specifically, we try to tell somewhat of a story. Whether it’s our mood or maybe something with the album, like the colors that are vibing with that. Since there’s two of us, there’s two of us telling the story, so it’s like double the fun!”
This CMA Awards, Maddie & Tae have the help of Hot Tools and the Hot Tools Pro Signature One-Step Detachable Volumizer! “I definitely am into the little ’60s half up with the flip, because I do have shorter hair, so I’ll use my Hot Tools Pro Signature Volumizer to make little flippy ends!” Maddie dished on her CMAs hair hopes. Tae added that she plans to do big, voluminous curls, which can also be achieved with the hair tool. The unique styling tool has three different detachable brush head options so can achieve any style you want, whether it’s a voluminous blowout, beautiful waves or sleek, straight hair.
The “Fly” singers also dished on their forthcoming album and how their sound and inspirations have changed over the years. “I think sonically, we’ve made a lot of growth from our first record to now. I think Maddie and I have definitely found a balance of songs that we grew up listening to and kind of like what our style is now and I think that’s represented really beautifully throughout the record,” Tae said. “The topics are maturing as we mature and come to find ourselves within our marriages, and you’ll hear that throughout the whole album.”
“I think there’s a different confidence level with this third record and the music that we’re putting out, now as 26-year-old women, after being thrown into the limelight at 18,” Maddie continued. “It’s taken a lot to love the bodies we’re in and accepting our personalities, quirks and all, and I think our fans are going to be really happy to hear that.”
Be sure to tune into the CMA Awards tonight at 8 PM ET on ABC, and listen to Maddie & Tae’s most recent single, “Madness.”
Vanessa Hudgens Smiles in Bright, Blue Bikini While On Tropical Vacation With BF Cole Tucker
The ‘Spring Breakers’ star looked like she was in paradise, as she cuddled up to her boyfriend for a beach front photo-op!
Vacation mode: activate! Vanessa Hudgens soaked in some sun, while relaxing in Antigua with her boyfriend Cole Tucker in an Instagram photo on Tuesday November 9. The 32-year-old actress shared a pair of photos, one of her posing on her own, and another with her 25-year-old, MLB player boyfriend, as they gazed out at the ocean together on the tropical getaway. She also tagged their resort at the tropical island.
In the first photo, Vanessa was all smiles, as she struck pose with the water and beach behind her. She looked gorgeous in the blue bikini and matching skirt, along with white sandals for the vacay! She accessorized with necklaces, sunglasses, and a tropical pink flower in her hair! The second photo was taken from behind as she and a shirtless Cole stared out at the horizon. The actress shared that she was on vacation a few days before with an incredibly picturesque sunset photo. She later shared another photo of her and her boyfriend at sunset, where she wore an all-white outfit, and the Pittsburgh Pirates player sported a black t-shirt and brown pants.
The beautiful beach and bikinis are a definite change of pace from Vanessa’s variety of Halloween costumes that she shared this year. The actress, who’s very open about her love for Spooky Season, shared a variety of costumes on her Instagram through the end of October, including a sexy cheerleader and a leopard print bodysuit. She also showed off a sweet couples costume she did with Cole on her Instagram, where they both dressed as Yoda from Star Wars in matching onesies at the Outside Lands Music Festival.
Based on the sweet vacation photos, Vanessa and Cole seem like their relationship is going great! Back in April, an insider told HollywoodLife that their relationship couldn’t be going better! “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her,” the source said. “He has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”
