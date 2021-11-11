News
Charlie Baker again pushes stoned driving bill with drugged driving causalities on the rise
Gov. Charlie Baker, frustrated by lawmakers’ inaction more than five years after the legalization of recreational pot, is making a second attempt to cut down on stoned driving.
He’s refiling a bill “equalizing alcohol and marijuana” that would make it easier to prosecute people who drive under the influence.
“Unfortunately, our road safety laws have not caught up to the current public safety landscape with respect to impaired driving,” Baker said, announcing his legislation from the district courthouse in Worcester on Wednesday.
“And it involves a significant number of incidents, crashes and tragedies,” the governor continued.
Baker’s new bill is named for Thomas Clardy, a state trooper killed while conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton in 2016 when a man who had THC in his system crashed into his cruiser.
A judge found that driver guilty of involuntary manslaughter during a 2019 bench trial, sentencing him to up to seven years in prison but acquitted him of driving impaired on marijuana at the time of the crash.
Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker ruled prosecutors failed to prove he was too impaired to drive safely, despite proof the medical marijuana patient had bought four cannabis joints at a dispensary roughly an hour before the crash and had THC in his system.
Clardy’s widow, Reisa Clardy, appeared at the Wednesday briefing, flanked by four of her six children and state public safety officials.
“There will always be a feeling of emptiness that will never be filled,” Clardy said of the loss of her husband. “My family and I feel that by implementing the Thomas Clardy Law, it will provide measures that will improve roadway safety and prevent another senseless tragedy, another family torn apart by the loss of a loved one.”
Baker said his administration first filed the bill in 2019, adding, “I don’t know why this legislation hasn’t found its way back onto my desk.”
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration review found the number of crashes with serious injuries or fatalities jumped from 50.8% to 57% during that time. Traffic fatalities reached a 15-year high this year, with more 20,000 deaths in the first six months of 2021, NHTSA said.
The Republican governor said it “frustrates” him that the Democrat-led Legislature has pushed off implementing recommendations made by its own special commission for more than two years now.
“The courts can’t pursue information, guidance, expert testimony unless there’s a statutory framework for them to do that,” Baker said.
Police groups backed Baker’s bill during the last session, but advocates ultimately derailed its passage, arguing cannabis affects people differently and can remain detectable in the body long after effects have worn off.
Celtics notebook: Jaylen Brown says he’s pain-free but tight
Based on his history with hamstring injuries, Jaylen Brown knows that recovery can’t be rushed.
That’s why the Celtics star believes that the one-to-two-week timeline originally given for his return is just about right, with about a week-and-a-half to go after suffering the injury last Saturday in Miami.
“Could be before then, just based upon how today’s session went, tomorrow’s session goes, and we go from there,” he said after working out on the side following Wednesday’s shootaround. “We assess from there. These things could last longer or they can heal up pretty quick. So I think one or two weeks was about right.”
And if that means Brown has to be cautious, then so be it. He said he’s currently pain-free, but with some tightness.
“I think the concern is, because it was, I think, maybe a year ago before the season kind of shut down, I had the same injury,” he said. “So I just re-injured the same injury. So I think that was more of the concern, but as far as hamstring injuries go, this is my lightest one I think that I’ve had. So I’m not overly concerned about it, but I do want to make sure that it’s not an ongoing issue. So they want to make sure I do all the proper stuff this time to make sure this doesn’t happen again later in the season.
“It’s getting better. Got some good work today. Working with the team, trying to get back on the court. It’s getting a lot better,” said Brown. “It was just one play in the Miami game, towards the end of the third quarter. Tried to, like, explode off and kinda felt a little pull. It’s grade one, so it’s nothing severe. But anybody who’s had hamstring injuries knows it can be uncomfortable. So I’m just working to get back so I can be able to be with the team.”
His checklist for return is fairly simple.
“Just burst without pain. Being able to get up out the car, get out the bed, sit down and stuff without any pain in your hamstring or anything like that,” said Brown. “Being able to run, of course, and then after, I guess it’s, after you’re feeling well, what does it feel like after. You know, does it swell up? Does it get aggravated, you know all those type of little things.”
Sneaker wars
Brown, formerly an Adidas client, is on the hunt for a new sneaker contract, and has a lot of factors to take into consideration.
“A lot, to be honest. I’m at the point in my career where I’ve been able to establish brands, so I want the companies that I go with to match kind of some of my brand values, and some brands, you know, they’ll have, oh, what do you say, what’s the word?” he said. “Some brands have an expectancy, you know, where ‘we’ve been this brand, we’re not doing anything different,’ but it’s a new day and age.
“It’s 2021, about to be 2022 in two months, I think that the current athlete, the model of athlete, has changed a lot. I think I like to represent that in order to be a voice on and off the court. … So I’m looking for a shoe company that’s progressive, cutting edge, that keeps an open mind, that’s also leaning towards doing things in the community, as well as environmentally-friendly, sustainable, recyclable, biodegradable products. I’m looking for the brand of the future, not the brand of the past.”
Changing dynamic
The loss of Brown, even for a short time, changes the Celtics’ offensive dynamic.
“Obviously, take advantage of some of the other playmakers we have,” said coach Ime Udoka. “We have to stagger some guys. Usually that’s a Jaylen and Jayson (Tatum) thing, they’re playing together at times but also staggering them so one of those guys is on the court. Now it’s really we’re putting it in Dennis (Schroder)’s hands, relying on some of our other guys to make plays as well. But it changes our bench dynamic as well. So play-calling’s a little bit different there when you have certain lineups in, but still we’re relying on our guys to make plays and take the open shot when it’s there. I think we’ve done that all year. So it doesn’t change a ton. It’s just some of the play calls we would give Jaylen, we’re spreading out to other guys.”
Howie Carr: DCR’s bare release on fired flack ‘unable to perform’
The winner of the Gov. Charlie Baker State House Hack of the Week Award is, drum roll please, “press secretary” Olivia K. Dorrance of the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).
Boy, is Olivia into recreation, which is why she’s been moonlighting. She was fired from her job, DCR announced Thursday, “for being unable to perform core functions and responsibilities of the job as required.”
Gov. Charlie Baker also addressed the matter. But more on that in a minute.
Was it all due to a blog post alleging Dorrance had an OnlyFans account? The adult subscription site has taken off lately.
If you want to study more closely how “Liv” had, according to the blog post, been supplementing her $55,000-a-year state salary, you should check out tbdailynews.com, which broke this latest sordid tale from the hackerama.
The DCR, which used to be known as the MDC, is one of the biggest hack holding pens in the administration of the failed governor Dementia Joe Biden calls “Charlie Parker.”
Here are a few headlines about the DCR during the Parker regime:
“Another top official at DCR has resigned … Scandal-plagued parks department challenges Baker … DCR official resigns over porn.”
That last hack, by the way, the one who was forced out for porn, remains on the GOP state committee. He’s a big Parker fan, like committee vice chairman Tom Mountain, who’s also had a few problems with, uh, the internet, shall we say.
What is it with all these Parker coat holders? I thought these hacks were into panic porn, not just plain, well, you know.
Repeated calls to Liv-a-little (as her website calls her) were not returned to ask her to confirm or deny that blog post. Her boss, Carolyn Assa, the “communications director,” who signs some DCR press releases which are not written by still another payroll Charlie identified as the “director of communications,” was the one who notified us of Olivia’s firing.
That’s the kind of agency DCR is, a hackerama’s hackerama.
Liv, an Acton native whose parents just adore lunatic Democrat state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, used to work for Sen. Richard Ross of Wrentham. Ross, a Republican, was on his way out in 2018, about to lose to Becca Rausch of Needham.
Anyway, Ross was tight with the longtime environmental affairs secretary, Matt Beaton, another hack’s hack and former state rep from Shrewsbury.
Being from the same town as Lt. Gov. Karyn “Pay to Play” Polito wasn’t Beaton’s only qualification for the $161,522-a-year job — he also duked $1,300 to Pay to Play and another $1,100 to Parker.
Beaton controlled DCR, so soon his boy Leo Roy, the DCR commissioner, had conducted a nationwide search that ended with the hiring of Olivia. And now she’s no longer writing those very important press releases that neither the communications director nor the director of communications have time to pen.
My favorite recent Liv-a-gram was the one about something called the Speedway Revitalization Project in Brighton, which she described as “vibrant.”
According to the state comptroller, Olivia’s base pay has risen from $40,500 in 2018 to $55,000 now. So far in 2021, she’s grabbed $58,821, including $9,137.07 in “overtime” and $1,000 in “other pay.”
I believe that “other pay” may be the bonus to hacks for not coming to work – excuse me, telecommuting – over the last 20 or so months. But I’m not sure, because nobody from DCR bothered to call me back.
However, in one brief telephone conversation, I did manage to ask a rather flustered Assa if Liv had been … working from home, as they say with a straight face.
“The majority of the secretariat has been,” she said.
When asked by a Herald reporter about his stance on administration employees moonlighting for adult content websites, Baker said he “would never speak to the particulars of any specific circumstance involving a personnel decision.”
“I will say that that employee has been let go,” the governor said, noting personnel decisions are “based on the specifics of each circumstance.”
“In this particular case, we made a decision to let her go,” Baker added.
(Listen to Howie from 3-7 every weekday on WRKO-AM 680.)
Massachusetts booster shots near 700,000 mark as state reports 1,745 new COVID cases
Nearly 700,000 Massachusetts residents have received a coronavirus booster shot, according to Wednesday data from state health officials, as cases increased by 1,745 with 20 new deaths.
More than 4.7 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated, and more than 5.3 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported Tuesday that more than 670,000 people have gotten a booster dose, an increase of about 30,000 shots from the day prior.
The state reported 1,745 new cases on Wednesday, a small spike in cases after several days of totals in the range of 1,200 to 1,400.
After the new 1,745 virus cases, the seven-day daily average of cases is now 1,174, which is down from 1,898 infections several weeks ago. The rate has stayed in the range of 1,100 to 1,300 since early October.
The positive test average remains low and currently stands at 2.15% — a slight increase over last week, but still down from 2.98% several weeks ago.
The state reported 20 new COVID deaths, bringing the total recorded death toll to 19,137. The seven-day average of deaths is now 8.1. That rate has bobbed between 8 and 12 since early October and the record-low daily death average was 1.3 in mid-July.
There are now 527 COVID patients hospitalized in the state, an increase of 12 patients from Tuesday.
The state reported that 141 patients are in intensive care units, and 74 patients are currently intubated.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations is now 515 patients, which is down from 692 patients several weeks ago. The hospitalization rate has stayed steady since early October and appears to be reaching a plateau.
Of the 527 total hospitalizations, 193 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 36%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case, according to medical professionals.
