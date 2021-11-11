News
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
By SETH BORENSTEIN, ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and FRANK JORDANS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow.
In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work together to accelerate the emissions reductions required to meet the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
“The whole point of this is that the steps we’re taking we believe can answer questions people have about the pace at which China is going and help China and us to be able to accelerate our efforts,” Kerry said.
Governments agreed in Paris to jointly reduce emissions enough to keep the global temperature rise “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a more stringent target of trying to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) preferred.
Both sides recognize that there is a gap between efforts taken globally to reduce emissions and the goals of the Paris deal, Xie said.
“So we will jointly strengthen climate action and cooperation with respect to our respective national situations,” he said.
The joint declaration came as governments from around the world were negotiating in Glasgow about how to build on the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable countries from the impacts of global warming.
A draft deal released Wednesday calls for pulling the plug on coal power, the single biggest source of man-made greenhouse gas emissions.
The early version of the final document also expresses “alarm and concern” about how much Earth has already warmed and urges countries to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about half by 2030. Pledges so far from governments don’t add up to that frequently stated goal.
Some nations, especially island states whose very existence is threatened by climate change, warned that the draft didn’t go far enough in requiring action to limit increases in global temperatures — or in helping poorer countries to pay for adapting to the warming and for losses from it.
“‘Urging,’ ‘calling,’ ‘encouraging,’ and ‘inviting’ is not the decisive language that this moment calls for,” Aubrey Webson, Antigua and Barbuda’s U.N. ambassador, said in a statement.
With time running out in the climate summit, a clear message had to be sent, he added: “To our children, and the most vulnerable communities, that we hear you and we are taking this seriously.”
Meeting the Paris goals would require a dramatic reduction in emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas that remain the world’s top source of energy despite the growth of renewables like wind and solar power. But setting deadlines for phasing out fossil fuels is highly sensitive to countries that still depend on them for economic growth, including China and India, and to major exporters of coal such as Australia. The future of coal is also a hot-button issue in the U.S., where a spat among Democrats has held up one of President Joe Biden’s signature climate bills.
The draft calls for accelerating “the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels,” though it sets no timeline.
Greenpeace International director Jennifer Morgan, a long-time climate talks observer, said that the call in the draft to phase out coal and subsidies for fossil fuels would be a first in a U.N. climate deal, but the lack of a timeline would limit the pledge’s effectiveness.
“This isn’t the plan to solve the climate emergency. This won’t give the kids on the streets the confidence that they’ll need,” Morgan said.
European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans was more upbeat about the negotiations.
“We’re ready and willing to make sure we deliver on the highest possible levels of ambition, leading to prompt global action,” he said.
The draft is likely to change, but it doesn’t yet include full agreements on the three major goals that the U.N. set going into the negotiations: for rich nations to give poorer ones $100 billion a year in climate aid, to ensure that half of that money goes to adapting to worsening global warming, and the pledge to slash global carbon emissions by 2030.
The draft acknowledges “with regret” that rich nations have failed to live up to the climate finance pledge. Currently they are providing around $80 billion a year, which poorer nations that need financial help both in developing green energy systems and adapting to the worst of climate change say isn’t enough.
Papua New Guinea Environment Minister Wera Mori said given the lack of financial aid that his country may “rethink” efforts to cut logging, coal mining and even coming to the U.N. talks.
The draft says the world should try to achieve “net-zero (emissions) around mid-century,” a target that was endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20 biggest economies in a summit just before the Glasgow talks. That means requiring countries to pump only as much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means.
Highlighting the challenge of meeting those goals, the document “expresses alarm and concern that human activities have caused around 1.1 C (2 F) of global warming to date and that impacts are already being felt in every region.”
Separate draft proposals were also released on other issues being debated at the talks, including rules for international carbon markets and the frequency by which countries have to report on their efforts.
The draft calls on countries that don’t have national goals that are in line with the 1.5- or 2-degree limits to come back with stronger targets next year. Depending on how the language is interpreted, the provision could apply to most countries.
“This is crucial language,’ World Resources Institute International Climate Initiative Director David Waskow said. “Countries really are expected and are on the hook to do something in that timeframe to adjust.’
In a nod to one of the big issues for poorer countries, the draft vaguely “urges” developed nations to compensate developing countries for “loss and damage,” a phrase that some rich nations don’t like. But there are no concrete financial commitments.
Britain’s Alok Sharma, who is chairing the negotiations, acknowledged that “significant issues remain unresolved.”
“My big, big ask of all of you is to please come armed with the currency of compromise,” he told negotiators. “What we agree in Glasgow will set the future for our children and grandchildren, and I know that we will not want to fail them.”
___
Associated Press journalists Ellen Knickmeyer and Helena Alves contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate. Follow Borenstein, Jordans and Ghosal on Twitter.
Denver and other Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
By Jim Robbins, Kaiser Health News
The reduction of harmful ground-level ozone across most of the U.S. over the past several decades has been an air pollution success story. But in some parts of the country, especially in the heavily populated mountain valleys of the West, the odorless, colorless gas has remained stubbornly difficult to reduce to safe levels.
Meanwhile, a growing body of research shows that the levels considered safe may still be too high and should be substantially lowered.
Cities with chronically hazardous levels of ozone include Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Albuquerque, New Mexico. But the levels in Colorado’s Front Range, along the eastern edge of the Rockies, are among the highest in the country — and this summer were the worst on record there.
The spike in ozone, a smoke-filled wildfire season and the ongoing pandemic created a no-win situation for people living within the Front Range, the most populated area of Colorado, which stretches more than 130 miles from Fort Collins through the Denver area and Colorado Springs. Exercising indoors with others is a high risk for COVID transmission, while high levels of ozone and particulate matter outdoors are dangerous to human health.
“What should you do? We don’t really know,” said James Crooks, an air pollution researcher at National Jewish Health, a hospital specializing in respiratory disorders. “Unfortunately, there’s not a great body of research to figure out what the trade-off is.”
Along the Front Range, a place where you might expect fresh mountain breezes, this past summer the levels of ozone routinely spiked above the federal limit of 70 parts per billion — a level that the Environmental Protection Agency lowered from 75 parts per billion in 2015. Officials issued “action alert” health warnings on 65 days there during the peak season from May 31 to Aug. 31, the highest since record-keeping began in 2011.
The World Health Organization suggests that, based on new research, the limit should be 60 parts per billion to better protect human health. The EPA said at the end of October it was reviewing the 70 ppb limit to see whether change was warranted.
Children, older adults, and people with heart and lung problems and other preexisting conditions are warned not to spend extended time outdoors. For much of the summer, the indoors was the only safe place for many people.
“The last two years it has been really, really bad,” said Crooks. Ozone is “the second-most dangerous widespread pollutant after particulate matter, and we know it impacts not just your lungs.”
In some places, sporting events were canceled because of high levels of ozone and wildfire smoke. Schools in Provo, Utah, canceled football and soccer games in August because of ozone and other air pollution. The athletic department at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City has its own air quality monitor for tracking particulate and ozone levels to know when to cancel practice or games.
Ozone, which is chemically similar to chlorine, though less toxic, may be most often thought of as a gas in the upper atmosphere, or stratosphere, where it acts to shield the Earth from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Ground-level, or tropospheric, ozone is created when auto exhaust and emissions from oil and gas production get baked by the sun. Cities at higher elevations get more solar irradiance than cities lower in altitude and that increases the reactions that turn nitrous oxide and volatile organic compounds into ozone.
The gas is highly toxic to plants and animals, including humans. “Good up high, bad nearby” is the phrase some use to differentiate the protective, stratospheric ozone layer from ground-level ozone.
Ozone poses multiple serious threats to human health. “When our bodies breathe in ozone, it’s like a sunburn of the lungs,” said JoAnna Strother, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association. It can cause shortness of breath and stinging in the eyes, trigger asthma attacks, and make people susceptible to pulmonary inflammation and coronary damage. It can increase the risk of other respiratory infections and trigger cardiac arrest. Exposure to ozone during pregnancy may result in lower birth weights.
It’s also been shown to exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms and increase mortality from the disease, and to increase the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in people who spend time outdoors. In a study published last year, researchers in Colorado detected a reduction in bacterial diversity in the microbiome of the human gut from ozone, which could increase the risk of numerous chronic illnesses.
More than a million premature deaths are caused globally each year by ozone. Experts also say the burden of air pollution falls disproportionately on low-income, nonwhite and otherwise disenfranchised people who often lack the resources to move.
A new type of research into the impacts of air pollution at the single-cell level has found that exposure to ozone and fine-particle pollution may cause lifelong health problems. In a study of predominantly Hispanic children 6 to 8 years old in California’s ozone-plagued Central Valley, air pollution was found to impair the expression of genes that regulate the immune system, and can lead to increased levels of heart disease and other problems. These changes may even be passed on to offspring.
“It looks like even brief air pollution exposure can actually change the regulation and expression of children’s genes and perhaps alter blood pressure, potentially laying the foundation for increased risk of disease later in life,” said Dr. Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at Stanford University’s Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research.
Ground-level ozone is primarily human-caused. The smoke from wildfires, which plague Colorado and the West every summer but were especially bad this year, add much to the problem of both ozone and fine-particle pollution. Ozone from Asia also crosses the Pacific and adds to the burden.
“We are not nearly as strict as other states — for example, California — and not nearly as strict as Europe for vehicle emissions,” said Frank Flocke, an atmospheric chemist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, who studies air pollution.
The other major factor is volatile organic compounds — methane, ethane, benzene and other substances — emitted by the burning and production of natural gas and oil and gas operations, he said.
“The meteorology here is also part of the problem,” said Flocke. “You have prolonged high-pressure systems and the air gets really stagnant and the effects get amplified.”
Climate change is a major contributor. “If you are under polluted conditions as the climate warms, you get more ozone,” said Daniel Jacob, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at Harvard University.
While the air quality on the Front Range improved through the past decade, it grew worse the past two years. State officials say they are moving to address sources of pollution; critics say they are not taking it seriously enough as the Front Range continues to boom, adding people and pollution.
“I don’t think there’s an easy fix,” said Flocke. “We need more aggressive regulation and shifting of our habits. We need to try to get people to use public transit.”
Increasing the use of electric vehicles and renewable energy is key to the strategy in Denver and other ozone-plagued cities, he and others said. “The things that we do to address climate change are the things that would clean up our air immediately,” said Crooks. “We’d get two birds for one stone.”
Research for this article was supported by the Bill Lane Center for the American West at Stanford University.
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
“No meaningful difference” in reasons for dismissing cases for Denver defendants of different races, study finds
Black, white and Hispanic defendants in Denver’s courts have their cases dismissed for similar reasons, suggesting the higher rates of dismissals of cases against Black people are not based on race, a study of Denver prosecutors’ data found.
The study released Wednesday follows an April report that concluded Black defendants were more likely to have their cases dismissed. Having higher rates of case dismissals might sound like an advantage, but researchers said the higher rate is concerning because it means more Black people were charged in cases prosecutors couldn’t ultimately prove or pursue.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann commissioned a deeper dive into the dismissed cases to find out whether the reasons for dismissal varied by race.
“Findings support what I believed all along: the differences in the reasons for case resolution noted in the original study were not as a result of race or ethnicity,” McCann said in a letter accompanying the follow-up study.
McCann in 2019 requested a study of all felony cases filed between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018, to evaluate whether there were racial disparities in the way her office handles cases. A team of outside researchers analyzed 5,817 felony cases and looked at four types of prosecutorial decisions: dismissals, deferred judgments, plea agreements and referrals to drug court. McCann said she requested the study to be more transparent and to help people have more trust in her office at a time when many distrust the criminal legal system.
“We are part of that system and we need to be cognizant,” McCann said in an interview Wednesday.
A report made public in April found no racial disparities in plea deals, which is how the vast majority of Denver cases are resolved. Researchers did find that white people were more likely to have their cases deferred, which gives them a chance to have the case later dismissed after completing probation, and that Black people were more likely to have a case filed against them that ended in charges being dismissed.
The follow-up report released Wednesday delved further into the dismissed and deferred cases, and looked at the circumstances of each case. Researchers found “no meaningful differences” across races in reasons cases were dismissed.
The follow-up report analyzed 273 cases that were dismissed in the study’s time period and found that most were dismissed because of lack of evidence, most commonly a victim’s refusal to cooperate. The percentage of cases dismissed for this reason across racial demographics: 61% of case dismissals for white defendants, 64% of Black defendants and 70% of Hispanic defendants.
Victims might be unwilling to participate in the case if they are afraid of the defendant or they move away. Sometimes the district attorney’s office loses contact with victims and cannot find them again. Other reasons for dismissals included defendant incompetency, cases that were dismissed in connection with another case and resolutions reached outside of court.
The study found 22 cases were dismissed because of process issues such as not giving a Miranda warning or lack of an arrest warrant. The research team found that most of these cases should not have been accepted for prosecution in the first place.
The reports’ findings have prompted change in the district attorney’s office. McCann created an intake unit, where three designated prosecutors will decide whether to accept cases presented to the office. Previously, intake duties were distributed to many prosecutors across the office.
McCann said she hopes the new unit will allow prosecutors to evaluate each case and will create more consistency in which cases are accepted.
The district attorney’s office also implemented a new case management system that allows prosecutors to track more detailed data about each case. The office wasn’t consistently tracking defendants’ race or ethnicities when McCann took office, she said. McCann plans to use that data to create a public dashboard where people can view aggregate data about who is being charged and convicted of crimes.
The office also is bringing in an outside consulting group to provide diversity and equity training to the district attorney’s staff.
“I think raising the awareness and consciousness in the office is really important because we do exercise a lot of discretion,” McCann said.
New Belgium Brewing merges with Bell’s Brewery to create one of the largest craft beer conglomerates in U.S.
The parent company of New Belgium Brewing Co. has acquired Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery, merging two of the country’s pioneering craft breweries under one umbrella.
Bell’s Brewery founder Larry Bell announced the deal with Australia’s Lion Little World Beverages, which acquired Fort Collins-founded New Belgium in 2019, and his plans to retire during the company’s all employee meeting, according to an announcement Wednesday. Lion is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company.
Once the deal is complete, it will create the fifth-largest craft brewery control group, Brewbound reported, behind Anheuser-Busch’s Brewers Collective, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Molson Coors’ Tenth & Blake, and Boston Beer Company.
Both New Belgium and Bell’s Brewery are production powerhouses. In 2020, New Belgium brewed 975,000 barrels of beer between its facilities in Fort Collins, Asheville, N.C., Denver and San Francisco, according to the Brewers Association. With two breweries in Michigan, Bell’s produced 466,539 barrels in 2020, making it the sixth largest independently owned manufacturer in 2020, the BA reported.
“In Bell’s, we see a like-minded group of people dedicated to making the world’s best beer — doing business in a way that improves the wellbeing of the people who power our success,” said Steve Fechheimer, New Belgium’s CEO and a Michigan native, in a statement. “Joining together will immediately strengthen our ability to serve and expand the craft community, deliver more value for our partners, and continue to redefine how business is done in a world facing historic economic, social and environmental challenges.”
As part of the merger, Bell’s plans to expand on environmental sustainability and workplace inclusivity initiatives. According to the announcement, the brewery committed to achieving 100% carbon neutrality by 2030, attaining Certified B Corporation status, dedicating $1 per barrel to philanthropy, and scoring 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.
There are no plans to change Bell’s lineup of beer, meaning drinkers won’t see changes to the ever-popular Two Hearted IPA, Oberon wheat ale and other staples. Bell’s currently distributes to 43 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Though Bell is stepping down, Carrie Yunker, the brewery’s vice president who has been with the company for 18 years, will continue to lead daily operations. John Mallett, Bell’s VP of operations, will join the leadership team and focus on integrating the two breweries.
Bell’s currently employs 550 people.
