China, US pledge to increase cooperation at UN climate talks
By SETH BORENSTEIN, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FRANK JORDANS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes.
In back-to-back news conferences at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work together to accelerate the emissions reductions required to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
“It’s beneficial not only to our two countries but the world as a whole that two major powers in the world, China and the U.S., shoulder special international responsibilities and obligations,” Xie told reporters. “We need to think big and be responsible.”
“The steps we’re taking … can answer questions people have about the pace at which China is going, and help China and us to be able to accelerate our efforts,” Kerry said.
China also agreed for the first time to crack down on methane leaks, following the lead of the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the potent greenhouse gas. Beijing and Washington agreed to share technology to reduce emissions.
Governments agreed in Paris to jointly cut greenhouse gas emissions enough to keep the global temperature rise “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a more stringent target of trying to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) preferred.
Both sides recognize that there is a gap between efforts taken globally to reduce climate pollution and the goals of the Paris deal, Xie said.
“So we will jointly strengthen climate action and cooperation with respect to our respective national situations,” he said.
A U.S.-China bilateral agreement in 2014 gave a huge push to the creation of the historic Paris accord the following year, but that cooperation stopped with the Trump administration, which pulled the U.S. out of the pact. The Biden administration brought the U.S. back in to that deal, but has clashed with China on other issues such as cybersecurity, human rights and Chinese territorial claims.
“While this is not a gamechanger in the way the 2014 US-China climate deal was, in many ways it’s just as much of a step forward given the geopolitical state of the relationship,” said Thom Woodroofe, an expert in U.S.-China climate talks. “It means the intense level of US-China dialogue on climate can now begin to translate into cooperation.”
The gesture of goodwill comes just days after President Joe Biden blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s failure to attend talks in person for the lack of more progress in climate negotiations.
The U.S. and China will also revive a working group that will “meet regularly to address the climate crisis and advance the multilateral process, focusing on enhancing concrete actions in this decade,” the declaration said.
Both Washington and Beijing intend to update the world on their new national targets for 2035 in 2025 — a move that is particularly significant for China. The declaration also said China will “make best efforts to accelerate” its plans to reduce coal consumption in the second half of this decade.
The announcement came as governments from around the world were negotiating in Glasgow about how to build on the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable countries from the impacts of global warming.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the move “an important step in the right direction.”
Some experts noted the deal was short on commitments that would significantly reduce heat-trapping gases.
“It’s a good sign that the world’s two biggest emitters can actually work together to face the biggest crisis of humanity but there’s not a lot of meat there after the methane stuff,’ said Byford Tsang a China policy analyst for the European think tank E3G.
Earlier Wednesday, a draft of a larger deal being negotiated by almost 200 countries in Glasgow called for accelerating the phasing out of coal — the single biggest source of man-made emissions — although it set no timeline.
Setting deadlines for phasing out fossil fuels is highly sensitive to countries that still depend on them for economic growth, including China and India, and to major exporters of coal such as Australia. The future of coal is also a hot-button issue in the U.S., where a spat among Democrats has held up one of President Joe Biden’s signature climate bills.
Greenpeace International director Jennifer Morgan, a long-time climate talks observer, said that the call in the draft to phase out coal would be a first in a U.N. climate deal, but the lack of a timeline would limit the pledge’s effectiveness.
“This isn’t the plan to solve the climate emergency. This won’t give the kids on the streets the confidence that they’ll need,” Morgan said.
The draft also expresses “alarm and concern” about how much Earth has already warmed and urges countries to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about half by 2030. Pledges so far from governments don’t add up to that frequently stated goal.
The draft is likely to change, but it doesn’t yet include full agreements on the three major goals that the U.N. set going into the negotiations: for rich nations to give poorer ones $100 billion a year in climate aid, to ensure that half of that money goes to adapting to worsening global warming, and the pledge to slash global carbon emissions by 2030.
It acknowledges “with regret” that rich nations have failed to live up to the climate finance pledge. Currently they are providing around $80 billion a year, which poorer nations that need financial help both in developing green energy systems and adapting to the worst of climate change say isn’t enough.
Papua New Guinea Environment Minister Wera Mori said that given the lack of financial aid his country may “rethink” efforts to cut logging, coal mining and even coming to the U.N. talks.
The draft says the world should try to achieve “net-zero (emissions) around mid-century,” a target that was endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20 biggest economies in a summit just before the Glasgow talks. That means requiring countries to pump only as much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means.
In a nod to one of the big issues for poorer countries, the draft vaguely “urges” developed nations to compensate developing countries for “loss and damage,” a phrase that some rich nations don’t like. But there are no concrete financial commitments.
Britain’s Alok Sharma, who is chairing the negotiations, acknowledged that “significant issues remain unresolved.”
“My big, big ask of all of you is to please come armed with the currency of compromise,” he told negotiators. “What we agree in Glasgow will set the future for our children and grandchildren, and I know that we will not want to fail them.”
___
Associated Press journalist Helena Alves contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate. Follow Borenstein, Jordans and Ghosal on Twitter.
Dahlberg: Raiders have always had issues but nothing like this
LAS VEGAS — Their $100 million coach is gone, his career destroyed by emails as vile as they were disturbing. The team president who spearheaded the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas is looking for a new job, too, after reportedly botching some tax payments.
Their wide receiver of the future now has a future that likely includes prison after a woman died in a fiery crash he caused by driving drunk. The other first-round draft pick from last year was sent packing this week after a video surfaced of him, gun in hand, threatening someone’s life.
The Raiders have always had issues, but nothing like this. Their first season before paying fans in Las Vegas has been overshadowed by a tsunami of off-field events that have shaken the franchise to the core.
So far, at least, they’ve been able to compartmentalize enough to go 5-3 and share the lead in the AFC West. They play Sunday night at home against the Chiefs in a game that should offer more clues about their chances of making the playoffs for the first time in five years.
But players and fans alike both have to be wondering by now: Who’s running the ship — and how long can it stay afloat?
Owner Mark Davis, at least ostensibly, is in charge. General Manager Mike Mayock, too, though his ties to disgraced coach Jon Gruden might eventually prove his undoing.
It was Mayock who stood before reporters on Monday to announce that cornerback Damon Arnette, a 2020 first-round selection, was cut from the team after a series of off-field incidents. The final straw was a video posted online that showed Arnette threatening someone with a gun.
Even the Raiders have to draw the line somewhere.
“There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life,” Mayock said.
Easy to say now. But Mayock acknowledged there was “significant concern” about Arnette’s character coming out of Ohio State — yet the Raiders drafted him anyway as part of a desperate attempt to rebuild the team’s pass defense.
Henry Ruggs III was different. The biggest concern about taking the speedy receiver from Alabama was whether he was worth the team’s first pick in the draft.
Then Ruggs sped through a residential area of Las Vegas, his Corvette reaching 156 mph before crashing into a car driven by a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman. Tina Tintor died, trapped with her dog in her burning vehicle as attempts by passers-by to get her out failed because of the intense flames.
Police say Ruggs was driving drunk, with a blood level double the state’s legal limit. He was formally charged Wednesday with a variety of crimes, including possession of a loaded gun, that could send him to prison for more than 50 years.
“Obviously, we just lost (Henry) Ruggs (III) and Arnette, our two first-round picks in a period of seven days,” Mayock said. “So, am I sick to my stomach right now on a lot of levels? Yes. I mentioned we found the risk acceptable after doing more homework on Arnette than anybody we’ve done in the years I’ve been here, and obviously we missed. That is 100% on me.”
How Davis views things is a little more difficult to figure out. Gruden was his prize hire, a nod to his late father, Al Davis, yet he was gone within days of his racist and misogynistic emails surfacing last month.
“I’ve never seen Jon exhibit any of those things in practice with the Raiders,” Davis said at the time. “He’s no longer the coach of the Raiders. It’s something that had to be done. It didn’t represent what the Raiders stand for.”
Also gone is former team president Marc Badain and several top financial people for what Davis said was an overpayment of taxes by the team. Badain was the point man in moving the Raiders from Oakland and getting the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium built on a site just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Through it all the Raiders have somehow managed a winning record, though a loss to the New York Giants over the weekend may have foreshadowed some of the team’s problems going forward. The Raiders have also been a hit in their new city, which spent $750 million in tax money to partially fund a gleaming new stadium to help lure the team from Oakland.
But even a Super Bowl win wouldn’t take the stain off this season. Not with everything that has happened, and certainly not with a young woman dead.
Tina Tintor was heading home after taking her dog for a walk when her life was suddenly snuffed out. She will be buried Thursday after a public service just a few miles from Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders play there on Sunday, for those still inclined to cheer.
Colorado Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of lawsuit on passage of red flag gun law
The Colorado Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a district court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit that claimed Colorado’s red flag gun law was improperly passed and sent the case back to district court.
The suit claimed passage of the law violated the state constitution and Colorado House rules because requests by former Rep. Lori Saine of Firestone and Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs to read the full bill were denied or not considered.
At one point, several clerks began reading different sections of the bill at the same time in response to a request the full bill be read.
Loveland-based Rocky Mountain Gun Owners funded the lawsuit, which was also brought by Saine, Williams and Rep. Patrick Neville of Castle Rock.
The constitution calls for bills to be read in full unless “dispensed with upon unanimous consent of the members present.”
The red flag law, passed in 2019, took effect last year and allows judges to temporarily remove firearms from people who are thought to be high risk of harming themselves or others. Supporters lauded the law, saying it will decrease shootings and suicides, but opponents argue that it violates their Second Amendment rights.
A Denver Post review found that in its first year, the majority of requests granted for permanent extreme risk protection orders were from law enforcement and fears of widespread misuse have not come to fruition.
In the ruling released Wednesday, the Court of Appeals judges wrote that they are not opining on how the Denver District Court should decide the case. But, they said, the district court erred when it said it couldn’t make a decision because the lawsuit was related to a political question — whether the rules were violated — that didn’t fall under the court’s jurisdiction.
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director Taylor Rhodes said in an interview that the group is confident the district court will rule in their favor, with attorneys referring to it as a “slam dunk.”
In a written statement, Rhodes said the ruling “signaled a significant step forward in fully repealing Colorado’s egregious gun confiscation scheme.”
In a statement, Colorado House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat and one of the red flag gun law’s sponsors, said “Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection law is working and saving lives, and it’s disappointing to see lawmakers try turn back the clock and challenge a law that we know makes our communities safer. I’m confident that the law was passed correctly and that all proper procedure was followed in accordance with the Constitution.”
Opinion: Don’t blame Polis for his tax bill (or lack of one), fix the broken federal income tax
Much has been written recently in The Denver Post about Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos not paying income taxes in some years, philanthropist billionaire Philip Anschutz’s efforts to get an $8 million tax refund, and Gov. Jared Polis not having paid income tax some years despite a net worth of approximately a third of a billion dollars.
In all of these instances, the truth is these wealthy individuals followed the law and were seeking to minimize their tax burdens. They weren’t cheating or doing anything nefarious. They simply were trying to make certain they availed themselves of the rules and regulations currently in place. The difference between these uber-rich individuals and the rest of us is that they qualified for certain tax benefits and could afford to hire the experts needed to accomplish their goals.
Rather than criticizing the wealthy for following the law, maybe it’s time to take away these advantages so that money and tax experts no longer give the elite such advantages. With a combined total of almost 100,000 pages of federal regulations and case law on top of thousands of pages of regulations and tax law each state imposes, our tax system is an unfathomable morass open to exploitation by those who can afford to hire lobbyists and secure benefits at taxpayers’ expense.
The Post editorial headline, “Jared Polis aggressively avoided income tax and tried to hide it” was bizarre in that it’s as if the expectation was that Polis should actively seek ways to pay more income tax than required by law. Do any of us, regardless of income level or financial position, seek to maximize rather than minimize the taxes we pay? Don’t we all want the biggest refund or lowest tax bill possible?
Worse was The Post’s assertion, “Polis may not have broken any laws with his aggressive tax avoidance, but he certainly made some ethically dubious decisions.”
The Post’s examples are better used as arguments for supporting the simplification of our ludicrously complex and convoluted tax system. However, until that occurs, we should expect that anyone with wealth and expertise is likely to seek to minimize the taxes they pay. After all, how many of us try to pay more taxes than we actually owe?
Various studies place the annual cost of complying with our tax laws at between $150 billion and $950 billion, and that’s not even accounting for the loss of creativity and related productivity due to the time and resources spent complying with federal and state tax codes. Time spent on compliance takes away from the time available to make a business or nonprofit organization more successful.
Too many businesses and individuals dedicate resources to devising tax strategies and making business decisions based on their tax implications rather than doing what may make more sense in a truly free market economy. This distorts the economic system in ways that can make it less productive.
The complexity of the tax system discourages innovation and creativity because some potential entrepreneurs are intimidated by the tsunami of regulations and paperwork they face when trying to start a business. Hence, our tax system functions as a barrier to entry at a time when we all want to see more competition — not less. It’s as if we’re pouring molasses onto the wheels of our economy.
One solution we all should embrace is a transition to a flat tax for individuals and businesses. Such a move easily could save half of the wasteful costs of compliance. It also could eliminate all the special interest benefits businesses and the wealthy receive which remain unavailable to most Americans.
Today, the corporate income tax rate is 21% of profits (reduced by Republicans in 2017 from a top rate of 35%). This generates approximately $250 billion a year for the country — substantially less than in prior years.
Given the cost of complying with the tax laws, many companies are spending more on compliance activities than the total of income taxes they pay the federal government.
A flat tax on businesses of just 4% of revenue would simplify life for the business world while generating approximately $600 billion in tax revenue annually. In essence, the net cost to businesses potentially could be zero due to the savings from reducing compliance expenses while the federal government would have an extra third of a trillion dollars a year without any additional cost to taxpayers.
Of course, businesses still would have to track their revenues and expenses, but they finally would be able to make sound financial, economic and other business decisions based on what would make their operations more successful rather than focusing on what they should or shouldn’t do in order to minimize their tax burdens.
The same principle would apply to individuals. By exempting the first $25,000 in income for each person and then applying a flat tax of just 20% on all income, no matter how it is derived or what form it comes in, Americans could fill out a postcard form in several minutes and be done for the year.
While our current system appears to be one of “progressive” taxation — with higher income citizens paying income taxes at a higher rate — the reality is that many higher earners do not pay any income taxes on monies they receive outside of wages.
With such a simplified system — i.e., no matter how you received money, you’d be obligated to pay taxes on it — the Internal Revenue Service could focus its efforts on the accuracy of reporting and shed its responsibilities related to many of the complexities of the tax law.
Another benefit of a flat tax is that it would eliminate much of the involvement of wealthy individuals and corporations in our government. Both groups spend hundreds of millions of dollars paying lobbyists and supporting candidates and elected officials they want to influence while seeking laws and regulations financially beneficial to them. A flat tax could eliminate the incentive these wealthy individuals and companies have to influence lawmakers. Hence, instituting a flat tax would help return power to the people as business interests retreat form Washington.
Some people argue a consumption tax of 15% would be a better alternative to the federal income tax, especially if lower-income people could have it refunded to them. Wealthy people consume more, and almost all the other developed nations have such a tax (e.g., a value added tax) so having one would make U.S. companies more competitive internationally.
The problem with a consumption tax, however, is that many Americans are not confident it would be used to replace the income tax; rather, they are concerned we would end up with both forms of taxation. To make it work, approval of the elimination of the income tax would have to accompany the approval of the imposition of a fair consumption tax.
For now, the best path is to put an end to the advantages businesses and the wealthy have by replacing our current federal income tax system with a flat tax that exempts those with relatively little income. Let’s put an end to special interest laws and regulations so everyone pays their fair share.
Aaron Harber, host of “The Aaron Harber Show” (HarberTV.com/Info), was Colorado’s first gubernatorially-appointed public member to serve as chairman of the Attorney General’s Collection Agency Board. He also was the founder of the Colorado Accounting Service and the Colorado Tax Service and was a U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission registered investment advisor.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
