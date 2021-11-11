Connect with us

Colorado high school football playoffs: Chalk, toss-ups and upset alerts in the second weekend of postseason play

Published

1 min ago

on

Colorado high school football: How CHSAANow Top 10 teams fared in Week 8
The CHSAA state football playoffs have been whittled down to 16 teams in the top three classifications. Here’s a look at this weekend’s slate in all three with quarterfinal spots up for grabs.

Class 5A

The chalk

Any team that knocks off Valor Christian or Cherry Creek before the 5A semifinals should get its own trophy.

No. 16 Fort Collins (9-2) at No. 1 Valor Christian (10-0), 6 p.m.* — The Lambkins’ record suggests they might have a chance, but the top-ranked Eagles will be the toughest challenge Fort Collins has faced all season.

No. 18 Mountain Vista (5-6) at No. 2 Cherry Creek (8-2), 7 p.m. — As impressive as the Golden Eagles were in dismantling Legacy 42-17 last week, they’ll have to find another gear vs. Creek’s stout defense (11.2 points allowed/game).

No. 19 Rock Canyon (6-5) at No. 3 Legend (9-1), 7 p.m. — As last week’s 52-49 barn-burner vs. Smoky Hill showed, the Jaguars can both score in bunches (31.5 points/game). The problem: So can the Titans (38.5).

The toss-ups

As one would expect, the matchups between the 7-10 seeds figure to be white knucklers.

No 10. Pomona (7-4) at No. 7 Regis Jesuit (7-3), 6 p.m. — The Raiders have an explosive offense (355.3 yards and 36.0 points/game) and one of the state’s top defensive players in senior DE Nunie Tuitele (18.0 tackles for loss). But 5A Jeffco champion Pomona, winners of five of its last six, is playing well at the right time.

No. 9 Columbine (8-3) at No. 8 Arvada West (8-2), 6 p.m. Thursday — The last time these two got together, the Wildcats scored a miraculous last-minute win with an Ethan Cook-to-Drew Martinez TD pass. Unfortunately, Cook was injured in the regular-season finale, meaning A-West will likely have to knock off Columbine without one of its best.

Upset watch

A win by the higher seeds in any of these games would be a surprise, but not a total shock.

No. 13 Mullen (4-7) at No. 4 Grandview (8-2), 7 p.m. — Blanch at the Mustangs’ record all you want. After giving Pomona plenty to think about in a 21-7 Week 9 loss, then winning back-to-back games by a 76-7 margin, Mullen is a tough out. Even for a Wolves team that’s lost once in six games (21-13 at Cherry Creek).

No. 12 Cherokee Trail (7-4) at No. 5 Ralston Valley (8-2), 7 p.m. — Cougars quarterback Logan Brooke (3,057 pass yards, 33 TDs) and receiver Jack Pierce (97 receptions, 1,169 yards) will stress any defense, including one as stout as Ralston Valley’s (10.8 points allowed/game).

No. 11 ThunderRidge (9-2) at No. 6 Arapahoe (8-2), 7 p.m. — The Grizzlies received an unexpected bye after Fairview had to forfeit last week’s game due to COVID. Will that make a difference for dual threat QB Seth Frasier (2,428 total yards) and Co. against an Arapahoe team that finished the regular season with a 32-13 loss at Grandview?

Class 4A

The chalk

With so many contenders at the top, it’s quite possible no double-digit seeds will be left after this week.

No. 17 Denver South (9-2) at No. 1 Montrose (10-0), 6 p.m. — The Ravens have the QB-receiver combo (Joseph Capra/Rashad Caldwell) to make things interesting, but can they match Montrose’s physicality?

No. 14 Bear Creek (8-3) at No. 3 Pine Creek (8-2), 7 p.m. — The Bears have some solid wins on the resume (mostly notably, 14-10 over Chatfield), but none would be more impressive than taking down an Eagles team that spent the latter half of the season going toe-to-toe with some of 5A’s best.

No. 13 Pueblo West (7-4) at No. 4 Palmer Ridge (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday — The Cyclones may be he hottest team in 4A after scoring 102 unanswered points in their last two games combined. But they’ve already seen Palmer Ridge once, and it did not go well (41-14, Bears in Week 4).

The tossups

The 7-10 seed games promise to produce some white knucklers.

FAA slaps passenger on Aspen-bound flight with $23,000 fine for hitting flight attendant

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

FAA slaps passenger on Aspen-bound flight with $23,000 fine for hitting flight attendant
A woman who struck a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight to Aspen from the Dallas-Fort Worth airport earlier this year could be forced to pay a $23,000 fine, the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday in announcing new penalties sought against 10 unruly passengers.

Several other passengers on flights to or from Colorado have faced potential fines this year as air traffic has returned from pandemic lows. The FAA has investigated a surge in reports of passengers refusing to wear masks, causing disturbances and, in rare cases, assaulting crew members. Through Tuesday, airlines this year have reported more than 5,100 incidents.

The passenger on the March flight to Aspen, who wasn’t identified, refused to wear a face mask — which is still required aboard airplanes and in airports — and “verbally abused flight attendants after she realized her assigned seat would not recline,” according to an FAA news release.

The woman rebuffed several offers by fellow passengers to switch seats before finally accepting a trade, the release states, but “then struck a flight attendant on the right forearm, and attempted to do so again.”

In a more recent midflight incident, an American Airlines flight from New York City to Santa Ana, California, was diverted to Denver International Airport late last month after a man assaulted a flight attendant, including punching her in the face. The attendant was treated at a Denver hospital, and federal prosecutors charged the passenger, Brian Hsu, with assault and interference with a flight crew. The airline also has banned Hsu from its flights.

The FAA’s latest fines for abusive passengers, totaling $201,287, are on top of more than $1 million in proposed penalties announced previously.

In August, the FAA initiated fines that included four stemming from Colorado flights:

  • $15,000 each for two men who were returning from Las Vegas to DIA on a Frontier Airlines flight in late 2020. They drank alcohol they brought aboard, including while flight attendants advised them that doing so was against federal regulations. Flight rules allow consumption of alcohol only if it’s served by the airline.
  • $9,000 for a man who refused to wear a face mask and then interfered with crew members on a United Airlines flight from DIA to Flagstaff, Arizona, in January.
  • $9,000 for a man on an Alaska Airlines flight from DIA to Seattle in February who wouldn’t wear a face mask and then interfered with flight attendants. He was accused of “hiding a flight attendant’s jacket under his seat; punching the aircraft window; and punching a tray table.”

In all those cases, including the Aspen flight, law enforcement officers met the passengers at the gate, the FAA reported. It’s unclear if any resulted in criminal charges, and the FAA does not identify passengers against which it has sought penalties.

CU Buffs hopeful Nate Landman nearing return

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

CU Buffs hopeful Nate Landman nearing return
Colorado’s defense is learning how to play without Nate Landman, but the Buffaloes might get their leader back soon.

On Wednesday, head coach Karl Dorrell said Landman is “closer” to returning after missing the last two weeks with a soft tissue injury.

“He’s champing,” Dorrell said. “In my opinion, he’s not ready yet. He’s starting to negotiate, which is Nate, but he’s making tremendous progress. I think he’s very doubtful this week. There might be a chance next week.”

The Buffs (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) visit UCLA (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif. (7:10 p.m., TV: Pac-12 Networks).

Stern opening test passed, yet room for improvement for CU Buffs men’s basketball

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Stern opening test passed, yet room for improvement for CU Buffs men's basketball
During one sequence, Nique Clifford grabbed a rebound, made a nifty back cut for an easy dunk, and promptly secured another rebound that led to three free throws for Elijah Parquet.

Moments earlier Evan Battey, playing with four fouls yet showing the grit of a fifth-year senior, crashed to the floor while batting an offensive rebound to Jabari Walker, who converted a 3-point play.

And at crunch time it was another senior, Parquet, who was 0-for-3 on 3-pointers through the first 39-plus minutes, knocking down a long-range jumper with 17 seconds remaining that sent the game into overtime.

That is just a small sampling of the key moments, and the array of players involved, that made the difference in Colorado’s season-opening 94-90 comeback win in overtime Tuesday night against visiting Montana State. That some heroics were left out — Walker’s keen-eyed assist on Parquet’s big three, Keeshawn Barthelemy’s play at the point — also illustrates what might be the Buffaloes’ most critical ingredient for success this season.

While a number of players might play like a star on any given night, the Buffs will require a collective effort in order to compete in the Pac-12 Conference and, eventually, for a possible NCAA Tournament bid.

CU took a planned day off on Wednesday, which proved to be a well-thought plan after the lengthy, late-night overtime affair. The Buffs resume practice on Thursday ahead of the season’s first two-games-in-three-days stretch that begins Saturday at home against New Mexico (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Mountain).

“I say this all the time — players make plays at the end of games,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “There’s a lot of things we have to get better at. Guarding the ball. Post defense. There’s a lot of things that Colorado needs to get better at. And our guys understand that. That’s what the film room is for.

“Now the games start coming. The balance between making sure we’re improving, and cleaning up what we learned (Tuesday) and getting ready for New Mexico is a little bit of a delicate balance. They’ll get some rest (Wednesday). We’ll get two days of practice for New Mexico and get after it.”

Once the Buffs dive into the game video on Thursday, Boyle will have plenty of talking points. The Buffs committed 16 turnovers, with six charged to Walker that included a handful of very correctable mistakes. CU’s three biggest forwards — Battey, sophomore Tristan da Silva, and freshman Lawson Lovering — all battled foul trouble, with the 7-foot-1 Lovering fouling out of his first collegiate game with 10 minutes remaining. And while Montana State knocked down some shots the Bobcats would be hard-pressed to repeat, their final shooting tallies (.478 overall, 12-for-30 on 3s) were far higher than the Buffs prefer.

On the other hand, the 6,921 on hand at the Events Center Tuesday night marked the building’s largest crowd since Feb. 22, 2020, the final home date of the 2019-20 season. None of CU’s sophomores or freshmen had played before a home crowd that large, and the young Buffs went toe-to-toe with a team that fell one game short of an NCAA Tournament bid and started three fifth-year seniors.

Were the Bobcats as talented as top Pac-12 squads like UCLA and Oregon? No. But putting together a late comeback, combined with outlasting a determined foe in overtime, was the sort of opening test difficult to script. And the Buffs passed.

“I know how important it is for game one just to set the tone for the requirement of the energy, the attitude, the effort, that’s required to win games,” Battey said. “That’s the cost of entry. I think now we got insight to what it really takes to come out and win games.”

