Dahlberg: Raiders have always had issues but nothing like this
LAS VEGAS — Their $100 million coach is gone, his career destroyed by emails as vile as they were disturbing. The team president who spearheaded the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas is looking for a new job, too, after reportedly botching some tax payments.
Their wide receiver of the future now has a future that likely includes prison after a woman died in a fiery crash he caused by driving drunk. The other first-round draft pick from last year was sent packing this week after a video surfaced of him, gun in hand, threatening someone’s life.
The Raiders have always had issues, but nothing like this. Their first season before paying fans in Las Vegas has been overshadowed by a tsunami of off-field events that have shaken the franchise to the core.
So far, at least, they’ve been able to compartmentalize enough to go 5-3 and share the lead in the AFC West. They play Sunday night at home against the Chiefs in a game that should offer more clues about their chances of making the playoffs for the first time in five years.
But players and fans alike both have to be wondering by now: Who’s running the ship — and how long can it stay afloat?
Owner Mark Davis, at least ostensibly, is in charge. General Manager Mike Mayock, too, though his ties to disgraced coach Jon Gruden might eventually prove his undoing.
It was Mayock who stood before reporters on Monday to announce that cornerback Damon Arnette, a 2020 first-round selection, was cut from the team after a series of off-field incidents. The final straw was a video posted online that showed Arnette threatening someone with a gun.
Even the Raiders have to draw the line somewhere.
“There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life,” Mayock said.
Easy to say now. But Mayock acknowledged there was “significant concern” about Arnette’s character coming out of Ohio State — yet the Raiders drafted him anyway as part of a desperate attempt to rebuild the team’s pass defense.
Henry Ruggs III was different. The biggest concern about taking the speedy receiver from Alabama was whether he was worth the team’s first pick in the draft.
Then Ruggs sped through a residential area of Las Vegas, his Corvette reaching 156 mph before crashing into a car driven by a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman. Tina Tintor died, trapped with her dog in her burning vehicle as attempts by passers-by to get her out failed because of the intense flames.
Police say Ruggs was driving drunk, with a blood level double the state’s legal limit. He was formally charged Wednesday with a variety of crimes, including possession of a loaded gun, that could send him to prison for more than 50 years.
“Obviously, we just lost (Henry) Ruggs (III) and Arnette, our two first-round picks in a period of seven days,” Mayock said. “So, am I sick to my stomach right now on a lot of levels? Yes. I mentioned we found the risk acceptable after doing more homework on Arnette than anybody we’ve done in the years I’ve been here, and obviously we missed. That is 100% on me.”
How Davis views things is a little more difficult to figure out. Gruden was his prize hire, a nod to his late father, Al Davis, yet he was gone within days of his racist and misogynistic emails surfacing last month.
“I’ve never seen Jon exhibit any of those things in practice with the Raiders,” Davis said at the time. “He’s no longer the coach of the Raiders. It’s something that had to be done. It didn’t represent what the Raiders stand for.”
Also gone is former team president Marc Badain and several top financial people for what Davis said was an overpayment of taxes by the team. Badain was the point man in moving the Raiders from Oakland and getting the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium built on a site just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Through it all the Raiders have somehow managed a winning record, though a loss to the New York Giants over the weekend may have foreshadowed some of the team’s problems going forward. The Raiders have also been a hit in their new city, which spent $750 million in tax money to partially fund a gleaming new stadium to help lure the team from Oakland.
But even a Super Bowl win wouldn’t take the stain off this season. Not with everything that has happened, and certainly not with a young woman dead.
Tina Tintor was heading home after taking her dog for a walk when her life was suddenly snuffed out. She will be buried Thursday after a public service just a few miles from Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders play there on Sunday, for those still inclined to cheer.
Colorado Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of lawsuit on passage of red flag gun law
The Colorado Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a district court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit that claimed Colorado’s red flag gun law was improperly passed and sent the case back to district court.
The suit claimed passage of the law violated the state constitution and Colorado House rules because requests by former Rep. Lori Saine of Firestone and Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs to read the full bill were denied or not considered.
At one point, several clerks began reading different sections of the bill at the same time in response to a request the full bill be read.
Loveland-based Rocky Mountain Gun Owners funded the lawsuit, which was also brought by Saine, Williams and Rep. Patrick Neville of Castle Rock.
The constitution calls for bills to be read in full unless “dispensed with upon unanimous consent of the members present.”
The red flag law, passed in 2019, took effect last year and allows judges to temporarily remove firearms from people who are thought to be high risk of harming themselves or others. Supporters lauded the law, saying it will decrease shootings and suicides, but opponents argue that it violates their Second Amendment rights.
A Denver Post review found that in its first year, the majority of requests granted for permanent extreme risk protection orders were from law enforcement and fears of widespread misuse have not come to fruition.
In the ruling released Wednesday, the Court of Appeals judges wrote that they are not opining on how the Denver District Court should decide the case. But, they said, the district court erred when it said it couldn’t make a decision because the lawsuit was related to a political question — whether the rules were violated — that didn’t fall under the court’s jurisdiction.
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director Taylor Rhodes said in an interview that the group is confident the district court will rule in their favor, with attorneys referring to it as a “slam dunk.”
In a written statement, Rhodes said the ruling “signaled a significant step forward in fully repealing Colorado’s egregious gun confiscation scheme.”
In a statement, Colorado House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat and one of the red flag gun law’s sponsors, said “Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection law is working and saving lives, and it’s disappointing to see lawmakers try turn back the clock and challenge a law that we know makes our communities safer. I’m confident that the law was passed correctly and that all proper procedure was followed in accordance with the Constitution.”
Opinion: Don’t blame Polis for his tax bill (or lack of one), fix the broken federal income tax
Much has been written recently in The Denver Post about Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos not paying income taxes in some years, philanthropist billionaire Philip Anschutz’s efforts to get an $8 million tax refund, and Gov. Jared Polis not having paid income tax some years despite a net worth of approximately a third of a billion dollars.
In all of these instances, the truth is these wealthy individuals followed the law and were seeking to minimize their tax burdens. They weren’t cheating or doing anything nefarious. They simply were trying to make certain they availed themselves of the rules and regulations currently in place. The difference between these uber-rich individuals and the rest of us is that they qualified for certain tax benefits and could afford to hire the experts needed to accomplish their goals.
Rather than criticizing the wealthy for following the law, maybe it’s time to take away these advantages so that money and tax experts no longer give the elite such advantages. With a combined total of almost 100,000 pages of federal regulations and case law on top of thousands of pages of regulations and tax law each state imposes, our tax system is an unfathomable morass open to exploitation by those who can afford to hire lobbyists and secure benefits at taxpayers’ expense.
The Post editorial headline, “Jared Polis aggressively avoided income tax and tried to hide it” was bizarre in that it’s as if the expectation was that Polis should actively seek ways to pay more income tax than required by law. Do any of us, regardless of income level or financial position, seek to maximize rather than minimize the taxes we pay? Don’t we all want the biggest refund or lowest tax bill possible?
Worse was The Post’s assertion, “Polis may not have broken any laws with his aggressive tax avoidance, but he certainly made some ethically dubious decisions.”
The Post’s examples are better used as arguments for supporting the simplification of our ludicrously complex and convoluted tax system. However, until that occurs, we should expect that anyone with wealth and expertise is likely to seek to minimize the taxes they pay. After all, how many of us try to pay more taxes than we actually owe?
Various studies place the annual cost of complying with our tax laws at between $150 billion and $950 billion, and that’s not even accounting for the loss of creativity and related productivity due to the time and resources spent complying with federal and state tax codes. Time spent on compliance takes away from the time available to make a business or nonprofit organization more successful.
Too many businesses and individuals dedicate resources to devising tax strategies and making business decisions based on their tax implications rather than doing what may make more sense in a truly free market economy. This distorts the economic system in ways that can make it less productive.
The complexity of the tax system discourages innovation and creativity because some potential entrepreneurs are intimidated by the tsunami of regulations and paperwork they face when trying to start a business. Hence, our tax system functions as a barrier to entry at a time when we all want to see more competition — not less. It’s as if we’re pouring molasses onto the wheels of our economy.
One solution we all should embrace is a transition to a flat tax for individuals and businesses. Such a move easily could save half of the wasteful costs of compliance. It also could eliminate all the special interest benefits businesses and the wealthy receive which remain unavailable to most Americans.
Today, the corporate income tax rate is 21% of profits (reduced by Republicans in 2017 from a top rate of 35%). This generates approximately $250 billion a year for the country — substantially less than in prior years.
Given the cost of complying with the tax laws, many companies are spending more on compliance activities than the total of income taxes they pay the federal government.
A flat tax on businesses of just 4% of revenue would simplify life for the business world while generating approximately $600 billion in tax revenue annually. In essence, the net cost to businesses potentially could be zero due to the savings from reducing compliance expenses while the federal government would have an extra third of a trillion dollars a year without any additional cost to taxpayers.
Of course, businesses still would have to track their revenues and expenses, but they finally would be able to make sound financial, economic and other business decisions based on what would make their operations more successful rather than focusing on what they should or shouldn’t do in order to minimize their tax burdens.
The same principle would apply to individuals. By exempting the first $25,000 in income for each person and then applying a flat tax of just 20% on all income, no matter how it is derived or what form it comes in, Americans could fill out a postcard form in several minutes and be done for the year.
While our current system appears to be one of “progressive” taxation — with higher income citizens paying income taxes at a higher rate — the reality is that many higher earners do not pay any income taxes on monies they receive outside of wages.
With such a simplified system — i.e., no matter how you received money, you’d be obligated to pay taxes on it — the Internal Revenue Service could focus its efforts on the accuracy of reporting and shed its responsibilities related to many of the complexities of the tax law.
Another benefit of a flat tax is that it would eliminate much of the involvement of wealthy individuals and corporations in our government. Both groups spend hundreds of millions of dollars paying lobbyists and supporting candidates and elected officials they want to influence while seeking laws and regulations financially beneficial to them. A flat tax could eliminate the incentive these wealthy individuals and companies have to influence lawmakers. Hence, instituting a flat tax would help return power to the people as business interests retreat form Washington.
Some people argue a consumption tax of 15% would be a better alternative to the federal income tax, especially if lower-income people could have it refunded to them. Wealthy people consume more, and almost all the other developed nations have such a tax (e.g., a value added tax) so having one would make U.S. companies more competitive internationally.
The problem with a consumption tax, however, is that many Americans are not confident it would be used to replace the income tax; rather, they are concerned we would end up with both forms of taxation. To make it work, approval of the elimination of the income tax would have to accompany the approval of the imposition of a fair consumption tax.
For now, the best path is to put an end to the advantages businesses and the wealthy have by replacing our current federal income tax system with a flat tax that exempts those with relatively little income. Let’s put an end to special interest laws and regulations so everyone pays their fair share.
Aaron Harber, host of “The Aaron Harber Show” (HarberTV.com/Info), was Colorado’s first gubernatorially-appointed public member to serve as chairman of the Attorney General’s Collection Agency Board. He also was the founder of the Colorado Accounting Service and the Colorado Tax Service and was a U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission registered investment advisor.
Best Emotional Support Animal (ESA) Letter Services 2021
It’s no secret that dogs, cats, and other animals can provide a great sense of comfort to their humans. However, for people with disabilities, this comfort can be an integral part of their treatment and greatly increase their quality of life. In these cases, a licensed mental health professional can issue a letter proclaiming an animal an emotional support animal (ESA), meaning they’re officially and legally recognized as necessary to the well-being of their handler.
Unlike standard animal companions, ESAs are offered certain privileges to ensure their handler always has access to their support. For instance, emotional support animals are allowed to live in rental housing with no-pet policies, and their owner cannot be charged for a pet security deposit or pay pet rent. They also are exempt from any breed or weight limit restrictions.
Obtaining an emotional support animal can seem like an overwhelming process. There are multiple providers that will help you receive a letter from a mental health professional declaring an animal an ESA; however, there are also less-reputable providers who take advantage of those seeking help. To make things simple, we’ve reviewed our top five picks for ESA letter providers, and we also offer a full breakdown of everything you need to know about acquiring and living with an emotional support animal.
What Is an Emotional Support Animal?
An emotional support animal (ESA) is any animal that has been prescribed by a licensed mental health professional to help assist a person with a disability. Unlike service dogs (like guide dogs for those with visual impairments), ESAs are not trained to perform specific tasks. Instead, they assist their handlers by providing a sense of comfort, reducing feelings of loneliness, or encouraging a daily routine or a sense of purpose.
For an animal to be recognized as an ESA, a therapist, psychiatrist, or psychologist must find that the animal is necessary for the mental health of the patient. While dogs are the most common emotional support animals (followed by cats), any animal can be considered an ESA if they provide a recognized benefit to their handler’s well-being.
What are the Benefits of an Emotional Support Animal?
An emotional support animal can provide a number of benefits to their owners, depending on their handler’s disability and specific needs. Some of the most common benefits are:
- Stress and anxiety reduction. Cuddling with or petting an animal can help release dopamine and other “feel-good” chemicals in the brain, thus alleviating symptoms of anxiety.
- Decreased loneliness. The unconditional love of an animal can help those with depression or similar disorders feel a sense of belonging, acceptance, and deep companionship.
- A sense of purpose. For many, caring for an emotional support animal can help give their life structure, meaning, and a sense of direction.
- Trauma support. If a person has been through a significant trauma, an ESA can help give them a sense of comfort and grounding that can reduce the severity of symptoms, like flashbacks or panic attacks.
- Overall health improvements. Caring for an animal can help improve their handler’s general health, either by increasing physical activity (for instance, walking and playing with a dog) or simply by their presence – studies have even found living with an animal can help lower blood pressure.
Having an animal officially recognized as an emotional support animal also comes with practical benefits. For instance, thanks to the Fair Housing Act, an ESA is allowed to live in most rental housing, including places with a no-pet policy. Pet fees and deposits are also legally not allowed in the case of ESAs.
Who Can Qualify for an Emotional Support Animal?
Anyone with a diagnosed disability that would benefit from an emotional support animal is eligible for an ESA, as long as a licensed mental health professional confirms the diagnosis and feels an emotional support animal would be helpful.
Some of the most common disabilities that an ESA can help treat are:
- Depression.
- Anxiety.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Attention deficit disorder.
- Chronic stress.
- Autism.
- Cognitive disorders.
- Learning disabilities.
- Addiction.
Only a licensed mental health professional can fully determine if an emotional support animal is required. Therefore, anyone who feels they may benefit should reach out to one (or an online ESA letter service) to begin the process.
What Is the ESA Letter Process?
Once you select your ESA letter provider, the process itself is fairly straightforward and follows these steps:
- You’ll submit your contact information to the ESA letter provider.
- Soon after, you’ll receive a call from an ESA expert. On this call, any questions you have will be answered, and then the expert will schedule an appointment with a mental health professional in your state.
- During the telehealth appointment with the mental health professional, they’ll ask questions about your symptoms to determine if you qualify for an emotional support animal, and you’ll receive an official diagnosis.
- Following your session, you’ll receive your ESA letter, sometimes as soon as within 24 hours (depending on the provider you choose).
Being aware of this process can not only help you prepare, but it can help you avoid less reputable ESA letter providers. For instance, if a provider skips the session with a mental health provider, or only offers a provider outside of your state, it’s a major red flag and you should strongly consider choosing another service.
How to Choose the Best Emotional Support Animal Letter Service for Your Needs
Unfortunately, there are some ESA letter providers who will offer unofficial letters, overcharge, or otherwise take advantage of those seeking help. Luckily, if you keep these considerations in mind, you can not only weed out illegitimate providers, but you can also make sure and find the service for your unique needs.
- Price. You’ll want to choose a provider who can work within your budget. Be mindful, however, that too low of a cost can be as big of a red flag as exorbitant fees.
- Customer Service. It’s important to select a service that offers quick, personable, and helpful customer service. That way, you can feel confident throughout the process that any questions you have will be answered and any problems will quickly be solved.
- Legal Support. If you find yourself faced with a landlord who disputes your ESA claim, or a similarly difficult situation, your ESA letter service should be willing to offer legal help and advice. Even if you never need it, knowing this is an option can provide peace of mind – which is especially important for those dealing with anxiety or stress-related disorders.
- Turnaround Time. If you need a letter quickly, you’ll want to be aware of how long you can expect it to take to service your letter. Some services will speed up the process for a fee, so you’ll also want to watch for that if you’re on a tight budget.
- Mental Health Professional Consultation. This is the single most important consideration, and again, is also the best way to find out which services are illegitimate. For your ESA to be legally recognized, you must have a consultation with a mental health professional in your state (either via phone or video call). Simply emailing a mental health professional is not considered enough – you must actually speak with them.
When choosing the best emotional support letter services available, we kept the above criteria in mind. We also took a detailed look at every aspect of their process, so you can feel confident trusting your ESA letter to them.
Top 5 Emotional Support Animal Letter Services 2021
U.S. Service Animals – Best Overall ESA Letter Service
Overall Thoughts: U.S. Service Animals was founded by lawyers, offers fantastic customer service, is a great value, and makes the entire process simple and stress-free. They’ve been in operation since 2015, and are currently the largest ESA letter referral service – meaning you can feel fully confident in their experience and expertise.
U.S. Service Animals was far and away our favorite service in the space. Since they were founded by lawyers, you can trust that every part of the process meets all the Fair Housing Act (FHA) requirements. If you do run into any issues, they offer the support of their experienced legal team, and if your ESA letter is unsuccessful, you can receive your money back. While not legally necessary, they also offer ESA vests, collars, and tags to clearly mark your ESA as such, which can help prevent disputes with landlords.
Not only does U.S. Service Animals offer a great value, but multiple pets can receive ESA letters for no additional cost. You’ll also have access to the customer service and support team, both over the phone and via email and live chat, who will help make the process as smooth as possible. They offer ESA letters for all 50 states, and most letters are received within 24 hours. While they do send multiple marketing emails after you’ve subscribed, we found it was a small price to pay for their overall fantastic service.
While we had a great experience with U.S. Service Animals, the numerous fantastic reviews also put our minds at ease. They have an impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and an average rating of 5.0 at Trustpilot with over 2,300 reviews.
Pros
- Founded by lawyers
- Money-back guarantee and fantastic value
- Excellent customer service
- Impressive ratings on major review sites
- Fast turnaround time
Cons
- Sends too many promotional mailers
Certapet – Fast PreScreening for an ESA Letter
Overall Thoughts: If you want to know quickly if you’re eligible for an ESA letter, Certapet will prescreen you and offer an instant idea if you’re a strong candidate. They also offer a fast turnaround and are completely compliant with all legal requirements.
While getting an emotional support animal may feel like a stressful process, Certapet makes it simple and fast. Since not everyone is eligible for an ESA, they aim to save you time by offering a free pre-screening service before you speak with a licensed mental health professional. This screening only takes five minutes, so it’s a quick and easy way to find out how likely you are to receive an ESA letter.
If you do pass the pre-screening process, you’ll be set up with a telehealth visit with a licensed mental health professional in your state. All of their letters are fully compliant with all states and federal regulations, so you can feel confident that your letter will work for you. They also offer a fast turnaround time, making the whole process fast and painless. If you have any questions at all throughout the process, their customer service team is ready and willing to help you out.
They do provide letters for psychiatric service dogs as well – both letters to allow them to live in any rental housing and to fly in the cabin of an airplane.[1] [2] However, these letters are not legally required, which makes us feel a bit like they’re taking some advantage of people needing help. However, if you’re simply looking for an ESA letter, they’re still a strong option.
Pros
- 5-minute pre-screening
- Fast turnaround
- Helpful customer service team
Cons
- Offers unnecessary psychiatric service dog letter
Valid ESA Letters – Best PSD Training and ESA Letter Service
Overall Thoughts: For those looking for a psychiatric service dog, in addition to an emotional support animal, Valid ESA Letters is an incredibly helpful option. In addition to ESA letters, they offer PSD training courses, so you can address both needs at once.
While an emotional support animal can offer a wealth of benefits to their handler, there are limits to how much they can assist you. Since they aren’t recognized as service dogs, they aren’t granted public access, which means you aren’t guaranteed to be able to bring them with you into places like grocery stores, schools, or airplane cabins. However, since psychiatric service dogs are legally considered service dogs, they have more rights and can assist you nearly constantly, no matter where you are.
With Valid ESA Letters, it’s simple to find out if you can qualify for both an ESA and a PSD. They not only offer ESA letters – which are guaranteed to be written by a licensed mental health professional in your state and to work as intended – but they offer PSD qualification screening, as well as a PSD training course. We also appreciate that they don’t promote physical products, like vests and ID collars, on their site; their focus is only on what is legally required, which helps build trust that they aren’t focused more on profit than patients.
One thing we didn’t love about Valid ESA Letters is that the website doesn’t offer a way to checkout on your own. Instead, you must speak to an ESA expert before you input your credit card info. Still, their staff is a pleasure to work with, including their legal team that will assist you in the unlikely event that your letter should be insufficient.
Pros
- Offers PSD training and ESA letters
- Letter is guaranteed
- No physical products are promoted on the website
Cons
- Website doesn’t let you check out on your own
Emotional Pet Support – Best Budget ESA Letter Service
Overall Thoughts: Just because you’re on a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to settle for an ESA letter service you can’t trust. Emotional Pet Support is a budget-friendly option that’s also well-reviewed and easy to use.
If cost is a primary concern for you, Emotional Pet Support is an affordable option that offers reliable, legitimate ESA letters quickly. Their ESA housing letters are only $99, making them one of the most budget-friendly legitimate ESA letter services available. Not only that, if your letter doesn’t work for you, you’re entitled to a full refund (as long as you request it within 30 days of purchasing your ESA letter).
Emotional Pet Support also makes it easy to see if you qualify for an ESA. The first step of their process is taking a 10-minute ESA questionnaire that will ask you questions about the animal you want to register, as well as questions about your mental health. Next, a licensed mental health professional will go over your exam results with you to see if you qualify and then write your letter. This process can be especially helpful if you’re nervous about the kinds of questions you’ll be asked during your exam, or to simply help you feel fully prepared to speak about your experience and symptoms.
While Emotional Pet Support does offer the core of what you need from an ESA service, there are some elements that are less than ideal. For one thing, they do charge you extra if you register multiple animals, which can be a major deterrent if you’re already budget-focused. For another, the website itself is fairly unattractive and can be a bit hard to navigate; while it is a legitimate service, this can make it feel a bit unprofessional.
Pros
- Only $99 for a housing letter
- Simple online exam to help see if you qualify
- Full refund available within 30 days of purchase
Cons
- Website is unattractive
- Charges for multiple pets
Pettable – Fastest Option ESA Letter Service
Overall Thoughts: While they lack some of the benefits of U.S. Service Animals and Certapet, Pettable is a reliable and legitimate service that works well, especially for those who need a letter fast. They also have a strong legal team, so you can feel confident that you’ll have support if needed. Plus, you’ll speak with a licensed mental health provider in your state, so you can feel confident that your letter is legitimate and meets all legal requirements.
Pettable does offer a fairly quick turnaround time without any extra fees, but it’s important to note that you’ll have to pay an additional fee of $50 to guarantee you receive your letter within 24-hours. This fee seems a bit excessive and if budget is an important factor to you, this can be a major hindrance if you also need your letter quickly. However, if speed is your primary concern, it may well be worth the cost.
Our biggest concern with them is the fact that they still advertise that ESAs can fly on airplanes, which is no longer true. This, combined with the extra costs for a fast turnaround, can make it feel like they care more about money than patients themselves.
Pros
- Excellent value (when not paying the extra charge for 24-hour turnaround)
- Strong customer service team
- Wonderful legal team
Cons
- Still advertises nonexistent ESA travel letters
- $50 charge for a 24-hour turnaround time
Emotional Support Animal – FAQs
Here, we break down the most common questions about emotional support animals so that you can feel completely confident and informed when tackling this process.
What Is an Emotional Support Animal Letter For?
An emotional support animal letter is an official document that acts as proof of a person’s need for an ESA to treat their disability. These letters must be written and signed by a licensed mental health professional in your state, and can secure the ESA access to rental housing regardless of pet policies. These letters should be on the mental health professional’s official letterhead and include their license # and contact information.
Do I Need a Note From a Mental Health Professional?
Legally, a landlord is allowed to request that you have a letter from a licensed mental health professional that states your diagnosis and your need for an emotional support animal as a result of that diagnosis. They are not allowed, however, to ask for proof of specific training.
How Do You Qualify for an ESA Letter?
To qualify for an ESA letter, you must have spoken with a licensed health professional in your state who diagnoses you with a disability that can benefit from an emotional support animal (i.e., PTSD, depression, or anxiety).
Flying with Emotional Support Animals
Previously, ESAs were allowed to fly in the cabins of airplanes, per federal law. However, the Air Carrier Access Act was updated, and as of January 11, 2021, ESAs are no longer recognized as service animals and therefore are not granted cabin access. Because of this, each airline is allowed to set its own policy for emotional support animals, with many charging fees to allow them to fly in the cabin with you. Before any flight, be sure to check with the airline to see what their policy is.
What Types of Pets Qualify as Emotional Support Animals?
Most commonly, emotional support animals are dogs. However, any animal can be a recognized ESA, providing they are well-behaved and well-trained enough to be non-disruptive in public places and to not damage any housing. Some other common ESAs are cats, miniature horses, birds, rats, minipigs, and hedgehogs.
Can You Have More Than One Emotional Support Animal?
You can have multiple ESAs, assuming your therapist has stated that each animal is necessary for your mental and emotional well-being.
Is There a Weight Limit for Emotional Support Animals?
An animal of any size or weight is eligible to be an ESA. Keep in mind, though, that there may be certain limitations that especially large emotional support animals can face.
Do Certain Breeds Make for Better Emotional Support Animals?
While any breed can be an emotional support animal, some may be more suited generally to specific tasks. For instance, if someone mainly needs an ESA to encourage physical movement, an energetic breed like a border collie may be best. However, if you want a quiet lap dog to cuddle with, then something like a toy poodle may be a better option.
My Landlord Says “No Pets Allowed,” but Can I Still Have an Emotional Support Animal?
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires all landlords to allow emotional support animals to live in any housing covered by the Fair Housing Act, regardless of their pet policy. They’re also not allowed to charge any pet deposit, fee, or additional “pet rent.” Under the Fair Housing Act, landlords also cannot ask for medical records or require the ESA to receive special training. However, landlords are allowed to request to see an ESA letter written by a licensed mental health professional.
Does My Emotional Support Animal Need a Vest, Leash, Tag, Collar, Etc. to Identify Him or Her?
Legally, an emotional support animal does not need anything behind an ESA letter written by a mental health professional. However, a vest, leash, tag, or collar can help make it clearer that the animal is more than simply a pet, and can help prevent confrontations with landlords.
What Is the Difference Between a Service Animal and an Emotional Support Animal?
The main difference between an emotional support animal and a service animal is that service animals are trained to perform specific tasks to help their handler, such as retrieving medication. However, an emotional support animal offers support by providing comfort and companionship. Also, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, service animals can only be dogs or miniature horses, whereas ESAs can be any type of animal. Service dogs are also granted public access, whereas ESAs are only guaranteed access to most rental housing.
Are Emotional Support Animals Valid in All 50 States?
Emotional support animals are valid in all states. However, to get your initial ESA letter, you’ll need to be sure to speak to a licensed mental health professional in your state.
Difference Between an Emotional Support Animal and a Psychiatric Service Dog
Both emotional support animals and psychiatric service dogs are meant to help their handlers cope with the symptoms of mental health disorders. However, psychiatric service dogs are legally recognized as service animals, since they are trained in specific tasks to assist their handler, and are granted public access rights. Emotional support animals are not considered service animals and are only guaranteed access to all housing regardless of pet policies.
How Long Is an ESA Letter Good For?
An ESA letter is only good for one year. Each year, the letter will have to be renewed by a licensed mental health professional to ensure that the handler’s diagnosis has not changed, and that an ESA is still an effective treatment option.
Get the Help You Deserve With the Best Emotional Support Animal Letter Services
For those who have a disability, an emotional support animal can be the key to a more fulfilling, independent and happier life. We hope this guide has cleared up exactly what an ESA is, who qualifies, and how to go about getting your ESA letter.
By choosing the right ESA letter service for you, you can feel confident that your emotional support animal can live with you without hassle, and that you have a legal team by your side should you face any confrontations at all.
Those with disabilities deserve to live their best lives, and an emotional support animal can help make that possible. We sincerely hope one of these ESA letter service providers can help you find the comfort you need from an emotional support animal – and make the process of obtaining an ESA letter simple and stress-free.
