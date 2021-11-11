Defensive-minded Ipswich moves on in Div. 4 state field hockey tournament

Enoch Woodhouse showed up to his Army assignment a day late and covered in soot, literally and figuratively held back by the color of his skin.

But that’s just the start of his story, a long and rich one that’s led one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen through the Ivy League, a law practice and back to his hometown of Boston, where on Wednesday he got a hug from the first Black chief executive of the city, and on Thursday, Veterans Day, he’ll attend multiple ceremonies as an honored guest.

Lt. Col. Woodhouse, first of the Army and then, when it was created, the Air Force, was part of the Airmen, the legendary all-Black combat unit in World War II, several years before the military integrated.

Woodhouse, who said he’s turning 95 in January, is from a family of preachers in Roxbury. He went to Boston English and graduated right in the heat of the Second World War, signing up when he was just 17.

“That’s the thing — from ’41 to ’45, the aim of every American — Black, white, Asian, so forth — was to serve America,” Woodhouse recounted to the Herald. “So we all went with — this is true — we all went in with diplomas in ink not dry.”

He and his largely white Boston English classmates hopped on a train — but then he was eventually thrown off of it and told to wait for an all-Black one. That one came 14 hours later, carrying Black people and coal.

So when he finally made it to base, he was late and covered in coal dust, to the displeasure of the commanding officers. He then would run into trouble in the officer training school mess hall, being told he couldn’t eat with the all-white other officers unless there was a curtain separating his table from the others’. He resorted to eating just in the snack area, where no one bothered him, meaning his choices were limited to hot dogs and finger foods.

“So if you invite me any place, don’t offer me that,” the still-very-quotable Woodhouse cracked.

But he eventually ended up with the Tuskegee Airmen, becoming an officer in charge of handing out the paychecks. He’s actually among the youngest of the original Tuskegee Airmen, and he said he keeps in touch with comrades. He figures he’ll call some on Veterans Day and check in.

Woodhouse would go on to attend Yale undergrad and then law school at Boston University before working as a trial lawyer for several decades. He and the rest of Tuskegee Airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2006.

There’s no way of viewing how Woodhouse was treated back then when he enlisted as anything but poorly, but still there he is, walking around Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s farewell address event in his “World War II Veteran” ballcap and his Tuskegee Airmen jacket, hugging the outgoing acting mayor and getting ready to go to a few events the next day.

How does he square all that?

“We were treated according to the zeitgeist of America, which still has repercussions today,” Woodhouse said, essentially shrugging at that question. “You have to work around it. And I’m aware of it. But I don’t let that deter me from what I have to do. And even when I’m discriminated against — excellence is the best barrier to discrimination.”