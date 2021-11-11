News
Denver Public Schools to close schools Nov. 19 to give staff time for their “health and self-care”
Denver Public Schools will close schools on Nov. 19, a day earlier than planned for Thanksgiving break, so employees can have more time for their “health and self-care,” announced Superintendent Alex Marrero in a letter to staff on Wednesday.
The decision to cancel classes at the state’s largest school district comes as Colorado schools are facing widespread staffing shortages. Three other districts canceled classes for Friday and at least three DPS schools are temporarily moving to remote-learning because of the issue.
Marrero, in his letter, referenced the challenges educators have faced since returning to in-person classes this fall, saying that the school year has been “stressful and draining.”
“I know that there are frequently urgent staffing issues that schools are facing in order to keep their buildings open for in-person instruction, and I very much appreciate all of the efforts that have been made to continue serving scholars and families,” he wrote.
Adams 14 School District, Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools are also closing schools on Friday.
At DPS, George Washington High School moved classes to online starting today.Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College and John H. Amesse Elementary School will go remote on Thursday and Friday.
All district-run schools and office buildings will close on Nov. 19.Some charter schools will remain open, according to the letter to DPS employees.
Marrero encouraged families to take advantage of the day off to get their child vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The decision to cancel classes is in line with recommendations from the U.S. Department of Education, which has asked school districts to offer paid time off for employees to get their own children vaccinated, he said.
News
Another Coloradan arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol
A 48-year-old Colorado man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Thomas Patrick Hamner, of Peyton, was arrested in Colorado Springs on Wednesday and charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release.
He’s set to make his initial court appearance Wednesday in federal court in Denver.
Video footage from the afternoon of Jan. 6 allegedly shows Hamner — clad in a “Guns don’t kill people, Clintons do” sweater and a black helmet — fighting with officers over a police barricade on the west plaza of the Capitol, according to his arrest warrant, which was released Wednesday.
“Additionally, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Hamner joined other rioters in pushing a large metal sign into the defensive line formed by law enforcement,” investigators said in the complaint.
Hamner is the 11th Coloradan to be charged in the violent Capitol riot, which left five people dead, including a police officer.
More than 675 people have been arrested — across nearly every state — for crimes related to the riot, including more than 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
News
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — Three concertgoers remain in critical condition following a massive crowd surge during a Travis Scott performance that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured at the Astroworld music festival, Houston’s mayor said Wednesday.
Mayor Sylvester Turner did not provide details about the conditions of the fans who have been hospitalized since the rapper’s headliner performance Friday night. But the family of a 9-year-old boy who attended the concert with his father has said the child is in a medically induced coma after sustaining injuries to his heart, lungs and brain.
Authorities have launched a criminal investigation, but Turner told city councilmembers during their weekly meeting that it could take some time to determine what caused the deaths at the sold-out festival, which drew some 50,000 attendees.
“How did this happen? That is a question that remains on all of our minds,” Turner said. “How did this happen? Where were the missteps? Where were the failures? Where were the gaps? We owe it to the family members, all of those who attended and quite frankly the city as a whole, to the first responders, all of them, how did this happen?”
Turner read the names of the eight people who died before pausing the meeting for a moment of silence. The victims were between the ages of 14 and 27 and came from Texas, Illinois and Washington state, according to authorities.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner scheduled a news conference about the investigation for later Wednesday. He has not held a briefing since Saturday, but released a statement this week confirming that he met with Scott before the show to express his concerns about safety. Finner has not publicly specified those concerns.
The festival grounds and stage where Scott performed have yet to be disassembled as authorities and attorneys representing the injured and their families continued combing the area. The festival was held on a parking lot that is part of NRG Park, a complex consisting of stadiums, an arena and a convention center.
Bernon Blount said his son and 9-year-old grandson, Ezra, attended the festival together but became separated during the crowd surge. He said Tuesday that the child was in a medically induced coma at a Houston hospital.
“I’m angry because it’s disrupted our family, and this could have been avoided if people in positions of power had done the right thing,” Blount said.
Emergency plans for the Astroworld music festival did not include protocols for dangerous crowd surges like the one that unfolded during the rush to see Scott, who founded the festival. More than 20 lawsuits have been filed, accusing organizers of failing to implement simple crowd-control measures or staff properly. Those being sued include Scott, Live Nation, and rapper Drake, who performed with Scott.
Houston police and fire departments have said they reviewed and approved safety plans. But the union head of the Houston Fire Department pushed back Tuesday, saying firefighters did not have a presence inside the festival and were not given radios to communicate directly with organizers.
Experts say crowd surge deaths happen because people are packed into a space so tightly that they can’t get enough oxygen. It’s not usually because they’re being trampled.
Authorities have said part of their investigation will include reviewing whether the concert promoter and others behind the festival adhered to the plans submitted.
There is a long history of similar catastrophes at concerts, as well as sporting and religious events. In 1979, 11 people were killed as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum to see a concert by The Who. Other crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people at a soccer match in Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
___
Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.
News
Police see a trend in mass car break-ins across the St. Louis area
EARTH CITY, Mo. – Mass car break-ins have been plaguing the St. Louis region on both sides of the river.
A UPS facility on Rider Trail North is among the parking areas that have been hit by thieves recently.
St. Louis County police said the crime pattern is as follows, four or five thieves in a single-car roll into a parking lot overnight. Then they hit 30, 40 even 50 cars in a matter of minutes, get what they can and, take off.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over a shipping company lot in St. Louis City on Barton Street that got hit on Friday. Investigators said the thieves are targeting businesses with large numbers of overnight workers including UPS, FedEx, and Amazon. Some of the items the thieves take are firearms, cash, credit cards, and jewelry.
Mass break-ins have also been reported in St. Peters and Fenton on the Missouri side of the river. Metro East break-ins have been reported in Sauget and Pontoon Beach.
Investigators said they know there are groups doing these mass break-ins, but at this point, they don’t know if the groups are connected.
“You come to work to earn an honest living and you gotta wind up paying two, three hundred bucks to get your window fixed, you know. So it’s just getting out of hand, it really is getting crazy,” said UPS worker Kenny Sims.
Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, told FOX 2, “The groups will jump out and within 6 minutes they’re gone from the scene. As of today November 9th, we have had a total, in central county alone, of 164 vehicles broken into. Out of that number, 5 firearms were stolen out of those vehicles.”
Police are trying to look for surveillance video to help possibly identify suspects. They are also warning people to either take everything from their car with them into work or leave it at home, especially firearms
