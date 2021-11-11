News
Denver weather: Slight chance of overnight snow
Denver hasn’t had snow since April 21, but that may change — albeit just barely — later today.
Light snow will continue over the high mountains today and tonight. Over the plains, clouds will increase this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UMeCndiBqE
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 11, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will hit a sunny high of 56 degrees on Thursday. Clouds will increase as the day progress, as the wind kicks up to 25 mph gusts. There’s a slight chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance for a rain/snow mix. Lows will dip to 31 degrees with the winds persisting. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday will mark the start to a pleasant weekend, as highs reach 55 degrees under the sun. The low temperature will drop to 39 degrees, and winds could gust over 15 mph.
Saturday will be warmer, 64 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will also be above average temps and sunshine.
Early next week could see temperatures once again rise into the 70s.
News
“Eddie and Dave” is a gender-bent play about the founding, rise and struggles of the iconic Van Halen
Listening to the first three songs on Van Halen’s self-titled debut album will tell you much of what you need to know heading into “Eddie and Dave,” a gender-bent play about the founding, rise and struggles of the iconic hard-rock band. Because wedged between the hits “Runnin’ With the Devil” and “You Really Got Me Going” is “Eruption.” The instrumental track features guitarist Eddie Van Halen doing his thing without the vocal pyrotechnics of his wild-haired lead singer.
Showman, thy name is David Lee Roth. Guitar god, ye shall be called Eddie. And though you two shall be yoked together in the eternity known as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, your agonistes will be the stuff of VH1 “Behind the Music” obsessions.
And so, at the People’s Building in Aurora, the Catamounts have mounted a larky production of Amy Staats’ play. The roles of Dave, Eddie and his big brother and band drummer, Alex Van Halen, are inhabited by female actors, and Valerie Bertinelli is played by a fella. Bassist Michael Anthony gets short but clever shrift.
If you go
“Eddie and Dave.” Written by Amy Staats. Directed by Amanda Berg Wilson. Featuring Christopher Berghoff, Janae Burris, Candace Joice, Missy Moore and Alicia “Lisa” Young. Through Nov. 28 at the People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Ave., Aurora. Tickets at catamounts.org; info at 720-468-0487.
“Eddie and Dave” is a memory play, states our guide, a MTV VJ (played by a nimble Janae Burris). Her memory play, she emphasizes and then cautions, “is brightly lit … is sentimental, and not at all realistic.” That a VJ is narrating the history of the band isn’t far-fetched. It’s a role perfectly suited to the tensions of the band that reached stardom at a moment in which video was, to paraphrase MTV’s first tune, doing in the radio star.
The group had a thwarted reunion at the 1996 Video Music Awards. They hadn’t been on stage together in over a decade, and Roth couldn’t stop jiving and hip swiveling behind the just-announced winner: tongue-tied alt rocker Beck.
A fair amount of the biography here is accurate. As kids, Eddie and Alex moved with their parents to the U.S. from Amsterdam. Their pops was a frustrated jazz musician and made sure the boys were classically trained. The teens met Roth in Pasadena, Calif., when they were looking for professional amps for their gigs. Roth was, as the VJ puts it, “a clinically extroverted rich boy.” Opposites were drawn to each other, and the rest was hair-story.
As Dave, Missy Moore lets her freak flag fly. In addition to blonde mane tossing, cock-on-the-block strutting and hip gyrating, her Roth has moments of Rothian wisdom. Before things go south for the band, he often tries to settle Eddie’s more self-doubting tendencies. When Eddie expresses worry someone might steal his riffs and licks, Dave says, “So what they steal your technique, man? They’re not gonna play like you. So it don’t matter if they pull on the sword, it’s not gonna come out of the stone.” Uh, right.
As the guitar virtuoso, Candace Joice rocks vodka and cigs, habits that eventually nudged Eddie into sobriety (and might have been responsible for his cancer diagnosis). The guitar prop might as well be air. Although sound designer CeCe Smith comes through with a fun use of music samples — for example, Eddie working on the synthesizer start of “Jump.”
The play hews to its title. Alex remains something of a cipher, behind sunglasses and his imagined drum kit. Even so, Alicia Young has some fine slapstick gestures. And what is a band without a femme fatale causing problems between the guys? In “Eddie and Dave,” Van Halen’s Yoko Ono, its Courtney Love, is Bertinelli, who is starring as the kid sis on “One Day at a Time” when she meets Eddie. Here, she’s portrayed by Christopher Berghoff — and the dude most definitely doesn’t look like a lady – especially in a pink grandma nighty.
Under the direction of Amanda Berg Wilson and stage manager Wayne Breyer, the whole crew keeps things flowing. Like roadies, they deserve a shout-out for their ace attention to the details. It’s a tight little set that allows for the stadium rock antics of the band and Dave and Eddie’s intimate conflicts.
One of the best scenes deals with Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” for which Eddie contributed a legendary solo. Earlier, Eddie had threatened to go play with Gene Simmons and Kiss. “With all that makeup, no one will know it’s me.” Fat chance. Watching Dave and then Alex listen to the radio and then register the owner of those unmistakable arpeggios is worth the price of the ticket.
Although it’s the lure, the gender-bending in this production is more fun than it is illuminating. There’s plenty here to ponder about fame and popular culture, but it feels like an opportunity was missed to say something even more nuanced about the competition and the camaraderie of male friendships. But the final words of the VJ suggest that maybe that was never the playwright’s aim. Instead, it was to remind us all of the sublime in the ridiculous, to remember that “all things great and magical are inherently ridiculous,” and that for a spell these guys were Van-tastical.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
10 can’t-miss holiday shopping markets near Denver
It’s beginning to look a lot like … well, you know. And one sign that the holidays are on their way is the abundance of pop-up markets along the Front Range where shoppers can find unique and oftentimes locally made gifts.
Here are 10 worth checking out this season, in order of date.
Amazon Pop Up (now through Nov. 22)
If going to a sanctioned Amazon store doesn’t strike you as completely besides the point, head to Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree to peruse a selection of more than 100 toys curated by the online retailer. The purpose of the in-person store is to give shoppers a “festive, try-before-you-buy experience,” the company said in an announcement. Popular toys this year include Osmo Genius Kit for Fire Tablet, FurReal Friends Gogo My Dancin’ Pup, and LEGO Monkie Kid: Money King Warrior Mech.
Nov. 2-22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Park Meadows Mall, 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr., Suite 5547, Lone Tree. Admission is free. More information at amazon.com.
Mile High Holiday Market (Nov. 12-14)
The Junior League of Denver is hosting its 42nd annual holiday market and fundraiser at Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus, where shoppers can find specialty food items, apparel, jewelry, housewares and pet products for sale. The Junior League also will be offering a discount on its cookbook, “Centennial Celebrations” ($20), which was released in 2019 to mark the organization’s 100th anniversary. Masks are required and reservations are encouraged.
Nov. 12 from 3 to 8 p.m., Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gates Field House at the University of Denver, 2201 E. Asbury Ave., Denver. Admission $10 for the general public or $40 for a VIP shopping experience on Nov. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets and more information at jld.org/fundraisers.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market (Nov. 18-Dec. 24)
The second annual Cherry Creek Holiday Market is returning to Cherry Creek Shopping Center, bringing with it 30-plus local makers, designers and creators peddling their wares. Expect to find apparel, booze, coffee, art, candles, spa products, specialty foods and more.
Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays through Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, when the market runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Located on Fillmore Street between 1st and 2nd avenues. Admission is free. More information at cherrycreekholidaymarket.com.
Denver Christkindlmarket (Nov. 19-Dec. 23)
Civic Center will be transformed into a German-style holiday market when Denver Christkindlmarket opens this year. In addition to more than a dozen vendors selling gifts and crafts, the event features European food, beer, live music and photo opportunities with Krampus, St. Nikolaus and the Christkind. Special events include an Ugly Christmas Sweater Day on Dec. 15 and Canine Christmas on Dec. 2, when dogs are invited to join the fun.
Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays through Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, when the market runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the market’s final week, it will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Located at Civic Center park, 101 West 14th Ave., Denver. Admission is free. More information at christkindlmarketdenver.com.
Firefly Handmade Holiday Market (Nov. 20-21)
Looking for locally made gifts? Head to the Firefly Handmade Holiday Market, which will take over Old South Gaylord Street in Denver’s Washington Park neighborhood. Organizers promise live music and holiday decor along the street to get shoppers in a festive — and spendy — mood while they peruse locally produced textiles, jewelry, accessories, ceramics, apparel, skincare products and more.
Nov. 20-21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 1000 Block of South Gaylord Street, Denver. Admission is free. More information at fireflyhandmade.com/holiday-market.
Après Ski Holiday Market (weekends from Nov. 26 through Dec. 19)
Returning for a second year, the Après Ski Holiday Market is equal parts shopping and play. Vendors will be set up in the outdoor Dairy Block Alley in Lower Downtown Denver for four weekends, starting Nov. 26, selling clothing, candles, perfumes, skincare products, leather wares and more. Live music will be a staple of the events, as will beer and liquor, which will be available for purchase. Santa is also said to be visiting and taking free photos.
Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, and Dec. 17-19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver. Admission is free. More information at dairyblock.com/events.
Holiday Art Fest (Nov. 27-28)
The creatives at Fort Collins’ collective Art Lab invite shoppers to support local artists at the Holiday Art Fest. The two-day event celebrates “CArtists” (what the collective calls its creatives) who sell their works from little pop-up carts on the Old Town Square. Organizers promise an eclectic mix of returning artists featuring a variety of mediums.
Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Art Lab, 239 Linden St., Fort Collins. Admission is free. More information at artlabfortcollins.org/calendar.
Lakewood Holiday Bazaar (weekends from Dec. 3 through Dec. 19)
The Lakewood Holiday Bazaar comes to Belmar Plaza for three weekends this year and includes 29,000 square feet of retail space. In addition to shopping from 80-plus vendors and fashion trucks, the happenings include a pop-up bar with holiday-themed cocktails and live music. If you can’t make it to Lakewood, organizer Denver Bazaar is hosting two other pop-ups in the city’s RiNo district (Dec. 3-5) and at Denver Tech Center (weekends Dec. 4-19).
Open Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Belmar Plaza, 439 South Teller St., Lakewood. Admission is free, though drink tickets are available for purchase. More information at denverbazaar.com.
Winter Market (Dec. 4-5)
Perhaps you’ve attended the Boulder County Farmers Market during warm months, but during the winter, it welcomes more than 100 Colorado vendors for a weekend. Expect to find produce, specialty meats, eggs, wine, coffee, kombucha and more alongside artisan products like woodwork and home goods. The market also will feature live music and activities for kids throughout the weekend.
Dec. 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont. Admission is free. More information at bcfm.org/wintermarket.
Georgetown Christmas Market (Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12)
Get in the holiday spirit with a day trip to Georgetown for the 61st annual Christmas Market, which traditionally takes place the first two weekends in December. Inspired by the outdoor European markets, Georgetown’s will feature craftsmen peddling their wares, Victorian-era ladies and gents strolling through town, and live entertainment from street carolers. Landmarks like the Hamill House will be open for visitors to check out.
Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. More information at historicgeorgetown.org/christmas-events.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Judi’s House moving grief therapy nonprofit to new building in Aurora
After nearly two decades in the same spot, Judi’s House has found a new place to call home.
The local nonprofit, which provides children and families with free grief therapy, is building a 26,470-square-foot facility at 10125 E. 25th Ave. in Aurora.
Judi’s House has been operating out of two Victorian homes, which total around 16,000 square feet, at 1600 Saint Paul St. and 1741 Gaylord St. in City Park West since 2002 and 2005, respectively.
“These homes are beautiful, quaint and lovely and help grieving families feel like it’s an easy door to walk through. But we’ve really found that they’re not purpose-built homes,” said CEO Jessica Maitland Mayo.
“Each home is around 8,000 square feet, and it’s just kind of become cramped in the therapeutic spaces and created insufficient training areas,” she added. “Parking has become such a huge issue in this neighborhood that there have been significant barriers to offering care to our families. It makes it more difficult to seek our services during the hardest time of their lives.”
The foundation sold the home at 1741 Gaylord St. for $1.5 million on Oct. 22 to 1741 Gaylord LLC, which is managed by Denver developer Matthew Mathieson, according to property records. But the nonprofit is leasing it back until they can move into their new facility in August. The other home is on the market, Maitland Mayo said.
Judi’s House’s new Aurora facility is being designed by Davis Partnership Architects and built by PCL Construction. The outside is modeled to resemble a home, similar to its current location, to help visitors find comfort.
“There’s such an emotional component of all of the therapeutic work and the trust that so many families have placed in us that have happened within our walls, and we’re working really hard to bring that spirit of place with us to the new building,” Maitland Mayo said.
“As children come to us for support, we want children to identify a home-like feel. But a kid’s version of a home is really different depending on who they are and how they grew up, whether it’s in an apartment, mobile home or townhome,” she added. “So Davis Partnership and PCL have really helped us create different spaces that can evoke all those feelings throughout the facility.”
The project began in July and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022. It will feature 50 parking spaces, a large backyard garden for outdoor therapy, customized art, play and group therapy rooms, as well as employee offices.
Judi’s House’s new location is being funded by a $20 million capital campaign, which has raised around 80 percent of its goal. Donors include Bill Mosher, principal of Trammell Crow Co., and his wife Molly Broeren; The Anschutz Foundation; and Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies, which are sponsoring a room.
“When we reach our $20 million goal, we’re hoping that will also include a little bit of capital reserve to support the building as we move through the future as well,” Maitland Mayo said.
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brian Griese founded Judi’s House in 2002 with his wife, Dr. Brook Griese, a clinical psychologist specializing in childhood trauma and loss, in memory of Brian’s mother, Judi, who died when he was just 12 years old. Since then, the nonprofit has served more than 12,000 children and families.
“Next year will be our 20th anniversary as an organization, and it seems really apropos that we’re moving into our new facility as we turn 20 and think about the next 20, 40 and 60 years ahead,” Maitland Mayo said.
Judi’s House also has an education and research arm, JAG Institute, which distributes grief research “that can be utilized in our field and beyond to help make the case that childhood bereavement is a real issue within our country that needs to be addressed,” Maitland Mayo said.
Each year, JAG Institute releases a Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model in partnership with New York Life Foundation. It approximates that one in 14, or 5.3 million, children in the U.S. will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. JAG Institute also hires interns to attend grief counseling workshops and training.
Maitland Mayo became CEO of the nonprofit in 2019. Before that, she was a client of Judi’s House. Her husband passed away eight years ago when her children were 7 and 11.
“I had a job and a busy life, and I came to Judi’s House as a client with my kids, and it was the one place that I felt safe to grieve and felt that I was heard and seen,” Maitland Mayo. “My kids were able to talk to other kids with similar experiences, and it was immensely helpful to us. I’m thrilled we get to move to the next era of this organization, but there is a part of me that’s a little sad too because my family did work within these walls.”
Correction: This story has been updated to correct how long Judi’s House has operated in City Park West.
Denver weather: Slight chance of overnight snow
Mom of missing 1-year-old Georgia boy: ‘I don’t know where he’s at’
Subsocial Launches Crowdloan Auction for Kusama Parachain Slot Bid
Mamba Vino: Vanessa Bryant Files New Trademark Applications For Wine Named After Kobe Bryant
“Eddie and Dave” is a gender-bent play about the founding, rise and struggles of the iconic Van Halen
SubSocial Announces Its Bid For Parachain Slot On Kusama
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Embrace On Cozy Lunch Date In Greece — Photos
10 can’t-miss holiday shopping markets near Denver
Attorney For Travis Scott Issues First Statement & Condemns Finger-Pointing From Houston Police
Judi’s House moving grief therapy nonprofit to new building in Aurora
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19