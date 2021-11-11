Dream Kardashian Is Pretty In Pink At Barbie-Themed Birthday Party Thrown By Dad Rob

Rob Kardashian threw his daughter, Dream, the most magical fifth birthday party on Nov. 10. The event was Barbie-themed, and Dream and her cousins looked like they had such a blast.

Dream Kardashian got to celebrate her 5th birthday with her KarJenner cousins! Rob Kardashian went all out to throw his growing girl an epic birthday event. The theme of the party was Barbie, and Dream dressed the part by wearing a pink Barbie outfit. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Dream, where the little one’s outfit is on display. Along with the pink Barbie tank, Dream is wearing silver shorts and her hair pulled into a curly ponytail with a pink bow.

In another video, Khloe captured her daughter, True Thompson, making slime at a crafts table. The table is filled with different kinds of beats and art supplies, and the noise in the background definitely makes it seem like the cousins had a blast celebrating with Dream.

Khloe also captured the stunning decorations at the party. Upon walking into the main entrance there were hundreds of pink balloons in all different shades, shapes and sizes. The middle portion of the display featured balloons that spelled out HAPPY BIRTHDAY DREAM in huge pink letters. There was also a massive Barbie box, a Barbie dream house and pink cakes. “The best daddy,” Khloe captioned the decoration video, confirming that Rob planned the event. The Kardashians definitely know how to go all-out for their kids, and Rob proved that he’s in on that trend with this party!

Rob did not appear in any of the photos or videos from the party himself. However, earlier in the day, he took to Instagram to wish his little girl a happy birthday with a sweet message. “HAPY BIRTHDAY to my best friend!!” he wrote. “Today you are 5!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so thankful to have you in my life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo.”

Dream’s mom is Blac Chyna, who Rob was briefly engaged to in 2016. Blac did not publicly post about Dream’s birthday on the big day, but we’ll have to wait and see if she throws a party of her own at some point!