Celebrities
Dream Kardashian Is Pretty In Pink At Barbie-Themed Birthday Party Thrown By Dad Rob
Rob Kardashian threw his daughter, Dream, the most magical fifth birthday party on Nov. 10. The event was Barbie-themed, and Dream and her cousins looked like they had such a blast.
Dream Kardashian got to celebrate her 5th birthday with her KarJenner cousins! Rob Kardashian went all out to throw his growing girl an epic birthday event. The theme of the party was Barbie, and Dream dressed the part by wearing a pink Barbie outfit. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Dream, where the little one’s outfit is on display. Along with the pink Barbie tank, Dream is wearing silver shorts and her hair pulled into a curly ponytail with a pink bow.
In another video, Khloe captured her daughter, True Thompson, making slime at a crafts table. The table is filled with different kinds of beats and art supplies, and the noise in the background definitely makes it seem like the cousins had a blast celebrating with Dream.
Khloe also captured the stunning decorations at the party. Upon walking into the main entrance there were hundreds of pink balloons in all different shades, shapes and sizes. The middle portion of the display featured balloons that spelled out HAPPY BIRTHDAY DREAM in huge pink letters. There was also a massive Barbie box, a Barbie dream house and pink cakes. “The best daddy,” Khloe captioned the decoration video, confirming that Rob planned the event. The Kardashians definitely know how to go all-out for their kids, and Rob proved that he’s in on that trend with this party!
Rob did not appear in any of the photos or videos from the party himself. However, earlier in the day, he took to Instagram to wish his little girl a happy birthday with a sweet message. “HAPY BIRTHDAY to my best friend!!” he wrote. “Today you are 5!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so thankful to have you in my life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo.”
Dream’s mom is Blac Chyna, who Rob was briefly engaged to in 2016. Blac did not publicly post about Dream’s birthday on the big day, but we’ll have to wait and see if she throws a party of her own at some point!
Michael B. Jordan Shows Off His Huge Biceps While Training For ‘Creed 3’ — Watch
Michael B. Jordan is preparing to step back into the ring as Adonis Creed. The actor hit the gym to prep for the third installment of ‘Creed.’
Michael B. Jordan’s preparations for Creed 3 are already underway. Celebrity trainer Corey Calliet shared a video of the actor, 34, during an intense workout session on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Michael could be seen working on his arms and upper body strength in the clip.
“Director by day building a body at night!” the celebrity trainer captioned the post. “In order to achieve the great reward a certain amount of consistency must be attained…”
The star is getting into shape for Creed 3, the upcoming third installment of the Rocky spin-off franchise popularized by Sylvester Stallone. Not only will he reprise his role as Adonis “Donnie” Creed and serve as producer, but Michael will also make his directorial debut. The first two installments were directed by Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr., respectively. The actor said directing has been an “aspiration” for him in a statement issued to various outlets in April.
“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” he said. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”
Michael added, “This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.” Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad will reprise their roles as Adonis’ wife Bianca and his adoptive mother Mary Anne, respectively. Notably absent this time around will be Rocky himself, Sylvester.
Michael told IGN in April that Sylvester’s “essence” and “spirit” will forever remain a part of the franchise. “I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” he said. “But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward.”
He continued, “So, it’s always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created. Hopefully you guys will love what I’m thinking, what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special.” Creed 3 is scheduled for a Nov. 23, 2022 theatrical release date.
Porsha Williams Rocks Tiny Red Bikini While Playing With Pigs On The Beach — Watch
Playing with pigs! Swimming with sharks! Porsha Williams is living her best vacation life in the Bahamas.
Porsha Williams rocked a tiny red bikini during her latest vacation activity: playing with pigs on a beach. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, spent some time in the ocean with the animals alongside her vacation crew, including fiancé Simon Guobadia, and documented the festivities on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The reality TV star is currently in the Bahamas. Along with hanging out with some pigs (and feeding them bottles of milk), Porsha also swam with sharks. She chronicled the adventures in a Reel shared early Wednesday. “Best day ever Thank you bae it was an experience of a lifetime @iamsimonguobadia,” Porsha captioned the video.
For the festivities, Porsha had the ultimate vacation uniform: a vibrant red bikini.
The Bravo star has been on vacation for about a week now. She even shared photos and footage from a recent date night with Simon. The duo enjoyed a John Legend concert while in the Caribbean.
In her captions, Porsha has been promoting her upcoming memoir The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, out on November 30. On top of a new book, Porsha also has her own RHOA limited-series spin off set to premiere on Bravo soon. Set to follow Porsha and her family as they work out some familial drama at a wellness resort in Mexico, Porsha’s Family Matters will premiere on November 28.
Bravo released the first trailer last month. In the tension-filled teaser, Porsha had a lot to answer for her as her family grilled her about her whirlwind engagement to Simon. The two got engaged in May after about a month of dating. The engagement raised some eyebrows amongst the Housewives community, given Simon’s previous marriage to Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Pina. In the trailer, Porsha’s family voiced their concerns about the engagement.
“I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages did not work,” one relative asked Porsha, while another revealed that she found out about Simon on TV. In her confessional, Porsha admitted that the “optics don’t look great” — but that’s “because people don’t have all the facts.” Tears are shed, bottles are thrown, and voices are raised. While stressful, Porsha clearly emerged from the other side unscathed, as evidenced from her vacation content.
Nick Cannon Reveals His Favorite ‘Baby Mama’ & It’s Not Mariah Carey — Watch
Nick Cannon sat down with Andy Cohen for an in-depth interview on his talk show and they answered some pretty tough questions during an epic game of ‘Plead the Fifth.’
Nick Cannon, 41, hinted that there may more children of his in the future during his latest interview with Andy Cohen, 53, The actor, who is already a dad of seven children he shares with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, sat down with the Watch What Happens Live host on his own talk show on Nov. 10 and ended up revealing that his favorite “baby mama” is “yet to come” during a fun game of “Plead the Fifth.”
After Andy asked him to reveal his favorite lady who gave birth to his children, he thought for a moment while the audience chanted that he should “plead the fifth.” He didn’t exactly go that route, though, when he said, “I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one.”
“Because some of my past ones could still be my next one,” he added before a shocked Andy responded with, “I don’t think that was a good answer.”
Nick’s interesting answer comes after he made headlines with the birth of all his children. He shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah and shares son Golden, 4, and 11-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He also welcomed twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa four months ago and his son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, just nine days later.
In addition to asking him who his favorite mother of his children is, Andy asked Nick if he’s slid into anyone’s DMs this week. “I’m not a DM slider! I don’t even know how to do that,” the Wild ‘n Out host said. Andy didn’t stop there, either. He went on to ask him who the worst singer was on The Masked Singer, the televised singing competition that Nick hosts. He didn’t shy away from the question when he responded with “Honey Boo Boo’s mama.”
