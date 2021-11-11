Erika Jayne Urges Men To ‘Slide Into’ Her DMs 1 Year After Tom Girardi Split

Celebrities
Erika Jayne Says Jose Canseco Slid Into DMs, Shares Update on Life After RHOBH Reunion and Steps Out in $5K Outfit
Erika Jayne is doing “good” following the conclusion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 earlier this month.
While enjoying a cast trip to Palm Springs for the opening of Kyle Richards‘ new store over the weekend, Erika offered a life update before revealing that former baseball great Jose Canseco once slid into her DMs and reacting to the terrifying robbery recently experienced by Dorit Kemsley.
“Everything’s good. Life is turning in a positive direction and it feels so good to have the season over, [and] to close out a reunion and just be on a much lighter path,” Erika told Teddi Mellencamp for Extra TV.
Although Erika is in the midst of a divorce from Thomas Girardi, as well as several other legal proceedings related to her husband’s crimes against his former clients, Teddi wanted to know if she was dating.
“It’s the number one question… Every guy wants to know, what’s going on?” Teddi asked.
“Slide in my DMs and find out,” Erika replied. “And then they’re good.”
When Teddi then admitted that the only celebrity to slide into her DMs was Jose, Erika confirmed she wasn’t the only RHOBH cast member he contacted.
“Jose Canseco slid in mine, too! And I was like, ‘Oh hey.’ I mean, Jose was hot,” Erika admitted.
Looking back at Dorit’s home invasion, Erika said the ordeal “was horrible.
“We all jumped in the car and went to go see her because we love her,” Erika revealed. “I’m shocked at her strength and how she’s continued to show up and how, you know, we know each other really well as a friend group, and to see one of us really just go through that kind of trauma is heartbreaking.”
Also during the interview, Erika said she’d love to do more music in the future.
“I hope so. It’s just a matter of getting back to it,” she explained. “The world has not reopened fully. I want to go perform. I want to go do things. The truth is that COVID has changed everything and it will be a reemerging.”
In other Erika Jayne news, the legally troubled reality star stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where the Daily Mail photographed her wearing a $340 pink Reebok x Victoria Beckham sweatsuit and $5,000 Chanel purse.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is currently in production on season 12.
Kanye West Apologizes To Soulja Boy After Leaving His Verse Off ‘Donda’ & They Squash Their Beef
Kanye West’s apology was accepted by Soulja Boy, who texted Ye back and said he just wanted a heads up that his verse was being cut from ‘Donda.’
Kanye West and Soulja Boy are on good terms again. The A-list rappers had beef in August when Ye, 44, cut Soulja’s verse from “Remote Control,” a track off of Kanye’s DONDA album. Soulja, 31, was not happy about it, and even went as far as to bring up Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, when he trolled the fellow rapper. But on Nov. 9, Kanye decided to text Soulja and offer an apology, which the “Crank That” rapper graciously accepted.
Kanye documented his and Soulja’s text exchange on Instagram on Nov. 10. The dad of four started off the conversation by sending a message that read, “Yo It’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse.” Over an hour later, Soulja responded and officially put an end to this celebrity rivalry. “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted,” he said.
Other music artists were very happy to see Kanye and Soulja move past their issues. Singer Grand Khai commented on Kanye’s post, “Gotta love ye,” followed by a second comment that read, “crank that ye coming soon???” DJ Don Diablo called the conversation “growth,” while fans applauded Kanye for taking the initiative and referred to him as the “GOAT.” They even used goat emojis to get their point across!
Soulja first came for Kanye over the verse drama on Aug. 30, after Chris Brown was similarly upset with Ye for allegedly cutting his verse from “New Again.” Soulja referred to Kanye as a “p-ssy” and a “Lame ass n—-” who “thought he could be the president” during his Twitter rant. He also brought up Kanye’s ex, claiming that this is “why” Kim, 41, “left yo bipolar ASS.” Soulja then tweeted, “I was the first rapper with [Kim Kardashian], not u,” along with throwback photo of him and Kim, apparently taken in the late 2000s. The “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” crooner also challenged Kayne to a fight, though that obviously didn’t come to fruition.
Kanye’s DONDA hit streaming services on Aug. 29, and afterwards the rapper claimed that his label – Universal Music Group – released the album without his permission. Soulja responded to that by calling it “cap” [a lie], while Chris also blasted Kanye for being left off DONDA. We now know that Kanye and Soulja are all good, but it remains to be seen if Chris is still unhappy with Ye.
#JashyahMoore: $15,000 Reward Offered For Info On Black New Jersey Girl Who’s Been Missing For Nearly A Month
For nearly a month, 14-year-old Jashyah Moore, of New Jersey has been missing and her family and community have been searching for her.
Some of those searching for her are rightfully upset that when Black girls like Jashyah disappear, they don’t get the same national media attention that is granted to missing white women like Gabby Petito, the New York woman whose name and photo made national headlines just days after she was reported missing. While Petito was sadly found dead, Jashyah’s family is still holding on to hope that she will be returned home safely.
According to NBC 4 New York, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation into Jashya’s disappearance, and on Tuesday, authorities confirmed they are continuing the search for her and following up on multiple leads.
“Jashyah is a smart girl, she would not stay out, she would not go out or go off with anyone,” Jashyah’s mother, Jamie Moore, said during a press conference on Friday. “If anybody knows anything, please come forward. My baby is going to high school, she is a good girl. Please.”
“I feel like somebody has her against her will,” Moore continued. “That’s why she hasn’t called me. You don’t gotta tell us who you are, just don’t hurt my baby. Drop her off, drop her off at the police station.”
Moore said that on October 14, she sent her daughter to Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue. Jashyah returned home fine but realized she didn’t have her credit card with her, so she left again to retrace her steps in order to find it. That was the last time her mother saw her, according to CBS News.
At one point, the search led to an apartment building where a woman claimed she might have seen Jashyah two weeks ago, but Moore told NBC she doesn’t believe that lead will pan out.
Last week, police said surveillance video from the day of her disappearance showed the teen entering the deli with an “older male” who paid for her items at the register, but according to East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi, the video does not show them leaving together.
“The male on the video seen with Jashyah that day has been fully cooperative, giving full cooperation in this investigation,” Bindi said.
In addition to the older male, police also interviewed the teen’s stepfather, a former East Orange police officer who is involved in a domestic violence case against Jashyah.
According to NBC News, the girl’s aunt said that Yolanda Moore said that the stepdad had allegedly struck Jashyah and the teen’s mom allegedly received a letter in the mail that Jashyah was to testify before a grand jury. NBC News has not been able to verify this information.
Despite that, police said they do not think there’s a connection to the teen’s disappearance.
“The domestic violence case is proceeding against the defendant,” a spokesperson for the office said, reports NBC. “We are aware of the fact that the mother reported the daughter missing. The missing person’s case is being handled by municipal authorities in East Orange. At this point, the domestic violence assault and the status of the missing person do not appear to be related; however, it is being monitored by law enforcement.”
There’s currently a $15,000 reward being offered to anyone who provided information that leads to Jashyah being returned home. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has also sent word out through the media that authorities are looking for any information including descriptions by anyone who has seen her as to what he was wearing and other details that would help in the search.
In fact, it doesn’t appear to be lost on the prosecutor’s office that if Jashyah was a white woman named Gabby, the search may have yielded better results by now.
“We know that Gabby Petito, which was a very notorious case that was constantly in the news, did yield results and information,” said Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Members of the community who have joined Moore in her relentless search for her daughter also noticed a double standard in media attention.
“We want that exposure for our babies that are going missing in our communities as well,” volunteer Yolanda Johnson told NBC. “We don’t get that.”
According to CBS, Jashyah “is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing khakis, black boots and a black jacket. Anyone with information about her is asked to call police at 877-847-7432 or 973-266-504.”
We hope with all our hearts that Jashyah is found safe and is returned home. As her aunt, Yolanda Aguilera, told NBC, “We have to protect the black community, we have to protect black girls—especially the most vulnerable among us.”
