Ethereum Beats Bitcoin Yet Again in Trading Volume for Second Quarter
- NFTs and digital assets, in general, have driven demand for Ethereum.
- Ethereum received about $31 million in new funds.
On November 9, Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,838. Despite Bitcoin’s current Bull Run and new marks, the trend is followed. While BTC may be supreme on the surface, institutions still need ETH.
In the second and third quarters of 2021, Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in terms of trade volume, according to Coinbase. In the second quarter, ETH surpassed BTC, capturing 26% of the global crypto trading volume. Ether accounted for 22% of overall trading volume, while the bellwether crypto accounted for 19%.
However, Bank of America has already said that digital assets like Ethereum can no longer be ignored. Moreover, the bank thinks ETG has greater growth potential and will outperform Bitcoin. The EIP 1559 update has helped burn almost 800,000 ETH since its installation.
NFT’s and Digital Assets
NFTs and digital assets, in general, have driven demand for Ethereum over the first two quarters of 2021. However, the fourth quarter saw ETH fall as Bitcoin led the market’s Bull Run. Despite the emergence of Bitcoin ETFs, Ether has managed to hold on and make a return.
Last week, Ethereum received about $31 million in new funds. Meanwhile, Bitcoin inflows continue to fall compared to the final two weeks of October. The large crypto saw $1.4 billion in trades when the BTC ETFs were released but hasn’t done so since.
From October 8 to November 8, Bitcoin inflows increased 16.60%, while Ethereum inflows increased 23.87% (week-over-week). This indicates that investors favour ETH over BTC. The notion is evident when comparing the % change in AUM over the same period. However, the BTC AUM decreased by 59.5 percent, indicating that investors are selling their BTC holdings for Ether.
Oleg Tselkov’s NFT “Head with Legs” To Be Sold as NFT
Vilnius, Lithuania, 10th November, 2021, Chainwire
In an upcoming NFT auction taking place at November 12th, the oil painting “Head with Legs” by the prominent nonconformist Russian artist and painter of the post-war period, Oleg Tselkov, is being auctioned with a corresponding NFT.
Another painting by the artist, albeit a smaller one, will soon be auctioned by Sotheby’s and already has a starting bid of 110,000 GBP. While the previous post-war and contemporary Russian art September auction showed us that art investors are willing to pay higher prices than estimated price for Oleg Tselkov’s work. At this time there are just 2 days left to claim the painting, the bids at superhow.art are still open until the 12th of November.
NFT – Another way to invest in fine art
As inflation is hitting record highs and crypto investments are still viewed with a fear of volatility, alternative investments such as art, wine, and NFT’s are booming. This auction highlights the unification of two trending investment asset classes – a long-time performer – fine art and the new, explosive NFT class.
Fine art as an asset class is renowned for its high risk and reward ratio. An art asset such as Oleg Tselkov’s painting being auctioned as an NFT may provide the ability to enjoy an exciting value proposition for a whole new investor class.
Competition with a twist: Whales vs. Shrimps
During the auction, superhow.ART are hosting an experimental competition between big investors and the enthusiast community to see who has more power in their hands.
Organizers have introduced two bidding sides: Whales and Shrimps. All bids placed by the Shrimps are accumulated into a pool, which will compete with the Whales’ individual bids. If a Whale wins, they get the physical painting, and the corresponding NFT is assigned to them.
If the Shrimps win, the NFT will be split into multiple parts that correspond to the Shrimp bids and assigned to their wallet addresses. The painting will remain in the gallery but will become co-owned.
“We want to check if whales are stronger than the community. Maybe the community will show that small market players with joint forces can win and become fractional owners of this beautiful investment asset,” explains Vytautas Kašėta, the CEO of superhow.ART.
Things to note
This type of auction format, Whales vs. Shrimps, is the first of its kind; thus, it remains to be seen how it performs.
The project has been developed by long time blockchain development experts at SUPER HOW? who previously worked with the National bank of Lithuania and other high profile blockchain projects.
As Ethereum gas fees are high, it remains to be seen if it will become a competition only for “whales” who want to own the whole NFT and are less concerned with the gas prices or if “shrimps” see the value proposition and will band together to win against the big players.
In the digital world, where everything can be copied, the rightful ownership and authenticity of the artwork as well as the NFTs certificate defines the great success. A single piece of artwork, when bonded with an NFT, is unique and metadata can’t be misused without notice and transparency. Digital certificate must be approved and signed off by fine art industry experts, like Arty Cube gallery for Oleg Tselkov in the case of “Head with Legs” fractional NFTs.
About SUPER HOW?
Super HOW is a Lithuanian private research and development lab that is Focused on Blockchain and Distributed ledger technologies. Previous work includes working with the central bank of Lithuania to develop LBCOIN the world’s first blockchain-based digital collector coin.
Contacts
CEO of superhow.ART
Bitcoin Supply Looks Illiquid As Long-Term Holders Keep From Selling
Data shows Bitcoin supply has been relatively illiquid recently as long-term holders haven’t started realizing profits much.
Bitcoin Supply Last Moved Within 30 Days Has Been Relatively Low
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, despite a rise in BTC’s price recently, the supply moved within the last 30 days hasn’t risen much.
The percentage of Bitcoin supply last moved in the past 30 days is an important indicator that tells us about the liquidity of the market.
Usually, when coins start aging more, they become less likely to be moved. Because of this reason, a low proportion of short-term supply implies low liquidity in the market. This can be a bullish signal for BTC.
On the other hand, if a high percentage of Bitcoin supply is young, then the liquidity would be high. This may be a sign of bearish trend.
Based on the trend of the indicator, it may be possible to tell whether the market is nearing a peak or not. Here is a chart that shows how the value of the BTC young supply has changed since 2017:
Looks like the current percentage of supply moved in the last thirty days is relatively low | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 44
The above graph shows some interesting features between the indicator and the Bitcoin price during the two bull runs of 2017 and 2018.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Sentiment Suggests Serious Greed, But Will A Correction Come?
In 2017, whenever the short-term supply peaked, the price of the crypto also made a top. But the trend didn’t hold true in 2021 as the sole sharp spike in the metric has been followed by a strong bull market that lasted three months.
The sharp spike in the short-term supply this year was seen when Bitcoin broke the 2017 all-time high. Long-term holders started selling then, increasing the liquidity.
The demand for the coin only increased in the following months, but the supply shock became too big. The price started moving down soon after.
Related Reading | S2F Creator PlanB Believes In $98k Nov Target For Bitcoin
Currently, the short-term supply is sitting at a healthy 10%, which means it has enough room to grow still, despite already making a new ATH. This means that if Bitcoin’s strength remains, the market can still grow before hitting a top.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $68.2k, up 10% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 18% in value.
Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
BTC's price has made a new ATH above the $68k mark | Source: BTCUSD on TradingVIew
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Cabital Adds GBP to Payment Methods via BCB Group Partnership
VILNIUS, Lithuania & LONDON, United Kingdom, 10 November 2021 – Cabital, a leading digital assets institution, today announced that it has partnered with BCB Group (BCB), one of Europe’s leading providers of business accounts and trading services for the digital asset economy, enabling it to incorporate GBP to its growing list of payment methods.
Cabital’s partnership with BCB allows it to serve any customer who holds GBP as the rate of cryptocurrency adoption increases across Europe. The partnership with BCB allows users to exchange GBP for crypto assets and vice versa. Customers who convert their digital assets into GBP can easily transfer it to a bank account held in their name.
Raymond Hsu, Co-Founder & CEO of Cabital said:
“Cabital’s partnership with BCB allows people who hold GBP to buy crypto assets and enjoy high-yield passive income through our interest-bearing crypto-asset deposit products on Cabital Earn. This will provide our customers who hold GBP with more opportunities to generate higher returns in an exciting and quickly growing asset class.
“As we further execute our strategic ambitions, we will continue seeking secure and efficient strategic partnerships that will allow our customers to easily and safely invest in cryptocurrency and generate high-yield passive income from their digital assets no matter what fiat currency they hold. Looking ahead, we plan on adding more fiat currencies to Cabital’s crypto rails in 2022.
“I am confident that the continued execution of our strategic priorities will create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders and customers.”
Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, Founder and CEO of BCB Group, added:
”We’re delighted to be working with Cabital, and helping them with payments infrastructure to allow them to incorporate GBP into their offering.”
Last month, Cabital announced that it has added the European Union’s Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) to its growing list of payment methods, enabling customers to seamlessly change between euros and cryptocurrencies to generate high-yield passive income.
The SEPA announcement came after Cabital’s recently successful $4 million seed round that was led by SIG, Dragonfly, and GSR, increasing the company’s valuation to $40 million. That followed Cabital’s previously successful angel round where the company raised $3 million.
About Cabital
Cabital is a leading global digital assets institution. The company’s purpose is to empower people to earn passive income safely and securely with their cryptocurrencies. Our main product is Cabital Earn, a cryptocurrency wealth management platform that enables customers to buy cryptocurrencies with euros and acquire higher returns on their investments of up to 12% APY.
Cabital’s compliance programme is modelled after leading global financial service providers. We use SumSub’s biometric identity verification solution to manage the risk of identity fraud. To provide our customers with peace of mind, all customers’ crypto assets are held with Fireblocks, one of the world’s most trusted digital asset custody, transfer and settlement platforms. We have been using Chainalysis’ KYT and Reactor products since our formation to empower us to meet applicable regulatory requirements on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) in each of our markets with ease and agility.
Cabital is registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a cryptocurrency exchange operator and a cryptocurrency depository wallet operator. Cabital carries out its activities in accordance with Lithuanian regulations on AML/CTF, and is subject to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.
Cabital was founded by Raymond Hsu in 2020. Prior to establishing Cabital, Raymond worked for over a decade, holding leadership positions in fintech companies such as Airwallex and global banks including Citibank. Cabital’s leadership team has extensive experience working in leading traditional financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Nomura Securities, UBS and AIA Group.
About BCB Group
BCB Group is Europe’s leading crypto-dedicated payment services provider, serving some of the industry’s largest clients including Bitstamp, Coinbase, Galaxy, Gemini, Huobi and Kraken. BCB Group provides payment services in 20+ currencies, FX, cryptocurrency liquidity and digital asset custody.
Responding to institutional demand for operational best practice in digital asset markets, BCB Group was created by established thought leaders in finance, regulation and technology. Founded in the UK and developed to encompass key relationships across global financial services communities, BCB Group is well positioned as one of the first multi-jurisdictional regulated cryptocurrency service firms. BCB Group’s executive team have worked for Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Investec, Lloyds Commercial Bank, Norton Rose Fulbright, FIS and Sun Life of Canada.
Investment community: Tina Chu, [email protected]
News media: Baron Laudermilk, [email protected]
