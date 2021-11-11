News
FAA slaps passenger on Aspen-bound flight with $23,000 fine for hitting flight attendant
A woman who struck a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight to Aspen from the Dallas-Fort Worth airport earlier this year could be forced to pay a $23,000 fine, the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday in announcing new penalties sought against 10 unruly passengers.
Several other passengers on flights to or from Colorado have faced potential fines this year as air traffic has returned from pandemic lows. The FAA has investigated a surge in reports of passengers refusing to wear masks, causing disturbances and, in rare cases, assaulting crew members. Through Tuesday, airlines this year have reported more than 5,100 incidents.
The passenger on the March flight to Aspen, who wasn’t identified, refused to wear a face mask — which is still required aboard airplanes and in airports — and “verbally abused flight attendants after she realized her assigned seat would not recline,” according to an FAA news release.
The woman rebuffed several offers by fellow passengers to switch seats before finally accepting a trade, the release states, but “then struck a flight attendant on the right forearm, and attempted to do so again.”
In a more recent midflight incident, an American Airlines flight from New York City to Santa Ana, California, was diverted to Denver International Airport late last month after a man assaulted a flight attendant, including punching her in the face. The attendant was treated at a Denver hospital, and federal prosecutors charged the passenger, Brian Hsu, with assault and interference with a flight crew. The airline also has banned Hsu from its flights.
The FAA’s latest fines for abusive passengers, totaling $201,287, are on top of more than $1 million in proposed penalties announced previously.
In August, the FAA initiated fines that included four stemming from Colorado flights:
- $15,000 each for two men who were returning from Las Vegas to DIA on a Frontier Airlines flight in late 2020. They drank alcohol they brought aboard, including while flight attendants advised them that doing so was against federal regulations. Flight rules allow consumption of alcohol only if it’s served by the airline.
- $9,000 for a man who refused to wear a face mask and then interfered with crew members on a United Airlines flight from DIA to Flagstaff, Arizona, in January.
- $9,000 for a man on an Alaska Airlines flight from DIA to Seattle in February who wouldn’t wear a face mask and then interfered with flight attendants. He was accused of “hiding a flight attendant’s jacket under his seat; punching the aircraft window; and punching a tray table.”
In all those cases, including the Aspen flight, law enforcement officers met the passengers at the gate, the FAA reported. It’s unclear if any resulted in criminal charges, and the FAA does not identify passengers against which it has sought penalties.
Incidents reported by airlines in recent months have been down compared to the first half of 2021, but the numbers remain substantially above typical levels, the FAA stated. The agency has taken a “zero tolerance” approach this year, seeking civil penalties instead of issuing warnings or an agreement from the passenger to get counseling.
The FAA told The Denver Post the maximum civil penalty it can seek is $37,000 per violation, although one incident can include more than one violation.
Passengers targeted with fines can respond in several ways, including by challenging the violation, requesting a lower penalty, providing documentation showing they’re unable to pay the fine or requesting a hearing before an administrative law judge to review the case, according to the FAA. The agency refers unpaid fines to the U.S. Department of Treasury for collection.
News
CU Buffs hopeful Nate Landman nearing return
Colorado’s defense is learning how to play without Nate Landman, but the Buffaloes might get their leader back soon.
On Wednesday, head coach Karl Dorrell said Landman is “closer” to returning after missing the last two weeks with a soft tissue injury.
“He’s champing,” Dorrell said. “In my opinion, he’s not ready yet. He’s starting to negotiate, which is Nate, but he’s making tremendous progress. I think he’s very doubtful this week. There might be a chance next week.”
The Buffs (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) visit UCLA (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif. (7:10 p.m., TV: Pac-12 Networks).
Landman, a senior inside linebacker and semifinalist for the Butkus Award, was injured during the fourth quarter of CU’s 26-3 loss at California on Oct. 23. He’s missed the last two games.
According to Dorrell, Landman has not talked to him about shutting down for the season and preparing for the NFL Draft.
“No, there hasn’t been any conversation with any of these guys (about that),” Dorrell said. “We’re a developing program. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I know there’s some older guys that are thinking of those things but none of those things have come up right now. We all feel that we all can get better and I think our mindset right now is playing our best football.”
Work to do
Punter Josh Watts came to CU a year ago from Australia with two years to play. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, led to the NCAA giving all players an extra year of eligibility, and Watts is looking forward to taking advantage of it.
“I still firmly believe that I still need another season here to really cement and my goal is to be the No. 1 punter coming out next year,” Watts said. “That’s what I’m really sort of aiming to do and I think I can achieve that here. So I think I still need some work in some areas, but one more year will really help.”
Watts is currently sixth nationally with an average of 48.3 yards per punt. Of his 51 punts, 22 have gone for 50-plus yards and he’s landed 13 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Despite his national ranking, Watts was not named Wednesday as one of the 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award.
Making an impact
Third-year freshman outside linebacker Joshka Gustav played a career-high 40 snaps on Oct. 30 at Oregon and then topped that mark with 55 snaps against Oregon State.
Filling in for injured Guy Thomas, Gustav has record seven tackles and a pass breakup over the past two weeks.
“He quietly does his job very well,” Dorrell said. “He had a really good game against Oregon State where he made some really some critical plays at some times in the course of the game.
“He’s a very prideful young man. We ask him to be the jack of all trades at that position; he plays on a strong and weak side. He’s able to do those things and all the different coverage adjustments or rush fundamental things that we’re asking him to do. He takes a good deal of pride in being able to master being that guy that can play on both sides. We’re very encouraged with where he is in his development. He’s still a young player and we think he has a lot of upside, just like, in a lot of ways, a young Carson Wells.”
Notes
Throughout the season, the Buffs have named captains each week, but they’ve gone with the same group – Landman, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, quarterback Brendon Lewis and tight end Brady Russell – the past four weeks. “We had the team vote on who they thought the captains should be as we finish the season and those are the four,” Dorrell said. “We’ve been staying with those four. That’s what the team elected to do.” … The Buffs are seeking their first win in Pasadena since a 31-17 victory against the Bruins on Sept. 21, 2002. The Buffs are 0-5 on the road against UCLA since joining the Pac-12.
News
Stern opening test passed, yet room for improvement for CU Buffs men’s basketball
During one sequence, Nique Clifford grabbed a rebound, made a nifty back cut for an easy dunk, and promptly secured another rebound that led to three free throws for Elijah Parquet.
Moments earlier Evan Battey, playing with four fouls yet showing the grit of a fifth-year senior, crashed to the floor while batting an offensive rebound to Jabari Walker, who converted a 3-point play.
And at crunch time it was another senior, Parquet, who was 0-for-3 on 3-pointers through the first 39-plus minutes, knocking down a long-range jumper with 17 seconds remaining that sent the game into overtime.
That is just a small sampling of the key moments, and the array of players involved, that made the difference in Colorado’s season-opening 94-90 comeback win in overtime Tuesday night against visiting Montana State. That some heroics were left out — Walker’s keen-eyed assist on Parquet’s big three, Keeshawn Barthelemy’s play at the point — also illustrates what might be the Buffaloes’ most critical ingredient for success this season.
While a number of players might play like a star on any given night, the Buffs will require a collective effort in order to compete in the Pac-12 Conference and, eventually, for a possible NCAA Tournament bid.
CU took a planned day off on Wednesday, which proved to be a well-thought plan after the lengthy, late-night overtime affair. The Buffs resume practice on Thursday ahead of the season’s first two-games-in-three-days stretch that begins Saturday at home against New Mexico (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Mountain).
“I say this all the time — players make plays at the end of games,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “There’s a lot of things we have to get better at. Guarding the ball. Post defense. There’s a lot of things that Colorado needs to get better at. And our guys understand that. That’s what the film room is for.
“Now the games start coming. The balance between making sure we’re improving, and cleaning up what we learned (Tuesday) and getting ready for New Mexico is a little bit of a delicate balance. They’ll get some rest (Wednesday). We’ll get two days of practice for New Mexico and get after it.”
Once the Buffs dive into the game video on Thursday, Boyle will have plenty of talking points. The Buffs committed 16 turnovers, with six charged to Walker that included a handful of very correctable mistakes. CU’s three biggest forwards — Battey, sophomore Tristan da Silva, and freshman Lawson Lovering — all battled foul trouble, with the 7-foot-1 Lovering fouling out of his first collegiate game with 10 minutes remaining. And while Montana State knocked down some shots the Bobcats would be hard-pressed to repeat, their final shooting tallies (.478 overall, 12-for-30 on 3s) were far higher than the Buffs prefer.
On the other hand, the 6,921 on hand at the Events Center Tuesday night marked the building’s largest crowd since Feb. 22, 2020, the final home date of the 2019-20 season. None of CU’s sophomores or freshmen had played before a home crowd that large, and the young Buffs went toe-to-toe with a team that fell one game short of an NCAA Tournament bid and started three fifth-year seniors.
Were the Bobcats as talented as top Pac-12 squads like UCLA and Oregon? No. But putting together a late comeback, combined with outlasting a determined foe in overtime, was the sort of opening test difficult to script. And the Buffs passed.
“I know how important it is for game one just to set the tone for the requirement of the energy, the attitude, the effort, that’s required to win games,” Battey said. “That’s the cost of entry. I think now we got insight to what it really takes to come out and win games.”
News
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday he was under attack when he killed two men and wounded a third with his rifle during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha, saying: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”
In a high-stakes gamble, the 18-year-old took the stand at his murder trial to tell his side of what happened on the streets that day in the summer of 2020, sobbing so hard at one point that the judge called a break.
In an account largely corroborated by video and the prosecution’s own witnesses, Rittenhouse said that the first man cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard, and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.
His testimony was interrupted by an angry exchange in which his lawyers demanded a mistrial over what they argued were out-of-bounds questions asked of him by the chief prosecutor.
The judge, though plainly mad at the prosecutor, did not immediately rule on the request. And later in the day, he instructed the jury to expect closing arguments early next week.
Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial over the shootings he committed during the unrest that erupted in Kenosha over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, went to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
“I didn’t intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me,” Rittenhouse said, who after his morning outburst was largely composed the rest of the day, though his voice seemed to break at times as he came under tough cross-examination.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger went hard at Rittenhouse all afternoon during cross-examination, walking him through each of the shootings. Rittenhouse continually pushed back.
Rittenhouse said that he “didn’t want to have to shoot” Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man to fall that night, but he said Rosenbaum was chasing him and had threatened to kill him earlier.
“If I would have let Mr. Rosenbaum take my firearm from me, he would have used it and killed me with it,” he said, “and probably killed more people.”
But Rittenhouse also acknowledged that the strap holding his gun was in place and that he had both hands on the weapon.
Binger sought to drive home the state’s contention that Rittenhouse created the dangerous situation that led to bloodshed that night.
“You understand that when you point your AR-15 at someone, it may make them feel like you’re going to kill them, correct?” Binger asked.
Rittenhouse testified that he then shot and killed protester Anthony Huber after Huber struck him in the neck with his skateboard and grabbed his gun. Then he wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, saying the protester lunged at him “with his pistol pointed directly at my head.”
Rittenhouse’s decision to testify carried risks, including the possibility of fierce cross-examination. And some legal experts expressed doubt about the need to put him on the stand, given that some of the prosecution’s own witnesses have already bolstered his claim of self-defense.
Much of the testimony Wednesday was centered on the shooting of Rosenbaum, since that set in motion that bloodshed that followed.
Rittenhouse said that earlier that night, Rosenbaum was holding a chain and had twice threatened his life. Apologizing to the court for his language, Rittenhouse quoted Rosenbaum as saying: “I’m going to cut your (expletive) hearts out!”
Later that night, Rittenhouse said, he was walking toward a car dealer’s lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a blaze when he heard somebody scream, “Burn in hell!” He said he responded by saying, “Friendly, friendly, friendly!”
He said Rosenbaum was running at him from one side and another protester with a gun was in front of him, and he was cornered. He said he began to run, and he heard a protester tell Rosenbaum, “Get him and kill him!”
Rittenhouse said he heard a gunshot directly behind him, and as he turned around, Rosenbaum was coming at him with his arms out in front. “I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun,” Rittenhouse said.
That was when he fired, he said.
He also said he thought the object Rosenbaum threw during the chase — a plastic hospital bag — was the chain he had seen earlier.
Asked by his lawyer why he didn’t keep running away from Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse said: “There was no space for me to continue to run to.”
During cross-examination, Binger asked Rittenhouse about whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property, and also posed questions about the defendant’s silence after his arrest.
At that, the jury was ushered out of the room, and Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder loudly and angrily accused Binger of pursuing an improper line of questioning and trying to introduce testimony that the judge earlier said he was inclined to prohibit.
Rittenhouse lawyer Corey Chirafisi all but suggested prosecutors were deliberately trying to cause a mistrial because the case is “going badly” for the prosecution and it wants a do-over. The defense asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if one is granted, Rittenhouse cannot be retried.
When Binger said he had been acting in good faith, the judge replied: “I don’t believe that.”
When Rittenhouse broke into sobs, his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, seated on a bench across the courtroom, cried loudly too, and someone next to her put an arm around her.
As he first took the stand, Rittenhouse was asked by his attorney whether he came to Kenosha looking for trouble, and he responded no.
He testified that he saw videos of violence in downtown Kenosha on the day before the shootings, including a brick being thrown at a police officer’s head and cars burning in a Car Source dealership lot.
Rittenhouse said the Car Source owner “was happy we were there” that night.
___
This story has been corrected to show that it was the defense attorney, not the judge, who suggested the prosecutor was trying to cause a mistrial, and to fix the spelling of Chirafisi’s last name.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Foody from Chicago. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
