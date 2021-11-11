News
Fans leave Blues games to find cars broken into
ST. LOUIS — A night cheering on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center turned into a night of headache for multiple victims of car vandalism.
One of the victims, who asked not to be named, said he saw about 10 cars, including his, broken into or damaged after the home game on Oct. 28.
“We came back and saw that multiple cars had been broken into,” he said. “I love to come to the games, but I can’t run the risk of getting my car broken into.”
His car has eight chips and a large crack in the drivers’ side windows, where it appears someone tried to break in. He said he didn’t have anything valuable in his vehicle, but that didn’t stop someone from allegedly trying to get in.
The ticket he received after parking in the lot, between 16th and 18th streets is owned by St. Louis Parking. The back of the victim’s ticket says, “We assume no liability, express or implied for fire, theft, or damage in any case to your automobile.”
St. Louis Parking and the Blues Organization did not respond to requests for comment.
“When you look at the back of the ticket it says we are not responsible for any damages to the vehicle and that’s fine you can have that liability waiver it’s what it’s called, what it doesn’t say and this may be the only hope for the individual, it doesn’t say you agree to release us from its own negligence,” Attorney Jay Kanzler with Witzel, Kanzler & Dimmitt, LLC said.
One of the victims believes he may have a case of just that.
“There was someone in the attendant booth taking the money and they were not here when we got back,” he said.
He said after the break-ins, a manager of the lot talked with them. The victim claims the manager said there was an attendant that didn’t show up for a shift.
“I feel like if the attendant were here it might have deterred them from breaking in and damaging my car,” he said.
St. Louis Metro Police Department said they have received 5 reports where victims mentioned they parked in the same lot, a nearby lot, or on the street, to attend a St. Louis Blues game and when they came back, their windows were damaged and/or items were stolen out of their cars.
That number only includes the number of times police reports were filed. The victim in the October 28 case said they didn’t file one because of a long response time.
“We called the police and they said we would have to with up to an hour for someone to get down,” he said.
The victim said he would like St. Louis Parking to refund his $25 parking fee and/or pay his deductible to get his vehicle fixed.
He said he’s talked with the St. Louis Parking owner and Director of operations who have said no to the refund.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time to build up the want and need to go back to a Blues game or a Cardinals game or downtown in general,” he said.
News
Missouri homeowner shoots burglary suspect
SEDALIA, Mo. — One man was arrested and injured after he was caught breaking into a Sedalia, Missouri man’s home Wednesday.
Officers responded to the home at 17th Street and Ingram Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress.
When officers arrived they found that the homeowner was awoken to someone inside their home. The homeowner began checking the home with a firearm and located the suspect in the home.
The homeowner tells police he ordered the suspect to leave the home when the suspect advanced towards him and the homeowner shot the suspect one time.
The suspect ran from the home but was later located by officers in the area a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who has been identified by police as 52-year-old Daniel Schnack, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree burglary. Charges will be requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor.
News
Ask Amy: Veterans respond to tough homecomings
Dear Readers: I recently ran a letter from “Old Veteran,” who noted that, as a Vietnam vet, he feels quite uncomfortable when people say “Thank you for your service.”
Old Veteran noted that “There are many wounds that have never healed” because of the way service members were treated when they returned home from Vietnam.
I later ran a response from “Upset,” who claimed that this mistreatment was an “urban myth.”
These letters have prompted hundreds of responses from other veterans — and those who love them. Some of these responses are below.
On this Veterans Day, I’d like to say to all service members: Thank you.
Veterans who have been mistreated when they returned stateside after serving in unpopular wars report that they have yearned to hear these two words: Welcome home.
Dear Amy: The letter from “Old Veteran” made me cry.
I too was subjected to a lot of nastiness coming home after my service was completed. The day I got home and changed my clothes was the last day I ever talked about being in the service. I moved away from my neighborhood and never told a soul that I had been in the military.
So, please tell “Upset” that this is not an urban myth. I would tell that person to reach out and speak to some Vietnam vets, if they have the guts to hear the truth about how this country handled itself during this time.
— Detroit Mike
Dear Amy: I’m an Army brat. People told me my dad was a baby killer when he was serving in Vietnam.
And in 1977, I was spit on when I was wearing my ROTC uniform on campus. I understand people want to believe that those things never happened, but they did.
Let’s never let that happen again.
— Proud to Serve
Dear Amy: It’s been 52 years since I came home from Vietnam. For the first 30 years or so after I came home, I didn’t tell anyone I was a Vietnam veteran because I didn’t want to be harassed or ridiculed, but not anymore.
No matter how unpopular the war was, I am proud of my time in the U.S Army Infantry, and I don’t care who knows it.
— Proud
Dear Amy: My mom was a nurse in Vietnam and always had mixed feelings about serving in the Army.
She was in the hospital seeking treatment near the end of her life, and the nurses and doctors found out that she was a veteran.
They started asking questions, and also thanking her.
In the week before her passing, she said it took her 40 years, but she was never so proud to have served.
She knew her kids were proud, but strangers saying, “thank you” and showing respect for her service boosted her.
She finally felt like she fully came home.
To all of the vets out there: Thank you and welcome home.
— Daughter of a Proud Veteran
Dear Amy: My husband spent 18 months in Vietnam.
When many soldiers came home, the minute they hit the States, they would change out of uniform because of comments that were being made.
Yes, there were those that were spit upon.
It was years before he would tell anyone that he served in Vietnam. Now when he is out and wearing his Army/Vietnam cap, more Vietnam veterans will come and talk to him.
— Loving Wife
Dear Amy: I am the wife of a Vietnam vet.
My husband was drafted, so he went. There wasn’t 24-hour news coverage; mail to and from Vietnam was spotty and the internet didn’t exist.
The poor treatment of returning vets isn’t a myth!
I will always remember waiting at Travis AFB for his returning plane with protesters shouting curses. And yes, spitting. It was awful.
Neither my husband or I thought the war made sense, but what protesters didn’t seem to understand is that the members of the armed services didn’t start the war, and few were volunteers.
They were just American “kids” answering the call of duty.
— Mickie
Dear Amy: For four generations, my family has served as pilots in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. There are two words most appreciated by vets and rarely heard, “Welcome Home.”
I’ve had vets respond with heartfelt gratitude and pride, often telling me it’s the first time anyone has welcomed them home.
— An Air Force Brat
Dear Amy: I am an older vet. When people say thank you for your service, I reply: “I was drafted. But I would do it again for you.”
— Anonymous
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
News
Building your vinyl collection? Here are 3 to splurge on
Remember reading about that vinyl fad a decade ago? Well, the fad has grown into the dominant physical music format.
Over the first half of 2021, more than 17 million records were sold in the United States (25 million wouldn’t be a shocking number considering the enduring success of the secondhand vinyl market). The sales added up to at least $467 million, which dwarfs the $205 million CDs generated.
If you’re looking to get into vinyl, first, welcome, please join us in our happy cult. Next, yes, Harvard Square looks like a family album where the parents are a bank and a Starbucks, but the place still has a handful of great record shops (as do Central Square and Somerville’s Union Square). Third, here are three splurges — across a range of styles — to start or augment your vinyl collection.
“Foreign Affair,” Tina Turner
Reissued this year as a double LP, “Foreign Affair” features Turner doing everything she does well. Tina digs into the sleaze and synths of the ’80s on “Steamy Windows” — one of those rare tracks, like the Stones’ “One Hit (To the Body),” that has the decade’s wonderfully excessive vibe paired with a rough, bluesy feel. “Be Tender With Me Baby” shows off the singer’s unique talent for laying her mighty, undefeatable vocals on top of a syrupy ballad to create something both epic and sweet. With “I Don’t Want to Lose You,” she references Motown and modern pop while outlining adult relationships with a sense of personal and artistic history. And, of course, you get “The Best,” a song that has slowly snowballed into her signature work (thanks “Schitt’s Creek”).
“Reflections — 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music,” Judas Priest
Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden loom so large in the history of heavy metal, they can obscure the fact that Judas Priest bridged stoner metal and thrash like no one else. Thankfully, we have double LP compilation “Reflections” to remind us Priest perfected the twin guitar attack, the banshee shriek and lyrics that drove the Parents Music Resource Center absolutely batty. Here we get an overview from the symphonic sludge of 1977’s “Call for the Priest” to the shredding, hard-charging, headbanging of 1990’s “All Guns Blazing.” With a whole disc devoted to live stuff, including seven previously unreleased cuts, the LPs demonstrate Priest can replicate their recorded energy on stage, be it plodding stomp (“Beyond the Realms of Death”) or screaming-bloody-murder sprint (“Sinner”).
“The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1,” Billy Joel
If you’ve ever gone crate digging in record shops, you know that finding chipped copies of “52nd Street” is easy. Tracking down Joel’s debut, “Cold Spring Harbor,” and 1974’s “Streetlife Serenade” is simply impossible. This collection of Joel’s first six studio albums fixes that problem. Last month, Columbia Records teased the package with killer live versions of “New York State of Mind,” and “Everybody Loves You Now” from “Live at The Great American Music Hall — 1975,” a previously unreleased concert included here. The greater reward comes with getting pristine vinyl versions of the deep cuts: the Chopin-like mediation of “Nocturne,” the smart, sneering, swinging and funky “Los Angelenos,” the anti-nostalgic-yet-still-winsome “Summer, Highland Falls” (Joel’s masterpiece?). Bonus points for including his first live record, the also impossible-to-find “Songs in the Attic.”
