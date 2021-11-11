Find Out 3 Potential Altcoins Who Could Enter the Top 10!

The platform has set aside $200 million for DeFi and NFT research.

Polygon has validated its integration with Wormhole.

The year 2021 has witnessed unexpected crypto advances. The market cap of DeFi tokens, Meme tokens, Gaming protocols, and Metaverse projects grew substantially. New mysterious initiatives are anticipated to be launched shortly. The new moves by Avalanche, Polygon, and Axie Infinity may threaten the top 10 altcoins.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the strong ventures that have soared 2000% year-to-date. Intermittent projects triggered the AVAX price movement. Avalanche announced a $180 million DeFi incentive scheme on August 18th, 2021, pushing the price from $21 to $80. To maintain the upward trend, AVAX has developed a new blockchain update dubbed Blizzard.

The platform has set aside $200 million for DeFi and NFT research. Currently, the team is working on over 320 projects, including top-tier DeFi initiatives. Following the announcement, Total value locked (TVL) increased along with the price. Thus, the altcoin may soon be seen in the top 10!

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is another unique project that deserves to be among the top 10. Throughout the year, the project grew from $0.084 to $1.84. The Sandbox just revealed that it is aiming to transition from Ethereum to the Polygon ecosystem.

Polygon has validated its integration with Wormhole, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, to provide the easy connecting of tokens and NFTs to Wormhole’s current network. The protocol is a step ahead of several of the top 10 protocols, making it a potential contender.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity has recently been one of the hottest gaming initiatives. Since July, the price has risen from $5 to $150 at press time. The AXS staking program announcement in mid-October pushed its price beyond $100.

With Ronin mobile, traders may now access the ecosystem from their phones. Meanwhile, the idea is attracting enormous investments from gaming companies. So, if it maintains the same price momentum, it will easily crack the top 10!