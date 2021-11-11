Find Out 3 Potential Altcoins Who Could Enter the Top 10!

- GameFi is a play-to-earn platform for blockchain gamers.
Tokens representing any asset hosted on a decentralised exchange are known as initial DEX offerings (IDOs). Furthermore, it enables companies to engage their communities in an economy that enhances their goods and services while managing their assets effectively. Let us take a look at the top 5 launchpads ranking by average as per CryptoRank.io.
Starter
In the spirit of decentralization, Starter creates an environment that reasonably enables the START token community to establish new enterprises. Furthermore, developers may submit IDOs to the Starter community for approval using a simple form.
GameFi
GameFi is a play-to-earn platform for blockchain gamers, investors, and traders interested in NFT gaming. Moreover, the platform is a digital NFT gaming marketplace for gamers, investors, and new NFT game producers to register their unique games for enhanced visibility.
Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund (SFUND) is a decentralized seed stage fund, incubator, and launchpad. Moreover, the initiative provides potential for blockchain gaming and players by involving the community. Interested game developers should contact the Seedify.fund decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
Red Kite
Red Kite is a popular launchpad in the PolkaFoundry ecosystem. Tokens may be launched on the platform. Furthermore, Red Kite’s governance employs the PKF token. Moreover, to be eligible for the IDO, token holders must stake their PKF tokens. The platform has tiers based on the PKF token staked. The more PKF you stake, the higher your tier and hence your allotment.
DAO Maker
DAO Maker is now one of the busiest launchpads. It has helped raise funds for 56 projects, with an average ATH ROI of roughly 3,700%. Moreover, DAO Maker has funded eight projects in September 2021.