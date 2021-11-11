News
High school volleyball: Forest Lake pushes Eden Prairie to the brink before falling in five-set thriller
Heading into the Class 4A state volleyball quarterfinals Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, Forest Lake’s plan was simple: The Rangers were going to fight.
No one expected them to contend with No. 2 seed Eden Prairie. The Rangers weren’t ranked in the top 10 in the state and were considered likely candidates to be swept by the Eagles.
But Forest Lake aimed to prove otherwise, and had a little added motivation. One of its players recently lost her aunt to cancer, and the Rangers dedicated the match to her.
And while the unseeded Rangers fell in a five-set thriller to the Eagles, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 21-19, they certainly went down swinging.
“I’m actually kind of proud of our team, because we did nothing but fight,” Forest Lake senior defensive specialist Jonna Goehner said. “I think we set ourselves up to that goal and held ourselves accountable to get that done.”
In the end, it was Eden Prairie (20-6) who rallied from a two-set deficit. That was no surprise to Eagles coach Chad Becker. Eden Prairie has made a living coming from behind this season. He recalled a set against Minnetonka where the Eagles trailed 24-18, then won the set. They trailed Chaska by six points in the third set of their Section 2 final and won that to complete the sweep.
“Late in games, when it looks like we’re beaten, they just find a way,” Becker said. “They don’t quit. … They just battle for every point. And when they’re doing that, that starts to put the pressure on the opponent. Then they start to tighten up a little bit, and when you’re down at that moment, you’ve just got to play your game. That’s what these guys have been doing all year long, and it’s why we’re in this situation.”
After dropping the second set, Eden Prairie senior middle blocker Kendall Minta said the Eagles emphasized believing in one another and playing team volleyball. That would pull them through.
“I think we play well as a team, so just digging deep, trusting each other and knowing, going into the third set, we can still win this game,” she said.
They won a competitive third set, then led the fourth set 11-1, only to have Forest Lake (21-11) rally to trim the advantage to 18-17 before Eden Prairie pulled away.
“They got nervous, and that’s kind of fun,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said.
The Rangers made nothing easy all night.
“They pushed us,” Becker said. “That didn’t look like a not-top-10 team to me. That looked like a top-five team tonight. I thought they were great.”
In the fifth set, Forest Lake jumped out to a 3-0 lead and was ahead 14-11 with three match points, but Eden Prairie didn’t break. Finally, Eden Prairie was able to pull out the extended fifth set to cap a thrilling match. The Eagles will face East Ridge in Thursday’s state semifinals.
Minta led the way for Eden Prairie with 22 kills. Forest Lake junior middle hitter Bethany Weiss had a game-high 26 kills. She noted the Rangers entered the match with nothing to lose but a point to prove.
“We came out there and we knew we could do it, because we have potential,” she said. “And I don’t think people realize that as much as people should. We really just came out there and wanted to do what we can do best.”
They did that, and then some. Alm noted the match easily could’ve shifted on a block here or a hit there. No one on the outside, Alm suspected, penciled that match down as a five-set thriller.
“I’m super proud of how they battled. Especially being out-sized, I guess, and obviously they have some talented players, and I thought we played with them point for point,” Alm said of her team. “They’re amazing girls. They don’t quit, and they really are there for one another, and their comments from the bench are all positive. Just digging down deep and doing the work, all season. Super proud of the showing that we had. Nothing to hang our heads about, that’s for sure.”
News
State volleyball: Late East Ridge rally tops Jefferson, moves Raptors into semifinals
Makayla McDougall said a strength of the East Ridge volleyball team is staying positive.
That got tested Wednesday afternoon.
Then the Raptors picked an ideal time for a rally, overcoming five set points in the fourth set to beat Bloomington Jefferson 11-25, 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 in the Class 4A quarterfinal match at the high school volleyball state tournament.
“We knew that if we played our best we could do it,” McDougall said. “That’s so motivating.”
Coach Steve Anderson had no doubt — and reinforced that during a timeout late in the deciding set.
“We cleaned it up a little bit,” he said.
Trailing 24-19 at the final set, a Jefferson attempted kill went wide, Hadley Burger scored on a block, then a kill attempt went long to get the Raptors within two. Coming out of a Jaguars’ timeout, Britt Carlson had a kill, and confusion on receiving an East Ridge serve led to a tying point.
Burger broke a 26-26 tie with a powerful left-armed swing, and Jefferson could not handle a Carlson kill for match point, sending the No. 3-seeded Raptors into Thursday’s 3 p.m. semifinal match against second-seeded Eden Prairie, which rallied from two sets down to beat Forest Lake on Wednesday.
“As a team, we all felt pretty confident that we could come back and win, especially because throughout the season we came back from a lot of tough games when we’ve been down by a lot,” McDougall said.
Jefferson players Olivia Opstad and Cassie Sieling both lamented the Jaguars’ lack of a killer instinct to finish the fourth set.
“I had a lot of confidence going into it saying, ‘We’ve got five points, let’s just get one down,’ ” Opstad said. “I think we kind of took it for granted, so I’d just say we didn’t figure out the final point.”
“We were just kind of chaotic,” Sieling said. “We made mistakes that aren’t like ourselves. We let a ball drop; we weren’t communicating.”
Jefferson coach Crystal Dohlman said her squad came out as she expected but lost its mojo.
“I think that we definitely overcame a lot of adversity in our season. I’m incredibly proud of these girls for what we did go through and where we are,” she said. “It’s disappointing to know what we are capable of and to not have accomplished that right now.”
Carlson and Montana State commit Camryn Greenwald led a balanced East Ridge offense. Carlson had 18 kills, Greenwald had 11 and Burger and McDougall had 10 apiece. Macey Spolidoro had 44 assists, and Ellenor Crimmins had 23 digs.
After splitting the first two sets, East Ridge scored four of the final five points to win set three.
“We were all pretty nervous to play. It was all of our first state tournament match ever, so we were kind of frantic out there,” Greenwald said. “After that first set, we really just calmed down and played our game.”
Added McDougall: “We wanted to show people we could play so much better than that and it was our own errors that caused us to lose the first set by so much.”
Both teams were playing in the state tournament for the first time in many years. East Ridge’s last appearance was in 2010, Jefferson’s in 1999.
News
Gophers women’s basketball program signs Top 10 recruiting class for 2022
The day after a season-opening upset loss is never good for college basketball coaches, but the mood can around quickly when your program signs its best recruiting class in the internet-ranking era.
That was the contrast Gophers women’s coach Lindsay Whalen between Tuesday’s disappointing and surprising loss to Jacksonville and Wednesday’s recruiting class ranked in the top 10 in the nation.
The Gophers netted four of the top 100 prospects in the 2022 class, coming in at No. 7 in the country, according to ESPN’s ranking on Oct. 31. Jr. All Stars has the U even higher at No. 4.
The haul is a four-pack of talented Minnesotans: No. 28-ranked Mara Braun, a 6-foot guard from Wayzata; No. 39 Amaya Battle, a 5-11 guard from Hopkins; No. 55 Mallory Heyer, a 6-1 forward from Chaska, and No. 90 Niamya Holloway, a 6-foot power forward Eden Prairie.
“They are all ultra-competitive and want to have success, and they know it takes a team,” Whalen said. “So being able to play with other great players is something that they all wanted to do, and like I said, momentum has really helped this class come together.”
This is a class Whalen has been working on since she was hired in spring 2018, when she was still playing in the WNBA and the current crop of prospects were coming out of their eighth-grade years. Whalen and her staff’s relationships with players and families have roots.
“That is why it’s such a great day for our program that they’re officially a part of our family and a part of our team,” Whalen said.
Whalen said she felt this could be a special recruiting class two years ago. The recruits, who have played against each other for years, and have bonded off the court.
“Now they are great friends,” Whalen said. “They know they have a chance to do something really special along with the rest of our team, who will be on the team next season. I know they are excited about the opportunity. I know a lot of them, if not all of them, have grown up dreaming about representing the University of Minnesota and the state of Minnesota.”
WHALEN’S COMMENTS
— “Niamaya (Nia) Holloway is a true (power forward who) brings us great length and tenacity at both ends of the floor. Nia plays the game with so much passion, joy and toughness, and we cannot wait to get her here.”
— “Mallory Heyer is as skilled as it gets. She plays inside and out, runs the floor hard on every possession and defends at a very high level. A Minnesota state champ and now a Minnesota Golden Gopher!”
— “Amaya Battle is a guard who can finish strong at the rim, has a great midrange shot and pushes the pace on every possession. Look out for her on the defensive end as well as she takes great pride in rebounding at her position. Her winning pedigree will make an immediate impact in our program.”
— “Mara Braun is a dynamic guard who can play and defend multiple positions. She has a knack for scoring and making big plays for her team when they need it. She is a winner.”
News
Kiszla: Blueprint to beat the Nuggets when push comes to shove? Poke Nikola Jokic until he loses his mind and cracks.
With a takedown of knucklehead Markieff Morris that would make Ric Flair proud, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic proved he’s more likely to win a WWE championship belt than take home a championship ring from the NBA Finals.
If the reigning MVP is the team’s tough guy, the Nuggets are doing it all wrong.
Before his teammates took the court Wednesday against Indiana, Jokic told coach Michael Malone he would serve his one-game suspension by sitting at home with a glass of red wine in his hand and his newborn baby girl on his lap.
“I said I hope your baby has a bad case of diarrhea,” Malone joked.
For better or worse, many of my lessons in basketball theory were taught by Doug Moe. The Big Stiff preached that a team was especially dangerous in the first game after losing a star. Why? Everyone plays with more purpose and less selfishness. So maybe that explains how Denver, led by 30 points from Will Barton, beat the Pacers 101-98.
Barton sent a heartfelt message to Joker: “Can’t wait to get you back.”
Amen, brother.
Let’s celebrate the resilience demonstrated by this victory, then get down to the real nitty gritty.
When a knucklehead tries to mess with Joker, it’s beneath the MVP to do the dirty work of mopping the hardwood with the snarky mug of his antagonizer.
Back in the day, if you messed with Michael Jordan, you had to answer to Horace “The Enforcer” Grant or Dennis “The Worm” Rodman. In more recent basketball history closer to home, Carmelo Anthony had Kenyon Martin covering his backside.
On this softly constructed Denver roster, who commits the hard fouls so Jokic doesn’t have to slap Phoenix guard Cameron Payne in the mug? Bol Bol?
“I don’t know if the NBA enforcer or the role of that still exists,” said Malone, emphasizing the sport has changed since an era when champions in Detroit were proud to be called Bad Boys.
Malone, however, also firmly believes: “We have some guys on this team that are tough and are not willing to just walk away and allow us to be treated as a bunch of punks.”
I’m not so certain. When push comes to shove, are these Nuggets tough enough physically or mentally to win the NBA championship? President of basketball operations Tim Connelly needs to add some beef and bite to this team.
This design weakness in the Denver roster shouldn’t be left to Joker’s vigilante brothers to bare their testosterone and act like roughnecks so cartoonish they belong in a “Saturday Night Live” skit rather than anywhere near an NBA court.
The Jokic Brothers’ taunting of the Morris twins on Twitter is all funny ha-ha until a courageous arena usher fails to prevent Strahinja or Nemanja Jokic from stepping out of the stands to join the fracas. Don’t come asking me to bail them out when it happens.
It’s undeniably true Jokic doesn’t get the respect from referees the MVP deserves. And this disrespect understandably does not sit well with Joker, his coach or Nuggets fans.
“The league, to (its) credit, has always been very willing to engage in conversations. Obviously, we had a lot of those last year. There were conversations where we felt Nikola, who wound up winning the MVP, wasn’t getting the benefit of the whistle,” Malone said.
“Does he get frustrated? Do we get frustrated? Of course … This season, when you look around the landscape of the NBA, I think I’ve seen probably four or five marquee players have already come out publicly to blame the referees for their slow starts and not getting to the free-throw line.”
Anyone who thinks that by establishing himself as a hothead, Joker will earn a more favorable whistle might want to take another toke from that bowl on a chilly Colorado evening.
Twice within a span of 11 games, Jokic has allowed his short fuse to explode with a rage that resulted in ejection. He got frustrated and took a swing at Payne as Denver was swept from the playoffs by Phoenix. He allowed himself to be goaded by Morris, whose middle name is Mischief.
I love Joker. You love Joker. We all love Joker. But if he wants to get his hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy instead of a WWE championship belt, losing his cool is a nasty habit Jokic needs to break.
The blueprint for how to beat Denver when push comes to shove under playoff duress has been written:
Poke the bear until Joker loses his ever-loving mind and cracks.
