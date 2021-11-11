History-Making Director Nia DaCosta Reflects On Urban Legend Of Candyman In Exclusive Clip

Candyman is coming home

If you’re reading this, you clearly didn’t say ‘Candyman’ in the mirror 5 times and can enjoy history-making director Nia DaCosta (the first Black woman to helm a #1 film at the box office), Oscar-winner Jordan Peele, and producer Win Rosenfeld discuss Candyman’s legacy in an exclusive clip from the upcoming home entertainment release:

For decades, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green were terrorized by a ghost story about a supernatural, hook-handed killer. In present day, a visual artist (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) begins to explore the macabre history of Candyman, not knowing it would unravel his sanity and unleash a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

“He’s a person, which is the whole point of this movie,” said DaCosta about the iconic character in an interview with The Guardian. “He’s not just some like floating demon slayer, and it’s a really tricky balance. He’s someone who clearly has a lot of pain, and that’s something I find really interesting about him as a character.” She also praised the original film for creating the rare iconic Black horror character in a sea of white characters. “I think Candyman is important in that way,” she said. “Not necessarily my movie, but the concept of a sort of mythological figure that you can transpose a lot of stories on through horror, which is an easier genre through which to passively accept some hard truths.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads an impressive cast including rising star Teyonah Parris, talented newcomer Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and the always incredible Colman Domingo who shine in the new-age take on the tragic and terrifying urban legend.

For those brave enough to watch “Candyman” in their living room, the critically-acclaimed film is now on Digital and coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD next Tuesday. November 16, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

All versions come packed with over an hour of bonus features including a never-before-seen alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes as well as special featurettes taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the film and deeper into this complex and deeply resonant contemporary take on the bone-chilling urban legend.