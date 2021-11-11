Celebrities
History-Making Director Nia DaCosta Reflects On Urban Legend Of Candyman In Exclusive Clip
Candyman is coming home
If you’re reading this, you clearly didn’t say ‘Candyman’ in the mirror 5 times and can enjoy history-making director Nia DaCosta (the first Black woman to helm a #1 film at the box office), Oscar-winner Jordan Peele, and producer Win Rosenfeld discuss Candyman’s legacy in an exclusive clip from the upcoming home entertainment release:
For decades, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green were terrorized by a ghost story about a supernatural, hook-handed killer. In present day, a visual artist (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) begins to explore the macabre history of Candyman, not knowing it would unravel his sanity and unleash a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.
“He’s a person, which is the whole point of this movie,” said DaCosta about the iconic character in an interview with The Guardian. “He’s not just some like floating demon slayer, and it’s a really tricky balance. He’s someone who clearly has a lot of pain, and that’s something I find really interesting about him as a character.”
She also praised the original film for creating the rare iconic Black horror character in a sea of white characters.
“I think Candyman is important in that way,” she said. “Not necessarily my movie, but the concept of a sort of mythological figure that you can transpose a lot of stories on through horror, which is an easier genre through which to passively accept some hard truths.”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads an impressive cast including rising star Teyonah Parris, talented newcomer Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and the always incredible Colman Domingo who shine in the new-age take on the tragic and terrifying urban legend.
For those brave enough to watch “Candyman” in their living room, the critically-acclaimed film is now on Digital and coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD next Tuesday. November 16, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
All versions come packed with over an hour of bonus features including a never-before-seen alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes as well as special featurettes taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the film and deeper into this complex and deeply resonant contemporary take on the bone-chilling urban legend.
Celebrities
Billie Eilish Posts Topless Selfie To Celebrate The Release Of Her First Fragrance, ‘Eilish’
Billie Eilish looked gorgeous when she went completely topless in a new selfie to promote her new fragrance, ‘Eilish.’
Billie Eilish, 19, looked sexier than ever when she posted a selfie completely topless. Billie was promoting her very first fragrance, “Eilish,” which launched on Nov. 10, and she looked stunning in the new photo. In the photo, Billie is looking into the camera with her blonde hair and front bangs down in loose waves.
Next to Billie in the photo is her shadow, and it was seriously sexy. She captioned the photo, “TOMORROW MORNING ‘Eilish’ OUT 9AM PT!!!!!!!!!!!!! @billieeilishfragrances can’t wait for it to be in your hands!!!!” Since announcing her new fragrance, Billie has posted a slew of sexy photos half-naked. Just the other day she posted yet another photo without a shirt as she spritzed perfume onto her decolletage.
Billie has been looking amazing lately and just the other day she attended the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. For the event, Billie rocked a full sheer lace maroon ensemble featuring a baggy button-down shirt with matching fitted and flared trousers. She accessorized her look with a long matching scarf and a bedazzled headpiece.
Just a few days before that, Billie slayed the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA when she rocked a full Gucci outfit featuring a completely see-through black off-the-shoulder top with a lacy black bra underneath.
She styled the shirt with a bedazzled black midi skirt, a pair of matching lace Gucci logo tights, a black fur coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of black patent leather platform heels.
Celebrities
Kenneth Petty Reportedly Said His Rape Accuser Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Documents
According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop.com, Nicki Minaj’s convicted sex offender husband Kenneth Petty wants a judge to believe that his rape accuser was a “willing participant.”
The media outlet reports that they received a copy of court documents where Kenneth Petty insists he didn’t rape Jennifer Hough, the woman currently seeking judgment in a civil suit against Kenneth and Nicki. Hough claims the couple attempted to bribe her to change the story in order to save Nicki Minaj’s public image as well as lessen Kenneth’s current criminal consequences.
Nicki Minaj’s husband reportedly described Hough as a “willing” in the incident that occurred over 25 years ago. Petty reportedly pleads in court documents:
“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” he argued. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant.”
Petty denied Hough’s account of him assaulting her sexually. He also says the only reason he pleaded guilty was to avoid a harsher sentence.
“I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way,” he declared. “Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff. I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16-year-old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape.
If you can see an alert copy of the court document here for yourselves.
Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He was released from prison in 1999 after serving less than four years behind bars. What are you shocked by his denial of the crime?
Celebrities
CMA Awards Winners 2021: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney & More — Updating Live
The CMA Awards are an all-day affair, and some of the winners were announced hours before the show! Find out who took home awards this year and check back during the show for live updates.
The 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, are on Nov. 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The biggest stars in country music were recognized for their work over the past year with nominations in various categories. While the night is always jam-packed with performances, there are also tons of awards to give out, and the fun started hours before the show!
Winners in two categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. However, the rest won’t be revealed until the actual show, which is at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The winners are listed below in BOLD, and we’ll be updating live as more winners are shared throughout the day and evening. Keep refreshing to find out all of the stars who took home honors!
Music Video of the Year
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Dierks Bentley — “Gone”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Brothers Osborne — “Younger Me”
Musical Event Of The Year
Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt”
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris– “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Combs
Album Of the Year
Carly Pearce — 29
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
Eric Church — Heart
Brothers Osborne — Skeletons
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
New Artist Of The Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Gabby Barrett
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter)
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer)
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
The CMA Award features performances from stars like Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton and more. The show airs on Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.
Interview: What Makes Worthpad Better Than Other DeFi Projects Out There?
History-Making Director Nia DaCosta Reflects On Urban Legend Of Candyman In Exclusive Clip
Another Coloradan arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol
Billie Eilish Posts Topless Selfie To Celebrate The Release Of Her First Fragrance, ‘Eilish’
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
Kenneth Petty Reportedly Said His Rape Accuser Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Documents
Police see a trend in mass car break-ins across the St. Louis area
CMA Awards Winners 2021: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney & More — Updating Live
Two shot outside north St. Louis nightclub Wednesday morning
PHOTOS: Bella Hadid Cries as She Opens Up About Mental Health and Anxiety
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19