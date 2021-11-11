Connect with us

Hot or Not? Liz Cambage

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
Instagram

Curvaceous WNBA star Liz Cambage shows off the hot bod that won rapper Drake‘s heart.

Drake is so smitten with the 30-year-old Las Vegas Aces center that he is pushing to expand the WNBA to Toronto so she can play near him.

Drake, 35, recently shared an Instagram photo that shows him embracing his new bew. He captioned the photo: “face of the franchise my mini me.”

1636651996 581 Hot or Not Liz Cambage

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After secretly dating the 6′-8″ bombshell for a few weeks, Drake contacted the WNBA to inquire about expanding the league to his hometown of Toronto.

He wrote in his Instagram Stories, “@WNBA I need a Toronto team.”

Drake’s post led fans to believe he is desperate to bring Liz to Toronto so she can play near him.

1636651996 895 Hot or Not Liz Cambage

GIO / BACKGRID

The Emo rapper faces lawsuits stemming from the tragic Astroworld Festival disaster in Houston last week. 8 people died and hundreds were injured after his surprise appearance on stage sparked a stampede.

Check out more photos of Liz Cambage below.

Celebrities

Spotify & Silk Sonic Host Exclusive Album Listening Party At ‘The Silk Room’ In Los Angeles

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Spotify & Silk Sonic Host Exclusive Album Listening Party At ‘The Silk Room’ In Los Angeles
The wait for Silk Sonic’s debut album is finally (almost) over!

Source: John Esparza / John Esparza

On Wednesday, November 10, Spotify hosted an exclusive party to celebrate the upcoming release of An Evening with Silk Sonicthe long awaited debut album from the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

In this invite only event, Spotify transformed The Peppermint Club into The Silk Room, an elevated gentleman’s club, for a special one night only with Silk Sonic. The intimate event gave guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Silk Sonic lifestyle and of course get a sneak peek of the album.

Set to a 70s backdrop, complete with sequins, disco balls and roller skating dancers, the experience transported guests into the full Silk Sonic experience which would not be complete without a special performance from the R&B superduo. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took to the stage alongside The Hooligans and performed “Fly as Me,” a song never before performed in public, along with “777”, “Leave the Door Open” and their most recent single, “Smokin Out the Window,” which Bruno celebrated going #1 on Spotify that day.

After being energized by the passionate singing from the crowd, Mars and .Paak covered iconic classics “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie, “Turn Me On” by Kevin Lyttle and “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 before performing Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” in the spur of the moment.  Among the guests were Janelle Monae, Ella Mae, Ty Dolla $ign, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, Charlie Puth, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion and Shaun Ross.

Check out more photos from the event down below:

Celebrities

‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Warns ‘Family Is Crumbling’ in New Preview Trailer — Watch

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Robyn & Kody Brown
A preview clip of ‘Sister Wives’ 16th season teases a whole lot of drama for Kody Brown and his four wives. Since the season filmed, Kody’s split from one of his spouses.

Season 16 of Sister Wives looks to be quite the drama-filled spectacle. TLC released a preview clip of the reality series’ upcoming season, which premieres on November 21, and the 15-second teaser hints at distress for Kody Brown, 52, and his four wives. “Kody is in a really bad place,” one of his four spouses — Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown — says in the clip, which can be seen below.

Next, Christine, 49, is shown storming off from Kody and telling him, “I don’t want to talk to you.” In a confessional, Christine admits that she wants to leave the polygamist family’s home in Arizona and move back to Utah. Janelle, 52, is then seen telling the family, “You guys give me the property, and you can move.” There also appears to be drama for 50-year-old Meri, who is in tears during a brief snippet from the preview.

But the most major moment from the clip comes when Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, says in a confessional, “Our family is crumbling.” The 43-year-old is in tears during that moment, which closes out the drama-filled preview. Kody doesn’t speak at all during the clip, though we can assume he’s at the center of most of these issues.

Robyn & Kody Brown in 2010 (Photo: Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

As fans know, one of Kody’s four marriages just recently came to an end. Christine, the third woman to marry Kody, announced on Nov. 2 that the couple split after 25 years together. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” Kody shared the news on IG as well, informing his fans that it was “Christine’s decision” to end the longtime marriage, and that it “comes with a great deal of sadness.”

Kody Brown
Kody Brown with his four wives at Hard Rock Hotel’s 25 Anniversary on October 10, 2015 (Photo: Kcr/Shutterstock)

Kody has 18 children between his four marriages. He is technically only legally married Robyn, while the other marriages are considered “spiritual unions.” The polygamous relationships have been explored on the hit series, which premiered back in September 2010.

Want more drama? Check out the season 16 premiere of Sister Wives on Sunday, November 21 at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Celebrities

​Lady Gaga Stuns In Sexy High Slit Dress While Promoting ‘House Of Gucci’ In London

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

lady gaga
Lady Gaga looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy cutout dress with a plunging slit at a screening for ‘House of Gucci’ on Nov. 10.

​Lady Gaga, 35, has been on a roll while promoting her highly-anticipated upcoming new film, House of Gucci, where she stars as Patrizia Reggiani, and she absolutely slayed her look at a screening in London on Nov. 10. She showed off her insanely toned legs when she rocked a one-shoulder, chocolate brown spaghetti strap Et Ochs gown.

Lady Gaga looked stunning in this silky chocolate brown spaghetti strap Et Ochs gown with a plunging hip high slit that showed off her toned legs at a ‘House of Gucci’ screening in London on Nov. 10. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

The silk dress featured a plunging neckline with cutouts on the side of her waist while an insanely plunging, hip-high slit on the front of the skirt revealed her toned legs. She accessorized her dress with a pair of sky-high, metallic gold platform heels.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, she stepped out wearing a head-to-toe Gucci logo ensemble featuring a brown and tan button-down midi dress covered in subtle crystals. On top of her dress, she rocked a matching oversized cape jacket that had brown leather trim. A pair of massive tan patent leather lace-up heeled booties and oversized sunglasses tied her look together.

Gaga has rocked a ton of gorgeous outfits lately but just the other day, she attended the London film premiere on Nov. 9, when she opted to wear a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the 2022 collection.

lady gaga
Earlier that day, Gaga rocked a head-to-toe Gucci logo ensemble featuring a button-down bedazzled dress with a matching oversized cape coat on top. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Her sheer purple gown featured massive, pleated cape sleeves that flowed out as she walked and were covered in sparkly crystals, while the neckline was super high and the waist was cinched in with a knot. Meanwhile, on the side of her skirt was a plunging, hip-high slit that showed off her toned leg.

She accessorized her look with a pair of hip-high sheer black fishnet socks paired with black lace-up leather platform booties that were sky-high and covered in jewels.

