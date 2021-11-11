Hot or Not? Liz Cambage

A preview clip of ‘Sister Wives’ 16th season teases a whole lot of drama for Kody Brown and his four wives. Since the season filmed, Kody’s split from one of his spouses.

Season 16 of Sister Wives looks to be quite the drama-filled spectacle. TLC released a preview clip of the reality series’ upcoming season, which premieres on November 21, and the 15-second teaser hints at distress for Kody Brown, 52, and his four wives. “Kody is in a really bad place,” one of his four spouses — Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown — says in the clip, which can be seen below.

The Brown family is questioning everything they thought they knew. Don’t miss the season premiere of #SisterWives on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/SdRRPqnY66 — TLC Network (@TLC) November 10, 2021

Next, Christine, 49, is shown storming off from Kody and telling him, “I don’t want to talk to you.” In a confessional, Christine admits that she wants to leave the polygamist family’s home in Arizona and move back to Utah. Janelle, 52, is then seen telling the family, “You guys give me the property, and you can move.” There also appears to be drama for 50-year-old Meri, who is in tears during a brief snippet from the preview.

But the most major moment from the clip comes when Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, says in a confessional, “Our family is crumbling.” The 43-year-old is in tears during that moment, which closes out the drama-filled preview. Kody doesn’t speak at all during the clip, though we can assume he’s at the center of most of these issues.

As fans know, one of Kody’s four marriages just recently came to an end. Christine, the third woman to marry Kody, announced on Nov. 2 that the couple split after 25 years together. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” Kody shared the news on IG as well, informing his fans that it was “Christine’s decision” to end the longtime marriage, and that it “comes with a great deal of sadness.”

Kody has 18 children between his four marriages. He is technically only legally married Robyn, while the other marriages are considered “spiritual unions.” The polygamous relationships have been explored on the hit series, which premiered back in September 2010.

Want more drama? Check out the season 16 premiere of Sister Wives on Sunday, November 21 at 10 pm ET on TLC.