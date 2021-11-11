News
How to defend yourself against this alarming St. Louis crime trend
ST. LOUIS — It’s probably a good time to consider your best defenses against an alarming St. Louis area crime trend: mass car break-ins at overnight businesses. There have been hundreds of victims and hundreds of shattered vehicle windows in five counties in just the past two weeks according to police.
Think of why thieves are drawn to large, open, parking lots where people work overnight shifts: a target-rich environment.
Groups of four or five suspects roll up in the same car and start smashing away, police said. They hit 50 cars at one business in Earth City, according to St. Louis County Police.
Glass “punch” tools meant to help you escape your car if submerged in water, make it easy for the suspects to hit multiple vehicles very quickly.
“Our concern is with the commercial parking,” said Chris Stocker, Manager of Security Services for GardaWorld, which provides security for businesses. Stocker was a member of the St. Louis County Police force for more than 30 years.
He suggests more signage from companies, not just warning criminals about surveillance cameras, but also reminding workers to secure their valuables.
The best defenses for workers are alarm systems that detect broken glass, parking in groups and leaving nothing visible in your vehicle that may entice a thief, according to Stocker. They almost always look inside before ‘smashing’. If you have something you want to hide from view, do it before you leave home and not when you park at work. Assume someone is watching you. For example, if you want to stash your laptop in your trunk, assume they’ll see it.
“They’re going to break in, they’re going to pop the trunk, and they’re going to grab your things,” Stocker said. “I realize in today’s world people’s offices are often times their cars, but you really have to be attentive to the fact that if you leave anything of value, there are those that are going to take it from you.”
In the past two weeks, police report 164 break-ins in the Earth City area, more than 30 in St. Peters, with more than a dozen, each, in Fenton, St. Louis, plus Sauget, IL, and Pontoon Beach, in Illinois.
St. Louis County Prosecutor, Wesley Bell, suggests a regional approach to combatting the trend.
“The people who are committing these kinds of crimes are not adhering to borders and jurisdictions. We have to address it ‘in kind’,” he said. “Keep in mind, what is happening in Town & Country, they’re not going to be privy to in Florissant, for example. This way we can start streamlining that information, sharing that information. That helps us be more deliberate and make a bigger impact on these kinds of cases.”
The county’s auto theft task force has broken up a stolen car ring with nine arrests and four convictions since its inception last year, he said.
News
Transgender community feels welcome at St. Louis County gym
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The House of Pain in Chesterfield is more than a gym. It’s also a house of acceptance, diversity, and inclusivity.
“We’re crushing the limitations that society puts on people,” said gym owner Joe Corbett. “I don’t care if you’re a man or a woman or if you’re transgender or what race you are.”
Corbett has created an environment in an arena you may not expect to be so accepting — the gym.
“See people for who they are, not the color of their skin or what sex they are or what sex they want to be,” said Corbett. “Why would you hate someone or dislike what someone else is doing that has nothing to do with you?”
Corbett’s vision for how he operates his gym in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights is what led Ashley Baker to join.
“They don’t care about your background,” said Baker. “They don’t care about your political beliefs. They don’t care about your gender. They just care that you’re here doing the same thing as everybody else.”
Baker served 14 years of active service in the Air Force and made the transition from male to female.
She said there were times she was scared to leave her house after her transition, but she found refuge to continue doing what she loves to do at the gym.
“You don’t know how people really feel about you until you take a step in that door,” said Baker. “There’s no judgment. They didn’t need a sign to say that, you just know it when you come in that door. Everything else is just left outside.”
That is exactly what Corbett wants.
“I invite whoever is watching this to come in and see what we’ve built,” Corbett said. “It’s just a different environment, and I’ve been in a lot of gyms.”
As a business owner and parent, Corbett knows the challenges the transgender community faces.
“I have a transgender daughter, and so I’ve lived it for a couple of years,” he said. “And I’m guilty of not understanding and that’s what I’ve tried to seek is that understanding.”
Corbett’s belief that we’re all different is one of the reasons Shaun Hairston chose House of Pain to train when he moved to St. Louis. He felt welcome at the House of Pain instantly after he introduced himself.
Hairston said he greeted some of the gym members by saying: “I’m Shaun. I’ve been transitioning for a while, these are my pronouns, this is what I want to be called.”
“Everyone was like, ‘Okay cool. How much do you want on the bar?’” Hairston recalled. “Like nobody missed a beat, you know? It’s about the weights, not about that.”
Hairston said he understands how some people may still be unsure about the transgender community, but he believes there’s room for everyone to learn.
“We need to come together on what we can agree on and build from there,” Hairston said.
Corbett said it’s the members who make the gym the welcoming atmosphere that it has become.
“Just love that’s what we’re called to do,” said Hairston. “I know that may sound corny. That may not be popular, but that’s our opinion. We’re accepting, we’re understanding, and we have no tolerance for any judgment at all.”
News
Fans leave Blues games to find cars broken into
ST. LOUIS — A night cheering on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center turned into a night of headache for multiple victims of car vandalism.
One of the victims, who asked not to be named, said he saw about 10 cars, including his, broken into or damaged after the home game on Oct. 28.
“We came back and saw that multiple cars had been broken into,” he said. “I love to come to the games, but I can’t run the risk of getting my car broken into.”
His car has eight chips and a large crack in the drivers’ side windows, where it appears someone tried to break in. He said he didn’t have anything valuable in his vehicle, but that didn’t stop someone from allegedly trying to get in.
The ticket he received after parking in the lot, between 16th and 18th streets is owned by St. Louis Parking. The back of the victim’s ticket says, “We assume no liability, express or implied for fire, theft, or damage in any case to your automobile.”
St. Louis Parking and the Blues Organization did not respond to requests for comment.
“When you look at the back of the ticket it says we are not responsible for any damages to the vehicle and that’s fine you can have that liability waiver it’s what it’s called, what it doesn’t say and this may be the only hope for the individual, it doesn’t say you agree to release us from its own negligence,” Attorney Jay Kanzler with Witzel, Kanzler & Dimmitt, LLC said.
One of the victims believes he may have a case of just that.
“There was someone in the attendant booth taking the money and they were not here when we got back,” he said.
He said after the break-ins, a manager of the lot talked with them. The victim claims the manager said there was an attendant that didn’t show up for a shift.
“I feel like if the attendant were here it might have deterred them from breaking in and damaging my car,” he said.
St. Louis Metro Police Department said they have received 5 reports where victims mentioned they parked in the same lot, a nearby lot, or on the street, to attend a St. Louis Blues game and when they came back, their windows were damaged and/or items were stolen out of their cars.
That number only includes the number of times police reports were filed. The victim in the October 28 case said they didn’t file one because of a long response time.
“We called the police and they said we would have to with up to an hour for someone to get down,” he said.
The victim said he would like St. Louis Parking to refund his $25 parking fee and/or pay his deductible to get his vehicle fixed.
He said he’s talked with the St. Louis Parking owner and Director of operations who have said no to the refund.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time to build up the want and need to go back to a Blues game or a Cardinals game or downtown in general,” he said.
News
Missouri homeowner shoots burglary suspect
SEDALIA, Mo. — One man was arrested and injured after he was caught breaking into a Sedalia, Missouri man’s home Wednesday.
Officers responded to the home at 17th Street and Ingram Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress.
When officers arrived they found that the homeowner was awoken to someone inside their home. The homeowner began checking the home with a firearm and located the suspect in the home.
The homeowner tells police he ordered the suspect to leave the home when the suspect advanced towards him and the homeowner shot the suspect one time.
The suspect ran from the home but was later located by officers in the area a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who has been identified by police as 52-year-old Daniel Schnack, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree burglary. Charges will be requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor.
