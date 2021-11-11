How to Go at Pokemon Go – The New App That’s Sweeping the Nation

Paid your dues with the skateboarding tricks for beginners? If the tricks like the Ollie seem like child’s play to you, then you need to take your skateboarding tricks to the next level. Advanced skateboarding tricks are obviously difficult to do, so you better make sure that you have mastered the basic tricks before you proceed.

Also, prepare to fall occasionally as you’re learning these tricks we’re going to share with you. Add to that tons of patience, because if you really want to pull off complicated tricks, you need to spend a lot of time learning them.

So if you’re ready, then read on because we’re going to share some slick and advanced skateboarding tricks with you.

The Finger Flip

So, you’re probably very familiar with the Ollie already. Now let’s make it a little more difficult and great to look at. Introducing, the finger flip. This is an advanced skateboarding trick that takes the Ollie to the next level.

To perform the finger flip, start by making an Ollie. Then, grab the nose of the board and flip it. Make sure, though, that you land with your feet firmly on the deck.

There are two tricky challenges when you do the finger flip. First, of course, is to time the flip right. You can do it early in your jump, but never too late, because you might land on the wrong side of the board. Another challenge would be to keep your feet out of the board’s way. So, make sure that you raise your feet to just the right level that they won’t hit the board.

The Impossible

The impossible is a trick that’s almost true to its name. We say almost because despite its name, countless skaters have successfully done this trick. Can you do this? Sure you can.

This trick also builds upon the basic Ollie. While you’re mid-air, you, then, use your back foot to make your board do a sweeping motion under your front foot. It’s better, of course, if you could see this trick in action because the impossible will definitely blow you away. And if you’re watching from the stands, you might even start to really think that pulling off this trick is downright impossible.

The 360 Flip

The 360 Flip is a trick that’s a more complicated version of the kickflip. While kickflips require you to flip your skateboard 360 degrees sideways, the 360 flip adds another dimension to it by flipping the board to another 360 degrees from the tail to the front.

Just like the impossible, this trick would be easier to learn if you were to see it in action. That’s not to say, however, that it gets really easy to learn if you’ve seen others do it. As with other advanced skateboard tricks, you’ll need a lot of time to spend on learning this trick.

Learning these advanced skateboarding tricks can be very, very frustrating. But if you’re really serious about become a great skater, then learning these tricks should be a part of your bag of tricks.