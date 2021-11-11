Tech
How to Go at Pokemon Go – The New App That’s Sweeping the Nation
Pokemon Go is the new app that is sweeping the nation. It’s a gaming app that sticks to the original concept of Pokemon of catching them all, and defeating gym leaders. But, this app has people jumping out of their seats with excitement, literally.
Pokemon Go uses Google Maps to place Pokemon around the world. Players use a tracking system to locate Pokemon in a 30 meter radius. Once the player finds the Pokemon, they then use the camera on their smart phone to aim and throw a Pokeball at the Pokemon to capture it.
An estimated number of 9.5 million people are banding together to become the next Pokemon master. The app has groups of friends searching around their towns and cities to catch’em all. It sounds fun, right? So here are five basic tips to get you started, so that you and your friends can join in on the action.
1. The Tracking System
- The tracking system is located in the lower right hand corner of your phone showing you what Pokemon are in a 30 meter radius of your location via Google Maps.
- Notice how your persona emits a constant circle almost like they are using radar or echolocation? This circle extends up to 10 meters so that you can more accurately pinpoint Pokemon.
- Pull up the tracking system now. Notice there are footprints by each Pokemon? Each footprint represents 10 meters. So, if the Pokemon has three footprints by them then they are 30 meters away. If the Pokemon has one footprint then they are only 10 meters away from you and you need to go catch them!
2. Pokemon Candy and Stardust
- Pokemon evolve once you obtain the right amount of candy depicted in their summary.
- Stardust is used to power up the combat level (CP) of your Pokemon.
- It is recommended you wait to use these on a high CP Pokemon so that when they evolve they have the highest amount of CP possible.
3. Where to Find Pokemon
- Many Pokemon are concentrated in popular places around you such as downtown or famous landmarks.
- If you want to find a certain type of Pokemon, then look for them in their natural environment. You will find water Pokemon by sources of water, ghost Pokemon at night, and grass Pokemon in fields and forest.
- Some Pokemon can only be caught by walking a certain amount of kilometers to hatch them from eggs or by evolving them.
4. Important Items.
- Pokeballs are naturally the most important item you need to capture Pokemon. Be sure to regularly stop by Pokestops to flip the icon with a swipe of your finger to get more.
- Items such as incense and lures will attract wild Pokemon to you, but use them sparingly as there aren’t many.
- Be sure to get rid of any items to make room for more, as your backpack can only hold so many items.
5. Challenging Gyms
- You can challenge gyms once you are level five.
- Attack the other Pokemon by rapidly tapping on them.
- You can dodge by swiping right or left.
- Use a special attack by pressing and holding your finger on the other Pokemon.
Pokemon Go is still a new app, and not everyone has discovered all of the secrets yet. Gather your friends, download the app, find the secrets, and become the next Pokemon master! Good luck!
Why Are Kids So Crazy About Skateboarding?
Many people take up skateboarding as a simple means of transportation. It is portable, fairly inexpensive, and faster than walking. Skateboarding goes beyond rolling on the ground, though, as many people have witnessed. Driving down the street, it is not unlikely you will see skateboarders defying basic physics, as they slide down handrails, stairs, benches and other various locations commonly found around town. Who do these stunts generally appeal to? Adrenaline junkies. Why? Just for the thrill of it!
Addicted to the excitement, the inevitable danger, and being invariably involved, adrenaline junkies are eager to learn tricks that push boundaries. Pushing boundaries gives them the feeling of being invincible.
Because certain skateboards are better designed for certain stunts, and certain stunts are more stimulating than others to different people, it is important to experiment with different skateboard designs. This can include using a skateboard with a different number of wheels, unique type of wheel, or boards of different dynamics. Doing so is what makes the simple skater evolve into a thrill-seeker. With each unique design comes new possibilities. Injury risk is more of an encourager than a deterrent, as it fuels desire to push boundaries.
Chances are that you have noticed “no skating” signs around town, because it is often illegal to skate in and around the city. With all the skateboard parks scattered around America, it seems that skateboarders are often seeking new places to seek new thrills. The thrill of a skateboard park soon diminishes once they have mastered what it has to offer, and once that trill is diminished, they seek new thrills. Going to new areas gives them time to try out new tricks, having their imagination as their only limit.
Upgrading their skateboard is another way skateboards expend their thrill. From wood skate wheels, to the motorized skateboard, skateboarders can use various designs to reach a variety of heights, speeds, and techniques.
Skateboarders enjoy the challenge of learning new tricks to beat the champions while at the same time enjoy watching the champions perform tricks they have not yet learned themselves.
Ironically enough, risk of injury is one thing skateboarders thrive off of. Whether or not they ignore, or whether or not they want to defy the possibility of injury, fact remains that it is usually an appealing element to skateboarders. The fact is that the more likely they are to receive an injury, the harder they try, and more determined they are to perfect the trick.
Unique designs, different environments/possibilities, breaking the law, mastering new tricks, and risk of injury are all pieces which create a whole. The whole is what many people call “adrenaline junkies”, or thrill seekers.
Advanced Skateboarding Tricks
Paid your dues with the skateboarding tricks for beginners? If the tricks like the Ollie seem like child’s play to you, then you need to take your skateboarding tricks to the next level. Advanced skateboarding tricks are obviously difficult to do, so you better make sure that you have mastered the basic tricks before you proceed.
Also, prepare to fall occasionally as you’re learning these tricks we’re going to share with you. Add to that tons of patience, because if you really want to pull off complicated tricks, you need to spend a lot of time learning them.
So if you’re ready, then read on because we’re going to share some slick and advanced skateboarding tricks with you.
The Finger Flip
So, you’re probably very familiar with the Ollie already. Now let’s make it a little more difficult and great to look at. Introducing, the finger flip. This is an advanced skateboarding trick that takes the Ollie to the next level.
To perform the finger flip, start by making an Ollie. Then, grab the nose of the board and flip it. Make sure, though, that you land with your feet firmly on the deck.
There are two tricky challenges when you do the finger flip. First, of course, is to time the flip right. You can do it early in your jump, but never too late, because you might land on the wrong side of the board. Another challenge would be to keep your feet out of the board’s way. So, make sure that you raise your feet to just the right level that they won’t hit the board.
The Impossible
The impossible is a trick that’s almost true to its name. We say almost because despite its name, countless skaters have successfully done this trick. Can you do this? Sure you can.
This trick also builds upon the basic Ollie. While you’re mid-air, you, then, use your back foot to make your board do a sweeping motion under your front foot. It’s better, of course, if you could see this trick in action because the impossible will definitely blow you away. And if you’re watching from the stands, you might even start to really think that pulling off this trick is downright impossible.
The 360 Flip
The 360 Flip is a trick that’s a more complicated version of the kickflip. While kickflips require you to flip your skateboard 360 degrees sideways, the 360 flip adds another dimension to it by flipping the board to another 360 degrees from the tail to the front.
Just like the impossible, this trick would be easier to learn if you were to see it in action. That’s not to say, however, that it gets really easy to learn if you’ve seen others do it. As with other advanced skateboard tricks, you’ll need a lot of time to spend on learning this trick.
Learning these advanced skateboarding tricks can be very, very frustrating. But if you’re really serious about become a great skater, then learning these tricks should be a part of your bag of tricks.
Important Ways DNN Can Help to Improve Website SEO
Website performance plays a crucial role in the success of your business and day by day, the web visitors are also becoming more demanding and less patient. If you have a DNN website, then the pages need to load quickly and offer your visitors the right information that they are looking for or you are at the risk of losing them all. But the first thing that should be considered is your site’s visibility.
To get a higher ranking in the Google SERP, you have to enhance few things on your site so that Google considers you and approves a higher ranking.
Here in this article, we will focus on some on page factors to optimize the website so that you attain a higher ranking in the major search engines and can attract more quality traffic to your site:
Page title and meta description: Search engines use several key fields in their ranking algorithms and page tile and meta description help to describe your page to the search engine. For your DNN website, the description and the page tile are stored in the page settings. All you have to do is to open up the page settings for the current page and then edit these directly.
Navigation by CSS: This means using simple HTML to show the page and using the CSS to style the menu instead of lots of scripts or any other tricks. This helps to make it very easy for the search engine crawlers to index the site and then understand the structure of the site through the menu.
HTML and CSS menus are fast to analyze and are also simple for the search engine bots to understand. Evoq content has the ability to swap the components in an out based on the requirements. The standard menu system generates the CSS based menu and the users can choose from different menu types to swap in the site.
The URL structure: URLs are vital for SEO purpose and paying attention to them can yield ranking benefits for your DNN website. chose the most appropriate URL for your site and try to have a keyword in it as it makes ranking easier. Luckily DNN can eliminate duplicate content and it happens automatically. The system knows the correct URL for the page and if you try to reach the page with another URL, then it will redirect the users to the correct canonical URL.
H Tags: DNN websites doesn’t enforce any use of specific H tag, so you can edit one into your content as you like. You can define a custom skin for your DNN site that has H1 for a specific page. But it is important to make sure that you define an H1 tag for each separate piece of content written.
XML sitemap creation: An XML sitemap contains a listing of all the available pages on the site that you would like a search engine to index. A search engine sitemap of your DNN site will provide a quick means for the search engine to read and understand the structure of the site.
This includes the attributes of the page that gives the search engine insight about the relative importance of the page and also the frequency of its update. This refers to how often the pages are re-visited for fresh content.
Creating an XML sitemap for your DNN website is easy and it comes with a dynamic sitemap that is created by reading the present structure of the site.
