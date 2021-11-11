How Zam.io is Reshaping Crypto Investing and the CeFi World

Zam.io has recently announced the listing of its native utility token, $ZAM, on four platforms at once. Zam.io’s blockchain ecosystem is composed of several seamlessly integrated products, including: ZamWallet, a universal crypto wallet for DeFi and CeFi, Intelligent Investment Portfolios, ready-made solutions for investors, and zMorgan, a distinctive protocol capable of transferring stock capital into cryptocurrencies. By the end of the first day of listing on the exchange platforms, Gate.io, PancakeSwap and Uniswap the token’s value had already grown 23 times. The company confirms that this success can be attributed to the products’ uniqueness and the increasing demand for them in the digital and traditional financial markets. In fact, the ecosystem’s solutions respond to existing market needs, serving as a bridge between the DeFi and CeFi sectors. In the next sections below, we will be discussing how Zam.io is shaping a new financial reality.

Why Zam.io has become popular among crypto users

Just a few months ago, Zam.io had announced for the first time the launch of zMorgan, a unique protocol capable of unlocking the value of equity capital, specifically stocks, by transferring it into cryptocurrencies. This solution quickly became a crowd favorite, capturing the interest of both traditional venture capitalists and crypto investors. Thousands of users began to look over and support the project.

“On the first day after launching our airdrop on CoinMarketCap, we received over 10,000 user applications. Today, this figure exceeds 1 million. Over 2.5 million users have added the $ZAM token to their watchlists. Everyday, we receive hundreds of emails from users who want to become our partners, ambassadors, or just token holders, because people believe in our solutions and in their future,” the founder of Zam.io George Gus describes.

Indeed, Zam.io offers several tools that unite the worlds of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency market. For example, the zMorgan protocol allows users to transfer company shares to cryptocurrencies.

“For instance, let’s assume you own Tesla shares and want to convert them into cryptocurrencies. To achieve this, you can use the zMorgan protocol, which allows you to issue a certain number of stablecoins USDZ and AEDZ, pegged to the US dollar and Emirati dirham respectively. These stablecoins will be backed by the value of your shares. At any time, you can reverse the operation and retrieve the shares’ value by paying the commission for using the protocol,” explains Georgy Gus.

More recently, Zam.io has launched a new tool for crypto investors: Intelligent Investment Portfolios. An Intelligent Investment Portfolio is a ready-made investment portfolio of cryptocurrencies, carefully compiled by the analysts and traders of Zam.io.

“Each portfolio includes more than 10 cryptocurrencies, handpicked to achieve an ideal balance between low-risk cryptocurrencies and high-risk cryptocurrencies that can bring quick profits, in addition to stablecoins, which are suitable for stabilizing profits. At any time, the user can choose to individually modify the composition of the portfolio, or if the market situation changes, Zam.io experts will do so,” commented Georgy Gus.

In the near future, the company also intends to ramp up efforts in upgrading and further developing the universal wallet that integrates CeFi and DeFi, introducing staking among other features.

The entire world of finance in a single application

Over the next three years, Zam.io plans on continuously developing its infrastructure and launching new financial management services.

“In 2022, we already have many plans in store. These include launching a functionality that allows migrants to receive crypto loans, organizing a DAO, allowing our community members to vote and thereby to influence company decisions, and testing the main USDZ stablecoin network. We are merely at the start of our journey,” says George Gus.

In the meantime, the team is monitoring the listing results on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and Uniswap and promises its community other upcoming interesting listings on CEX.