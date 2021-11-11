Celebrities
#JashyahMoore: $15,000 Reward Offered For Info On Black New Jersey Girl Who’s Been Missing For Nearly A Month
For nearly a month, 14-year-old Jashyah Moore, of New Jersey has been missing and her family and community have been searching for her.
Some of those searching for her are rightfully upset that when Black girls like Jashyah disappear, they don’t get the same national media attention that is granted to missing white women like Gabby Petito, the New York woman whose name and photo made national headlines just days after she was reported missing. While Petito was sadly found dead, Jashyah’s family is still holding on to hope that she will be returned home safely.
According to NBC 4 New York, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation into Jashya’s disappearance, and on Tuesday, authorities confirmed they are continuing the search for her and following up on multiple leads.
“Jashyah is a smart girl, she would not stay out, she would not go out or go off with anyone,” Jashyah’s mother, Jamie Moore, said during a press conference on Friday. “If anybody knows anything, please come forward. My baby is going to high school, she is a good girl. Please.”
“I feel like somebody has her against her will,” Moore continued. “That’s why she hasn’t called me. You don’t gotta tell us who you are, just don’t hurt my baby. Drop her off, drop her off at the police station.”
Moore said that on October 14, she sent her daughter to Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue. Jashyah returned home fine but realized she didn’t have her credit card with her, so she left again to retrace her steps in order to find it. That was the last time her mother saw her, according to CBS News.
At one point, the search led to an apartment building where a woman claimed she might have seen Jashyah two weeks ago, but Moore told NBC she doesn’t believe that lead will pan out.
Last week, police said surveillance video from the day of her disappearance showed the teen entering the deli with an “older male” who paid for her items at the register, but according to East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi, the video does not show them leaving together.
“The male on the video seen with Jashyah that day has been fully cooperative, giving full cooperation in this investigation,” Bindi said.
In addition to the older male, police also interviewed the teen’s stepfather, a former East Orange police officer who is involved in a domestic violence case against Jashyah.
According to NBC News, the girl’s aunt said that Yolanda Moore said that the stepdad had allegedly struck Jashyah and the teen’s mom allegedly received a letter in the mail that Jashyah was to testify before a grand jury. NBC News has not been able to verify this information.
Despite that, police said they do not think there’s a connection to the teen’s disappearance.
“The domestic violence case is proceeding against the defendant,” a spokesperson for the office said, reports NBC. “We are aware of the fact that the mother reported the daughter missing. The missing person’s case is being handled by municipal authorities in East Orange. At this point, the domestic violence assault and the status of the missing person do not appear to be related; however, it is being monitored by law enforcement.”
There’s currently a $15,000 reward being offered to anyone who provided information that leads to Jashyah being returned home. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has also sent word out through the media that authorities are looking for any information including descriptions by anyone who has seen her as to what he was wearing and other details that would help in the search.
In fact, it doesn’t appear to be lost on the prosecutor’s office that if Jashyah was a white woman named Gabby, the search may have yielded better results by now.
“We know that Gabby Petito, which was a very notorious case that was constantly in the news, did yield results and information,” said Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Members of the community who have joined Moore in her relentless search for her daughter also noticed a double standard in media attention.
“We want that exposure for our babies that are going missing in our communities as well,” volunteer Yolanda Johnson told NBC. “We don’t get that.”
According to CBS, Jashyah “is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing khakis, black boots and a black jacket. Anyone with information about her is asked to call police at 877-847-7432 or 973-266-504.”
We hope with all our hearts that Jashyah is found safe and is returned home. As her aunt, Yolanda Aguilera, told NBC, “We have to protect the black community, we have to protect black girls—especially the most vulnerable among us.”
Celebrities
‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Breaks Down Lahela’s Major Summer Decision & Reveals Season 2 Plans
The ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ finale was full of ups and downs for Lahela, her family, and friends. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from creator Kourtney Kang about the finale and her plans for a second season.
The Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. finale ended with Lahela right where she needed to be. At the start of the episode, Lahela was planning on following Walter on his surf tour. When she told her parents her plans, they immediately said no. Clara even denied Lahela’s request for a sabbatical, so Lahela quit her job instead. However, Walter realized that he couldn’t let Lahela give up on her dream of being a doctor, so he decided to take another year before going on tour.
In this EXCLUSIVE interview, HollywoodLife is breaking down the entire finale with creator Kourtney Kang. From debates about how the season ended to the Kai and Steph situation to her season 2 plans, we discussed it all. Read our Q&A below:
I was wondering the entire time whether or not Lahela would actually go to Australia. Was there ever a situation in the writers’ room where you thought about that and possibly wanted to head in that direction?
Kourtney Kang: Yes. We definitely went back and forth. It’s so funny because there were a lot of different views about her going. Some people were like, she’s 16. The parents can’t let her go. There were other folks who were like, she’s a doctor, of course, she can go. It really was a heated debate, and we really did think about having her go and have that experience. We discussed at length what it should actually be and then, ultimately, it felt like her realizing she was right where she needed to be felt right.
I could have seen it go both ways. Earlier in the episode, Lahela actually quit her job. Was that always something that you wanted to toy with Lahela and Clara, especially with the mom-daughter and also co-workers dynamic?
Kourtney Kang: Yes. That is something that we talked about for a long time and is part of what makes that relationship so much fun to write, which is they are mother and daughter and also employees so there’s that boss-employee situation. She can rule her life at home, but in the professional world, Lahela can do what she wants to do as an employee. That was a really fun scene to write, and I thought that Kathleen [Rose Perkins] and Peyton [Elizabeth Lee] play it so well. I thought Kathleen especially did a great job of when you’re a parent you’re sort of pushing the envelope and hoping your bluff doesn’t get called sometimes. Lahela’s so smart she calls it. She knows that she has the ultimate card there. Steve Joe wrote that episode and broke that scene, and I thought he did such a wonderful job on the script in its whole and also that scene, in particular, is a real favorite of mine.
I’ve gotten into a fight with my mom where I’m like, “Well, I’m never going to talk to you again.” Obviously, my mom calls my bluff on that. But Lahela wouldn’t be Lahela if didn’t call her mom’s bluff.
Kourtney Kang: I think for us that whole emotional arc of season 1 has been Lahela figuring out her independence and who she is. Her mom from the beginning has been an obstacle to that at points because they have so much in common, and she admires her mother so much, but she’s also such a force to be reckoned with. So that moment of Lahela standing up to her I think was really crucial in the whole story of her arc this season, which was figuring out who she is. She found that strength inside of herself to stand up to her mom and say, no, this is what I’m going to do. Ultimately, that strength helped her realize that what she needs to do is stay right where she is.
Steph is the perfect best friend. I loved watching that burgeoning connection between Kai and Steph. Did you discuss really going there with a romance, or did you always intend for this slow burn?
Kourtney Kang: We always loved the idea of this sort of unrequited love where Steph has been pining for him this whole season. The kiss was sort of a last-minute revelation of one of our writers, Matt Kuhn, who wrote that episode. He added to it, and we all loved it. I think it’s such a great moment because you don’t know. Is he just hiding it? Does he really feel something? I feel like so much of when you’re a teenage girl is trying to decipher what boys are thinking. It’s so complicated, and the answer most times is nothing. They’re thinking nothing. I really love that moment. Matthew [Sato] and Emma [Meisel] play it all so well. Those two are so fantastic, and they’ve become so close and real-life friends. It’s really fun to see those guys play together.
As far as a possible season 2, do you have set plans already?
Kourtney Kang: We’re really excited. We’re hopeful that we’ll get to do a season 2. The thing that I’m really excited about is our cast is so phenomenal. I think season 1 Lahela was our sort of eyes-in, Doogie of it all. And now season 2, I’m so excited to get more into more of our supporting characters at home and at the hospital, especially at the hospital. We have Jeffrey [Bowyer-Chapman] and Mapuana [Makia] and Ronny Chieng who are all so funny. I feel like with more runway we will be able to delve more into their emotional lives and see what’s happening there. So that’s one thing we’re really excited about, and then also at home, Brian Patrick and Kai are so funny and Steph as well. I watch the show each week with my family. I have three girls, and they love those kids’ stories. It’s so fun to see them enjoying that, so I’m excited to dive more into that as well.
Benny and Clara have such a strong marriage. I loved seeing Jason [Scott Lee] play with the comedy elements so much this season and but also being there for those really touching moments. I would definitely want to see more of them in season 2.
Kourtney Kang: Jason is so funny. He’s just a funny guy. It’s been such a delight to see that variety of dad on TV for me personally because he’s based a lot on my dad, who is from Hawaii. He’s a local boy, and Jason just has that chill vibe to him and that applied to parenting. It’s a perspective that I feel like we haven’t really seen that much on TV. I’m excited to tell more stories focused on Benny next season and also that ties into one of the things that I love about our show is that it’s set in Hawaii and being able to tell stories that only our show can tell. That’s another thing for season 2 that we’re really excited about is to delve more into those stories that really feature Hawaii and what it’s really like for the folks who are living there.
Neil Patrick Harris didn’t make an appearance in this first season. Do you have a plan for him to guest star if you do get a season 2?
Kourtney Kang: We’re hopeful that he would come and play with us in season 2. It’s one of our writers’ room’s favorite things to pitch: what could we do with Neil if we get him to come out to the show? There’s a lot of ideas percolating.
Margaret Cho and Max Greenfield were just a couple of notable guest stars in the first season. Are there more on your bucket list who you would love to come play with you guys out there?
Kourtney Kang: Yes. There are a lot of folks that we would love to have guest star on the show. Somebody I love is Ken Jeong, who is an actual doctor. The list goes on and on. We’ve been so lucky. Max Greenfield was so great. Gina Rodriguez came and directed an episode, so we would love to have her come back. Randall Park, we’d love to have him come back. It really was so much fun to get such great people, and we’re hoping in season 2 to keep it going. Everybody who came out, one of the things that I love is that they all had such a wonderful time. Our crew is so warm and welcoming. The cast is so lovely that we really did create a warm, wonderful place for folks to visit.
Everything seems pretty perfect for Lahela and Walter. As we all know, teenage relationships have their ups and downs. Is that something that you would sort of dive into in season 2?
Kourtney Kang: We definitely want to dive more into their relationship in season 2. Those two are so great together. Alex Aiono, who plays Walter, is so fantastic. We love having those two together. But I think season 1 was about her first relationship, and then I think season 2 becomes about what happens once you really settle into a relationship for the long haul and the problems that arise, and the temptations that come up. We’re really looking forward to leaning into that romantic element of the show. My favorite shows we’re always Friends. I wrote on How I Met Your Mother for a long time, and I think pairing those romantic storylines with really funny jokes is always makes for a good show.
Celebrities
She Named The Baby WHAT? Condola Sets Twitter ABLAZE In #SeasonByeve Debut, Sends #LawrenceHive Spiraling Into Sadness
Elijah Mustafa??
Everyone’s buzzing over the return of Condola aka Condolences aka Canola Oil aka Cornucopia aka Condolavirus who set social media ablaze as the spiteful baby mama who A) froze Lawrence out of everything related to their baby B) questionably named their baby Elijah Mustafa and C) seems to be punishing Lawrence for choosing Issa over her.
In a classic example of her supervillainy, she alerts Lawrence that she’s having the baby (while having the baby), names the baby without him, turns her family against him before they even meet, and makes plans without telling him after saying he didn’t have to be in the child’s life.
Now, to be fair, Lawrence could’ve communicated better and tried to understand things from her perspective instead of reacting the way he did at Tiffany’s daughter’s party and Condola’s house.
At this point, we’re interested to see where things go after their explosive war of words argument that showed just how they are.
“I think it’s a long path forward and it’s gonna be a rocky journey but I’m so grateful that they’re finally on it,” said Christina Elmore (who plays Condola) in an interview with The Root.
At the end of the episode, when he’s in turbulence and scared for his life, there’s not a question, I don’t think— and the writers have done a really good job—there’s not a question about whether Lawrence loves Elijah or whether he’s even fully committed to even stepping into fatherhood. But he’s wanting it on his terms.
And so when they are finally able to come to terms and figure out what it looks like for them to both feel committed, both feel happy with the arrangement and both feel like their son is getting the best of both of them, I think it’s totally possible.
But it’s hard when the thing, the gift you love the most in the world, you share with someone you don’t even mess with like that. But I think by the end of episode three, we know he [Lawrence] has [Elijah’s] best interests [at heart]; but now, how do we move forward?”
What was your reaction to Condola naming her and Lawrence’sbaby Elijah Mustafa? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Condola’s internet-shattering appearance on the flip.
And another thing! Why was Condolences so hype to go to the baby’s party with Lawrence to play house with him if she really despised him… she wanted Issa to see them there! #Insecure pic.twitter.com/JkMAaNuqIE
— Alexis Johnson (@alexisjreports) November 8, 2021
“And another thing! Why was Condolences so hype to go to the baby’s party with Lawrence to play house with him if she really despised him… she wanted Issa to see them there!” – there it is
nah condola, you couldn’t even let him know you were labor and then had the NERVE to name that baby elijah mustafa? pic.twitter.com/qBMRV4xZjz
— ji snow (@jiayaalise) November 9, 2021
“nah condola, you couldn’t even let him know you were labor and then had the NERVE to name that baby elijah mustafa?” – the NERVE
Condolences divorced a man because she didn’t want kids then decided to have a baby with Lawrence, a random man she had no intention of taking seriously, then proceeded to box him out and now she’s acting like he somehow forced single motherhood on her😒 #InsecureHBO
— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) November 8, 2021
“Condolences divorced a man because she didn’t want kids then decided to have a baby with Lawrence, a random man she had no intention of taking seriously, then proceeded to box him out and now she’s acting like he somehow forced single motherhood on her😒” – SMH
Celebrities
Police find stolen SUV, but 1-year-old boy still missing
Police in Georgia are still searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who was strapped into the backseat of a stolen grey Ford Explorer.
An Amber Alert was issued for Blaise Barnett early Wednesday, an hour after someone stole the SUV with him in it.
The child was in his car seat while his parents were unloading grocery bags at 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Parc 1000 apartments on Montreal Road in Clarkston, Georgia.
The keys were left in the ignition and the engine was running.
Xavier Barnett, Blaise’s father, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he had just carried his 3-year-old nephew into the apartment, and when he returned for his son, the SUV was gone.
“I just broke down. Please, bring him home. The car don’t even matter, just bring my son home,” he said.
WATCH: BREAKING – Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old taken during car theft in Clarkston – https://t.co/qNm51T238o #DeKalb pic.twitter.com/eVpAiVgJ4s
— John Spink (@johnjspink) November 10, 2021
Police found the abandoned SUV Wednesday afternoon, 11 hours after it was stolen. But the child is still missing.
The SUV with paper tags was located at the vacant Brannon Hills Condominiums complex along Memorial College Avenue.
James Dent told Channel 2 Action News he saw a man walking in the area, which drew his attention to the stolen SUV.
Dent said he tried to approach the man, who ran off shouting. Clarkston police found the man and questioned him, but later released him.
Social media users expressed their doubts about the case on Twitter.com.
As a parent I’m totally confused why either of them would leave the baby in a running car, even for “30 seconds.” I’m praying for his safe return home but will remain confused.
— Donnell Suggs (@suggswriter) November 10, 2021
I’m shocked tbh. I’m can’t wrap my head around their demeanour.
— Marnie O’Hare (@ohare_marnie) November 10, 2021
So, they left a child alone in an unlocked vehicle?! With the keys in it too!
— Ian Scott (@Real_IanScott) November 10, 2021
He’s probably wherever YOU left him. You know how this is gonna turn out, YOU know you’re lying, Blaise KNOWS what you did.
— Brittany (@Anya_Butt01) November 10, 2021
#JashyahMoore: $15,000 Reward Offered For Info On Black New Jersey Girl Who’s Been Missing For Nearly A Month
Spire exec defends email warning of possible natural gas outages
‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Breaks Down Lahela’s Major Summer Decision & Reveals Season 2 Plans
Let these St. Louis restaurants cater your 2021 Thanksgiving dinner
She Named The Baby WHAT? Condola Sets Twitter ABLAZE In #SeasonByeve Debut, Sends #LawrenceHive Spiraling Into Sadness
Fantasy football NFL Week 10 best bets to score: Melvin Gordon III, Najee Harris, Mike Evans
Police find stolen SUV, but 1-year-old boy still missing
Caroline Jones Says She’s ‘Over The Moon’ Ahead Of CMA Awards Debut With Zac Brown Band
Mischievous, wandering black-footed ferret bounced from a Pueblo West garage
Top 5 Launchpads Ranked by Average as per CryptoRank.io
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19