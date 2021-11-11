Celebrities
Jennifer Hudson Wows In Sheer Lace Jumpsuit At The 2021 CMA Awards
Nothing but respect for Jennifer Hudson! The Oscar winner absolutely stunned on the CMA Awards red carpet in a gorgeous lace jumpsuit.
Jennifer Hudson, 40, took the style game to a whole new level at the 2021 CMA Awards on November 10. The actress/singer extraordinaire showed up on the red carpet in a stunning burgundy lace jumpsuit that featured a bustier top. She was wrapped in silk around the waist, which created a long train as she walked.
She paired her sexy outfit with a pair of matching lace gloves. Her hair was styled into a short, messy bob. JHud topped off her fabulous look with a dark red lip.
Over the last few months, Jennifer has been acing the fashion game. She looked stunning in a beautiful red dress at the 2021 Met Gala. For the Los Angeles premiere of Respect, JHud dazzled in a purple sequined gown.
Jennifer is expected to perform the Aretha Franklin hit “Respect” for the CMA Awards crowd. She recently starred in the biopic about the Queen of Soul. Jennifer is already a frontrunner for the 2022 Best Actress Oscars race.
The actress and singer just performed Aretha’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. She helped honor music legend Carole King, who was being inducted for the second time.
The Oscar winner admitted in her ELLE cover story that it was a “dream” to play Aretha in Respect. “I sit and think about it, like, What artist is built like that? She was music. She was anointed, and her life was anointed.”
Jennifer notably sang Aretha’s songs live while filming, something that blew one of her co-stars away. “She did take after take after take, singing live,” Marlon Wayans told ELLE. “The woman never even asked for lemon and hot water or salt water to gargle with. She was a machine. I’m just so happy that I got to watch that type of greatness. A queen played a queen. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”
Carrie Underwood Slays The CMA Awards Carpet In Spiky One-Shoulder Gown With Husband Mike Fisher
Queen of country Carrie Underwood stepped out on the red carpet at the CMAs ahead of her major performance with Jason Aldean.
Carrie Underwood has arrived at the Bridgestone Arena! The “Cry Pretty” singer changed out of her shredded denim from CMA Awards rehearsal and into a spunky, sparkling gown ahead of her highly-anticipated performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie’s dress gave off serious rock & roll vibes with its spiky, long sleeve one shoulder look that went into streaks of metallic feathers. The high slit showed off the country star’s iconic, killer legs and enviable figure! She was joined by her husband Mike Fisher, who has recently caught flack for supporting Aaron Rodgers amid his controversial comments on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tonight, Carrie is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, but, for the first time since 2006, she is not included in the CMA Awards’ Female Vocalist of the Year category. This year’s nominees include Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Carly Pearce. Carrie has taken home the top female prize five times in her 15 years of being nominated and fans were not pleased that she was left out of the category this year.
“Carrie Underwood should have been in there too!” one person wrote. “Carrie’s been singing better this last year than her entire career. While all these women are very talented, Carrie could out-sing any female country artist literally anytime,” said another. One person on Twitter even went as for to say that the organization should be “ashamed” of themselves.
Still, fans will get to see Carrie’s epic performance with Jason Aldean, which they teased in rehearsal pics ahead of the big show. The singer and Jason will perform their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” live together for the first time, and Carrie shared that it is “really exciting” in an interview with Country Now. “We faked it about a hundred times for the video, but that’s been about it so far,” Jason added. “So, to get to do it live for the first time at the CMAs… So excited.”
When it came to working together, Jason broke down how he and Carrie collaborated for this hit single. “Carrie’s somebody I wanted to work with for a long time, and it’s just hard when you want to do that, but you don’t have the song,” he admitted to the outlet. “I feel like you’re kind of chasing the song a lot of times and so, some of the guys in my band and a new artist that I’m working with, John Morgan, went in and wanted to try to write a duet and came out with this song…it was just one of those songs when I heard it for the first time that she was the first person that I thought of.”
Miranda Lambert Rocks Curve-Hugging Black Dress & Cuddles Up To Brendan McLoughlin At CMA Awards
The birthday girl has arrived to the CMA Awards! Miranda Lambert donned a curve-hugging black dress as she celebrated her 38th birthday at the CMAs!
Got a real good feelin’ something good about to happen! Miranda Lambert has arrived at the CMA Awards and it’s a very special day for the country superstar. The “Settlin’ Down” singer is celebrating her 38th birthday and three CMA Award nominations, which put her in third place on the list of all-time CMA Awards nominees. Miranda stepped out on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena rocking a sleek, curve-hugging black midi dress by Versace that featured a sparkling, oversized belt. The dress also had a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves and her hair was is chic, voluminous waves by Johnny Lavoy, using Hidden Crown Hair extensions, that complemented the overall look. The birthday girl was joined by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, whom she cuddled up to on the red carpet as they posed for pics!
Miranda is set to open up tonight’s CMAs, airing on ABC at 8 PM ET. Reports claimed the birthday girl would be celebrating with a fiery performance of a medley of her biggest hits. “I’ll just say there’s a lot of spice in it,” Lambert told the USA TODAY Network about the performance before the show. “And there will be friends involved.” She kicked things off with a fiery rendition of “Kerosene” before going into “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Bluebird,” and “Little Red Wagon.” The songstress finished up with a fierce performance of “Gunpowder & Lead” that had the whole crowd on their feet. Miranda rocked a sleek blue jumpsuit with embroidered roses and red fringe sleeves — she looked so hot!
The singer is nominated for the highly-coveted Entertainer of the Year Award for the fifth time this CMAs, alongside reigning winner Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Aside from Church, it would be the first win for any of the nominees. “”That category, to me, everyone’s deserving of it,” she told the outlet. “There’s never an upset when we all worked really hard to get here. I’m also glad there’s another female in the category because she needs to be there. She’s a badass.”
Tune in to the CMA Awards at 8:00 PM ET on ABC!
Maren Morris Slays In Open White Coat With Nothing Underneath At CMA Awards
Making a statement! Maren Morris went for it with her super sexy look at the 2021 CMA Awards, as she dared to bare in a long white jacket with nothing underneath.
Maren Morris showed up to the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 10 looking like an absolute boss. The country superstar hit the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in a daring ensemble, which showed major skin. Maren wore high-waisted white pants with no top. Instead, she rocked nothing but a long, white trench coat, which was held together by a single button in the middle. The double stick tape must have been in full force for this one, because one wrong move and she could’ve had a major wardrobe malfunction!
Luckily, Maren is a red carpet pro at this point, and she totally nailed the sexy look. She completed her look with her hair slicked back and parted to the side in a low ponytail. She also wore dramatic, fierce earrings and had dark makeup on her eyes to contrast the light ensemble. Maren’s husband, Ryan Hurd, was also in attendance, and he looked dapper in his brown suit.
Maren is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards. She was also nominated in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories for her duet with Ryan, “Chasing After You.” However, the lovebirds lost in both categories to Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, who were announced as the winners on Good Morning America on the morning of the awards show.
Of course, Maren is no stranger to winning big at the CMAs. She won New Artist of the Year in 2016, the very first year she was nominated. Then, she took home Album of the Year in 2019 for Girl, and in 2020, she won three honors: Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “The Bones.” It’s been nearly three years since Maren released her last album, and she recently promised fans that the next one is coming. In fact, she confirmed on Twitter that she finished the record, so it’s likely to get a 2022 release!
