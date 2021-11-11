Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez’s Trainer Reveals The ‘Secret Sauce’ Behind Her Amazing Body At 52
Jennifer Lopez’s trainer David Kirsch breaks down her ‘very intense’ and ‘high energy’ fitness regime in a new interview with ‘Vogue.’
Jennifer Lopez’s trainer has revealed the secret to her toned body. Celebrity trainer David Kirsch broke down the 52-year-old singer’s fitness regime in an interview with Vogue on Nov. 10, also revealing the “secret sauce” for a successful trainer-client relationship.
For starters, the “secret sauce” is an intuitive understanding of each client’s individual physical, mental, and spiritual needs. In J.Lo’s case, it’s all about rest, food, and some “very, very intense” workout regimes, including platypus walks, sumo lunges, sidekicks, and squat jumps.
“Jennifer and I do a lot of platypus walks with a wide stance. Also known as a sumo walking squat,” David said. “It’s great for your inner thighs and butt. We mix some cardio, plyometrics, full body, core and lower body into her workouts. They are very, very intense and she takes it very seriously, which is exciting for someone like me.”
David continued, “You say, ‘we’re going to do this’, and she’s like, ‘great!’ Her workouts are fast paced. She’s very focused and high energy.” The trainer reiterated that each person’s body is different and various factors, including lifestyle, stress, diet, and even the people we surround ourselves with, come into play when it comes to regimes.
“Jennifer is meticulous about her eating, sleeping, and generally about everything in her life,” David told the magazine. “It’s not just a physical thing — it’s about transforming every aspect of your life.” The biggest common denominator for different bodies? Rest. “The common denominator is always sleep,” he said. “Resting and restoring is so important for your recovery and overall wellness.”
J.Lo has been vocal about her love for fitness. “I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy,” she told HELLO! in 2016. “Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness.” In an interview with Yahoo Life in December 2020, J.Lo admitted that, like everyone else, she struggled with health maintenance during the COVID-19 quarantine.
“I’ve never struggled more with my health and nutrition, and I’m a pretty motivated person,” the singer revealed. “But throughout quarantine, I was just, you know, I just felt like some days I was motivated to eat well and work out. Others, I just didn’t want to, I just didn’t see what the point was.”
Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Dad Arrested For Battery Against His Wife — See Mug Shot
Kim Zolciak’s estranged father, Joseph Zolciak, was arrested for battery in Florida on Nov. 8, and we have his mug shot.
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann is dealing with some pretty heavy drama in her personal life, as HollywoodLife has confirmed her estranged dad, Joseph Zolciak, was arrested for battery on Nov. 8 after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his wife.
Joseph and Kim’s mother Karen Zolciak’s alleged fight started over his talking to a female neighbor, according to the police report that was obtained by HollywoodLife. When Joseph was leaving to run an errand, Karen allegedly slammed the door behind him because she was “upset” over their conversation.
Then, when Joseph returned to the home he shares with Karen, she went to take a bath, as he was “ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom,” the police report further states. Once she was done, she tried talking to him several times to no avail, and that’s when he allegedly “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table”.
The officer, who took the report, claims Karen was “highly intoxicated” when she was transported to West Florida Hospital. Joseph claimed in the report that Karen was blocking the TV when she fell, and he suspected it was because of how much she was drinking. Karen, however, said she only had two glasses of wine.
Joseph was arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked at the Escambia County Jail on Monday, Nov. 8. He was then released Nov. 9 on a $1,000 bond, and his court date is set for Nov. 29. HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Kim, who no longer speaks to her parents, for a comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.
Kim stopped speaking to her parents several years ago after they called her a liar in the media and claimed that Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, had two different fathers. “I don’t talk to my parents,” Kim confirmed during a March 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
This news was first reported by Page Six.
Paris Hilton’s Documentary: Everything To Know About Her Peacock Wedding Series, Paris In Love
Paris Hilton is set to star in a new documentary series about her upcoming nuptials with Carter Reum. Here’s all you need to know!
Paris Hilton is getting married! The reality star, who shot to fame thanks in part to her role on The Simple Life, is returning to our screens with a new series titled Paris In Love. The documentary will follow the blonde beauty as she prepares to say “I do” to Carter Reum. She started dating the entrepreneur at the end of 2019, and the couple made their romance public in January 2020. They have been spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and it became clear very quickly that Paris was totally smitten with him. Carter eventually popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13, 2021.
“I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal. Of course, this upcoming wedding series isn’t her first time working with a documentary crew. Her acclaimed doc This Is Paris dropped in 2020, and delved into the trauma she suffered as a result of alleged physically and mentally abuse at a boarding school. Continue reading for all you need to know about Paris’ documentaries.
Paris In Love
Streaming service Peacock announced that the new docuseries will start streaming on November 11, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The 13-part show will follow Paris on the road to the altar, while juggling her hectic work schedule and personal life. From her Vegas bachelorette party to wedding dress shopping, the likes of Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and even Kris Jenner will be on hans to support her.
“Paris In Love gives fans direct access to an authentically real side of Paris that only her closest friends and family have so far seen, all while navigating and balancing the struggles of adulthood, including a demanding work schedule and plans for her future,” the network revealed in a press release. “The docuseries will follow Paris through all the major milestones and highlights of planning a wedding … viewers get a first-hand look at all the details that go into planning the most high-profile party of the year.” We can’t wait to see Paris back on our screens.
This Is Paris
I’m still learning how to trust again. #ThisIsParis 🎥 9/14 on @YouTube 🖤 #BreakingCodeSilence pic.twitter.com/kMGz5B1eiB
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 2, 2020
Paris made headlines in 2020 after she got very candid in her documentary This Is Paris. She revealed the physical and mental abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of a boarding school she was sent to as a teenager. Paris opened up to HollywoodLife about the terrifying experience, and revealed she had forgiven her parents Kathy and Richard Hilton.
“It wasn’t their fault. They had no idea,” she said, accusing, “the staff at these places” of “manipulat[ing] these families, thinking that your child is going to be safe and they had no clue.” Paris explained that her parents didn’t know much about the Provo Canyon School in Utah. “They just thought it was a normal boarding school and I think a lot of parents just have no idea what’s happening at these places, but there’s serious abuse that’s happening and it’s happening today as well,” Paris continued.
Paris’ pal Kim Kardashian, who was once her stylist and closet assistant, also appeared in the documentary. Kim acknowledged how her professional ties and friendship with Paris served as her big break in Hollywood. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her,” Kim admitted in the doc. Now, the BFFs are totally supportive of each other’s endeavors. Just last year, Paris teamed up with Kim to promote her line of velour tracksuits from Kim’s shapewear brand, SKIMS. Paris is the CEO of the velour tracksuit after all!
Rob Kardashian Wishes A Happy Birthday To Daughter Dream, 5: ‘My Best Friend’ — Photos
Rob Kardashian shared a tribute to daughter and ‘best friend’ Dream for her 5th birthday! Read the sweet message.
This is 5! Rob Kardashian penned a birthday tribute to his daughter Dream for her big (or, still small) 5 on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The TV personality, 34, called his daughter with Blac Chyna his “best friend” in an Instagram post, sharing a series of sweet photos of Dream ahead of her Barbie-themed party.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!!” Rob captioned the post. “Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU”
Sister Kourtney Kardashian left a comment in the comments section that called the newly-minted 5-year-old a “special little girl,” adding, “You’re so lucky Bob and she’s so lucky to have you too!” Kardashian and Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner also penned a tribute to her grandchild on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos of her “precious beautiful granddaughter.”
“You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!” Kris wrote. “You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins… I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!!”
Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, born Angela White, whom he dated in 2016. They began their whirlwind romance in January 2016 but split later that year. They welcomed Dream in November of that year amid their tumultuous on and off again relationship. The exes share joint custody of their daughter.
During a podcast interview in November 2020, Kris gushed about what a “great” father her son is. “He’s so good. He is so good. He’s really great,” Kris said on podcast Pretty Messed Up. “His daughter Dream is great and he’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody’s going to be as a parent but he’s just . . . amazing.”
