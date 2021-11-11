Kevin Fiala’s goal sparks Wild to blowout win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala has been some kind of snakebitten this season.

After scoring a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener — seemingly a precursor for a breakout campaign — Fiala hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.

In that span, Fiala consistently watched the puck slide off his stick whenever he garnered a scoring chance. Heck, even early in Wednesday’s game at Gila River Arena, he made a flashy move in front, only to whiff on the actual shot.

So naturally Fiala went on to score what might go down as the goal of the year to spark the Wild to a 5-2 blowout win over the Coyotes.

With the Wild in danger of letting the lowly Coyotes hang around, Fiala broke their collective spirit with a highlight-reel goal worthy of a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10.

After a centering feed from Jared Spurgeon deflected skyward, Fiala somehow contorted his arms in a way that allowed him to get his stick on the puck. The incredible sequence ended with Fiala batting the puck out of midair to beat Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

KEVIN FIALA! ARE YOU KIDDING!? What a goal on NHL Veterans Appreciation Night game presented by @NavyFederal. 📺: @NHL_On_TNT ➡️ https://t.co/Dh66zxasam pic.twitter.com/2N9IpryUL6 — NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2021

“I saw the puck and Spurge tried to pass it back to me,” said Fiala, who finished with three points. “It redirected in the air. I just tried to get it on net. Luckily it went in.”

That goal took the edge off, and the Wild scored again 36 seconds later to put the game away for good. They coasted for the final 30 minutes of play, doing whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, with the Coyotes doing very little to stop them.

“We liked our business like attitude,” coach Dean Evason said. “We didn’t expect them to not respect this hockey club. But we had a good chat this morning. We really liked our attitude here tonight.”

That said, this was always the expected outcome for the Wild on this particular night. To be frank, the Coyotes are the worst team in the NHL by a wide margin, and anything other than a win would’ve been a big letdown.

That message seemed to resonate with the Wild considering their fast start. Joel Eriksson Ek delivered a top-shelf snipe early in the first period to push the lead to 1-0, then Marcus Foligno redirected a shot from the point to make it 2-0.

While it looked like the Wild were well on their way to an easy victory, they let the Coyotes back into the game with a sloppy play late in the first period.

Instead of safely dumping the puck into the offensive zone, Matt Dumba pinched up and tried to feather a pass to Jordan Greenway. His pass got tipped and the Coyotes went the other way with winger Andrew Ladd beating Kaapo Kahkonen on the breakaway to cut the deficit to 2-1.

That set the stage for the second period where the Wild took control thanks in large part to Fiala’s goal. His fancy stick work pushed the lead back to 3-1 in favor of the Wild, then Dmitry Kulikov added a goal less than a minute later to make it 4-1.

For good measure, Kirill Kaprizov scored late in the second period, using his quick hands to deposit the puck into the back of the net to stretch the lead to 5-1. That made it five different goal scorers for the Wild as their depth continues to shine through.

“It’s a great thing to have,” Eriksson Ek said. “You need a deep team. It makes teams very dangerous. We know every night that we have lines that can step up and be that line that really wins the game for our team.”

With a big lead, the Wild dialed it back in the third period, perhaps in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I feel like we’re buzzing every night,” Fiala said. “We always step on the gas. We never break. Even today is not a very easy game. They are a good team, too, and we just kind of keep going. That’s what I really like about our team. We believe in each other and we always play 100 percent.”