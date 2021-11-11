Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Dad Arrested For Battery Against His Wife — See Mug Shot

Paris Hilton is set to star in a new documentary series about her upcoming nuptials with Carter Reum. Here’s all you need to know!

Paris Hilton is getting married! The reality star, who shot to fame thanks in part to her role on The Simple Life, is returning to our screens with a new series titled Paris In Love. The documentary will follow the blonde beauty as she prepares to say “I do” to Carter Reum. She started dating the entrepreneur at the end of 2019, and the couple made their romance public in January 2020. They have been spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and it became clear very quickly that Paris was totally smitten with him. Carter eventually popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13, 2021.

“I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal. Of course, this upcoming wedding series isn’t her first time working with a documentary crew. Her acclaimed doc This Is Paris dropped in 2020, and delved into the trauma she suffered as a result of alleged physically and mentally abuse at a boarding school. Continue reading for all you need to know about Paris’ documentaries.

Paris In Love

Streaming service Peacock announced that the new docuseries will start streaming on November 11, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The 13-part show will follow Paris on the road to the altar, while juggling her hectic work schedule and personal life. From her Vegas bachelorette party to wedding dress shopping, the likes of Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and even Kris Jenner will be on hans to support her.

“Paris In Love gives fans direct access to an authentically real side of Paris that only her closest friends and family have so far seen, all while navigating and balancing the struggles of adulthood, including a demanding work schedule and plans for her future,” the network revealed in a press release. “The docuseries will follow Paris through all the major milestones and highlights of planning a wedding … viewers get a first-hand look at all the details that go into planning the most high-profile party of the year.” We can’t wait to see Paris back on our screens.

This Is Paris

Paris made headlines in 2020 after she got very candid in her documentary This Is Paris. She revealed the physical and mental abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of a boarding school she was sent to as a teenager. Paris opened up to HollywoodLife about the terrifying experience, and revealed she had forgiven her parents Kathy and Richard Hilton.

“It wasn’t their fault. They had no idea,” she said, accusing, “the staff at these places” of “manipulat[ing] these families, thinking that your child is going to be safe and they had no clue.” Paris explained that her parents didn’t know much about the Provo Canyon School in Utah. “They just thought it was a normal boarding school and I think a lot of parents just have no idea what’s happening at these places, but there’s serious abuse that’s happening and it’s happening today as well,” Paris continued.

Paris’ pal Kim Kardashian, who was once her stylist and closet assistant, also appeared in the documentary. Kim acknowledged how her professional ties and friendship with Paris served as her big break in Hollywood. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her,” Kim admitted in the doc. Now, the BFFs are totally supportive of each other’s endeavors. Just last year, Paris teamed up with Kim to promote her line of velour tracksuits from Kim’s shapewear brand, SKIMS. Paris is the CEO of the velour tracksuit after all!