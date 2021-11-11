Celebrities
Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Dad Arrested For Battery Against His Wife — See Mug Shot
Kim Zolciak’s estranged father, Joseph Zolciak, was arrested for battery in Florida on Nov. 8, and we have his mug shot.
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann is dealing with some pretty heavy drama in her personal life, as HollywoodLife has confirmed her estranged dad, Joseph Zolciak, was arrested for battery on Nov. 8 after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his wife.
Joseph and Kim’s mother Karen Zolciak’s alleged fight started over his talking to a female neighbor, according to the police report that was obtained by HollywoodLife. When Joseph was leaving to run an errand, Karen allegedly slammed the door behind him because she was “upset” over their conversation.
Then, when Joseph returned to the home he shares with Karen, she went to take a bath, as he was “ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom,” the police report further states. Once she was done, she tried talking to him several times to no avail, and that’s when he allegedly “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table”.
The officer, who took the report, claims Karen was “highly intoxicated” when she was transported to West Florida Hospital. Joseph claimed in the report that Karen was blocking the TV when she fell, and he suspected it was because of how much she was drinking. Karen, however, said she only had two glasses of wine.
Joseph was arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked at the Escambia County Jail on Monday, Nov. 8. He was then released Nov. 9 on a $1,000 bond, and his court date is set for Nov. 29. HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Kim, who no longer speaks to her parents, for a comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.
Kim stopped speaking to her parents several years ago after they called her a liar in the media and claimed that Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, had two different fathers. “I don’t talk to my parents,” Kim confirmed during a March 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
This news was first reported by Page Six.
Paris Hilton’s Documentary: Everything To Know About Her Peacock Wedding Series, Paris In Love
Paris Hilton is set to star in a new documentary series about her upcoming nuptials with Carter Reum. Here’s all you need to know!
Paris Hilton is getting married! The reality star, who shot to fame thanks in part to her role on The Simple Life, is returning to our screens with a new series titled Paris In Love. The documentary will follow the blonde beauty as she prepares to say “I do” to Carter Reum. She started dating the entrepreneur at the end of 2019, and the couple made their romance public in January 2020. They have been spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and it became clear very quickly that Paris was totally smitten with him. Carter eventually popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13, 2021.
“I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal. Of course, this upcoming wedding series isn’t her first time working with a documentary crew. Her acclaimed doc This Is Paris dropped in 2020, and delved into the trauma she suffered as a result of alleged physically and mentally abuse at a boarding school. Continue reading for all you need to know about Paris’ documentaries.
Paris In Love
Streaming service Peacock announced that the new docuseries will start streaming on November 11, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The 13-part show will follow Paris on the road to the altar, while juggling her hectic work schedule and personal life. From her Vegas bachelorette party to wedding dress shopping, the likes of Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and even Kris Jenner will be on hans to support her.
“Paris In Love gives fans direct access to an authentically real side of Paris that only her closest friends and family have so far seen, all while navigating and balancing the struggles of adulthood, including a demanding work schedule and plans for her future,” the network revealed in a press release. “The docuseries will follow Paris through all the major milestones and highlights of planning a wedding … viewers get a first-hand look at all the details that go into planning the most high-profile party of the year.” We can’t wait to see Paris back on our screens.
This Is Paris
I’m still learning how to trust again. #ThisIsParis 🎥 9/14 on @YouTube 🖤 #BreakingCodeSilence pic.twitter.com/kMGz5B1eiB
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 2, 2020
Paris made headlines in 2020 after she got very candid in her documentary This Is Paris. She revealed the physical and mental abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of a boarding school she was sent to as a teenager. Paris opened up to HollywoodLife about the terrifying experience, and revealed she had forgiven her parents Kathy and Richard Hilton.
“It wasn’t their fault. They had no idea,” she said, accusing, “the staff at these places” of “manipulat[ing] these families, thinking that your child is going to be safe and they had no clue.” Paris explained that her parents didn’t know much about the Provo Canyon School in Utah. “They just thought it was a normal boarding school and I think a lot of parents just have no idea what’s happening at these places, but there’s serious abuse that’s happening and it’s happening today as well,” Paris continued.
Paris’ pal Kim Kardashian, who was once her stylist and closet assistant, also appeared in the documentary. Kim acknowledged how her professional ties and friendship with Paris served as her big break in Hollywood. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her,” Kim admitted in the doc. Now, the BFFs are totally supportive of each other’s endeavors. Just last year, Paris teamed up with Kim to promote her line of velour tracksuits from Kim’s shapewear brand, SKIMS. Paris is the CEO of the velour tracksuit after all!
Rob Kardashian Wishes A Happy Birthday To Daughter Dream, 5: ‘My Best Friend’ — Photos
Rob Kardashian shared a tribute to daughter and ‘best friend’ Dream for her 5th birthday! Read the sweet message.
This is 5! Rob Kardashian penned a birthday tribute to his daughter Dream for her big (or, still small) 5 on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The TV personality, 34, called his daughter with Blac Chyna his “best friend” in an Instagram post, sharing a series of sweet photos of Dream ahead of her Barbie-themed party.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!!” Rob captioned the post. “Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU”
Sister Kourtney Kardashian left a comment in the comments section that called the newly-minted 5-year-old a “special little girl,” adding, “You’re so lucky Bob and she’s so lucky to have you too!” Kardashian and Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner also penned a tribute to her grandchild on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos of her “precious beautiful granddaughter.”
“You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!” Kris wrote. “You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins… I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!!”
Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, born Angela White, whom he dated in 2016. They began their whirlwind romance in January 2016 but split later that year. They welcomed Dream in November of that year amid their tumultuous on and off again relationship. The exes share joint custody of their daughter.
During a podcast interview in November 2020, Kris gushed about what a “great” father her son is. “He’s so good. He is so good. He’s really great,” Kris said on podcast Pretty Messed Up. “His daughter Dream is great and he’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody’s going to be as a parent but he’s just . . . amazing.”
Simon Konecki: 5 Things About Adele’s Ex-Husband & Their Divorce
Adele shockingly announced that she split from her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in early 2021. Here’s more about the man who was in the singer’s life for seven years.
Adele, 33, officially split from her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, 47, who she’s known for seven years, in 2019 and it left many of her fans shocked. Since the couple was known for keeping their marriage and personal life under wraps for the most part, the split got a lot of attention and left many of the singer’s supporters wanting to know more about their love story. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021 and Adele has romantically moved on with sports agent Rich Paul as she and Simon continue to co-parent their nine-year-old son Angelo.
Find out more about Simon and his seven-year romantic relationship with Adele below.
When Did Adele & Simon Meet/Get Married?
There was a rumor he was introduced to Adele by Ed Sheeran after the former lovebirds were first spotted together in Jan. 2012 while on a vacation in Florida. It was soon reported that she first met Simon through Ed while she was recovering from throat surgery in 2011, but the “Lego House” singer quickly debunked the rumors on Twitter and has remained quiet about the details of her and Simon’s first meeting.
The talented songstress and her beau were both very private about their relationship throughout the years they were dating and she didn’t admit to their 2016 nuptials until she mentioned herself as a “married” woman during a concert in 2017. She also mentioned Simon as her husband that same year during her acceptance speech for her Grammy Award.
Their Divorce Inspired Her 2021 Album.
Adele and Simon split in April 2019 and confirmed it with a statement from her rep. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” Almost two years after she filed, their divorce was finalized in March 2021 and there were reports that the former couple reached a settlement in the case just two months before the finalization.
Adele’s album, 30, which is set to be released on Nov. 19, 2021, is heavily inspired by her divorce from Simon and features songs that include lyrics that give more details about their marriage and how she’s feeling about the split. In her song, “Hold On,” she belts out lyrics like, “Let time be patient, let pain be gracious, just hold on, I will survive.”
In an interview with iHeartRadio in Oct. 2021, which can be seen above, Adele opened up about the big changes in her life and admitted she felt they were long “overdue.” She also told Vogue why her marriage to Simon didn’t work out in Nov. 2021.
“Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since.”
Adele Was Simon’s Second Wife.
Before he met the talented Brit, Simon was married to stylist Clary Fisher from 2004 to 2008 and they had a daughter together.
They Welcomed A Son In October 2012.
After announcing her pregnancy in June 2012, Adele became a first-time mom when their son Angelo was born, and Simon became a dad-of-two. The proud father already shared a daughter with his ex-wife Clary at the time of Angelo’s birth.
Simon Is The CEO Of A Charity.
After working as director of EBS, a division of the trading company Icap, he managed senior brokers at Lehman Brothers, but soon after, he co-founded the UK-based eco-friendly bottled water brand, Life Water, with his friend Lucas White. The brand led them to setting up the charity Drop4Drop, which aims at providing clean water to people in poor countries.
