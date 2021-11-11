News
Kiszla: Blueprint to beat the Nuggets when push comes to shove? Poke Nikola Jokic until he loses his mind and cracks.
With a takedown of knucklehead Markieff Morris that would make Ric Flair proud, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic proved he’s more likely to win a WWE championship belt than take home a championship ring from the NBA Finals.
If the reigning MVP is the team’s tough guy, the Nuggets are doing it all wrong.
Before his teammates took the court Wednesday against Indiana, Jokic told coach Michael Malone he would serve his one-game suspension by sitting at home with a glass of red wine in his hand and his newborn baby girl on his lap.
“I said I hope your baby has a bad case of diarrhea,” Malone joked.
For better or worse, many of my lessons in basketball theory were taught by Doug Moe. The Big Stiff preached that a team was especially dangerous in the first game after losing a star. Why? Everyone plays with more purpose and less selfishness. So maybe that explains how Denver, led by 30 points from Will Barton, beat the Pacers 101-98.
Barton sent a heartfelt message to Joker: “Can’t wait to get you back.”
Amen, brother.
Let’s celebrate the resilience demonstrated by this victory, then get down to the real nitty gritty.
When a knucklehead tries to mess with Joker, it’s beneath the MVP to do the dirty work of mopping the hardwood with the snarky mug of his antagonizer.
Back in the day, if you messed with Michael Jordan, you had to answer to Horace “The Enforcer” Grant or Dennis “The Worm” Rodman. In more recent basketball history closer to home, Carmelo Anthony had Kenyon Martin covering his backside.
On this softly constructed Denver roster, who commits the hard fouls so Jokic doesn’t have to slap Phoenix guard Cameron Payne in the mug? Bol Bol?
“I don’t know if the NBA enforcer or the role of that still exists,” said Malone, emphasizing the sport has changed since an era when champions in Detroit were proud to be called Bad Boys.
Malone, however, also firmly believes: “We have some guys on this team that are tough and are not willing to just walk away and allow us to be treated as a bunch of punks.”
I’m not so certain. When push comes to shove, are these Nuggets tough enough physically or mentally to win the NBA championship? President of basketball operations Tim Connelly needs to add some beef and bite to this team.
This design weakness in the Denver roster shouldn’t be left to Joker’s vigilante brothers to bare their testosterone and act like roughnecks so cartoonish they belong in a “Saturday Night Live” skit rather than anywhere near an NBA court.
The Jokic Brothers’ taunting of the Morris twins on Twitter is all funny ha-ha until a courageous arena usher fails to prevent Strahinja or Nemanja Jokic from stepping out of the stands to join the fracas. Don’t come asking me to bail them out when it happens.
It’s undeniably true Jokic doesn’t get the respect from referees the MVP deserves. And this disrespect understandably does not sit well with Joker, his coach or Nuggets fans.
“The league, to (its) credit, has always been very willing to engage in conversations. Obviously, we had a lot of those last year. There were conversations where we felt Nikola, who wound up winning the MVP, wasn’t getting the benefit of the whistle,” Malone said.
“Does he get frustrated? Do we get frustrated? Of course … This season, when you look around the landscape of the NBA, I think I’ve seen probably four or five marquee players have already come out publicly to blame the referees for their slow starts and not getting to the free-throw line.”
Anyone who thinks that by establishing himself as a hothead, Joker will earn a more favorable whistle might want to take another toke from that bowl on a chilly Colorado evening.
Twice within a span of 11 games, Jokic has allowed his short fuse to explode with a rage that resulted in ejection. He got frustrated and took a swing at Payne as Denver was swept from the playoffs by Phoenix. He allowed himself to be goaded by Morris, whose middle name is Mischief.
I love Joker. You love Joker. We all love Joker. But if he wants to get his hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy instead of a WWE championship belt, losing his cool is a nasty habit Jokic needs to break.
The blueprint for how to beat Denver when push comes to shove under playoff duress has been written:
Poke the bear until Joker loses his ever-loving mind and cracks.
News
Police: 16-year-old connected to carjackings, thefts in Woodbury and Oakdale
Woodbury police believe that a 16-year-old boy arrested in Hennepin County is connected to a crime spree Monday in Woodbury and Oakdale.
Police Cmdr. John Altman said the teen was arrested in connection with another case, but officers are now working to link him and other suspects to a series of armed carjackings and thefts.
Woodbury police did not release the identity of the arrested 16-year-old. As of Wednesday, he had not been charged with a crime in Washington County.
On Monday night four crimes occurred, which police believe are connected:
- A Jaguar was stolen by thieves with handguns in the parking lot of the Target store on Valley Creek Plaza in Woodbury. That car has been recovered by police.
- A Honda Accord was stolen after the owner left it running to enter a store in a strip mall at Valley Creek Road and Woodbury Drive. Police are asking for the public’s help to find that car, Minnesota license plate number GEC-302.
- A woman’s purse and a phone were stolen outside the Chick-fil-A on Valley Creek Road in Woodbury.
- Armed thieves tried to steal a car in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee supermarket in Oakdale, but they were turned away.
In August, police arrested three juveniles in connection with the theft of 21 vehicles over a two-week period.
Police also reported Wednesday that a car in the Colby Lake area had been stolen when it was left running in a garage with the garage door open.
News
Meet Pharrel Payne, the Gophers’ highest-rated men’s basketball recruit for 2022
Playing basketball was just a hobby for Pharrel Payne during his sophomore season at Park High School in Cottage Grove in 2019-20. The 6-foot-6 forward’s casual approach was exposed when he played against Eastview’s 6-foot-10 senior Steven Crowl.
Park coach Mike Weah called a timeout during that game and emphasized for Payne to put a body on Crowl, who had signed a letter of intent with the Wisconsin Badgers that November.
“You have to push him around,” Weah recalled this week. It didn’t work out. “Crowl had a nice 40-point game against him; it was 40 right on the dot.”
With Weah’s encouragement, Payne progressively dedicated himself to the game and became one of the top 100 college basketball recruits in the nation in the class of 2022. Payne signed a letter of intent to be a Gopher on Wednesday. He is the highest-rated recruit in the U’s all-Minnesota class, which includes Joshua Ola-Joseph and Braeden Carrington.
New Gophers head coach Ben Johnson didn’t recruit any of the three players until after he was hired at his alma mater in March, and his first full class at Minnesota ranks 41st in the nation, according to 247sports.
“It’s not going to be all Minnesota guys,” Johnson. “We got to recruit and spread our brand nationally, but to be able to get the three guys that were right was huge for us. It all starts with Braeden. Braeden was the first guy that committed me and our staff and our program. We don’t take that lightly. He got the ball rolling.”
Carrington, a 6-4 guard from Park Center, committed to Minnesota in early August. Payne and Ola-Joseph, a 6-foot-6 forward who has transferred from Osseo to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., pledged to Minnesota near the end of August.
During the recruiting process, Johnson felt it was important that Payne know about the Gophers’ legacy at Park. That meant a history lesson on former U guard Sam Jacobson, who scored 1,709 points for the maroon and gold from 1995-98. They dug up a banner of Jacobson and showed Payne a YouTube video from the 1994 Minnesota high school all-star game and dunk contest.
“We made sure he knew,” Johnson said.
When Johnson was still an assistant at Xavier last season, Payne was starting to figure out his potential. Now 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, he averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game last season at Park.
“During the season, we had talked to some (college) coaches, and some coaches were like, ‘We will take a look at him,’ and we didn’t really get much feedback,” Weah said.
Payne then had a breakout summer with his AAU team, Minnesota Select, which was coached by former U player Mitch Ohnstad. His recruitment really heated up at the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Showcase in Woodbury in June. “We were getting a lot of calls from a lot of coaches,” Weah said.
The Gophers and Loyola of Chicago offered first during the showcase. Texas A&M, Appalachian State, St. Louis and Drake offered within a week.
Payne visited the U just before he committed in August. “They made it feel like home,” he said. “… I felt like I was really close with the coaches even though I felt like I had seen them a total of like five times.”
During the recruiting process, the Gophers learned that Payne’s parents, George and Emma, immigrated from Cameroon in 2000. They have an older son, Rodrick, a 6-foot-9 freshman center at Wisconsin-River Falls, and an 11-year old son Ethan in the fifth grade.
George and Emma are nurses — George at Regions Hospital in St. Paul and Emma at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood.
“(Pharrel) is adventurous and very curious,” George Payne said. “When he sees something, he has a lot of questions about it.”
Like his parents, Pharrel is drawn to science, making himself integral to the team off the court, too. “If somebody on our team will be struggling in one of our science classes, Pharrel is our go-to guy,” Weah said.
Payne added: “Learning new things is fun for me, specifically about the human body. That’s the type of stuff that I’m attracted to.”
So it’s no surprise Johnson had to answer a lot of questions from Pharrel. “He did his due diligence,” Johnson said. “He is a thinker. He is a mature kid. All these guys are.”
Given Payne’s size and physical style of play — a drastic improvement from his matchup with Crowl two years ago — he might be the first in the 2022 class to see the court next season. On top of his physicality, Johnson said, Payne is versatile on the perimeter.
“Not to compare him to this guys that I’m about to say — I’m not saying that — but he’s more like Chris Webber than Daniel (Oturu),” Johnson said. “He’s got that body, that length. He’s going to come in, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the day we start official practice, and he’s (going to be a) legit, strong 240 (pounds). He’s got the big hands, long arms, just the strong lower body. He’s a little bit more powerful, but he has Daniel’s skill.”
News
Nuggets defeat Pacers with Nikola Jokic serving one-game suspension
No MVP? No problem.
The Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic serving a one-game suspension, earned their first three-game winning streak of the season Wednesday night with a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Denver improves to 7-4 ahead of Friday’s home test against the Atlanta Hawks.
Will Barton carried the Nuggets in Jokic’s absence with a game-high 30 points. Denver also received strong bench scoring contributions from rookie Bones Hyland (12) and second-year forward Zeke Nnaji (19).
The Pacers trailed 96-94 with 53 seconds left in regulation. Nuggets forward Jeff Green was called for a shooting foul on Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis. But Nuggets coach Michael Malone challenged call and it was overturned upon review. Denver won the ensuing jump ball and escaped with a victory.
The Nuggets were up 69-65 entering the fourth quarter and clung to a narrow advantage until the final buzzer. Barton put the game away with a flurry of 3-pointers — 6-of-9 on the night — including a trio of makes from deep late in the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets led for the majority of a low-scoring first half but tied Indiana, 44-44, entering the break. Barton and Monte Morris provided the bulk of Denver’s early scoring with 10 points each.
Nnaji initially entered the game with 4:23 left in the first quarter as Denver’s first big man off the bench. He provided instant offense, especially in a two-man game with Hyland. Nnaji finished multiple thunderous dunks through contact. Hyland added a pair of 3s before halftime.
JaMychal Green replaced Jokic as the Nuggets’ starting center on Wednesday night and he struggled to produce with as many turnovers as points (two). Injured Nuggets starter Michael Porter Jr. missed a second consecutive game with lower-back soreness. There is no specific timetable for his return.
This story will be updated.
