Letters: Liabilities of rent control should have been carefully considered and explained — before the election

Voters approved intentionally drafted rent-control language that subjects newly built rental units to heavy-handed and in my opinion unreasonable restrictions. Before voting day, Mayor Carter and his administration said very little about the unpleasant aspects and potentially high costs related to this program. Instead, he indicated his (tepid?) support.

It should be no surprise (to our freshly re-elected mayor or to City Council members) that construction of new housing at the former Ford Site might be delayed because of what some call shortsighted restrictions. Instead of waiting for the City Charter-specified year, this week it seems that our mayor wants the City Council to partially overrule the voters by “clarifying” the brand-new ordinance in a way that exempts new construction.

Known and suspected liabilities of rent control should have been carefully considered and publicly explained — by the Mayor and his administration — long before Election Day. Instead, as with voters’ garbage petitions in 2018, it seems that voters’ opinions regarding the drafting of the city’s ordinances are, yet again, considered “inappropriate.” Shame on whoever falls under this mayor’s spell.

Eric Lein, St. Paul

The writer owns 140 apartments in St. Paul

Finger-pointing to come

Why I voted for the St Paul rent stabilization program: How could I pass up the greatest upcoming show of finger-pointing when our leaders have to implement this program, “one size fits all”?

I assume none of the council members who voted for this own residential rental property, so this gives them the “hands” on experience needed. That first Zoom meeting where all the members were in total wonderment about management and policing the program was enough for “sold out” ticket sales for future meetings.

The social teams are beaming with delight on their win and the developers are indicating they “might be pulling out” of future projects, and council members saying they are just posturing and bluffing.

What little I know, either the numbers work or they don’t for developments, it really is that simple.

Next up will be the substantial rent increases before May 1, so owners can “bank” some money before they are limited on their rental income. I can hear the howling now and councilmembers running for cover.

There is much talk about “working together” in modifying the program so that big and small will be treated fairly. Really? How much fun will that be to see?

Sit back, relax and tune in … this is going to be quite a show.

Kelly Michel, St. Paul

The price of tobacco

Thank you, City Council Members for increasing the price of tobacco products in St. Paul.

Nearly 50 years ago, my dad stopped smoking cigarettes when they raised the price. His decision to quit because smoking was too costly spared me decades of childhood exposure to secondhand smoke, reduced the risk I would become a smoker, and prevented the premature loss of my dad to smoking-related disease. Today, I am a healthy non-smoker, and Dad lived long enough to know his grandchildren.

With your “yes” vote on Ordinance 21-29, you stood against the tobacco industry and stood for the people’s health. How many stories like mine will be credited to you for your courage?

Sharrilyn Helgertz, St. Paul

Breakthrough cases

The state began reporting covid-19 breakthrough data on Aug. 10. At that time the breakthrough case total was 5,599, the breakthrough hospitalization total was 514 and the breakthrough death total was 57. Each week on Monday those numbers are updated and the old figures are replaced with the new. As of Nov. 8, there were 64,884 breakthrough cases, 2,956 breakthrough hospitalizations and 483 breakthrough deaths.

According to my following of the state numbers, since Aug. 10 Minnesota has had 199,875 total new cases of Covid-19 and 59,285 of those (29.6%) have been breakthrough in fully vaccinated people. In the same time period, 2,442 of the state’s 8,554 covid hospitalizations (28.5%) have been breakthrough hospitalizations, and 426 of the 1138 deaths (37.4%) have been breakthrough deaths.

The vaccines clearly are useful, but about 30% of state cases, hospitalizations and deaths seem to be breakthrough events, based upon the state data. In the past week, the death totals went up by 168 and the breakthrough deaths went up by 111, but I would not draw too many conclusions about 67% of last week’s deaths being breakthrough deaths as there may be timing issues in the reporting.

Carl Hasbargen, St. Paul

Mask up a while longer

On behalf of our friends and neighbors fighting illnesses like cancer, could we all just wear masks everywhere “inside” or in crowds for a while longer? Whether there is a sign on the door or not. And whatever any sign says.

Some people are too ill or vulnerable to survive Covid or the flu, or to benefit from vaccines. Which means They and Theirs must be isolated from contact with too much of the world. Just when they need our help and support the most.­­

Last Sunday I attended a holiday craft fair, to try to support artists who lost so much business during this pandemic. And parading around the craft fair, mere inches from others, was a somewhat older couple who were not masked. Who did not “hear” requests that they wear masks. And who didn’t seem to be buying anything. Their presence seemed there to be pure cussedness. Or worse.

And I knew that one of the craftspeople nearby had survived a very scary bout with cancer, just this year.

Since when did it become OK to endanger everyone unfortunate enough to be near us? Deliberately, with malice aforethought?

So please, folks! Can we hang in there and just mask up a while longer? The lives we save may be our own.

Kate Shields, St. Paul

Factory farming

I understand that Pope Benedict XVI spoke out against factory farming, saying in a 2002 interview that it seems to “contradict the mutuality that comes across in the Bible.” We should write to President Biden and Speaker Pelosi that, since they are good Roman Catholics, they should sponsor legislation against factory farming.

Alvin Blake, St. Paul