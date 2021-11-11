News
Letters: Liabilities of rent control should have been carefully considered and explained — before the election
Voters approved intentionally drafted rent-control language that subjects newly built rental units to heavy-handed and in my opinion unreasonable restrictions. Before voting day, Mayor Carter and his administration said very little about the unpleasant aspects and potentially high costs related to this program. Instead, he indicated his (tepid?) support.
It should be no surprise (to our freshly re-elected mayor or to City Council members) that construction of new housing at the former Ford Site might be delayed because of what some call shortsighted restrictions. Instead of waiting for the City Charter-specified year, this week it seems that our mayor wants the City Council to partially overrule the voters by “clarifying” the brand-new ordinance in a way that exempts new construction.
Known and suspected liabilities of rent control should have been carefully considered and publicly explained — by the Mayor and his administration — long before Election Day. Instead, as with voters’ garbage petitions in 2018, it seems that voters’ opinions regarding the drafting of the city’s ordinances are, yet again, considered “inappropriate.” Shame on whoever falls under this mayor’s spell.
Eric Lein, St. Paul
The writer owns 140 apartments in St. Paul
Finger-pointing to come
Why I voted for the St Paul rent stabilization program: How could I pass up the greatest upcoming show of finger-pointing when our leaders have to implement this program, “one size fits all”?
I assume none of the council members who voted for this own residential rental property, so this gives them the “hands” on experience needed. That first Zoom meeting where all the members were in total wonderment about management and policing the program was enough for “sold out” ticket sales for future meetings.
The social teams are beaming with delight on their win and the developers are indicating they “might be pulling out” of future projects, and council members saying they are just posturing and bluffing.
What little I know, either the numbers work or they don’t for developments, it really is that simple.
Next up will be the substantial rent increases before May 1, so owners can “bank” some money before they are limited on their rental income. I can hear the howling now and councilmembers running for cover.
There is much talk about “working together” in modifying the program so that big and small will be treated fairly. Really? How much fun will that be to see?
Sit back, relax and tune in … this is going to be quite a show.
Kelly Michel, St. Paul
The price of tobacco
Thank you, City Council Members for increasing the price of tobacco products in St. Paul.
Nearly 50 years ago, my dad stopped smoking cigarettes when they raised the price. His decision to quit because smoking was too costly spared me decades of childhood exposure to secondhand smoke, reduced the risk I would become a smoker, and prevented the premature loss of my dad to smoking-related disease. Today, I am a healthy non-smoker, and Dad lived long enough to know his grandchildren.
With your “yes” vote on Ordinance 21-29, you stood against the tobacco industry and stood for the people’s health. How many stories like mine will be credited to you for your courage?
Sharrilyn Helgertz, St. Paul
Breakthrough cases
The state began reporting covid-19 breakthrough data on Aug. 10. At that time the breakthrough case total was 5,599, the breakthrough hospitalization total was 514 and the breakthrough death total was 57. Each week on Monday those numbers are updated and the old figures are replaced with the new. As of Nov. 8, there were 64,884 breakthrough cases, 2,956 breakthrough hospitalizations and 483 breakthrough deaths.
According to my following of the state numbers, since Aug. 10 Minnesota has had 199,875 total new cases of Covid-19 and 59,285 of those (29.6%) have been breakthrough in fully vaccinated people. In the same time period, 2,442 of the state’s 8,554 covid hospitalizations (28.5%) have been breakthrough hospitalizations, and 426 of the 1138 deaths (37.4%) have been breakthrough deaths.
The vaccines clearly are useful, but about 30% of state cases, hospitalizations and deaths seem to be breakthrough events, based upon the state data. In the past week, the death totals went up by 168 and the breakthrough deaths went up by 111, but I would not draw too many conclusions about 67% of last week’s deaths being breakthrough deaths as there may be timing issues in the reporting.
Carl Hasbargen, St. Paul
Mask up a while longer
On behalf of our friends and neighbors fighting illnesses like cancer, could we all just wear masks everywhere “inside” or in crowds for a while longer? Whether there is a sign on the door or not. And whatever any sign says.
Some people are too ill or vulnerable to survive Covid or the flu, or to benefit from vaccines. Which means They and Theirs must be isolated from contact with too much of the world. Just when they need our help and support the most.
Last Sunday I attended a holiday craft fair, to try to support artists who lost so much business during this pandemic. And parading around the craft fair, mere inches from others, was a somewhat older couple who were not masked. Who did not “hear” requests that they wear masks. And who didn’t seem to be buying anything. Their presence seemed there to be pure cussedness. Or worse.
And I knew that one of the craftspeople nearby had survived a very scary bout with cancer, just this year.
Since when did it become OK to endanger everyone unfortunate enough to be near us? Deliberately, with malice aforethought?
So please, folks! Can we hang in there and just mask up a while longer? The lives we save may be our own.
Kate Shields, St. Paul
Factory farming
I understand that Pope Benedict XVI spoke out against factory farming, saying in a 2002 interview that it seems to “contradict the mutuality that comes across in the Bible.” We should write to President Biden and Speaker Pelosi that, since they are good Roman Catholics, they should sponsor legislation against factory farming.
Alvin Blake, St. Paul
News
National Letter of Intent/Commitment List
With today being the first of several National Letter of Intent days, here is a look at where some of the top local athletes are heading.
BASEBALL
AIC – Vaughn O’Leary (Manchester-Essex)
ARMY – Will Parker (Hopedale)
ASSUMPTION – Andrew Cook (Bishop Feehan), Patrick McManus (St. John’s Shrewsbury), Nick Paharik (Hopkinton)
BENTLEY – John Wauters (Hopkinton)
BOWDOIN – Dylan Locke (Hopkinton)
BRIDGEWATER STATE – Scott Ritz (North Quincy)
BRYANT – Vinnie Purpura (Hopkinton)
DENNISON – Bobby Haarde (Lincoln-Sudbury)
FRAMINGHAM STATE – John Lynch (North Quincy)
FRANKLIN PIERCE – Thomas Dillon (Lincoln-Sudbury)
GORDON – Gianni Mercurio (Bishop Fenwick)
MARYLAND – Thomas Rogers (Lincoln-Sudbury), Jake Walman (St. John Paul)
MERCY – Ryan Williams (Nantucket)
NORTHEASTERN – Matt Brinker (Xaverian), Aiven Cabral (St. Mary’s), Ryan Griffin (North Andover), Charlie Walker (Milton)
PENN – Thomas Shurtleff (Medfield)
PEPPERDINE – Jack Goodman (Medfield)
ROLLINS – Jack Haynes (Xaverian)
SALVE REGINA – Brendan Flynn (Arlington)
STONEHILL – Ryan Flaherty (Duxbury)
UCONN – Niko Brini (BC High)
UMASS-LOWELL – Trevor Crosby (North Andover), Brian Foley (Milton)
WAKE FOREST – Jonathon Winnay (Belmont Hill)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WENTWORTH – Mike Yentin (Bishop Fenwick)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ASSUMPTION – Olivia Found (Bishop Fenwick)
BENTLEY – Julia Elie (Rockland)
COLBY – Lauren Cho (Hopkinton)
VILLANOVA – Megan Olbrys (Norwood)
MEN’S CREW
HOLY CROSS – Colin O’Connor (St. John’s Shrewsbury), Ben Vieten (St. John’s Shrewsbury)
WOMEN’S CREW
TEMPLE – Sophia Manning (Milton)
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
LAFAYETTE – Elizabeth Borah (Bishop Feehan)
MERRIMACK – Maci Chapman (Tewksbury)
FENCING
SACRED HEART – Patrick Simpson (Bishop Feehan)
FIELD HOCKEY
ASSUMPTION – Grace Brinkley (Danvers)
FRANKLIN PIERCE – Grace Morey (Bishop Fenwick)
HOFSTRA – Emilia Morales (Natick)
NORTHEASTERN – Tori Postler (Concord-Carlisle)
SAINT ANSELM – Maggie Burchill (Braintree)
ST. JOSEPH’S – Ciara Durbin (Dexter Southfield)
UMASS – Emma Peck (Natick)
WAKE FOREST – Ellie Todd (Rivers)
WINGATE – Grace Corsetti (Arlington)
MEN’S GOLF
ASSUMPTION – James Kannally (Bishop Feehan), Liam Tenney (St. John’s Shrewsbury)
BUCKNELL – James Robbins (North Andover)
NC STATE – Joey Lenane (Xaverian)
ST. ANDREW’S – Owen Talbot (Brockton)
UCONN – Colin Spencer (Mashpee)
URI – Aidan O’Donovan (Somerville)
VANDERBILT – John Broderick (Belmont Hill)
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
BRIDGEPORT – Xiomara Jennings (Sharon)
GEORGE WASHINGTON – Kasey Burke (North Andover)
LIU – Isabella Savino (Triton)
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
BABSON – Nolan Dion (Xaverian)
PROVIDENCE – Declan Loughnane (Thayer)
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
BOSTON COLLEGE – Cailin Flynn (Dexter Southfield), Kara Goulding (Dexter Southfield)
DARTMOUTH – Maura Fiorenza (Governor’s Academy)
STONEHILL – Eve Stone (Rivers)
MEN’S LACROSSE
BENTLEY – Jack Napier (Bentley)
BRYANT – James Carr (Natick)
CASTLETON – Sam Montecalvo (Bishop Feehan)
COLORADO MESA – Dominic Pasquale (Rivers)
ENDICOTT – Kyle Ando (Lincoln-Sudbury)
FAIRFIELD – Jake Gilbert (Xaverian)
FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY – Alex Colella (Duxbury)
FRANKLIN PIERCE – Connor Henchey (Bellingham)
GETTYSBURG – Henry Grosso (Lincoln-Sudbury)
LOYOLA – Luke Murphy (Medfield)
SAINT ANSELM – Charles Dean (North Andover), Jared Leonard (Triton), Oliver Litster (North Andover)
ST. JOSEPH’S – Nick Wesley (Bishop Fenwick), Kevin Wood (Bishop Fenwick)
ST. LAWRENCE – David Herlihy (Lincoln-Sudbury)
ST. MICHAEL’S – Owen Balfour (Mashpee)
SETON HALL – Gavin Erickson (Wilmington)
SIENA – Colby LeBlanc (Natick)
UMASS – T.J. Casey (Medfield)
UNION – Luke Tranter (Lincoln-Sudbury)
UTAH – Will Potter (Rivers)
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
BENTLEY – Elizabeth Norko (Bishop Feehan), Kristina Norko (Bishop Feehan), Maddie Wright (Old Rochester)
BOSTON UNIVERSITY – Eve Chouinard (Thayer)
GORDON – Caroline Piotkowski (Montrose)
IONA – Lana Mickelson (Pentucket)
JOHNS HOPKINS – Reagan O’Brien (Boston Latin)
LIU – Julia Trainor (Billerica)
MISSOURI WESTERN STATE – Carson Reidy (Matignon)
MOUNT OLIVE – Maddy Fratus (Plymouth North)
NOTRE DAME – Anna Kenney (Thayer)
QUINNIPIAC – Sophia Prouty (Duxbury)
ST. FRANCIS – Bella Fisher (Duxbury)
SCRANTON – Maeve Kelleher (Lincoln-Sudbury)
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT – Ellie Maxwell (Old Rochester)
TUFTS – Nicola Donlan (Lincoln-Sudbury)
UMASS-LOWELL – Samantha Morry (Mashpee)
UNH – Audrey Mirak (Concord-Carlisle)
VERMONT – Kean Sneath (Lincoln-Sudbury)
WOMEN’S ROWING
DUKE – Scarlet Perry (Winsor)
UNC – Evelyn Wells (Winsor)
MEN’S SOCCER
COLGATE – Calvin Lemley (Rivers), Drew Stephans (Rivers), Eric Wildrick (Arlington)
NORTHEASTERN – Kwame Adu-Gyamfi (St. John’s Shrewsbury), Nik Antic (Rivers)
UMASS – A.J. Cucinotta (Dedham)
URI – Mathias Taylor (Oliver Ames)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BOSTON UNIVERSITY – Guilianna Gianino (Norwell), Camryn O’Connor (Oliver Ames)
BRYANT – Ava Melia (Whitman-Hanson)
CAL FULLERTON – Kaitryn Franchino (Bishop Feehan)
CATHOLIC – Ava Perlov (Hopkinton)
CENTRAL CONNECTICUT – Allison Jeter (Natick), Carly Schofield (Plymouth North)
CLEMSON – Emma Wennar (North Andover)
COLGATE – Arianna Bezanson (Danvers)
FAIRFIELD – Samantha Kersey (Mashpee)
FLORIDA GULF COAST – Lauren Dwyer (Silver Lake)
FLORIDA SOUTHERN – AJ Jenkins (Norwell)
FRANKLIN PIERCE – Shannon Burns (Medfield)
MERRIMACK – Daniela Almeida (Tewksbury)
PENN – Rachel Herman (Dover-Sherborn)
PENN STATE – Olivia Borgen (Whitman-Hanson), Molly Martin (BB&N)ff
PROVIDENCE – Colleen Casey (Montrose), Abbey Finn (Dedham)
SACRED HEART – Laurene Jordan (Duxbury), Grace Robison (Bishop Feehan)
SAINT ANSELM – Gabby Chisholm (Danvers), Emma Hudson (Silver Lake)
ST. JOHN’S – Molly McGlame (Hanover)
ST. MICHAEL’S – Bridget Shaw (Norwell)
SCRANTON – Gabi Ciri (Hopkinton)
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE – Claudia Keith (Bishop Feehan)
STONEHILL – Nora Manning (Whitman-Hanson)
UMASS-LOWELL – Megan Banzi (Plymouth North)
URI – McKenna Sylvester (Silver Lake)
VASSAR – Ashley Butler (Hopkinton)
SOFTBALL
PROVIDENCE – Ryanne Haynes (Bellingham)
UCONN – Haley Coupal (Bishop Feehan)
MEN’S SWIMMING
DAVIDSON – Ryan Shute (Bishop Feehan)
HOLY CROSS – Zachary Bubonovich (Natick)
PURDUE – Raymond Whittaker (Winthrop)
WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING
BOSTON COLLEGE – Tierney Regan (Duxbury)
BRYANT – Jill Carline (Bishop Feehan)
DARTMOUTH – Alexa Kalish (Brookline)
GEORGIA – Shea Furse (Manchester-Essex)
LOYOLA (MARYLAND) – Keira McGrath (Dana Hall)
MICHIGAN – Malia Amuan (North Andover)
MINNESOTA – Ava Yablonski (Dover-Sherborn)
PRINCETON – Eliza Brown (Brookline)
RICHMOND – Tess Weatherhead (Hopkinton)
SACRED HEART – Emma Davis (Nantucket), Charlotte Kaduson (Winchester)
MEN’S TENNIS
NOTRE DAME – Jayanth Devaiah (Brookline)
WOMEN’S TENNIS
AMHERST – Maddie Swire (Lincoln-Sudbury)
BRANDEIS – Ella Chase (Lincoln-Sudbury)
MEN’S TRACK
MERRIMACK – Luke Llewellyn (Danvers), Finn Russell (Ipswich)
MICHIGAN – Myles Liss-Riordan (Dexter Southfield), Jake Wall (Mansfield)
PRINCETON – Easton Tan (Winchester)
VIRGINIA – James Donahue (Belmont Hill)
WOMEN’S TRACK
BRYANT – Myah Kamperides
HOLY CROSS – Alex Lusby (Medfield)
LIBERTY – Summer Bejarano (Silver Lake)
LOYOLA – Norah Affanato (Milton)
MIDDLEBURY – Emily Rubio (Pentucket)
RICHMOND – Phoebe Rubio (Pentucket)
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CHATHAM – Ava Akisik (Lincoln-Sudbury)
STONEHILL – Mia Berardino (Triton), Alayna Rooney (Dennis-Yarmouth)
News
Rob Williams leads Celtics over Toronto, 104-88
Executing offense against Toronto can be like stumbling through a hall of mirrors.
“They’re a unique team defensively — lot of randomness,” said Ime Udoka. “It doesn’t always look like a lot of rhyme or reason to what they’re doing, but they’re very aggressive going after the ball and forcing turnovers. We didn’t handle it particularly well last game — 25 turnovers for 27 points.”
That turnover stat has stuck like a bone in the Celtics coach’s throat since the game was played on Oct. 22. Udoka called out his team’s effort that night — said they were “punked.” But with Rob Williams setting a career high for offensive rebounds (eight) as part of an overpowering 16-point, 8-for-11, 13-rebound night, the Celtics were the more physical team in their 104-88 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.
Now that the Celtics have won three of their last four games, Williams can sense a tightening bond that extends beyond 91.86 feet of hardwood.
“I feel like we’re coming together off of the court more, bonding, actually finding out stuff about each other,” he said. “We’re all basketball players, we’re all hoopers, but we’ve got to build that bond, that strength of knowing I can go to war with these guys beside me, off the court, too, knowing I can go to war with these guys. I feel like we’ve been stepping up on there, but we’ve got to carry it over all year.
“More team dinners, more vets reaching out, setting things up. Just talking,” said Williams. “I try to communicate with guys the whole practice. I know y’all are in there, y’all hear me joking around and stuff, but it’s just, show we’re a brotherhood and we’ll fight for each other.
“We need that toughness, man. That’s all I’m worried about right now, toughness. Mess-ups are gonna happen, but I’d rather go out there with guys that are gonna go hard as hell any time we play, you feel me? So that’s what I’m looking for.”
And they continued that sense Wednesday night. Udoka wasn’t necessarily buying into this as a revenge game, but he did like the role reversal.
“They were playing smaller than they had been with (Pascal) Siakam coming back, and we returned the favor trying to hurt them on the offensive glass,” said the Celtics coach. “We told our bigs to attack the glass and make them pay, and we slowed them down in transition as well.
“They focused on the details we went over in shootaround the last few days,” he said. “We showed the clips of how they hurt them. They’re 25th in half-court so we wanted them to beat us in half-court, and 28th in assists, so we wanted to hurt them there, too.”
This time the C’s won the rebound battle, 42-39, including a 12-6 edge in offensive boards and a 21-8 edge in second-chance points.
The top-six players finished in double figures, led by Jayson Tatum’s 22-point, seven-assist, 12-rebound performance, and another 20 points, four assists and eight turnovers from Dennis Schroder. Though the point guard struggled against pressure with eight turnovers, he also came up with some of the night’s big baskets, including an eight-point fourth quarter.
The player who set the tone on this occasion, though, is a young center who may only now be realizing the extent of how he can impact a game.
“It was all aggressiveness,” said Williams. “And to be honest I felt like us as a team, not just me, did a great job rebounding. We did a great job with physicality. We knew we were lacking that, so we did a great job stepping that up.”
Williams has certainly been hearing a plea for all of these qualities from his coach.
“That was something I pointed out to him a couple of games ago — I felt he wasn’t going to the offensive glass as hard as he could, and now he’s making guys pay,” said Udoka. “Guys are over-shifting and he’s taking advantage.”
News
Defensive-minded Ipswich moves on in Div. 4 state field hockey tournament
IPSWICH — The last memory first-year coach Nikki Pignone had of playoff field hockey at Ipswich before this season was as a senior in 2014, losing to Gloucester via shootout in the first round.
This postseason is going much differently.
Behind a potent attack on corner plays and a defensive effort that allowed just one shot on goal Wednesday night, the fourth-seeded Tigers (16-1-1) are moving on in the Div. 4 state tournament by beating No. 13 St. Mary’s of Lynn (8-9-2) 3-1 in the second round. Senior Linde Ruitenberg rifled in the first two goals, leading an 11-corner night that produced all three scores for Ipswich.
Factor in that much of the first half was spent inside the St. Mary’s 25 as the Tiger defense and midfield did their jobs with great success, and Ipswich is rolling into a quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 Sutton.
“It always feels good to win at home,” Pignone said. “I really feel that when my team shows up like they’re capable of showing up … I don’t think there’s a team that can beat them.”
Spartans goalie Adrianna Bowker played well with nine saves for St. Mary’s, pairing with a solid defensive effort that withstood heavy pressure within its circle in a scoreless first quarter. But with all the corner plays Ipswich racked up, Ruitenberg’s tallies were inevitable.
Both came in the second quarter, and both were inserted by close friend Chloe Pszenny to help the Tigers to a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead with how the defense was playing. St. Mary’s threatened a few times behind a speedy transition, though, and star lefty Maggie Pierce bobbed and weaved down the field to score with 39 seconds left in the half for a 2-1 deficit.
Even play kept the score at 2-1 in the third quarter as neither team produced a corner, but they came back around in the final frame to help Kayden Flather tack on an insurance goal for the eventual final score.
“Our corners have always been a huge strength of ours, so I keep telling them (to) look for the corners,” Pignone said. “That sound of the ball hitting the backboard gets everyone going. … That is a huge boost.”
