Lisa Rinna Says Mom Lois is ‘Transitioning’ After Stroke as RHOBH Star’s Daughters and Costars Send Love

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on Wednesday night, where she shared some heartbreaking news.

As her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars filmed season 12 at Sutton Stracke‘s store in West Hollywood, California, Lisa shared a throwback video of her mom Lois Rinna dancing and revealed to her fans and followers that she had sadly suffered a stroke.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” Lisa, 58, wrote in her November 10 message. “I am with her now, So [let’s] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”

“I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know,” she added.

Following Lisa’s post about Lois, who turned 93 in June, the longtime RHOBH cast member was met with a slew of supportive message from her fellow Real Housewives stars, as well as her two daughters, Delilah Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20.

In one comment, Lisa Barlow posted a series of red heart emojis to Lisa.

In another, Amelia said, “Love you nana, forever.”

“Get better Lois,” wrote Leah McSweeney as Erika Jayne posted a red heart emoji.

“We love you Rinna and Lois!” added Teddi Mellencamp. “You are all in our prayers.”

“Keeping her in my prayers,” Stephanie Hollman stated.

“Sending prayers,” wrote Dolores Catania.

Then, after Garcelle Beauvais posted several heart emoji, Camille Grammar said she was “praying for your lovely mom.”

Crystal Kung-Minkoff also expressed herself through emoji, selecting praying hands.

“Love you Lisa. We all love Lois so much,” said Kyle Richards. “Please give her a kiss for us. Sending love [and] prayers.”

“Love you both so much,” added Dorit Kemsley.

Delilah also weighed in on the sad news, writing, “I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

Two years ago, Lisa revealed on Twitter that her mom suffered a stroke six years prior.

“My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful,” she shared at the time.

Are you kidding? My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful. Smh https://t.co/3d0lYmnMBx — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) May 10, 2019

In December 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa revealed she hadn’t seen her mom for a year in a message shared on Instagram.

“We haven’t seen Lois since last Christmas. She is doing great I’m so happy to report, but we Miss her so much!!!” she said.

Photo Credit: MEGA, Instagram