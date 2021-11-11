Connect with us

Celebrities

Mamba Vino: Vanessa Bryant Files New Trademark Applications For Wine Named After Kobe Bryant

Published

1 min ago

on

Mamba Vino: Vanessa Bryant Files New Trademark Applications For Wine Named After Kobe Bryant
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Fans might have a new way to remember their favorite basketball player in the near future.

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Amid everything else she has  going on both personally and professionally, Vanessa Bryant seems to be prepping her late husband Kobe Bryant’s legacy for a foray into the beverage industry. According to reports from TMZ Sports, she just filed four new trademark applications for a wine named after the NBA legend.

Bryant submitted documents on November 5 to secure trademarks that indicate her aspirations to enter the wine business. Among the phrases listed are “Mamba Vino,” “Mamba Vino 2024,” “Mamba Vino 8,” and “Mamba Vino 24,” as first reported by Josh Gerben.Kobe Bryant, LLC, which is run by Vanessa, is listed as the applicant on the filing–with Bryant herself signing off on all the paperwork.

 
This is just the latest business move for Vanessa, who has been working tirelessly to keep Kobe’s legacy alive and controlled by those who knew him best.Just last month she filed a trademark for digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries and music as well as sports cards, food/drink containers and t-shirts.

Back in 2013, during the last few years of his NBA career, Kobe tweeted about a new nickname one of his  friends gave him: Vino. Of course, many people started to call him that, saying his game got better with age–making Mamba Vino the perfect named for wine connected to Bryant.

In 2016, as the Hall of Famer retired, Adidas even released a “Kobe Vino Pack” as a tribute to both his love of wine and his game gracefully aging, featuring a full cork upper and Burgundy accents.

Soon, longtime fans of Kobe who were able to snag the sneakers five years ago could be able to wear them while they sip on Mamba Vino, the ultimate tribute to a wine lover like the Black Mamba.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Embrace On Cozy Lunch Date In Greece — Photos

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

MGK & Megan Fox
google news

Megan Fox and MGK were up to their usual PDA antics while enjoying a lunch date in Santorini, Greece.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have taken their love to Greece! The A-list couple recently traveled to the Greek island of Santorini, where they were photographed enjoying an intimate lunch date on Nov. 10. Megan, 35, indulged in some PDA with her 31-year-old rockstar boyfriend, as the actress lovingly wrapped her arms around MGK in the middle of their meal. The “Bloody Valentine” singer lightly leaned in and rested his head against Megan’s shoulder during the romantic moment. See the photos HERE.

The lovebirds were dressed fairly casual for their mid-day outing, which included some shopping time for the couple. Megan wore a gray tank top, as well as a hoodie and tracksuit pants that matched. The Transformers star walked around with comfortable sneakers on, and she accessorized her look with a black hat and a brown purse that she strapped around her shoulder.

Meanwhile, MGK looked super laid back in a black hoodie sweatshirt and matching tracksuit pants. He wore a white hat that had his stage name engraved on the side, as well as white sunglasses and a chain necklace. The rockstar removed his hoodie during the lunch date, which showed a white T-shirt underneath. Some of MGK’s neck tattoos were also fully visible in the photos.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Megan and MGK have been going strong for over a year and a half now. The pair first connected while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass together in early 2020, after the actress split from husband Brian Austin Green. Since then, Megan and MGK have shown off some major PDA during Hollywood events, vacations, and even double date nights with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Speaking of “Kravis,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October that Kourt and Travis’ romantic engagement could impact Megan and MGK taking the next step in their own relationship.

“Megan has looked at the engagement between Travis and Kourtney as a wonderful thing,” our insider said. “She is so happy for them but it really has sped things up in her mind and she wants Colson [MGK] to make the same commitment. She would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to him.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Attorney For Travis Scott Issues First Statement & Condemns Finger-Pointing From Houston Police

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Attorney For Travis Scott Issues First Statement & Condemns Finger-Pointing From Houston Police
google news

The attorney representing Travis Scott in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy issues his first statement and wants the finger-pointing to end immediately to focus on more on solutions.

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

It’s been almost a week since the tragic accident that occurred during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance last weekend. The festival turned into a mass causality event with 8 people losing their lives and dozens more being hospitalized. Right now, the main focus has been investigating to see how this could even happen and supporting the families who have been impacted by the horrific accident.

While police have given updates on the progress, they seem to keep sneaking in small information that points the finger at Travis being responsible for this whole thing. Today, the lawyer representing the rapper, Edwin F. McPherson, issued his first statement to Rolling Stone regarding the incident and came out swinging with facts.

“There has been multiple finger-pointing, much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements,” McPherson told Rolling Stone. “Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying ‘You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.’ Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis.”

In his statement, he also went on to mention the 56-page operational plan which was obtained by CNN earlier in the week. The plan clearly stated the executive producer and festival organizer are the only two people with authority to stop the show and neither is a part of Travis’ team.

He also points out that here was not a contingency plan in place for a surging crowd despite three people being hospitalized after being trampled during the 2019 Astroworld festival. At the end of the day, McPherson just wants everyone involved to stick to the facts and take responsibility and move forward with helping to get answers.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video – Macleans.ca

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video - Macleans.ca
google news

On Nov. 11 at exactly 11:00 a.m. ET, sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, illuminating the headstone from the tomb of Canada’s Unknown Solider. Watch that solemn moment here when it happens.

READ: Remembrance Day should be a national holiday

The post Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video appeared first on Macleans.ca.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending