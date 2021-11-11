Celebrities
“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Neri Tells N.O.R.E. She Wants Him To Be More Freaky!
Okay now! “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is getting spicy y’all!
We’ve got an exclusive preview clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” for your viewing pleasure. “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” takes a walk on the wild side in Thursday’s new episode when the couples dive into their sex lives with help from Dr. Ish and Neri reveals she’d love for N.O.R.E to get a little more freaky with her!
Check out the clip below:
Neri put it out there — do you think N.O.R.E is going to rise to the occasion?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
It’s sex day and the couples open up about their sex lives. Monie and Tuff have a major breakthrough. One couple reveals a massive secret that is so explosive, it turns the house upside down.
Who do you think has the massive secret? Our money is on either Mally and Treasure or Brock and Amber.
Are you prepared to see the couples open up about the freaky/nasty stuff? Which couple do you think keeps it spiciest in the bedroom? We’re looking forward to this episode for sure.
The new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, November 11 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV
Will you be watching?
Celebrities
Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’
The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom.
Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
The Academy Award-winning actress looked just like Lucille did during her I Love Lucy hey-day of the 1950s. While the original sitcom was in black-and-white, Nicole had Lucille’s iconic red hair and had it styled just like her. She also looked fabulous in the classic 1950s fashion. Javier also looks spot-on as Desi, with his classic slicked over hair. While the trailer was mostly in color, it did also have a black-and-white snippet, that was included in the previously released teaser that had the Moulin Rouge! star recreating the famous grape-stomping scene from I Love Lucy!
The trailer shows clips from the movie that give a sense of the film’s plot, which follows both Lucille’s relationship with Desi and an investigation into sitcom actress’s politics, after reports came out that she was registered as a member of the communist party. In the trailer, Nicole delivers an incredible impression of Lucille, imitating her instantly recognizable voice. At a point in the trailer, a voiceover can be heard from Nicole saying the lines: “I’m Lucille Ball, when I’m being funny, you’ll know” and asking “Have you been cheating on me?”
Being The Ricardos will hit theaters on December 10, and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on December 21.
Nicole had previously expressed her excitement to work with Javier and Aaron ahead of the movie, and said that she watched tons of I Love Lucy in a January interview with Variety. “I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her,” she told Variety at the time. “She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this.”
Celebrities
Dorit Kemsley Says Robbers “Surprised” She Was Home, Talks “Panic Attacks” and Why She Returned to Filming RHOBH
Dorit Kemsley is sharing new details about what went down after a group of men broke into her $7.9 million Encino, California, home last month.
Looking back on the terrifying ordeal, during which her two children, seven-year-old Jagger and five-year-old Phoenix, were asleep and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley was in London, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed one of the men got physical with her before explaining how she remained calm as the robbers stole a reported $1 million worth of her belongings.
“First of all, I was completely taken off guard. They were surprised to see me at home. Very. So when they did, they pushed me to the ground. And they said, ‘Who else is in the house?’” Dorit recalled to Teddi Mellencamp for Extra TV. “There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think was, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, and I begged for my life, and begged for their life. I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me.’”
“I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse,” she continued.
Thankfully, the robbers spared the lives of Dorit and her children. And when all was said and done, Dorit confirmed Jagger and Phoenix never woke up and knew nothing about what happened.
Moving forward, Dorit said that while she’s “trying to put one foot in front of the other,” her emotions are “coming in waves” and she’s experienced some understandably dark moments.
“It’s very raw. But I have to keep things as normal as possible for my kids. The panic attacks are coming… And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children? I’m going through all of that,” she admitted.
Although Dorit certainly has an uphill battle as she continues to fight back against the trauma she’s experienced, she said the RHOBH cast has been “beyond supportive,” as have her many fans and followers online.
“I will say this: I didn’t have to do anything. It was a choice that I made. Production’s been incredible. I’ve had an outpouring of love and support. And in some regard, when you see the love and support you have around you, it really gives you a sense of commitment to tell your story and that’s what I’m doing and why I went straight back into filming immediately,” Dorit explained. “They’re with me tracking this process.”
“If it was my kids, it’s a different situation. I don’t know if I would’ve gone back to filming,” she added.
In other Dorit Kemsley news, her husband, PK, recently shared a letter he received from a friend in regard to Dorit’s handling of the robbery, saying that the writing “beautifully summarized” how he felt about Dorit’s demeanor.
“Dearest PK, My brother, I know you and Dorit are both recovering from a truly terrible life threatening ordeal so don’t wish to intrude on your healing process which I’m sure will take some time. I just wanted to send you this note to say how incredibly proud of Dorit my wife and I are,” the man’s letter began.
“What Dorit did in the face of death (let’s be clear this is often exactly the outcome when armed assailants break into a house) was nothing short of remarkable,” he continued. “To remain composed and focused on protecting your beautiful children while under attack is something very few men or women would or could do.”
“Your wife is a remarkable woman who not only survived a terrifying situation but protected her children while doing so,” the man added.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production.
Celebrities
R. Kelly’s NYC Cellmate Releases Comic Detailing Their Life Behind Bars
R. Kelly’s New York cellmate has created a comic showing their life behind bars.
R. Kelly is currently serving time in an NYC jail after being found guilty in court back in September.
This court case was years in the making and finally brought justice to victims from the past several decades. The disgraced singer has already made it known that he will appeal the decision, but it’s unlikely that will work. When Bill Cosby is the only supporter in your corner, it’s safe to say you’re at the end of the road.
One person who is capitalizing off of R. Kelly’s misfortune is his cell mate. Brendan Hunt, 37, created a comic detailing his time with Kelly in jail. He then submitted the drawings to the Brooklyn Federal Court as part of his formal request to have his sentence be time-served. The comics follow their day-to-day activities as they do yoga, listen to music, work out and get buff together. Hunt landed himself in prison in April after he made videos following the January 6th riots and demanded rioters return to Washington to “kill your senators”. Then also made specifics threats to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, eventually he was acquitted of those threats.
A predator and a traitor in a comic…yeah, we won’t be reading that.
