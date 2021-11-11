Marshall sweeps Highland Park in Class 3A state volleball quarterfinal

Heading into the Class 4A state volleyball quarterfinals Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, Forest Lake’s plan was simple: The Rangers were going to fight.

No one expected them to contend with No. 2 seed Eden Prairie. The Rangers weren’t ranked in the top 10 in the state and were considered likely candidates to be swept by the Eagles.

But Forest Lake aimed to prove otherwise, and had a little added motivation. One of its players recently lost her aunt to cancer, and the Rangers dedicated the match to her.

And while the unseeded Rangers fell in a five-set thriller to the Eagles, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 21-19, they certainly went down swinging.

“I’m actually kind of proud of our team, because we did nothing but fight,” Forest Lake senior defensive specialist Jonna Goehner said. “I think we set ourselves up to that goal and held ourselves accountable to get that done.”

In the end, it was Eden Prairie (20-6) who rallied from a two-set deficit. That was no surprise to Eagles coach Chad Becker. Eden Prairie has made a living coming from behind this season. He recalled a set against Minnetonka where the Eagles trailed 24-18, then won the set. They trailed Chaska by six points in the third set of their Section 2 final and won that to complete the sweep.

“Late in games, when it looks like we’re beaten, they just find a way,” Becker said. “They don’t quit. … They just battle for every point. And when they’re doing that, that starts to put the pressure on the opponent. Then they start to tighten up a little bit, and when you’re down at that moment, you’ve just got to play your game. That’s what these guys have been doing all year long, and it’s why we’re in this situation.”

After dropping the second set, Eden Prairie senior middle blocker Kendall Minta said the Eagles emphasized believing in one another and playing team volleyball. That would pull them through.

“I think we play well as a team, so just digging deep, trusting each other and knowing, going into the third set, we can still win this game,” she said.

They won a competitive third set, then led the fourth set 11-1, only to have Forest Lake (21-11) rally to trim the advantage to 18-17 before Eden Prairie pulled away.

“They got nervous, and that’s kind of fun,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said.

The Rangers made nothing easy all night.

“They pushed us,” Becker said. “That didn’t look like a not-top-10 team to me. That looked like a top-five team tonight. I thought they were great.”

In the fifth set, Forest Lake jumped out to a 3-0 lead and was ahead 14-11 with three match points, but Eden Prairie didn’t break. Finally, Eden Prairie was able to pull out the extended fifth set to cap a thrilling match. The Eagles will face East Ridge in Thursday’s state semifinals.

Minta led the way for Eden Prairie with 22 kills. Forest Lake junior middle hitter Bethany Weiss had a game-high 26 kills. She noted the Rangers entered the match with nothing to lose but a point to prove.

“We came out there and we knew we could do it, because we have potential,” she said. “And I don’t think people realize that as much as people should. We really just came out there and wanted to do what we can do best.”

They did that, and then some. Alm noted the match easily could’ve shifted on a block here or a hit there. No one on the outside, Alm suspected, penciled that match down as a five-set thriller.

“I’m super proud of how they battled. Especially being out-sized, I guess, and obviously they have some talented players, and I thought we played with them point for point,” Alm said of her team. “They’re amazing girls. They don’t quit, and they really are there for one another, and their comments from the bench are all positive. Just digging down deep and doing the work, all season. Super proud of the showing that we had. Nothing to hang our heads about, that’s for sure.”