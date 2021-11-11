Celebrities
Meghan Markle Slays In Sexy High-Slit Red Dress With Prince Harry At Intrepid Museum — Photos
Meghan Markle turned heads when she showed up to the Intrepid Museum in New York City to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day in a gorgeous red dress by Carolina Herrera.
Meghan Markle, 40, was one of the best dressed at a special event honoring veterans on Nov. 10. The 2021 Salute to Freedom gala took place at the Intrepid Museum in New York City and the Duchess of Sussex wowed in a red sleeveless dress by Carolina Herrera as she walked the red carpet with husband Prince Harry, 37, by her side. She had her long locks up into a high bun with the look and added red heels to go along with the high-slit fashion choice.
Prince Harry looked just as great in a tuxedo with four medals and the cross for Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order around his neck. He also added black shoes to his look and was all smiles while he greeted onlookers and posed for cameras as he held his wife’s hand. The couple also had red poppy pins attached to their outfits, which is the symbol used since 1921 to commemorate military members who died in war.
As they made their way down the red carpet, one reporter asked if she was proud of the father of her two children and his veteran background. “I’m always proud of him,” she said, according to PEOPLE.
Although they looked incredible, Prince Harry and Meghan weren’t just at the event to flaunt their fashion. The former, who served in the army for 10 years, presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with invisible wounds of war. The gala was also held to raise money for Intrepid’s educational program for student and programs to support veterans.
Jon Bon Jovi, who has worked with Prince Harry in the past, was also in attendance and received the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which provides support for over 700 units of affordable and supportive housing in 11 states and Washington D.C., according to the foundation’s website.
The Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom gala recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation and before the gala, Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, shared her joy about Prince Harry’s involvement at this year’s festivities and expressed appreciation for his service. “We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honoring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform,” she said in a press release.
Celebrities
Zendaya Rocks Red Vera Wang Tube Top & Dramatic Skirt At CFDA Fashion Awards
Zendaya looked drop dead gorgeous in a Vera Wang ensemble at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10.
Zendaya, 25, stole the show at the Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards on Nov. 10. Zendaya is officially the youngest recipient to receive the highly coveted 2021 Fashion Icon Award, and rightly so. For the occasion, Zendaya made quite the statement in her ensemble, which is no surprise considering her style is always perfect. The star wore a vibrant two-piece number from Vera Wang at the awards.
The outfit consisted of a tube top and long, narrow floor-length skirt complete with a whimsical bubble waist. Zendaya accessorized with jewels, wearing a silver diamond necklace, bracelet, and some rings. For her manicure, she opted for a vibrant red to match her custom ensemble. She kept her makeup minimalist and classic. Not only did Zendaya look fabulous at the CFDA awards, but she has been slaying her outfits lately while promoting her new film, Dune.
She stunned on the London premiere red carpet when she donned a white sequin Rick Owens Gethsemane Dress. The fitted gown featured one long sleeve and a high ruched neck, while the skirt flared out and flowed into a long train behind her. Zendaya accessorized her sparkly look with a pair of Bvlgari Stud Earrings and Bvlgari rings.
Meanwhile, her after-party look was just as gorgeous when she opted to wear a custom brown Nensi Dojaka Spring 2022 gown with a plunging cutout bodice and sheer skirt.
The bodice of the dress featured a halter neck with spaghetti straps, a plunging V-neckline, and a massive cutout on her tiny waist. Around the bodice was a red heart, while the side of the dress was also wide open. The bottom half of the dress was made up of a sheer skirt that had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her toned legs, which she accessorized with brown leather pumps.
Celebrities
Kelsea Ballerini Is White Hot In Corset Dress With Thigh-High Slit At CMA Awards
Look who’s here! Just hours after finding out that she won her first-ever CMA Award, Kelsea Ballerini was dazzling as she walked the red carpet at the big show on Nov. 10.
Kelsea Ballerini came to slay with her look at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards! The 28-year-old walked the red carpet looking absolutely incredible. She wore a Valdrin Sahiti white dress with corset-style midsection and long sleeves. The skirt had a thigh-high slit, which allowed Kelsea to show some major leg and reveal her clear heels. To go with her stunning outfit, Kelsea had her hair styled in in a low, sleek bun, with a part to the side. Her look was complete with dark eye makeup and a pale pink lip. The star was styled by celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan using Nexxus. Plus, she also posed with her hubby, Morgan Evans, on the red carpet.
Kelsea is attending the CMA Awards as a presenter, but on the morning of the show, she was surprised with some exciting news — she won TWO CMA Awards! The winners in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. Kelsea and Kenny Chesney took home wins in both categories for their collaboration on “Half of My Hometown,” which appeared on Kelsea’s 2020 album Kelsea.
This was the first time Kelsea ever won an award at the CMAs. She was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year in 2015 and 2016, and received Female Vocalist of the Year nominations in 2017, 2018 and 2019, as well. However, she never secured a win until now! Earlier this year, Kelsea also took home the CMT Music Award for CMT Performance of the Year for her collaboration with Halsey on “The Other Girl” at the CMT Awards in 2020.
Kelsea recently wrapped up a tour with the Jonas Brothers, which took her across the United States from August until the beginning of November. Later this month, she’ll be releasing her first book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, as well. Kelsea is also currently in the midst of celebrating the success of her song “I Quit Drinking” with LANY, which has been climbing up the charts.
Celebrities
Nicole Kidman Hugs Keith Urban While Rocking Ab-Baring Black Gown To CMA Awards
Okay, Nicole! The Oscar winner looked like a million bucks as she showed off her awesome figure in a sleek black gown at the CMA Awards with Keith Urban.
Move aside, literally any other couple attending the CMA Awards! Country crooner Keith Urban and his stunning wife Nicole Kidman have arrived! Nicole looked absolutely incredible in a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent that featured a sleek pointed shoulder and long sleeve, while the other shoulder was left bare. The dress then opened up again at Nicole’s hip to bare her tight core before hugging the rest of her curves! The actress had her hair in an updo, with two pieces framing her face in loose curls. She accessorized with gold jewels and looked truly better than ever!
Her hubby, Keith, looked dapper in a black graphic T-shirt, black pants and a grey sleek suit jacket. The couple hugged each other on the CMA Awards red carpet ahead of Keith’s performance of his newest single, “Wild Hearts.”
On the carpet, the couple caught up with Entertainment Tonight, Nicole opened up about her upcoming performance as Lucille Ball in the highly-anticipated Being The Ricardo’s. “It was so much fun. I love that woman,” she shared. “It was really, really hard because as I got to know her I just fell in love with her.” She added that she got to know Lucille’s daughter very well through the process.
The Oscar winner also gushed over Keith’s performance this evening, telling the outlet, “I just love watching him play, love love,” adding that she will definitely be singing and dancing during the show. Recall, when Nicole attended the CMAs in 2019, she made headlines for dancing and clapping along to all of the major acts, including Luke Combs and Reba McEntire.
Keith added that his performance is “a shout out to everybody who comes to this town, everybody I’ve ever met who came here to make records, be on the radio.” We can’t wait to see!
