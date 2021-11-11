Michael Malone reacts to Nikola Jokic one-game NBA suspension: “You respect their decision and you move on”

Suggest a Correction
The NBA’s one-game suspension of Nikola Jokic did not surprise Michael Malone.
On Wednesday, just before tip-off against the Pacers at Ball Arena, the Nuggets’ head coach was in a joking mood.
“Fair or unfair, it doesn’t really matter. The penalty was handled and delivered by the NBA. You respect their decision and you move on,” Malone said. “I think most people assumed that he would be suspended for one game and that’s what happened. Nikola said he’ll be watching the game tonight drinking a glass of red wine.
“I said: I hope your baby has a bad case of diarrhea.”
It appears the Miami Heat are also moving on from the well-documented shoving match between Jokic and Markieff Morris. Heat power forward Udonis Haslem was even complimentary of Jokic in a recent interview with The Miami Herald.
“Obviously in a situation like that, alpha males and reactions take over,” Haslem said. “A couple of days later, we all want what’s best for everybody. I don’t think Jokic is a bad guy. I actually love him as a basketball player and I love him as a person. I think he’s a really good guy. I think emotions just got the best of everybody.
“Looking at it a day or two later, I wish it wouldn’t have gone down the way it went down. But I don’t think he’s a bad guy, nor do I think he’s a dirty player. I’m also a guy who has definitely let emotions get the best of me sometimes. But I never hit (anybody) in the back, and I think that’s where it got a little murky. But I don’t think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think he meant to hurt anybody. We don’t hold grudges, so it’s time to move on.”
Bench opportunity. The absence of Jokic on Wednesday opened the door for Nuggets’ reserves like Bol Bol and Zeke Nnaji to earn meaningful playing time against the Pacers.
“Without Nikola Jokic, that allows and affords you the opportunity to play some guys that maybe haven’t gotten a chance to play real minutes this year,” Malone said. “Any in-game experience … when it’s real minutes, those are invaluable for those young players.”
Bol — a 2019 second-round NBA Draft pick — was the Nuggets’ star of Summer League after a mostly underwhelming first two pro seasons in Denver. Nnaji — a 2020 first-round NBA Draft pick — showed flashes of elite talent while playing sparingly as a rookie.
“I just hope those guys go out there, take a deep breath, don’t let their nerves get the best of them, calm down and play the game,” Malone said. “They all work so hard. (Wednesday) will be a good opportunity for them to get out there and try to help us get another home win.”
ST. LOUIS – A father and son from St. Louis among six people indicted in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
The indictment alleges that going back to 2015, Gregory Dixson Jr., Gregory Dixson III, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Carlos Gonzalez, and Quintin Adkins conspired to sell at least 5 kilograms of cocaine.
All six men were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 10 on charges of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.
In addition, Dixson Jr. and Blanco are accused of distributing 400 or more grams of fentanyl.
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was indicted in federal court Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking and money laundering enterprise.
According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derek Rockette distributed or sold fentanyl and cocaine from suppliers in Mexico for the last several years. Prosecutors said this was happening since at least 2016.
Rockette owed a substantial debt to his suppliers and made numerous payments to them through deposits to St. Louis-area ATMs and other states, which was then transferred to banks in Mexico. All told, prosecutors said Rockette deposited more than $8.5 million in 14 states between June 4, 2018 and Sept. 12, 2019.
Prosecutors identified four others as co-defendants in the money laundering scheme: Norma Corina Armenta-Lizarraga, Jian Zhong Fang, Yuede Zheng, and Wai Ming Mak.
The indictment further alleges Rockette distributed 400 grams or more of fentanyl and also possessed cocaine with the intention of selling it.
Rockette was also charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
LOS ANGELES — The head of lighting on the film “Rust” filed a lawsuit Wednesday over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt him forever.
Serge Svetnoy said in the suit that the bullet that killed his close friend Hutchins, narrowly missed him, and he held her head as she died.
“They should never, ever, have had live rounds on this set,” Svetnoy’s attorney Gary A. Dordick said at a news conference Wednesday.
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court names nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including Baldwin, who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.
It is the first known lawsuit of what could be many stemming from the Oct. 21 shooting, which also injured “Rust” director Joel Souza.
It was the ninth film that Svetnoy and Hutchins had worked on together, and he had taken the job at low pay because she asked him to.
“She was my friend,” Svetnoy said at the news conference.
He said he had seen guns sitting unattended in the dirt a few days earlier in the shoot, and had warned the people responsible about them.
On the day of the shooting, he was setting up lighting within 6 or 7 feet (2 meters) of Baldwin, the suit says.
“What happened next will haunt Plaintiff forever,” the suit says. “He felt a strange and terrifying whoosh of what felt like pressurized air from his right. He felt what he believed was gunpowder and other residual materials directly strike the right side of his face.”
Then, with his glasses scratched and his hearing muffled, he knelt to help Hutchins, the suit said.
The lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages to be determined later. It was filed in Los Angeles County because the plaintiff and most of the defendants are based there.
Attorneys and representatives for the defendants did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment on the suit.
Gutierrez Reed’s lawyer Jason Bowles said in a statement Wednesday that “we are convinced this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed. We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived.”
Bowles said his client has provided authorities with a full interview and continues to assist them. The statement did not address the lawsuit.
“We are asking for a full and complete investigation of all of the facts, including the live rounds themselves, how they ended up in the ‘dummies’ box, and who put them in there,” the statement said.
Gutierrez Reed said last week that she had inspected the gun Baldwin shot but doesn’t know how a live bullet ended up inside.
Santa Fe-area District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said investigators have encountered no proof of sabotage. Her comments, first made on “Good Morning America,” were confirmed Wednesday by agency spokeswoman Sascha Guinn Anderson.
Carmack-Altwies says that investigators know who loaded the gun, though it remains unclear how the deadly round of ammunition got on the movie set. The district attorney said she is concerned that there were so many levels of safety failures.
Dordick said at the news conference that it was “far-fetched” to suggest there was sabotage, but that Gutierrez Reed still had the same responsibility to know what was in the gun and who had handled it.
Authorities have said that Halls, the assistant director, handed the weapon to Baldwin and announced “cold gun,” indicating that the weapon was safe to use.
Halls said last week that he hoped the tragedy prompted the film industry to “reevaluate its values and practices” to ensure no one is harmed again, but did not provide details.
Baldwin said on video on Oct. 30 that the shooting was a “one-in-a-trillion event” saying, “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”
The director Souza told detectives that Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in which he drew a revolver from his holster and pointed it toward the camera, which Hutchins and Souza were behind, according to court records in New Mexico.
Souza said the scene did not call for the use of live rounds, and Gutierrez Reed said real ammo should never have been present, according to the court records.
The Los Angeles lawsuit alleges that the scene did not call for Baldwin to fire the gun at all, only to point it.
Hollywood professionals have been baffled by the circumstances of the movie-set shooting. It already has led to other production crews stepping up safety measures.
Associated Press Writers Morgan Lee and Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in Los Angeles contributed.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19