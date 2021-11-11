Connect with us

News

Michael Malone reacts to Nikola Jokic one-game NBA suspension: “You respect their decision and you move on”

Published

55 seconds ago

on

Michael Malone reacts to Nikola Jokic one-game NBA suspension: “You respect their decision and you move on”
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The NBA’s one-game suspension of Nikola Jokic did not surprise Michael Malone.

On Wednesday, just before tip-off against the Pacers at Ball Arena, the Nuggets’ head coach was in a joking mood.

“Fair or unfair, it doesn’t really matter. The penalty was handled and delivered by the NBA. You respect their decision and you move on,” Malone said. “I think most people assumed that he would be suspended for one game and that’s what happened. Nikola said he’ll be watching the game tonight drinking a glass of red wine.

“I said: I hope your baby has a bad case of diarrhea.”

It appears the Miami Heat are also moving on from the well-documented shoving match between Jokic and Markieff Morris. Heat power forward Udonis Haslem was even complimentary of Jokic in a recent interview with The Miami Herald.

“Obviously in a situation like that, alpha males and reactions take over,” Haslem said. “A couple of days later, we all want what’s best for everybody. I don’t think Jokic is a bad guy. I actually love him as a basketball player and I love him as a person. I think he’s a really good guy. I think emotions just got the best of everybody.

“Looking at it a day or two later, I wish it wouldn’t have gone down the way it went down. But I don’t think he’s a bad guy, nor do I think he’s a dirty player. I’m also a guy who has definitely let emotions get the best of me sometimes. But I never hit (anybody) in the back, and I think that’s where it got a little murky. But I don’t think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think he meant to hurt anybody. We don’t hold grudges, so it’s time to move on.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

St. Louis father and son indicted in drug trafficking conspiracy

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Los Angeles man convicted for working in St. Louis-area fentanyl drug ring
google news

ST. LOUIS – A father and son from St. Louis among six people indicted in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

The indictment alleges that going back to 2015, Gregory Dixson Jr., Gregory Dixson III, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Carlos Gonzalez, and Quintin Adkins conspired to sell at least 5 kilograms of cocaine.

All six men were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 10 on charges of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

In addition, Dixson Jr. and Blanco are accused of distributing 400 or more grams of fentanyl.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Grand jury indicts St. Louis man in international drug ring

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Former manager of Mascoutah trucking service sentenced for defrauding company of $620K
google news

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was indicted in federal court Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking and money laundering enterprise.

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derek Rockette distributed or sold fentanyl and cocaine from suppliers in Mexico for the last several years. Prosecutors said this was happening since at least 2016.

Rockette owed a substantial debt to his suppliers and made numerous payments to them through deposits to St. Louis-area ATMs and other states, which was then transferred to banks in Mexico. All told, prosecutors said Rockette deposited more than $8.5 million in 14 states between June 4, 2018 and Sept. 12, 2019.

Prosecutors identified four others as co-defendants in the money laundering scheme: Norma Corina Armenta-Lizarraga, Jian Zhong Fang, Yuede Zheng, and Wai Ming Mak.

The indictment further alleges Rockette distributed 400 grams or more of fentanyl and also possessed cocaine with the intention of selling it.

Rockette was also charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over “Rust” shooting

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over “Rust” shooting
google news

LOS ANGELES — The head of lighting on the film “Rust” filed a lawsuit Wednesday over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt him forever.

Serge Svetnoy said in the suit that the bullet that killed his close friend Hutchins, narrowly missed him, and he held her head as she died.

“They should never, ever, have had live rounds on this set,” Svetnoy’s attorney Gary A. Dordick said at a news conference Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court names nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including Baldwin, who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

It is the first known lawsuit of what could be many stemming from the Oct. 21 shooting, which also injured “Rust” director Joel Souza.

It was the ninth film that Svetnoy and Hutchins had worked on together, and he had taken the job at low pay because she asked him to.

“She was my friend,” Svetnoy said at the news conference.

He said he had seen guns sitting unattended in the dirt a few days earlier in the shoot, and had warned the people responsible about them.

On the day of the shooting, he was setting up lighting within 6 or 7 feet (2 meters) of Baldwin, the suit says.

“What happened next will haunt Plaintiff forever,” the suit says. “He felt a strange and terrifying whoosh of what felt like pressurized air from his right. He felt what he believed was gunpowder and other residual materials directly strike the right side of his face.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending