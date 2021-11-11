Miranda Lambert Rocks Curve-Hugging Black Dress & Cuddles Up To Brendan McLoughlin At CMA Awards

The birthday girl has arrived to the CMA Awards! Miranda Lambert donned a curve-hugging black dress as she celebrated her 38th birthday at the CMAs!

Got a real good feelin’ something good about to happen! Miranda Lambert has arrived at the CMA Awards and it’s a very special day for the country superstar. The “Settlin’ Down” singer is celebrating her 38th birthday and three CMA Award nominations, which put her in third place on the list of all-time CMA Awards nominees. Miranda stepped out on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena rocking a sleek, curve-hugging black midi dress by Versace that featured a sparkling, oversized belt. The dress also had a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves and her hair was is chic, voluminous waves by Johnny Lavoy, using Hidden Crown Hair extensions, that complemented the overall look. The birthday girl was joined by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, whom she cuddled up to on the red carpet as they posed for pics!

Miranda is set to open up tonight’s CMAs, airing on ABC at 8 PM ET. Reports claimed the birthday girl would be celebrating with a fiery performance of a medley of her biggest hits. “I’ll just say there’s a lot of spice in it,” Lambert told the USA TODAY Network about the performance before the show. “And there will be friends involved.” She kicked things off with a fiery rendition of “Kerosene” before going into “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Bluebird,” and “Little Red Wagon.” The songstress finished up with a fierce performance of “Gunpowder & Lead” that had the whole crowd on their feet. Miranda rocked a sleek blue jumpsuit with embroidered roses and red fringe sleeves — she looked so hot!

The singer is nominated for the highly-coveted Entertainer of the Year Award for the fifth time this CMAs, alongside reigning winner Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Aside from Church, it would be the first win for any of the nominees. “”That category, to me, everyone’s deserving of it,” she told the outlet. “There’s never an upset when we all worked really hard to get here. I’m also glad there’s another female in the category because she needs to be there. She’s a badass.”

Tune in to the CMA Awards at 8:00 PM ET on ABC!