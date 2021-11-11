News
Missouri homeowner shoots burglary suspect
SEDALIA, Mo. — One man was arrested and injured after he was caught breaking into a Sedalia, Missouri man’s home Wednesday.
Officers responded to the home at 17th Street and Ingram Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress.
When officers arrived they found that the homeowner was awoken to someone inside their home. The homeowner began checking the home with a firearm and located the suspect in the home.
The homeowner tells police he ordered the suspect to leave the home when the suspect advanced towards him and the homeowner shot the suspect one time.
The suspect ran from the home but was later located by officers in the area a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who has been identified by police as 52-year-old Daniel Schnack, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree burglary. Charges will be requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor.
Ask Amy: Veterans respond to tough homecomings
Dear Readers: I recently ran a letter from “Old Veteran,” who noted that, as a Vietnam vet, he feels quite uncomfortable when people say “Thank you for your service.”
Old Veteran noted that “There are many wounds that have never healed” because of the way service members were treated when they returned home from Vietnam.
I later ran a response from “Upset,” who claimed that this mistreatment was an “urban myth.”
These letters have prompted hundreds of responses from other veterans — and those who love them. Some of these responses are below.
On this Veterans Day, I’d like to say to all service members: Thank you.
Veterans who have been mistreated when they returned stateside after serving in unpopular wars report that they have yearned to hear these two words: Welcome home.
Dear Amy: The letter from “Old Veteran” made me cry.
I too was subjected to a lot of nastiness coming home after my service was completed. The day I got home and changed my clothes was the last day I ever talked about being in the service. I moved away from my neighborhood and never told a soul that I had been in the military.
So, please tell “Upset” that this is not an urban myth. I would tell that person to reach out and speak to some Vietnam vets, if they have the guts to hear the truth about how this country handled itself during this time.
— Detroit Mike
Dear Amy: I’m an Army brat. People told me my dad was a baby killer when he was serving in Vietnam.
And in 1977, I was spit on when I was wearing my ROTC uniform on campus. I understand people want to believe that those things never happened, but they did.
Let’s never let that happen again.
— Proud to Serve
Dear Amy: It’s been 52 years since I came home from Vietnam. For the first 30 years or so after I came home, I didn’t tell anyone I was a Vietnam veteran because I didn’t want to be harassed or ridiculed, but not anymore.
No matter how unpopular the war was, I am proud of my time in the U.S Army Infantry, and I don’t care who knows it.
— Proud
Dear Amy: My mom was a nurse in Vietnam and always had mixed feelings about serving in the Army.
She was in the hospital seeking treatment near the end of her life, and the nurses and doctors found out that she was a veteran.
They started asking questions, and also thanking her.
In the week before her passing, she said it took her 40 years, but she was never so proud to have served.
She knew her kids were proud, but strangers saying, “thank you” and showing respect for her service boosted her.
She finally felt like she fully came home.
To all of the vets out there: Thank you and welcome home.
— Daughter of a Proud Veteran
Dear Amy: My husband spent 18 months in Vietnam.
When many soldiers came home, the minute they hit the States, they would change out of uniform because of comments that were being made.
Yes, there were those that were spit upon.
It was years before he would tell anyone that he served in Vietnam. Now when he is out and wearing his Army/Vietnam cap, more Vietnam veterans will come and talk to him.
— Loving Wife
Dear Amy: I am the wife of a Vietnam vet.
My husband was drafted, so he went. There wasn’t 24-hour news coverage; mail to and from Vietnam was spotty and the internet didn’t exist.
The poor treatment of returning vets isn’t a myth!
I will always remember waiting at Travis AFB for his returning plane with protesters shouting curses. And yes, spitting. It was awful.
Neither my husband or I thought the war made sense, but what protesters didn’t seem to understand is that the members of the armed services didn’t start the war, and few were volunteers.
They were just American “kids” answering the call of duty.
— Mickie
Dear Amy: For four generations, my family has served as pilots in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. There are two words most appreciated by vets and rarely heard, “Welcome Home.”
I’ve had vets respond with heartfelt gratitude and pride, often telling me it’s the first time anyone has welcomed them home.
— An Air Force Brat
Dear Amy: I am an older vet. When people say thank you for your service, I reply: “I was drafted. But I would do it again for you.”
— Anonymous
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Building your vinyl collection? Here are 3 to splurge on
Remember reading about that vinyl fad a decade ago? Well, the fad has grown into the dominant physical music format.
Over the first half of 2021, more than 17 million records were sold in the United States (25 million wouldn’t be a shocking number considering the enduring success of the secondhand vinyl market). The sales added up to at least $467 million, which dwarfs the $205 million CDs generated.
If you’re looking to get into vinyl, first, welcome, please join us in our happy cult. Next, yes, Harvard Square looks like a family album where the parents are a bank and a Starbucks, but the place still has a handful of great record shops (as do Central Square and Somerville’s Union Square). Third, here are three splurges — across a range of styles — to start or augment your vinyl collection.
“Foreign Affair,” Tina Turner
Reissued this year as a double LP, “Foreign Affair” features Turner doing everything she does well. Tina digs into the sleaze and synths of the ’80s on “Steamy Windows” — one of those rare tracks, like the Stones’ “One Hit (To the Body),” that has the decade’s wonderfully excessive vibe paired with a rough, bluesy feel. “Be Tender With Me Baby” shows off the singer’s unique talent for laying her mighty, undefeatable vocals on top of a syrupy ballad to create something both epic and sweet. With “I Don’t Want to Lose You,” she references Motown and modern pop while outlining adult relationships with a sense of personal and artistic history. And, of course, you get “The Best,” a song that has slowly snowballed into her signature work (thanks “Schitt’s Creek”).
“Reflections — 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music,” Judas Priest
Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden loom so large in the history of heavy metal, they can obscure the fact that Judas Priest bridged stoner metal and thrash like no one else. Thankfully, we have double LP compilation “Reflections” to remind us Priest perfected the twin guitar attack, the banshee shriek and lyrics that drove the Parents Music Resource Center absolutely batty. Here we get an overview from the symphonic sludge of 1977’s “Call for the Priest” to the shredding, hard-charging, headbanging of 1990’s “All Guns Blazing.” With a whole disc devoted to live stuff, including seven previously unreleased cuts, the LPs demonstrate Priest can replicate their recorded energy on stage, be it plodding stomp (“Beyond the Realms of Death”) or screaming-bloody-murder sprint (“Sinner”).
“The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1,” Billy Joel
If you’ve ever gone crate digging in record shops, you know that finding chipped copies of “52nd Street” is easy. Tracking down Joel’s debut, “Cold Spring Harbor,” and 1974’s “Streetlife Serenade” is simply impossible. This collection of Joel’s first six studio albums fixes that problem. Last month, Columbia Records teased the package with killer live versions of “New York State of Mind,” and “Everybody Loves You Now” from “Live at The Great American Music Hall — 1975,” a previously unreleased concert included here. The greater reward comes with getting pristine vinyl versions of the deep cuts: the Chopin-like mediation of “Nocturne,” the smart, sneering, swinging and funky “Los Angelenos,” the anti-nostalgic-yet-still-winsome “Summer, Highland Falls” (Joel’s masterpiece?). Bonus points for including his first live record, the also impossible-to-find “Songs in the Attic.”
Dear Abby: Dad’s proving to be lousy boss in family business
Dear Abby: My ex-husband and I have been divorced 24 years and, now that our children are grown, we have minimal contact. We see and speak to each other only when there’s a wedding or a birthday party for our grandson.
Three years ago, our 34-year-old son went to work for his father with the promise that “someday the business would be his.” Our son left a well-paying job to work for his father, but from past experience I know my ex isn’t trustworthy. He often lies to get what he wants, and his promises rarely come to fruition.
Now I’m hearing from former in-laws I’ve remained close to, as well as our other children, that my ex does nothing but complain and belittle our son. He shares every mistake our son has made over the last three years and even personal information about our son’s finances. Naturally, it upsets me to hear these things. What do I do? Should I tell my son what his father is saying about him? Do I confront my ex, even though I’m sure he will deny saying these things? Or should I just butt out, because, after all, my son is an adult?
— Caught in the Middle
Dear Caught: Talk to your son. Tell him what these relatives are repeating to you. It’s better than remaining silent and letting him stay in the dark. How he chooses to deal with his father after that is up to him — including telling dear old Dad he needs something IN WRITING to guarantee he gets the business in the event of Dad’s demise. (No one lives forever, as the saying goes.) If Dad refuses, your son will be better off looking for another job rather than waste any more of his time.
Dear Abby: Almost 40 years ago, I betrayed a friend. She was a classmate, and we went to the same church. Along with others, I suggested she was someone who slept around and had an STD. At the time, I didn’t even completely understand what an STD was; I just went along with the crowd. I have often regretted that day. I was never the kind of person to do that to someone. I have felt awful for publicly shaming her.
I tried reaching out to her on Facebook, but she will not acknowledge me. I really don’t blame her. Our 40th class reunion is coming up soon, and I see on the class website she plans to be there. I would like to see some of our classmates, but I’m ashamed. With all my heart, I am sorry for what I did back then, but I am afraid she might call me out on it. What should I do?
— Ashamed in Texas
Dear Ashamed: Stop stalking your former classmate on Facebook to soothe your guilty conscience. You may not have known back in high school what an STD was, but you were aware of the cruelty of slut-shaming. Attend the reunion, and if she “calls you out,” apologize to her privately and hope she forgives you.
Dear Veterans: For your service to our nation, I salute you. My thanks to each of you on this Veterans Day. You are the personification of patriotism, self-sacrifice and dedication to our country. I would also like to recognize your families for the sacrifices they, too, have made.
— Love, Abby
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
