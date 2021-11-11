Missouri State Treasurer’s office wants to return military medals to rightful owners

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – We have a Veterans Day mystery to solve.
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick stopped by the FOX 2 studio Thursday morning to explain how to claim your lost military medal or insignia. Fitzpatrick said he would like to return them to the owners or their families.
The state treasurer’s office has 251 medals and insignia. Each item is catalogued by the owner’s name and information about it. That person or a family member needs to contact the office in order to pick it up. Go to showmemoney.com/medals for more information.
WHEELING, Ill. – An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been activated for a missing one-year-old girl from Wheeling, Illinois. The vehicle it is believed she was traveling in was located in Missouri.
Police said the department received a Missing Persons report around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after family members became concerned that Ja’nya Murphy, 21, had not been to work, nor had any contact with them since the previous day.
After initial attempts to contact Murphy failed, police and fire personnel conducted a well-being check at Murphy’s apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive. Authorities found the balcony door unlocked and discovered Murphy dead, according to police. Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, 1, was not at her residence.
Jaclyn is a black female, who is 2 feet tall and 24 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said they believe she was in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with the Illinois license plate FP139293. When the vehicle was found in Missouri, Jaclyn was not inside of it.
Police said Jaclyn may be in danger.
The Wheeling Police Department is requesting any information from the public regarding sightings of Jaclyn A. Dobbs, or the maroon Dodge Grand Caravan. Any individual with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaclyn or the van should contact the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632, or call 9-1-1.
ST. LOUIS – Multiple cars were found damaged or broken into after a recent blues home game.
The Blues take on the Nashville Predators at home Thursday night. The break-ins nearby could certainly raise concerns for Blues fans going to the game.
The incident near the Enterprise Center took place on October 28. We talked to one Blues fan who came back to his car after the game to find it damaged. He parked in a lot between 16th and 18th Streets owned by St. Louis Parking. The fan, who did not want to be named, said the driver’s side windows of his car were chipped where it appeared someone had tried to break in. The man also said he noticed about ten cars either damaged or broken into in the same area.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time to build up the want and need to go back to a Blues game or a Cardinals game or downtown in general,” the man said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirmed they have taken five reports from people who say they parked in that same lot, a nearby lot, or on the street to attend a Blues game, and when they came back, they found their windows were damaged and/or items were stolen.
This week FOX 2 has been reporting on a staggering number of cars being broken into recently in large parking lots where there are many overnight workers. Police have reported 164 break-ins recently in the Earth City area, more than 30 in St. Peters plus more than a dozen each in Fenton, St. Louis City, Sauget, and Pontoon Beach.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said a regional approach needs to be taken to combat the car break-in trend.
“The people that are committing these types of crimes are not adhering to borders and jurisdictions,” Bell said. “Keep in mind, what is happening in Town and Country, they’re not going to be privy to what’s happening in Florissant for example. This way we can start streamlining that information, sharing that information and that just helps us be more deliberate and make a bigger impact.”
Bell said the auto theft task force in St. Louis County can start to shift its focus to the mass break-ins. FOX 2 reached out to both St. Louis Parking and the Blues about the October 28 incident but did not hear back.
HENDERSON, Nev. — DeSean Jackson said the first time he attended an NFL game, as a fan around 7 or 8 years old, the Kansas City Chiefs were visiting the Raiders in Oakland.
Ever since then, he wanted to play in the NFL.
The Raiders’ new wide receiver will get his first taste of the AFC West rivalry as a player when the Chiefs visit Las Vegas on Sunday night.
“Putting on the black and the silver, it’s definitely gonna be special,” Jackson said after practice on Wednesday.
Jackson was released last week by the Los Angeles Rams and signed with Las Vegas on Monday. The speedy 14-year veteran hopes have an immediate impact for an offense that stalled last week in a 23-16 loss to the New York Giants.
“I’m not asking to get the ball 100 times, I’m not asking to play 100 percent — whatever that role is that fits, just let me play it to the best of my ability,” said Jackson, who has led the league four times in yards per reception. “Being that spark, what I’ve been able to do my whole career. Deep threat, vertical threat … if it’s being a decoy opening it up for other guys, (Darren) Waller, Huner (Renfrow), whatever it is I need to do to be a spark that’s what I’m here for.”
The Raiders had a need at receiver after the team released Henry Ruggs III, who last week slammed his car into another vehicle, leading to the deaths of a woman and her dog. Police said Ruggs was drunk and he faces decades in prison.
Las Vegas also cut another first-round draft pick, cornerback Damon Arnette, after he was seen threatening someone with a gun in a video posted online.
Attempting to move on following the turmoil, the team signed the well-traveled Jackson, who joins his sixth organization.
Jackson was targeted 15 times with the Rams and had eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown. Three of his catches went for 40 yards or more.
Prior to Sunday’s loss, 114 of quarterback Derek Carr’s 180 completions went for 10 or more yards, an average of 16.2 per game. But only nine of his 30 completions against the Giants went for 10 yards or longer.
Carr said Jackson should be able to stretch the field as the Raiders continue their playoff push.
“He’s very fast. He can still run,” Carr said after practice. “And that definitely showed up today.”
Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Jackson has worked closely with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and assistant wide receivers coach Nick Holz.
Bisaccia said he wasn’t sure how much of the playbook Jackson could learn in time for Sunday, but was confident he’d find productive ways to use him against Kansas City.
“I thought him and the receivers really had a good practice today,” Bisaccia said. “We put him in a couple of different spots, see if we can get some packages worked out, but I thought he had some fun out there and he looked fast.”
Jackson said watching close friend Nelson Agholor play for the Raiders last season made him feel “very confident that Derek Carr will be able to get the ball down the field” to him.
The three-time Pro Bowler said playing alongside a veteran quarterback like Carr and joining a playoff contender were motivating factors in signing with Las Vegas.
“It’s really not about myself at this point,” Jackson said. “Playing this long, and having a career like I’ve had, just fitting in a situation where it’s a winning culture. For me, the accolades, the stats are there. I really want to win and chase a Super Bowl. And I think it’s a great fit here.”
NOTES: The Raiders were without DT Johnathan Hankins (back), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and CB Keisan Nixon (ankle) at practice. Renfrow (ankle), S Tyree Gillespie (hamstring) and LB K.J. Wright (shoulder) were limited participants. Waller took a rest day.
