Mom of missing 1-year-old Georgia boy: ‘I don’t know where he’s at’

The search continues for 1-year-old Blaise Barnett who was allegedly abducted in an SUV from a Clarkston apartment complex on Montreal Road at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The grey 2002 Ford Explorer was allegedly stolen while Blaise’s parents unloaded bags in front of a Clarkston apartment complex at 1000 Montreal Road.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued hours later for Blaise, who was wrapped in a blanket while wearing a black shirt and a diaper with no pants or coat on a chilly night in northeast Georgia.

Blaise’s parents calmly explained they carried a 3-year-old nephew and some “bags” into the apartment while leaving Blaise sleeping inside the running SUV.

When they returned for their son, Blaise and the SUV were gone.

The SUV was found abandoned a few miles away at a vacant apartment complex in Clarkston around noon Wednesday. There was no sign of Blaise or his car seat inside the SUV, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The family passed out flyers and held a vigil for the child’s safe return on Wednesday night.

“I’m covered in emotions. I’m sad. I’m mad. I’m angry. I’m hurt,” the boy’s mother Deonna Bray told the crowd.

“I’ve never been away from him like this where it’s like I don’t know where he’s at… so I’m hurt.”

“Bring him home. He is no harm,” she said earlier in the day. “He is the sweetest boy in the world and if he is crying it’s because he is not with me. He is going to keep crying ’til he gets with me.”

Late Wednesday night, Bray had another message for whoever took Blaise.

“If he’s cold, just keep him warm. I know he’s crying right now. Don’t get upset at the crying. He’s just a baby. He doesn’t know what’s going on. He doesn’t know who you are. Don’t get irritated. I beg you.”

“This is now a nationwide search,” Clarkston police Chief Christine Hudson told reporters, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.