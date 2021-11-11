Celebrities
Mom of missing 1-year-old Georgia boy: ‘I don’t know where he’s at’
The search continues for 1-year-old Blaise Barnett who was allegedly abducted in an SUV from a Clarkston apartment complex on Montreal Road at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The grey 2002 Ford Explorer was allegedly stolen while Blaise’s parents unloaded bags in front of a Clarkston apartment complex at 1000 Montreal Road.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued hours later for Blaise, who was wrapped in a blanket while wearing a black shirt and a diaper with no pants or coat on a chilly night in northeast Georgia.
Blaise’s parents calmly explained they carried a 3-year-old nephew and some “bags” into the apartment while leaving Blaise sleeping inside the running SUV.
When they returned for their son, Blaise and the SUV were gone.
The SUV was found abandoned a few miles away at a vacant apartment complex in Clarkston around noon Wednesday. There was no sign of Blaise or his car seat inside the SUV, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.
The family passed out flyers and held a vigil for the child’s safe return on Wednesday night.
“I’m covered in emotions. I’m sad. I’m mad. I’m angry. I’m hurt,” the boy’s mother Deonna Bray told the crowd.
“I’ve never been away from him like this where it’s like I don’t know where he’s at… so I’m hurt.”
“Bring him home. He is no harm,” she said earlier in the day. “He is the sweetest boy in the world and if he is crying it’s because he is not with me. He is going to keep crying ’til he gets with me.”
AMBER ALERT: The family of 1-year-old Blaise Barnett says they are desperate to get him home. They say a kidnapper took their car with Blaise in the backseat when they came home early Wednesday morning. His mom spoke to us just a few moments ago @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/YPMroX6p44
— Brooke Zauner (@BrookeZaunerTV) November 10, 2021
Late Wednesday night, Bray had another message for whoever took Blaise.
“If he’s cold, just keep him warm. I know he’s crying right now. Don’t get upset at the crying. He’s just a baby. He doesn’t know what’s going on. He doesn’t know who you are. Don’t get irritated. I beg you.”
“This is now a nationwide search,” Clarkston police Chief Christine Hudson told reporters, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Celebrities
Mamba Vino: Vanessa Bryant Files New Trademark Applications For Wine Named After Kobe Bryant
Fans might have a new way to remember their favorite basketball player in the near future.
Amid everything else she has going on both personally and professionally, Vanessa Bryant seems to be prepping her late husband Kobe Bryant’s legacy for a foray into the beverage industry. According to reports from TMZ Sports, she just filed four new trademark applications for a wine named after the NBA legend.
Back in 2013, during the last few years of his NBA career, Kobe tweeted about a new nickname one of his friends gave him: Vino. Of course, many people started to call him that, saying his game got better with age–making Mamba Vino the perfect named for wine connected to Bryant.
In 2016, as the Hall of Famer retired, Adidas even released a “Kobe Vino Pack” as a tribute to both his love of wine and his game gracefully aging, featuring a full cork upper and Burgundy accents.
Soon, longtime fans of Kobe who were able to snag the sneakers five years ago could be able to wear them while they sip on Mamba Vino, the ultimate tribute to a wine lover like the Black Mamba.
Celebrities
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Embrace On Cozy Lunch Date In Greece — Photos
Megan Fox and MGK were up to their usual PDA antics while enjoying a lunch date in Santorini, Greece.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have taken their love to Greece! The A-list couple recently traveled to the Greek island of Santorini, where they were photographed enjoying an intimate lunch date on Nov. 10. Megan, 35, indulged in some PDA with her 31-year-old rockstar boyfriend, as the actress lovingly wrapped her arms around MGK in the middle of their meal. The “Bloody Valentine” singer lightly leaned in and rested his head against Megan’s shoulder during the romantic moment. See the photos HERE.
The lovebirds were dressed fairly casual for their mid-day outing, which included some shopping time for the couple. Megan wore a gray tank top, as well as a hoodie and tracksuit pants that matched. The Transformers star walked around with comfortable sneakers on, and she accessorized her look with a black hat and a brown purse that she strapped around her shoulder.
Meanwhile, MGK looked super laid back in a black hoodie sweatshirt and matching tracksuit pants. He wore a white hat that had his stage name engraved on the side, as well as white sunglasses and a chain necklace. The rockstar removed his hoodie during the lunch date, which showed a white T-shirt underneath. Some of MGK’s neck tattoos were also fully visible in the photos.
Megan and MGK have been going strong for over a year and a half now. The pair first connected while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass together in early 2020, after the actress split from husband Brian Austin Green. Since then, Megan and MGK have shown off some major PDA during Hollywood events, vacations, and even double date nights with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Speaking of “Kravis,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October that Kourt and Travis’ romantic engagement could impact Megan and MGK taking the next step in their own relationship.
“Megan has looked at the engagement between Travis and Kourtney as a wonderful thing,” our insider said. “She is so happy for them but it really has sped things up in her mind and she wants Colson [MGK] to make the same commitment. She would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to him.”
Celebrities
Attorney For Travis Scott Issues First Statement & Condemns Finger-Pointing From Houston Police
The attorney representing Travis Scott in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy issues his first statement and wants the finger-pointing to end immediately to focus on more on solutions.
It’s been almost a week since the tragic accident that occurred during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance last weekend. The festival turned into a mass causality event with 8 people losing their lives and dozens more being hospitalized. Right now, the main focus has been investigating to see how this could even happen and supporting the families who have been impacted by the horrific accident.
While police have given updates on the progress, they seem to keep sneaking in small information that points the finger at Travis being responsible for this whole thing. Today, the lawyer representing the rapper, Edwin F. McPherson, issued his first statement to Rolling Stone regarding the incident and came out swinging with facts.
“There has been multiple finger-pointing, much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements,” McPherson told Rolling Stone. “Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying ‘You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.’ Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis.”
In his statement, he also went on to mention the 56-page operational plan which was obtained by CNN earlier in the week. The plan clearly stated the executive producer and festival organizer are the only two people with authority to stop the show and neither is a part of Travis’ team.
He also points out that here was not a contingency plan in place for a surging crowd despite three people being hospitalized after being trampled during the 2019 Astroworld festival. At the end of the day, McPherson just wants everyone involved to stick to the facts and take responsibility and move forward with helping to get answers.
