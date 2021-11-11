National Letter of Intent/Commitment List

Executing offense against Toronto can be like stumbling through a hall of mirrors.

“They’re a unique team defensively — lot of randomness,” said Ime Udoka. “It doesn’t always look like a lot of rhyme or reason to what they’re doing, but they’re very aggressive going after the ball and forcing turnovers. We didn’t handle it particularly well last game — 25 turnovers for 27 points.”

That turnover stat has stuck like a bone in the Celtics coach’s throat since the game was played on Oct. 22. Udoka called out his team’s effort that night — said they were “punked.” But with Rob Williams setting a career high for offensive rebounds (eight) as part of an overpowering 16-point, 8-for-11, 13-rebound night, the Celtics were the more physical team in their 104-88 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Now that the Celtics have won three of their last four games, Williams can sense a tightening bond that extends beyond 91.86 feet of hardwood.

“I feel like we’re coming together off of the court more, bonding, actually finding out stuff about each other,” he said. “We’re all basketball players, we’re all hoopers, but we’ve got to build that bond, that strength of knowing I can go to war with these guys beside me, off the court, too, knowing I can go to war with these guys. I feel like we’ve been stepping up on there, but we’ve got to carry it over all year.

“More team dinners, more vets reaching out, setting things up. Just talking,” said Williams. “I try to communicate with guys the whole practice. I know y’all are in there, y’all hear me joking around and stuff, but it’s just, show we’re a brotherhood and we’ll fight for each other.

“We need that toughness, man. That’s all I’m worried about right now, toughness. Mess-ups are gonna happen, but I’d rather go out there with guys that are gonna go hard as hell any time we play, you feel me? So that’s what I’m looking for.”

And they continued that sense Wednesday night. Udoka wasn’t necessarily buying into this as a revenge game, but he did like the role reversal.

“They were playing smaller than they had been with (Pascal) Siakam coming back, and we returned the favor trying to hurt them on the offensive glass,” said the Celtics coach. “We told our bigs to attack the glass and make them pay, and we slowed them down in transition as well.

“They focused on the details we went over in shootaround the last few days,” he said. “We showed the clips of how they hurt them. They’re 25th in half-court so we wanted them to beat us in half-court, and 28th in assists, so we wanted to hurt them there, too.”

This time the C’s won the rebound battle, 42-39, including a 12-6 edge in offensive boards and a 21-8 edge in second-chance points.

The top-six players finished in double figures, led by Jayson Tatum’s 22-point, seven-assist, 12-rebound performance, and another 20 points, four assists and eight turnovers from Dennis Schroder. Though the point guard struggled against pressure with eight turnovers, he also came up with some of the night’s big baskets, including an eight-point fourth quarter.

The player who set the tone on this occasion, though, is a young center who may only now be realizing the extent of how he can impact a game.

“It was all aggressiveness,” said Williams. “And to be honest I felt like us as a team, not just me, did a great job rebounding. We did a great job with physicality. We knew we were lacking that, so we did a great job stepping that up.”

Williams has certainly been hearing a plea for all of these qualities from his coach.

“That was something I pointed out to him a couple of games ago — I felt he wasn’t going to the offensive glass as hard as he could, and now he’s making guys pay,” said Udoka. “Guys are over-shifting and he’s taking advantage.”