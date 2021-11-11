News
Netflix, other streaming companies want East St. Louis lawsuit dismissed
ST. LOUIS- Netflix, HBO, Apple and Hulu are among the defendants who are trying to get a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of Illinois which claims streaming companies owe Illinois municipalities in exchange for using public rights-of-way to transmit their programming.
The suit, filed in June on behalf of the city of East St. Louis, also names Amazon, CBS, YouTube, Peacock, DirectTV, Dish, Disney Streaming Services and CuriosityStream.
DISH argues that the Illinois Cable and Video Competition Law of 2007 “does not cover non-facilities-based providers, who do not “use the public rights-of-way for the installation or construction of facilities for the
provision of cable service or video service” or “construct and operate [a video service] system.”
“Nowhere in the Complaint does Plaintiff allege that DISH installs, owns, leases or operates any ducts, poles,
cables, equipment or anything else above, on or under any public right of way within Plaintiff’s
boundaries. Without this allegation, the Complaint fails to state a claim,” the DISH motion continued.
Multiple defendants filed similar motions in court November 5. No court date has been set to hear the motions.
Douglas County health officials struggle with suspended mask exemption order
The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday tried to plot a course of action regarding its public health order — currently blocked by a judge — requiring the school district to let parents exempt their children from having to wear masks in class.
But after a two-hour-plus executive session, the board of health was unable to come up with a plan about what to do next. It is scheduled to meet again Friday — the same day a federal judge has called all parties in the case back to his courtroom.
In the meantime, a new school board is less than three weeks away from taking over the 64,000-student Douglas County School District. The Nov. 2 election was won by a slate of four conservative candidates who oppose mask mandates, and they will be the majority on the seven-member board.
One of those candidates, Becky Myers, said she doesn’t know yet what she and her colleagues will be able to do about the ongoing litigation over masks, given a federal judge’s decision last month to halt implemention of Douglas County’s public health order.
“I don’t think our hands are totally tied yet,” Myers said Wednesday. “Hopefully the seven of us are going to work together for what’s best for the kids.”
The new board of education will be sworn in Nov. 29.
Board president Doug Benevento said the health department has three choices: rescind its order and issue a new one that passes muster with the court, modify the order in a way that doesn’t trigger a federal civil rights complaint or continue trying to defend in court the existing order as written.
“We want to make sure that all students have accommodation for all their needs,” Benevento said Wednesday.
To what extent accommodation should be offered to students in the middle of a pandemic is at the heart of the federal complaint lodged against the health department last month by the Douglas County School District on behalf of nine students with disabilities. The district argued that without universal masking, those students faced an elevated risk of catching COVID-19 and suffering severe illness or dying.
Opinions among those attending Wednesday’s meeting highlighted the basic fissures in the debate.
Centennial resident Miles Cortez, who has a child in Douglas County schools, encouraged the board of health to continue its legal fight over the mask exemption.
“There’s a way to allow these kids to access their public education without masking 64,000 kids,” he said.
He was countered by J.B. Poplawski, a Parker father of two, who told the board of health that it wasn’t just about preventing pediatric cases of COVID-19.
“We want our kids protected because we want to be protected,” he said. “Parents are dying too.”
The battle over masks in schools in Colorado has taken center stage in Douglas County, a conservative suburban county that has spent much of the past 20 months of the pandemic resisting public health orders from the state and the Tri-County Health Department.
A Tri-County directive in late August mandating masks for all students and workers in the district spurred Douglas County to break away and form its own health agency. One of its first actions was passing a public health order Oct. 8 permitting parents to exempt their children from having to cover their faces at school.
After the school district filed suit, U.S. District Judge John Kane issued a temporary restraining order halting the county’s mask exemption policy, ruling that it violated the plaintiff students’ civil rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. On Monday, he extended the restraining order until Nov. 22, while scheduling another hearing on the matter for Friday morning.
The school district is still seeking a preliminary injunction in the matter.
Myers, a former Douglas County teacher, said she has heard from many parents angry over Kane’s ruling. She said she understands their concern that masks might negatively affect their children’s ability to learn.
“I can’t imagine teaching with a mask on,” she said.
In a report the World Health Organization issued in June for European countries, the agency concluded that “children and adolescents in schools are not considered primary drivers of transmission” of COVID-19.
The agency went on to say that although “precautions must be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community … a balance must be struck between imposing such measures and ensuring that children are able to continue learning and socializing to the greatest extent possible.”
On masks specifically, the report stated that interim guidance from WHO recommends that children under age 6 should not be masked and for those 6 to 11 years old, “a risk-based approach should be taken, considering community transmission levels, ability to maintain physical distancing and ventilation.”
It did note that more contagious variants of the virus could alter that risk analysis.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day cumulative incidence rate for COVID-19 in Douglas County was 278.6 per 100,000 people, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers high community transmission and merits the use of masks. Meanwhile, 96.7% of intensive care beds are occupied in the county, according to data from Tri-County.
But Tri-County data also shows that only one child under age 18 has died of COVID-19 in Douglas County since the pandemic struck in March 2020. And in the past month, just four kids in the county have been admitted to hospitals for coronavirus infection.
St. Louis Cardinals moving Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS–One year after the annual fan-fest was forced into a virtual format because of the pandemic the St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that the Winter Warm-Up would return in person in 2022, but in new locations, at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.
“We’re thrilled to bring the annual Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village to kick off the 2022 baseball season,” Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations & Executive Director of Cardinals Care said in a news release. “We’re thankful to the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch for their partnership over the years, but with the completion of phase two of Ballpark Village, we now have the room to bring our fans the exciting event that they’ve come to know and love right here at home.”
The event is scheduled for January 15-17, 2022. Proceeds benefit Cardinals Care charitable programs.
At least one team, the Cleveland Guardians, canceled a similar in-person event, citing COVID concerns.
Tickets go on sale Friday November 26 on the Cardinals’ website.
With the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players’ association and owners expected to expire at midnight on December 1, with an almost-certain lockout to follow, it’s unclear how current players would be involved in an in-person event.
Cold case: I-70 killer investigation gets dozens of new tips
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Technology will now a be a critical component in solving the nearly 30-year-old mystery of the I-70 serial killer, police said after receiving new tips on the case recently.
Police officers working on the case from various Midwest agencies and tasked with finding the I-70/I-35 killer held a two-day meeting in St. Charles, Missouri this week. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials announced new findings on the case and that agencies had been receiving new tips in the past month.
About two weeks ago a composite sketch, shown below, was released showing what the suspect would look like in present day. Since then, officials have received new leads and officers from five cities throughout the Midwest met in St. Charles to evaluate and compare cases.
In 1992, six people across five cities in Indiana, Missouri and Kansas were killed by whom authorities think was the same person. On April 27 of that year, Michael “Mick” McCown was shot and killed at a family owned ceramics shop in Terre Haute.
Certain evidence samples from all of the collective cases will now be sent to labs and await DNA testing.
Since the new composite was released, the Terre Haute Police Department has received six new leads and the St. Charles Police Department has yielded around 50 new tips.
According to police, a ballistics report connects one suspect to the six murders across five cities. Sgt. Troy Davis and Det. Brad Rumsey with THPD, along with the I-70/I-35 killer task force, will now utilize current technology with older evidence.
“Every case has some piece of evidence that could possibly yield a DNA sample that could be valuable for us to use,” Rumsey said. “I think there’s a strong chance we can identify the person.”
One piece of evidence related to the killing of McCown in Terre Haute will be tested. A newly developed web portal will allow each agency to see submitted evidence, and Rumsey said leads will be measured on a scale measuring priority levels.
“There were other things that matched in each case with our case,” Davis said. “It was a very informative meeting, glad it happened. I truly believe the I-70 killings will be solved.”
