Northfield hospital sued after some employees dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccination

A group of health care workers has filed a lawsuit in federal court against a southern Minnesota hospital over its employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement after some employees lost their jobs for failing to comply with the policy.
An emergency room doctor and registered nurses who declined vaccination are among the 20 current and former Northfield hospital employees who claim the provider failed to accommodate their sincerely held religious beliefs and health concerns. The group filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court.
In August, Northfield Hospital and Clinics introduced its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees and said it would offer religious and health concern exemptions. The employees who joined the lawsuit, some with more than 20 years of experience with the hospital, claim their requests for exemptions were denied outright with no chance of appeal.
Northfield Hospital and Clinics used a “multi-disciplinary” panel to evaluate the merits of each employee appeal and whether the provider could reasonably accommodate an exemption, spokeswoman Betsy Spethmann said in a statement.
“We stand by our vaccination policy. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing illness and spread of virus,” the statement said. “Full vaccination of our staff is the best way to protect our patients, staff, and community.”
The city-owned hospital denied religious exemptions for all but one of the employees in the lawsuit. Health concerns claimed by the employees included cancer treatment, severe migraines, neurological issues and pregnancy. One employee who lost her job was a registered nurse who had been with the hospital for 14 years and was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
None of the plaintiffs’ medical exemption requests were granted, according to the complaint.
Three employees were forced to resign “under duress,” and the rest were placed on administrative leave on Oct. 15, according to the lawsuit. The hospital sent each an identical letter declining an exemption and failed to engage in any efforts to accommodate the “wide-ranging and individualized” requests.
“Several Plaintiffs were told by their managers that exemptions were going to be ‘difficult’ or ‘impossible’ to obtain,” the lawsuit says. “The predetermined nature of Defendants’ denial of the requests quickly became clear.”
Employees fired due to the vaccine mandate had to forfeit their paid time off, with some employees losing hundreds of hours and potentially thousands of dollars in pay, according to the complaint. The hospital told employees who chose to resign over the requirement that they would be able to redeem their paid time, but several of the plaintiffs claim they did not receive payment, the lawsuit says.
In all, less than 3 percent of the health care provider’s employees were placed on administrative leave over the vaccine requirement before the hospital let them go, according to Spethmann.
Health care providers serving greater Minnesota and the Dakotas such as Sanford and Essentia Health fired and placed employees on suspension as their vaccine mandates came into effect. Duluth-based Essentia last week fired 49 employees, while Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford placed 82 on suspension. In both cases noncompliant workers made up less than 1 percent of the companies’ workforces.
Woodbury natives Andy and Eric Bert are back on ABC-TV’s “Shark Tank” on Friday, Nov. 12.
The two first pitched their backyard pizza oven to investors on the show in March 2020 and were chosen by investor “shark” Kevin O’Leary to get their Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven off the ground. “If a company becomes pretty successful, if you’re lucky, they do an update on you,” Eric Bert said early this week.
Bertello has been “pretty successful.” Before “Shark Tank,” the pizza oven had about $1 million in sales. Since the show, Bertello has seen $6.3 million in sales, Bert says. The brothers started working on the oven in 2017.
The portable outdoor pizza oven heats up quickly using gas, then wood can be added to create wood-fired pizza flavor, says Bert, who divides his time between St. Paul and New York. Andy Bert lives in Woodbury. Their pizza oven is the only one that uses gas and wood, he says, and can be heated up to 900 degrees. It doesn’t require a big brick backyard pizza oven construction.
For Friday’s show, the Berts hosted a 50-person backyard pizza party last summer.
Eric Bert says he does all his cooking on his Bertello oven, going beyond pizza.
And what kind of pizza does he recommend for viewers watching the show? Bert’s favorite pizza is topped with a basic tomato sauce, prosciutto and a mozzarella/parmesan cheese mix.
“Shark Tank” is a reality TV show that started on ABC in 2009. Inventors appear before a panel of investors and try to get help funding their projects.
ST. LOUIS — When he’s not working as a level one trauma surgeon in the emergency department at St. Louis University Hospital, he can be found in SLU classes teaching the next generation of medical workers his real-life battlefield experience.
“Because of the nature of the trauma we see, we get a high rate of penetrating trauma which makes it an appropriate place to train for real-world battlefield injuries,” said Missouri Air National Guard member Lt. Col. Matthew Pieper.
Pieper has served in the Air Force for ten years. He has also spent the last seven years at SLU Hospital working as a trauma surgeon. Pieper is part of the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-Stars) program, a partnership between SLU Hospital, the Air Force, and the National Guard.
While working at SLU’s level one trauma center, he often recalls his battlefield experiences, like when he performed an impromptu surgery in 2018 aboard the back of a Blackhawk helicopter to save the life of a soldier who had been shot in the back.
“It was obvious he had lost a lot of blood in his chest,” said Pieper said. “I did a torque maneuver where I twisted his lung so it would stop bleeding, clamped his aorta, and pumped his heart, and he came back.”
At the time of the attack, Pieper was in Afghanistan supporting troops in the northern province. The medical Blackhawk helicopter was flying to a safe location, while bullets were flying by as it took continuous enemy fire.
The life-saving surgery he performed on the helicopter earned Pieper the Distinguished Flying Cross on Sept. 12, 2021.
“I received the distinguished flying cross, which is unusual for a physician to receive,” said Pieper.
His training and real-world experiences led to the lifesaving move in the face of deadly fire.
“That’s what I’ve always wanted to do is take care of these guys who are willing to risk their lives for our security,” said Pieper.
