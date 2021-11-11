News
Nuggets defeat Pacers with Nikola Jokic serving one-game suspension
No MVP? No problem.
The Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic serving a one-game suspension, earned their first three-game winning streak of the season Wednesday night with a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Denver improves to 7-4 ahead of Friday’s home test against the Atlanta Hawks.
Will Barton carried the Nuggets in Jokic’s absence with a game-high 30 points. Denver also received strong bench scoring contributions from rookie Bones Hyland (12) and second-year forward Zeke Nnaji (19).
The Pacers trailed 96-94 with 53 seconds left in regulation. Nuggets forward Jeff Green was called for a shooting foul on Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis. But Nuggets coach Michael Malone challenged call and it was overturned upon review. Denver won the ensuing jump ball and escaped with a victory.
The Nuggets were up 69-65 entering the fourth quarter and clung to a narrow advantage until the final buzzer. Barton put the game away with a flurry of 3-pointers — 6-of-9 on the night — including a trio of makes from deep late in the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets led for the majority of a low-scoring first half but tied Indiana, 44-44, entering the break. Barton and Monte Morris provided the bulk of Denver’s early scoring with 10 points each.
Nnaji initially entered the game with 4:23 left in the first quarter as Denver’s first big man off the bench. He provided instant offense, especially in a two-man game with Hyland. Nnaji finished multiple thunderous dunks through contact. Hyland added a pair of 3s before halftime.
JaMychal Green replaced Jokic as the Nuggets’ starting center on Wednesday night and he struggled to produce with as many turnovers as points (two). Injured Nuggets starter Michael Porter Jr. missed a second consecutive game with lower-back soreness. There is no specific timetable for his return.
This story will be updated.
Northfield hospital sued after some employees dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccination
A group of health care workers has filed a lawsuit in federal court against a southern Minnesota hospital over its employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement after some employees lost their jobs for failing to comply with the policy.
An emergency room doctor and registered nurses who declined vaccination are among the 20 current and former Northfield hospital employees who claim the provider failed to accommodate their sincerely held religious beliefs and health concerns. The group filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court.
In August, Northfield Hospital and Clinics introduced its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees and said it would offer religious and health concern exemptions. The employees who joined the lawsuit, some with more than 20 years of experience with the hospital, claim their requests for exemptions were denied outright with no chance of appeal.
Northfield Hospital and Clinics used a “multi-disciplinary” panel to evaluate the merits of each employee appeal and whether the provider could reasonably accommodate an exemption, spokeswoman Betsy Spethmann said in a statement.
“We stand by our vaccination policy. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing illness and spread of virus,” the statement said. “Full vaccination of our staff is the best way to protect our patients, staff, and community.”
The city-owned hospital denied religious exemptions for all but one of the employees in the lawsuit. Health concerns claimed by the employees included cancer treatment, severe migraines, neurological issues and pregnancy. One employee who lost her job was a registered nurse who had been with the hospital for 14 years and was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
None of the plaintiffs’ medical exemption requests were granted, according to the complaint.
Three employees were forced to resign “under duress,” and the rest were placed on administrative leave on Oct. 15, according to the lawsuit. The hospital sent each an identical letter declining an exemption and failed to engage in any efforts to accommodate the “wide-ranging and individualized” requests.
“Several Plaintiffs were told by their managers that exemptions were going to be ‘difficult’ or ‘impossible’ to obtain,” the lawsuit says. “The predetermined nature of Defendants’ denial of the requests quickly became clear.”
Employees fired due to the vaccine mandate had to forfeit their paid time off, with some employees losing hundreds of hours and potentially thousands of dollars in pay, according to the complaint. The hospital told employees who chose to resign over the requirement that they would be able to redeem their paid time, but several of the plaintiffs claim they did not receive payment, the lawsuit says.
In all, less than 3 percent of the health care provider’s employees were placed on administrative leave over the vaccine requirement before the hospital let them go, according to Spethmann.
Health care providers serving greater Minnesota and the Dakotas such as Sanford and Essentia Health fired and placed employees on suspension as their vaccine mandates came into effect. Duluth-based Essentia last week fired 49 employees, while Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford placed 82 on suspension. In both cases noncompliant workers made up less than 1 percent of the companies’ workforces.
Woodbury brothers return to ‘Shark Tank’ for an update on their pizza oven
Woodbury natives Andy and Eric Bert are back on ABC-TV’s “Shark Tank” on Friday, Nov. 12.
The two first pitched their backyard pizza oven to investors on the show in March 2020 and were chosen by investor “shark” Kevin O’Leary to get their Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven off the ground. “If a company becomes pretty successful, if you’re lucky, they do an update on you,” Eric Bert said early this week.
Bertello has been “pretty successful.” Before “Shark Tank,” the pizza oven had about $1 million in sales. Since the show, Bertello has seen $6.3 million in sales, Bert says. The brothers started working on the oven in 2017.
The portable outdoor pizza oven heats up quickly using gas, then wood can be added to create wood-fired pizza flavor, says Bert, who divides his time between St. Paul and New York. Andy Bert lives in Woodbury. Their pizza oven is the only one that uses gas and wood, he says, and can be heated up to 900 degrees. It doesn’t require a big brick backyard pizza oven construction.
For Friday’s show, the Berts hosted a 50-person backyard pizza party last summer.
Eric Bert says he does all his cooking on his Bertello oven, going beyond pizza.
And what kind of pizza does he recommend for viewers watching the show? Bert’s favorite pizza is topped with a basic tomato sauce, prosciutto and a mozzarella/parmesan cheese mix.
“Shark Tank” is a reality TV show that started on ABC in 2009. Inventors appear before a panel of investors and try to get help funding their projects.
Tune in
- What: Woodbury brothers return for an update on their backyard pizza oven on “Shark Tank”
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
- Where: ABC
Veterans Day events across the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — When he’s not working as a level one trauma surgeon in the emergency department at St. Louis University Hospital, he can be found in SLU classes teaching the next generation of medical workers his real-life battlefield experience.
“Because of the nature of the trauma we see, we get a high rate of penetrating trauma which makes it an appropriate place to train for real-world battlefield injuries,” said Missouri Air National Guard member Lt. Col. Matthew Pieper.
Pieper has served in the Air Force for ten years. He has also spent the last seven years at SLU Hospital working as a trauma surgeon. Pieper is part of the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-Stars) program, a partnership between SLU Hospital, the Air Force, and the National Guard.
