Odin Platform Opens a Gateway to Cardano & Solana
Odin is a very promising project with a development team that is working hard into providing the users with a plethora of features, capabilities, and tech. Today, Odin has expanded its blockchain from using just Solana into incorporating Cardano as well, creating a multichain platform that will become more efficient and secure.
Benefits Of Working In Multichain
Multichain incorporates the use of more than one blockchain to operate a platform, As a private blockchain, it assures network scalability by restricting the data shared every block, removing extraneous data, and increasing transaction speed. Because the blockchain’s activity is only accessible to selected users, it also provides enterprises with much-needed project privacy.
Multichain uses multiple chain data storing approach to tackle scalability difficulties. Every item of data published to a stream can be on-chain or off-chain, depending on your preferences. MultiChain does not duplicate data to every node, unlike other blockchains where all nodes are expected to validate and keep transactions. The size of blocks is lowered by embedding hashes of big chunks of data, rather than the data itself, within transactions. Each piece of data’s decryption key is only shared with the participants who are supposed to see it.
Benefits of Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a low-fee blockchain that can handle transactions and smart contracts without a lot of overhead. Its dual-layer architecture separates computing tasks from settlement procedures, allowing each layer to handle the increased workload. Cardano (ADA) may not be the cheapest cryptocurrency to trade, but it is unquestionably a low-fee coin to transfer and engage with.
OKEx Partnership
On a separate note, Odin has also announced its partnership with OKEx, part of Odin’s plans to integrate with exchanges to streamline integration between the platform and the various exchanges it plans to support for its users. The Odin team is working on allowing the platform to support connecting to both centralized and decentralized exchanges; creating a fresh take on the creation of algorithmic decentralized bots.
Find out more about Odin by visiting the website.
Xfinite (XET) Partners with Yieldly for a New Staking Pool
Xfinity’s ecosystem utility token, XET, is one of the four largest Algorand Standard Assets (ASAs) to launch the new staking pool partnership with the DeFi platform Yieldly on the 17th of November. The multi-asset pools also include other outstanding projects powered by Algorand: Smile Coin Network (SMILE), the Asia Reserve Currency Coin (ARCC) from the International Blockchain Monetary Reserve, Opulous (OPUL), among others.
The partnership aims to drive growth and encourage mass adoption, allowing Yieldly and Algorand’s communities with more than 10 million users to easily access the tokens. “We are thrilled to announce this collaboration that will enable users to stake and claim their rewards at any time in these pools, enhancing the value of the ecosystems involved. We hope to bring more flexibility for DeFi participants and support the growth of Xfinite’s solutions”, said Sebastian Quinn, founder of Yieldly.
With this collaboration, Xfinite’s unique NFTs will also be available in the Yieldly’s Prize Games to those who stake in the Xfinite pools. “Xfinite partners with Yieldly to kick start staking initiatives. It’s our first step towards enabling different staking mechanisms for XET holders. This partnership presents a great opportunity for our community, to access staking rewards by leveraging the power of XET”, said Swaneet Singh, Xfinite’s CEO.
Xfinite’s utility token, XET, was recently listed on the globally integrated trading platform, Bitmart, allowing more than 5 million users across 180 countries to buy and trade XET in a fast and secure transaction. XET is also listed on MEXC Global. Through XET, the Mzaalo dApp, and Xfinite’s future use cases, are to revolutionize digital media through innovations to customer experience, data-driven engagement and ecosystem economics.
Xfinite’s ecosystem is powered by Algorand, a blockchain that offers scalable, fast, and trustworthy technology. Algorand’s pure proof-of-stake (PPOS) consensus protocol ensures full participation, protection, and speed to its decentralized network, with blocks finalized in seconds. This mechanism removes the technical barriers that for years were in the way of mainstream blockchain adoption, at the same time that builds a more sustainable and carbon-negative environment.
About Xfinite
Xfinite is a blockchain-based platform powered by Algorand and designed to re-establish trust between consumers, content creators, and publishers. Xfinite’s utility token, XET, the native currency of the Xfinite ecosystem, is listed on Bitmart and MEXC. The Xfinite ecosystem helps the media and entertainment industry combat advertising fraud by increasing transparency and creating a new habit of engagement. Its first use case is the dAPP Mzaalo, a video on demand (VOD) decentralized application available on iOS, Play Store and web. Mzaalo offers 12,000 movies, including Originals and Live TV.
About XET
The XET token is the native currency of the Xfinite ecosystem. It works on the proof of engagement, meaning the more users interact with the token through Xfinite’s use cases the more incentives they earn. XET functions as a unique value exchange and governance mechanism for all stakeholders including users, brands & influencers, and content producers. The XET token was built on the Algorand blockchain because it is cost-effective at scale and therefore perfect for microtransactions. The average cost is less than $0.001 per transaction. Algorand is also a world leader in carbon-negative technology.
PulsePad’s $PLSPAD ROI Is Only Getting Started After Hitting 950x in 60 Minutes
If you missed out on the PulsePad IDO, you’ll soon be paying a very high price for $PLSPAD tokens – After recording a 950x ROI within 60 Minutes of trading, the token’s momentum continues to build rapidly. Due to its unprecedented potential, it may set an all-time high for the already highly successful BlueZilla group’s launched projects.
PulsePad IDO ROI Goes Off The Charts
People who kept a close eye on any of the BlueZilla launchpads IDOs recently will know every one of these projects has tremendous ROI potential. PulsePad, the latest launchpad solution under the BlueZilla banner, brings prominent attention to the revolutionary PulseChain ecosystem. Not only is the ecosystem very powerful and beneficial to developers and users, but promises to provide the next wave of infrastructure for Ethereum.
The backing by Bluezilla makes this a premium project everyone should be paying attention to – Bluezilla has a solid reputation for bringing the highest-ROI projects to market, and it is extremely likely that PulsePad will follow a similar path. Noteworthy examples of the team’s launchpads include ETHPad (166x ROI), ADAPad (360x ROI), TRONPad (255x ROI), BSCPad (329x ROI), VelasPad (177x ROI), and many others. More recently, the team introduced AstroSwap, a powerful solution for the Cardano ecosystem, which noted a 504x ROI.
Other factors to consider beyond the BlueZilla backing are the strong community PulseChain has put together, consisting of over 34,000 members on telegram alone. Additionally, the social activity regarding PulseChain and $PULSE is off the charts and continues to build every day. Combined with the bullish market sentiment affecting all crypto markets before PulsePad launching, it creates a very potent cocktail for $PLSPAD investors – there is no limit as to how high $PLSPAD can go, and this could well be shaping up to be the biggest BlueZilla-backed IDO ever.
The Power Of PulseChain
To grasp the potential of PulsePad, one must acknowledge the power PulseChain holds in the blockchain ecosystem. While most developers favor Ethereum, it is also an inefficient, expensive, and slow blockchain to work with. The network is nearly always at full capacity through the current transactions, DApps, and DeFi projects. None of these ventures can achieve their maximum potential due to technical constraints. That situation is problematic, which is why PulseChain provides a far better alternative.
As a fork of Ethereum, PulseChain is capable of achieving feats and milestones Ethereum itself may never reach. It is a proof-of-stake blockchain that provides much lower fees and has a much higher network capacity thanks to its three-second block times than Ethereum’s twelve seconds. In addition, as smart contract operations are handled off-chain, PulseChain helps reduce Ethereum’s load and enriches the blockchain’s token holders, users, and developers.
Another crucial venture is how PLS, the native asset of PulseChain, has 0% inflation. That is very different from Ethereum, which has no hard supply cap for ETH. The only network users earning fees are the validators securing the network through proof-of-stake. However, 25% of the earned fees are destroyed permanently to create a deflationary supply curve.
There is the PulseBridge contract, creating interoperability between Ethereum and PulseChain. Users can trade ETH on Pulse and PLS on Ethereum. More importantly, PusleBridge can bridge to other smart contract networks, creating tremendous liquidity and cross-chain potential. That aspect brings an unlimited potential to PulseChain, PulsePad, and any future building on this technology.
What Is Next For PulsePad and PulseChain?
Having the support of BlueZilla is an essential step to foster and nurture development on the PULSE network. BlueZilla’s backing of PulsePad ensures developers can access funding, but also legal, marketing, developer, and other forms of help through the team’s rapidly expanding network of partners. With its proven track record of successful launches and providing incubation to projects, BlueZilla is a crucial cornerstone for the PULSE ecosystem, and a value signal for investors in the developing market.
PulsePad looks set to be a household name in a few months from today once more developers unlock PULSE network’s potential, and the $PLSPAD ROI shows strong signals on climbing to even higher heights than the 520x it is today. Trade PLSPAD/USD on Pancakeswap
How Zam.io is Reshaping Crypto Investing and the CeFi World
Zam.io has recently announced the listing of its native utility token, $ZAM, on four platforms at once. Zam.io’s blockchain ecosystem is composed of several seamlessly integrated products, including: ZamWallet, a universal crypto wallet for DeFi and CeFi, Intelligent Investment Portfolios, ready-made solutions for investors, and zMorgan, a distinctive protocol capable of transferring stock capital into cryptocurrencies. By the end of the first day of listing on the exchange platforms, Gate.io, PancakeSwap and Uniswap the token’s value had already grown 23 times. The company confirms that this success can be attributed to the products’ uniqueness and the increasing demand for them in the digital and traditional financial markets. In fact, the ecosystem’s solutions respond to existing market needs, serving as a bridge between the DeFi and CeFi sectors. In the next sections below, we will be discussing how Zam.io is shaping a new financial reality.
Why Zam.io has become popular among crypto users
Just a few months ago, Zam.io had announced for the first time the launch of zMorgan, a unique protocol capable of unlocking the value of equity capital, specifically stocks, by transferring it into cryptocurrencies. This solution quickly became a crowd favorite, capturing the interest of both traditional venture capitalists and crypto investors. Thousands of users began to look over and support the project.
“On the first day after launching our airdrop on CoinMarketCap, we received over 10,000 user applications. Today, this figure exceeds 1 million. Over 2.5 million users have added the $ZAM token to their watchlists. Everyday, we receive hundreds of emails from users who want to become our partners, ambassadors, or just token holders, because people believe in our solutions and in their future,” the founder of Zam.io George Gus describes.
Indeed, Zam.io offers several tools that unite the worlds of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency market. For example, the zMorgan protocol allows users to transfer company shares to cryptocurrencies.
“For instance, let’s assume you own Tesla shares and want to convert them into cryptocurrencies. To achieve this, you can use the zMorgan protocol, which allows you to issue a certain number of stablecoins USDZ and AEDZ, pegged to the US dollar and Emirati dirham respectively. These stablecoins will be backed by the value of your shares. At any time, you can reverse the operation and retrieve the shares’ value by paying the commission for using the protocol,” explains Georgy Gus.
More recently, Zam.io has launched a new tool for crypto investors: Intelligent Investment Portfolios. An Intelligent Investment Portfolio is a ready-made investment portfolio of cryptocurrencies, carefully compiled by the analysts and traders of Zam.io.
“Each portfolio includes more than 10 cryptocurrencies, handpicked to achieve an ideal balance between low-risk cryptocurrencies and high-risk cryptocurrencies that can bring quick profits, in addition to stablecoins, which are suitable for stabilizing profits. At any time, the user can choose to individually modify the composition of the portfolio, or if the market situation changes, Zam.io experts will do so,” commented Georgy Gus.
In the near future, the company also intends to ramp up efforts in upgrading and further developing the universal wallet that integrates CeFi and DeFi, introducing staking among other features.
The entire world of finance in a single application
Over the next three years, Zam.io plans on continuously developing its infrastructure and launching new financial management services.
“In 2022, we already have many plans in store. These include launching a functionality that allows migrants to receive crypto loans, organizing a DAO, allowing our community members to vote and thereby to influence company decisions, and testing the main USDZ stablecoin network. We are merely at the start of our journey,” says George Gus.
In the meantime, the team is monitoring the listing results on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and Uniswap and promises its community other upcoming interesting listings on CEX.
