News
Opinion: Don’t blame Polis for his tax bill (or lack of one), fix the broken federal income tax
Much has been written recently in The Denver Post about Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos not paying income taxes in some years, philanthropist billionaire Philip Anschutz’s efforts to get an $8 million tax refund, and Gov. Jared Polis not having paid income tax some years despite a net worth of approximately a third of a billion dollars.
In all of these instances, the truth is these wealthy individuals followed the law and were seeking to minimize their tax burdens. They weren’t cheating or doing anything nefarious. They simply were trying to make certain they availed themselves of the rules and regulations currently in place. The difference between these uber-rich individuals and the rest of us is that they qualified for certain tax benefits and could afford to hire the experts needed to accomplish their goals.
Rather than criticizing the wealthy for following the law, maybe it’s time to take away these advantages so that money and tax experts no longer give the elite such advantages. With a combined total of almost 100,000 pages of federal regulations and case law on top of thousands of pages of regulations and tax law each state imposes, our tax system is an unfathomable morass open to exploitation by those who can afford to hire lobbyists and secure benefits at taxpayers’ expense.
The Post editorial headline, “Jared Polis aggressively avoided income tax and tried to hide it” was bizarre in that it’s as if the expectation was that Polis should actively seek ways to pay more income tax than required by law. Do any of us, regardless of income level or financial position, seek to maximize rather than minimize the taxes we pay? Don’t we all want the biggest refund or lowest tax bill possible?
Worse was The Post’s assertion, “Polis may not have broken any laws with his aggressive tax avoidance, but he certainly made some ethically dubious decisions.”
The Post’s examples are better used as arguments for supporting the simplification of our ludicrously complex and convoluted tax system. However, until that occurs, we should expect that anyone with wealth and expertise is likely to seek to minimize the taxes they pay. After all, how many of us try to pay more taxes than we actually owe?
Various studies place the annual cost of complying with our tax laws at between $150 billion and $950 billion, and that’s not even accounting for the loss of creativity and related productivity due to the time and resources spent complying with federal and state tax codes. Time spent on compliance takes away from the time available to make a business or nonprofit organization more successful.
Too many businesses and individuals dedicate resources to devising tax strategies and making business decisions based on their tax implications rather than doing what may make more sense in a truly free market economy. This distorts the economic system in ways that can make it less productive.
The complexity of the tax system discourages innovation and creativity because some potential entrepreneurs are intimidated by the tsunami of regulations and paperwork they face when trying to start a business. Hence, our tax system functions as a barrier to entry at a time when we all want to see more competition — not less. It’s as if we’re pouring molasses onto the wheels of our economy.
One solution we all should embrace is a transition to a flat tax for individuals and businesses. Such a move easily could save half of the wasteful costs of compliance. It also could eliminate all the special interest benefits businesses and the wealthy receive which remain unavailable to most Americans.
Today, the corporate income tax rate is 21% of profits (reduced by Republicans in 2017 from a top rate of 35%). This generates approximately $250 billion a year for the country — substantially less than in prior years.
Given the cost of complying with the tax laws, many companies are spending more on compliance activities than the total of income taxes they pay the federal government.
A flat tax on businesses of just 4% of revenue would simplify life for the business world while generating approximately $600 billion in tax revenue annually. In essence, the net cost to businesses potentially could be zero due to the savings from reducing compliance expenses while the federal government would have an extra third of a trillion dollars a year without any additional cost to taxpayers.
Of course, businesses still would have to track their revenues and expenses, but they finally would be able to make sound financial, economic and other business decisions based on what would make their operations more successful rather than focusing on what they should or shouldn’t do in order to minimize their tax burdens.
The same principle would apply to individuals. By exempting the first $25,000 in income for each person and then applying a flat tax of just 20% on all income, no matter how it is derived or what form it comes in, Americans could fill out a postcard form in several minutes and be done for the year.
While our current system appears to be one of “progressive” taxation — with higher income citizens paying income taxes at a higher rate — the reality is that many higher earners do not pay any income taxes on monies they receive outside of wages.
With such a simplified system — i.e., no matter how you received money, you’d be obligated to pay taxes on it — the Internal Revenue Service could focus its efforts on the accuracy of reporting and shed its responsibilities related to many of the complexities of the tax law.
Another benefit of a flat tax is that it would eliminate much of the involvement of wealthy individuals and corporations in our government. Both groups spend hundreds of millions of dollars paying lobbyists and supporting candidates and elected officials they want to influence while seeking laws and regulations financially beneficial to them. A flat tax could eliminate the incentive these wealthy individuals and companies have to influence lawmakers. Hence, instituting a flat tax would help return power to the people as business interests retreat form Washington.
Some people argue a consumption tax of 15% would be a better alternative to the federal income tax, especially if lower-income people could have it refunded to them. Wealthy people consume more, and almost all the other developed nations have such a tax (e.g., a value added tax) so having one would make U.S. companies more competitive internationally.
The problem with a consumption tax, however, is that many Americans are not confident it would be used to replace the income tax; rather, they are concerned we would end up with both forms of taxation. To make it work, approval of the elimination of the income tax would have to accompany the approval of the imposition of a fair consumption tax.
For now, the best path is to put an end to the advantages businesses and the wealthy have by replacing our current federal income tax system with a flat tax that exempts those with relatively little income. Let’s put an end to special interest laws and regulations so everyone pays their fair share.
Aaron Harber, host of “The Aaron Harber Show” (HarberTV.com/Info), was Colorado’s first gubernatorially-appointed public member to serve as chairman of the Attorney General’s Collection Agency Board. He also was the founder of the Colorado Accounting Service and the Colorado Tax Service and was a U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission registered investment advisor.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Best Emotional Support Animal (ESA) Letter Services 2021
It’s no secret that dogs, cats, and other animals can provide a great sense of comfort to their humans. However, for people with disabilities, this comfort can be an integral part of their treatment and greatly increase their quality of life. In these cases, a licensed mental health professional can issue a letter proclaiming an animal an emotional support animal (ESA), meaning they’re officially and legally recognized as necessary to the well-being of their handler.
Unlike standard animal companions, ESAs are offered certain privileges to ensure their handler always has access to their support. For instance, emotional support animals are allowed to live in rental housing with no-pet policies, and their owner cannot be charged for a pet security deposit or pay pet rent. They also are exempt from any breed or weight limit restrictions.
Obtaining an emotional support animal can seem like an overwhelming process. There are multiple providers that will help you receive a letter from a mental health professional declaring an animal an ESA; however, there are also less-reputable providers who take advantage of those seeking help. To make things simple, we’ve reviewed our top five picks for ESA letter providers, and we also offer a full breakdown of everything you need to know about acquiring and living with an emotional support animal.
What Is an Emotional Support Animal?
An emotional support animal (ESA) is any animal that has been prescribed by a licensed mental health professional to help assist a person with a disability. Unlike service dogs (like guide dogs for those with visual impairments), ESAs are not trained to perform specific tasks. Instead, they assist their handlers by providing a sense of comfort, reducing feelings of loneliness, or encouraging a daily routine or a sense of purpose.
For an animal to be recognized as an ESA, a therapist, psychiatrist, or psychologist must find that the animal is necessary for the mental health of the patient. While dogs are the most common emotional support animals (followed by cats), any animal can be considered an ESA if they provide a recognized benefit to their handler’s well-being.
What are the Benefits of an Emotional Support Animal?
An emotional support animal can provide a number of benefits to their owners, depending on their handler’s disability and specific needs. Some of the most common benefits are:
- Stress and anxiety reduction. Cuddling with or petting an animal can help release dopamine and other “feel-good” chemicals in the brain, thus alleviating symptoms of anxiety.
- Decreased loneliness. The unconditional love of an animal can help those with depression or similar disorders feel a sense of belonging, acceptance, and deep companionship.
- A sense of purpose. For many, caring for an emotional support animal can help give their life structure, meaning, and a sense of direction.
- Trauma support. If a person has been through a significant trauma, an ESA can help give them a sense of comfort and grounding that can reduce the severity of symptoms, like flashbacks or panic attacks.
- Overall health improvements. Caring for an animal can help improve their handler’s general health, either by increasing physical activity (for instance, walking and playing with a dog) or simply by their presence – studies have even found living with an animal can help lower blood pressure.
Having an animal officially recognized as an emotional support animal also comes with practical benefits. For instance, thanks to the Fair Housing Act, an ESA is allowed to live in most rental housing, including places with a no-pet policy. Pet fees and deposits are also legally not allowed in the case of ESAs.
Who Can Qualify for an Emotional Support Animal?
Anyone with a diagnosed disability that would benefit from an emotional support animal is eligible for an ESA, as long as a licensed mental health professional confirms the diagnosis and feels an emotional support animal would be helpful.
Some of the most common disabilities that an ESA can help treat are:
- Depression.
- Anxiety.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Attention deficit disorder.
- Chronic stress.
- Autism.
- Cognitive disorders.
- Learning disabilities.
- Addiction.
Only a licensed mental health professional can fully determine if an emotional support animal is required. Therefore, anyone who feels they may benefit should reach out to one (or an online ESA letter service) to begin the process.
What Is the ESA Letter Process?
Once you select your ESA letter provider, the process itself is fairly straightforward and follows these steps:
- You’ll submit your contact information to the ESA letter provider.
- Soon after, you’ll receive a call from an ESA expert. On this call, any questions you have will be answered, and then the expert will schedule an appointment with a mental health professional in your state.
- During the telehealth appointment with the mental health professional, they’ll ask questions about your symptoms to determine if you qualify for an emotional support animal, and you’ll receive an official diagnosis.
- Following your session, you’ll receive your ESA letter, sometimes as soon as within 24 hours (depending on the provider you choose).
Being aware of this process can not only help you prepare, but it can help you avoid less reputable ESA letter providers. For instance, if a provider skips the session with a mental health provider, or only offers a provider outside of your state, it’s a major red flag and you should strongly consider choosing another service.
How to Choose the Best Emotional Support Animal Letter Service for Your Needs
Unfortunately, there are some ESA letter providers who will offer unofficial letters, overcharge, or otherwise take advantage of those seeking help. Luckily, if you keep these considerations in mind, you can not only weed out illegitimate providers, but you can also make sure and find the service for your unique needs.
- Price. You’ll want to choose a provider who can work within your budget. Be mindful, however, that too low of a cost can be as big of a red flag as exorbitant fees.
- Customer Service. It’s important to select a service that offers quick, personable, and helpful customer service. That way, you can feel confident throughout the process that any questions you have will be answered and any problems will quickly be solved.
- Legal Support. If you find yourself faced with a landlord who disputes your ESA claim, or a similarly difficult situation, your ESA letter service should be willing to offer legal help and advice. Even if you never need it, knowing this is an option can provide peace of mind – which is especially important for those dealing with anxiety or stress-related disorders.
- Turnaround Time. If you need a letter quickly, you’ll want to be aware of how long you can expect it to take to service your letter. Some services will speed up the process for a fee, so you’ll also want to watch for that if you’re on a tight budget.
- Mental Health Professional Consultation. This is the single most important consideration, and again, is also the best way to find out which services are illegitimate. For your ESA to be legally recognized, you must have a consultation with a mental health professional in your state (either via phone or video call). Simply emailing a mental health professional is not considered enough – you must actually speak with them.
When choosing the best emotional support letter services available, we kept the above criteria in mind. We also took a detailed look at every aspect of their process, so you can feel confident trusting your ESA letter to them.
Top 5 Emotional Support Animal Letter Services 2021
U.S. Service Animals – Best Overall ESA Letter Service
Overall Thoughts: U.S. Service Animals was founded by lawyers, offers fantastic customer service, is a great value, and makes the entire process simple and stress-free. They’ve been in operation since 2015, and are currently the largest ESA letter referral service – meaning you can feel fully confident in their experience and expertise.
U.S. Service Animals was far and away our favorite service in the space. Since they were founded by lawyers, you can trust that every part of the process meets all the Fair Housing Act (FHA) requirements. If you do run into any issues, they offer the support of their experienced legal team, and if your ESA letter is unsuccessful, you can receive your money back. While not legally necessary, they also offer ESA vests, collars, and tags to clearly mark your ESA as such, which can help prevent disputes with landlords.
Not only does U.S. Service Animals offer a great value, but multiple pets can receive ESA letters for no additional cost. You’ll also have access to the customer service and support team, both over the phone and via email and live chat, who will help make the process as smooth as possible. They offer ESA letters for all 50 states, and most letters are received within 24 hours. While they do send multiple marketing emails after you’ve subscribed, we found it was a small price to pay for their overall fantastic service.
While we had a great experience with U.S. Service Animals, the numerous fantastic reviews also put our minds at ease. They have an impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and an average rating of 5.0 at Trustpilot with over 2,300 reviews.
Pros
- Founded by lawyers
- Money-back guarantee and fantastic value
- Excellent customer service
- Impressive ratings on major review sites
- Fast turnaround time
Cons
- Sends too many promotional mailers
Certapet – Fast PreScreening for an ESA Letter
Overall Thoughts: If you want to know quickly if you’re eligible for an ESA letter, Certapet will prescreen you and offer an instant idea if you’re a strong candidate. They also offer a fast turnaround and are completely compliant with all legal requirements.
While getting an emotional support animal may feel like a stressful process, Certapet makes it simple and fast. Since not everyone is eligible for an ESA, they aim to save you time by offering a free pre-screening service before you speak with a licensed mental health professional. This screening only takes five minutes, so it’s a quick and easy way to find out how likely you are to receive an ESA letter.
If you do pass the pre-screening process, you’ll be set up with a telehealth visit with a licensed mental health professional in your state. All of their letters are fully compliant with all states and federal regulations, so you can feel confident that your letter will work for you. They also offer a fast turnaround time, making the whole process fast and painless. If you have any questions at all throughout the process, their customer service team is ready and willing to help you out.
They do provide letters for psychiatric service dogs as well – both letters to allow them to live in any rental housing and to fly in the cabin of an airplane.[1] [2] However, these letters are not legally required, which makes us feel a bit like they’re taking some advantage of people needing help. However, if you’re simply looking for an ESA letter, they’re still a strong option.
Pros
- 5-minute pre-screening
- Fast turnaround
- Helpful customer service team
Cons
- Offers unnecessary psychiatric service dog letter
{Get ESA Letter Now}
Valid ESA Letters – Best PSD Training and ESA Letter Service
Overall Thoughts: For those looking for a psychiatric service dog, in addition to an emotional support animal, Valid ESA Letters is an incredibly helpful option. In addition to ESA letters, they offer PSD training courses, so you can address both needs at once.
While an emotional support animal can offer a wealth of benefits to their handler, there are limits to how much they can assist you. Since they aren’t recognized as service dogs, they aren’t granted public access, which means you aren’t guaranteed to be able to bring them with you into places like grocery stores, schools, or airplane cabins. However, since psychiatric service dogs are legally considered service dogs, they have more rights and can assist you nearly constantly, no matter where you are.
With Valid ESA Letters, it’s simple to find out if you can qualify for both an ESA and a PSD. They not only offer ESA letters – which are guaranteed to be written by a licensed mental health professional in your state and to work as intended – but they offer PSD qualification screening, as well as a PSD training course. We also appreciate that they don’t promote physical products, like vests and ID collars, on their site; their focus is only on what is legally required, which helps build trust that they aren’t focused more on profit than patients.
One thing we didn’t love about Valid ESA Letters is that the website doesn’t offer a way to checkout on your own. Instead, you must speak to an ESA expert before you input your credit card info. Still, their staff is a pleasure to work with, including their legal team that will assist you in the unlikely event that your letter should be insufficient.
Pros
- Offers PSD training and ESA letters
- Letter is guaranteed
- No physical products are promoted on the website
Cons
- Website doesn’t let you check out on your own
{Get ESA Letter Now}
Emotional Pet Support – Best Budget ESA Letter Service
Overall Thoughts: Just because you’re on a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to settle for an ESA letter service you can’t trust. Emotional Pet Support is a budget-friendly option that’s also well-reviewed and easy to use.
If cost is a primary concern for you, Emotional Pet Support is an affordable option that offers reliable, legitimate ESA letters quickly. Their ESA housing letters are only $99, making them one of the most budget-friendly legitimate ESA letter services available. Not only that, if your letter doesn’t work for you, you’re entitled to a full refund (as long as you request it within 30 days of purchasing your ESA letter).
Emotional Pet Support also makes it easy to see if you qualify for an ESA. The first step of their process is taking a 10-minute ESA questionnaire that will ask you questions about the animal you want to register, as well as questions about your mental health. Next, a licensed mental health professional will go over your exam results with you to see if you qualify and then write your letter. This process can be especially helpful if you’re nervous about the kinds of questions you’ll be asked during your exam, or to simply help you feel fully prepared to speak about your experience and symptoms.
While Emotional Pet Support does offer the core of what you need from an ESA service, there are some elements that are less than ideal. For one thing, they do charge you extra if you register multiple animals, which can be a major deterrent if you’re already budget-focused. For another, the website itself is fairly unattractive and can be a bit hard to navigate; while it is a legitimate service, this can make it feel a bit unprofessional.
Pros
- Only $99 for a housing letter
- Simple online exam to help see if you qualify
- Full refund available within 30 days of purchase
Cons
- Website is unattractive
- Charges for multiple pets
{Get ESA Letter Now}
Pettable – Fastest Option ESA Letter Service
Overall Thoughts: While they lack some of the benefits of U.S. Service Animals and Certapet, Pettable is a reliable and legitimate service that works well, especially for those who need a letter fast. They also have a strong legal team, so you can feel confident that you’ll have support if needed. Plus, you’ll speak with a licensed mental health provider in your state, so you can feel confident that your letter is legitimate and meets all legal requirements.
Pettable does offer a fairly quick turnaround time without any extra fees, but it’s important to note that you’ll have to pay an additional fee of $50 to guarantee you receive your letter within 24-hours. This fee seems a bit excessive and if budget is an important factor to you, this can be a major hindrance if you also need your letter quickly. However, if speed is your primary concern, it may well be worth the cost.
Our biggest concern with them is the fact that they still advertise that ESAs can fly on airplanes, which is no longer true. This, combined with the extra costs for a fast turnaround, can make it feel like they care more about money than patients themselves.
Pros
- Excellent value (when not paying the extra charge for 24-hour turnaround)
- Strong customer service team
- Wonderful legal team
Cons
- Still advertises nonexistent ESA travel letters
- $50 charge for a 24-hour turnaround time
{Get ESA Letter Now}
Emotional Support Animal – FAQs
Here, we break down the most common questions about emotional support animals so that you can feel completely confident and informed when tackling this process.
What Is an Emotional Support Animal Letter For?
An emotional support animal letter is an official document that acts as proof of a person’s need for an ESA to treat their disability. These letters must be written and signed by a licensed mental health professional in your state, and can secure the ESA access to rental housing regardless of pet policies. These letters should be on the mental health professional’s official letterhead and include their license # and contact information.
Do I Need a Note From a Mental Health Professional?
Legally, a landlord is allowed to request that you have a letter from a licensed mental health professional that states your diagnosis and your need for an emotional support animal as a result of that diagnosis. They are not allowed, however, to ask for proof of specific training.
How Do You Qualify for an ESA Letter?
To qualify for an ESA letter, you must have spoken with a licensed health professional in your state who diagnoses you with a disability that can benefit from an emotional support animal (i.e., PTSD, depression, or anxiety).
Flying with Emotional Support Animals
Previously, ESAs were allowed to fly in the cabins of airplanes, per federal law. However, the Air Carrier Access Act was updated, and as of January 11, 2021, ESAs are no longer recognized as service animals and therefore are not granted cabin access. Because of this, each airline is allowed to set its own policy for emotional support animals, with many charging fees to allow them to fly in the cabin with you. Before any flight, be sure to check with the airline to see what their policy is.
What Types of Pets Qualify as Emotional Support Animals?
Most commonly, emotional support animals are dogs. However, any animal can be a recognized ESA, providing they are well-behaved and well-trained enough to be non-disruptive in public places and to not damage any housing. Some other common ESAs are cats, miniature horses, birds, rats, minipigs, and hedgehogs.
Can You Have More Than One Emotional Support Animal?
You can have multiple ESAs, assuming your therapist has stated that each animal is necessary for your mental and emotional well-being.
Is There a Weight Limit for Emotional Support Animals?
An animal of any size or weight is eligible to be an ESA. Keep in mind, though, that there may be certain limitations that especially large emotional support animals can face.
Do Certain Breeds Make for Better Emotional Support Animals?
While any breed can be an emotional support animal, some may be more suited generally to specific tasks. For instance, if someone mainly needs an ESA to encourage physical movement, an energetic breed like a border collie may be best. However, if you want a quiet lap dog to cuddle with, then something like a toy poodle may be a better option.
My Landlord Says “No Pets Allowed,” but Can I Still Have an Emotional Support Animal?
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires all landlords to allow emotional support animals to live in any housing covered by the Fair Housing Act, regardless of their pet policy. They’re also not allowed to charge any pet deposit, fee, or additional “pet rent.” Under the Fair Housing Act, landlords also cannot ask for medical records or require the ESA to receive special training. However, landlords are allowed to request to see an ESA letter written by a licensed mental health professional.
Does My Emotional Support Animal Need a Vest, Leash, Tag, Collar, Etc. to Identify Him or Her?
Legally, an emotional support animal does not need anything behind an ESA letter written by a mental health professional. However, a vest, leash, tag, or collar can help make it clearer that the animal is more than simply a pet, and can help prevent confrontations with landlords.
What Is the Difference Between a Service Animal and an Emotional Support Animal?
The main difference between an emotional support animal and a service animal is that service animals are trained to perform specific tasks to help their handler, such as retrieving medication. However, an emotional support animal offers support by providing comfort and companionship. Also, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, service animals can only be dogs or miniature horses, whereas ESAs can be any type of animal. Service dogs are also granted public access, whereas ESAs are only guaranteed access to most rental housing.
Are Emotional Support Animals Valid in All 50 States?
Emotional support animals are valid in all states. However, to get your initial ESA letter, you’ll need to be sure to speak to a licensed mental health professional in your state.
Difference Between an Emotional Support Animal and a Psychiatric Service Dog
Both emotional support animals and psychiatric service dogs are meant to help their handlers cope with the symptoms of mental health disorders. However, psychiatric service dogs are legally recognized as service animals, since they are trained in specific tasks to assist their handler, and are granted public access rights. Emotional support animals are not considered service animals and are only guaranteed access to all housing regardless of pet policies.
How Long Is an ESA Letter Good For?
An ESA letter is only good for one year. Each year, the letter will have to be renewed by a licensed mental health professional to ensure that the handler’s diagnosis has not changed, and that an ESA is still an effective treatment option.
Get the Help You Deserve With the Best Emotional Support Animal Letter Services
For those who have a disability, an emotional support animal can be the key to a more fulfilling, independent and happier life. We hope this guide has cleared up exactly what an ESA is, who qualifies, and how to go about getting your ESA letter.
By choosing the right ESA letter service for you, you can feel confident that your emotional support animal can live with you without hassle, and that you have a legal team by your side should you face any confrontations at all.
Those with disabilities deserve to live their best lives, and an emotional support animal can help make that possible. We sincerely hope one of these ESA letter service providers can help you find the comfort you need from an emotional support animal – and make the process of obtaining an ESA letter simple and stress-free.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
Gerrymandering surges as states redraw maps for House seats
North Carolina Republicans are well positioned to pick up at least two House seats in next year’s election — but it’s not because the state is getting redder.
The state remains a perennial battleground, closely split between Democrats and Republicans in elections. In the last presidential race, Republican Donald Trump won by just over 1 percentage point — the narrowest margin since Barack Obama barely won the state in 2008.
But, last week, the GOP-controlled legislature finalized maps that redraw congressional district boundaries, dividing up Democratic voters in cities to dilute their votes. The new plan took the number of GOP-leaning districts from eight to 10 in the state. Republicans even have a shot at winning an eleventh.
North Carolina’s plan drew instant criticism for its aggressive approach, but it’s hardly alone. Experts and lawmakers tracking the once-a-decade redistricting process see a cycle of supercharged gerrymandering. With fewer legal restraints and amped up political stakes, both Democrats and Republicans are pushing the bounds of the tactic long used to draw districts for maximum partisan advantage, often at the expense of community unity or racial representation.
“In the absence of reforms, the gerrymandering in general has gotten even worse than 2010, than in the last round” of redistricting, said Chris Warshaw, a political scientist at George Washington University who has analyzed decades of redistricting maps in U.S. states.
Republicans dominated redistricting last decade, helping them build a greater political advantage in more states than either party had in the past 50 years.
Just three months into the map-making process, it’s too early to know which party will come out on top. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to take control of the U.S. House and effectively freeze President Joe Biden’s agenda on climate change, the economy and other issues.
But Republicans’ potential net gain of three seats in North Carolina could be fully canceled out in Illinois. Democrats who control the legislature have adopted a map with lines that squiggle snake-like across the state to swoop up Democratic voters and relegate Republicans to a few districts.
In the 14 states that have passed new congressional maps so far, the cumulative effect is essentially a wash for Republicans and Democrats, leaving just a few toss-up districts. That could change in the coming weeks, as Republican-controlled legislatures consider proposed maps in Georgia, New Hampshire and Ohio that target Democratic-held seats.
Ohio Republicans have taken an especially ambitious approach, proposing one map that could leave Democrats with just two seats out of 15 in a state that Trump won by 8 percentage points.
Gerrymandering is a practice almost as old as the country, in which politicians draw district lines to “crack” opposing voters among several districts or “pack” them in a single one to limit competition elsewhere. At its extreme, gerrymandering can deprive communities of representatives reflecting their interests and lead to elections that reward candidates who appeal to the far left or right — making compromise difficult in Congress.
While both parties have gerrymandered, these days Republicans have more opportunities. The GOP controls the line-drawing process in states representing 187 House seats compared with 75 for Democrats. The rest of the states use either independent commissions, have split government control or only one congressional seat.
“Across the board you are seeing Republicans gerrymander,” said Kelly Ward Burton, executive director of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which oversees redistricting for the Democratic Party. Burton didn’t concede that Illinois’ map was a gerrymander but argued that a single state shouldn’t suggest equivalency between the parties.
“They’re on a power grab for Congress for the entire decade,” Burton said of the GOP.
Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who leads the Democrats’ effort, has called for more states to use redistricting commissions, and a Democratic election bill stalled in the Senate would mandate them nationwide. Democratic-controlled states such as Colorado and Virginia recently adopted commissions, leading some in the party to worry it is giving up its ability to counter Republicans.
Still, Democrats have shown themselves happy to gerrymander when they can. After a power-sharing agreement with Republicans in Oregon stalled, Democrats quickly redrew the state’s congressional map so all but one of its six districts leaned their way. In Illinois, Democrats could net three seats out of a map that has drawn widespread criticism for being a gerrymander.
In Maryland, Democrats are considering a proposal that would make it easier for a Democrat to oust the state’s only Republican congressman, Rep. Andy Harris.
The legal landscape has changed since 2010 to make it harder to challenge gerrymanders. Though using maps to diminish the power of specific racial or ethnic groups remains illegal, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that several states no longer have to run maps by the U.S. Department of Justice to confirm they’re not unfair to minority populations as required by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. The high court also ruled that partisan gerrymanders couldn’t be overturned by federal courts.
“Between the loss of Section 5 and the marked free-for-all on partisan gerrymandering in the federal courts, it’s much more challenging,” said Allison Riggs, chief counsel for voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which is suing North Carolina to block its new maps.
Newly passed congressional maps in Indiana, Arkansas and Alabama all maintain an existing Republican advantage. Of the combined 17 U.S. House seats from those states, just three are held by Democrats, and that seems unlikely to change. In Indiana, the new map concentrates Democrats in an Indianapolis district. In Arkansas, a GOP plan that divides Black Democratic voters in Little Rock unnerved even the Republican governor, who let it become official without his signature. In Alabama, a lawsuit from a Democratic group contends the map “strategically cracks and packs Alabama’s Black communities, diluting Black voting strength.”
On Wednesday in Utah, the Republican-controlled state legislature approved maps that convert a swing district largely in suburban Salt Lake City into a safe GOP seat, sending it Gov. Spencer J. Cox for his signature.
Though gerrymanders may not always be checked by the courts, they are limited by demographics.
In Texas, for example, the U.S. Census Bureau found the state grew so much it earned two new House seats. Roughly 95% of the growth came from Black, Latino and Asian residents who tend to vote Democratic. The GOP-controlled Legislature drew a map that, while creating no new districts dominated by these voters, maintained Republican advantages.Civil rights groups have sued to block it.
North Carolina Republicans took a different approach, much as they did a decade ago. Last cycle, courts first found that Republican lawmakers packed too many Black voters into two congressional districts, then ruled that they illegally manipulated the lines on the replacement map for partisan gain.
The new North Carolina map, which adds a 14th district to the state due to its population growth, already faces a lawsuit. Experts say it’s unlikely it would have been approved by the Department of Justice if the old rules were in place, especially because it jeopardizes a seat held by a Black congressman, Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield.
“It raises a boatload of red flags,” said Michael Li, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice.
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, says he’s confident the maps “are constitutional in every respect.”
Associated Press writer Bryan Anderson in Raleigh contributed to this report.
News
Porch pirates more of a problem in Missouri than in 30 other states, study says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Holiday shopping will soon shift into overdrive as millions of people head into stores or online to wrap up Christmas buying. Online shopping is expected to be even higher this year because of supply chain and other issues. That means it’s also the time of year when Amazon, UPS, and FedEx scramble to deliver packages.
You aren’t the only ones waiting on packages to show up on your porch. Thieves are also watching.
A C+R Research survey analyzed FBI crime data and found that the percentage of Americans who have personally had a package stolen jumped nearly 20 percent between 2019 and 2020.
CCTV Camera World released its own study on the Rise of Package Theft in America. It also used FBI data and looked at larceny-theft in each state, the crime category that includes package theft. That data found that Missouri ranks 12th and Kansas ranks 19th when it comes to the number of packages stolen from consumers.
That means people in Missouri and Kansas are more likely to have a package stolen than people in at least 30 other states.
There are some things customers can do to keep an eye on deliveries.
CCTV Camera World suggests enabling tracking options and text alerts to get notified when packages are delivered.
Install a porch lockbox or take advantage of garage delivery, if the options are available. The lockbox and garage will generate specific codes for the delivery service. It allows a delivery driver to open the box or garage door once to drop off you package.
If the package is being shipped, consider asking for nondescript packaging so someone driving by won’t know exactly what’s in the package.
Finally, have packages shipped to work, an Amazon Locker, or buy online and pick up in-store, if that’s an option.
Suggest a Correction
Opinion: Don’t blame Polis for his tax bill (or lack of one), fix the broken federal income tax
Black Twitter objects to Apple Music referring to Summer Walker – a biological woman – as ‘female-identifying’
Maddie & Tae Tease Coordinated CMA Awards Looks & Reveal A ‘New Level Of Confidence’ In Upcoming Album
Best Emotional Support Animal (ESA) Letter Services 2021
Polkadot (DOT) Crowdloans Crosses $1 Billion TVL
Vanessa Hudgens Smiles in Bright, Blue Bikini While On Tropical Vacation With BF Cole Tucker
Gerrymandering surges as states redraw maps for House seats
Institutional Bitcoin Open Interest Plummets, But Why?
#MariahMenu: ‘Queen Of Christmas’ Mariah Carey Christens McDonald’s With 12 Days Of Free Food
Porch pirates more of a problem in Missouri than in 30 other states, study says
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19