Opinion: Don’t blame Polis for his tax bill (or lack of one), fix the broken federal income tax

It’s no secret that dogs, cats, and other animals can provide a great sense of comfort to their humans. However, for people with disabilities, this comfort can be an integral part of their treatment and greatly increase their quality of life. In these cases, a licensed mental health professional can issue a letter proclaiming an animal an emotional support animal (ESA), meaning they’re officially and legally recognized as necessary to the well-being of their handler.

Unlike standard animal companions, ESAs are offered certain privileges to ensure their handler always has access to their support. For instance, emotional support animals are allowed to live in rental housing with no-pet policies, and their owner cannot be charged for a pet security deposit or pay pet rent. They also are exempt from any breed or weight limit restrictions.

Obtaining an emotional support animal can seem like an overwhelming process. There are multiple providers that will help you receive a letter from a mental health professional declaring an animal an ESA; however, there are also less-reputable providers who take advantage of those seeking help. To make things simple, we’ve reviewed our top five picks for ESA letter providers, and we also offer a full breakdown of everything you need to know about acquiring and living with an emotional support animal.

What Is an Emotional Support Animal?

An emotional support animal (ESA) is any animal that has been prescribed by a licensed mental health professional to help assist a person with a disability. Unlike service dogs (like guide dogs for those with visual impairments), ESAs are not trained to perform specific tasks. Instead, they assist their handlers by providing a sense of comfort, reducing feelings of loneliness, or encouraging a daily routine or a sense of purpose.

For an animal to be recognized as an ESA, a therapist, psychiatrist, or psychologist must find that the animal is necessary for the mental health of the patient. While dogs are the most common emotional support animals (followed by cats), any animal can be considered an ESA if they provide a recognized benefit to their handler’s well-being.

What are the Benefits of an Emotional Support Animal?

An emotional support animal can provide a number of benefits to their owners, depending on their handler’s disability and specific needs. Some of the most common benefits are:

Stress and anxiety reduction . Cuddling with or petting an animal can help release dopamine and other “feel-good” chemicals in the brain, thus alleviating symptoms of anxiety.

. Cuddling with or petting an animal can help release dopamine and other “feel-good” chemicals in the brain, thus alleviating symptoms of anxiety. Decreased loneliness. The unconditional love of an animal can help those with depression or similar disorders feel a sense of belonging, acceptance, and deep companionship.

The unconditional love of an animal can help those with depression or similar disorders feel a sense of belonging, acceptance, and deep companionship. A sense of purpose . For many, caring for an emotional support animal can help give their life structure, meaning, and a sense of direction.

. For many, caring for an emotional support animal can help give their life structure, meaning, and a sense of direction. Trauma support . If a person has been through a significant trauma, an ESA can help give them a sense of comfort and grounding that can reduce the severity of symptoms, like flashbacks or panic attacks.

. If a person has been through a significant trauma, an ESA can help give them a sense of comfort and grounding that can reduce the severity of symptoms, like flashbacks or panic attacks. Overall health improvements. Caring for an animal can help improve their handler’s general health, either by increasing physical activity (for instance, walking and playing with a dog) or simply by their presence – studies have even found living with an animal can help lower blood pressure.

Having an animal officially recognized as an emotional support animal also comes with practical benefits. For instance, thanks to the Fair Housing Act, an ESA is allowed to live in most rental housing, including places with a no-pet policy. Pet fees and deposits are also legally not allowed in the case of ESAs.

Who Can Qualify for an Emotional Support Animal?

Anyone with a diagnosed disability that would benefit from an emotional support animal is eligible for an ESA, as long as a licensed mental health professional confirms the diagnosis and feels an emotional support animal would be helpful.

Some of the most common disabilities that an ESA can help treat are:

Depression.

Anxiety.

Post-traumatic stress disorder.

Attention deficit disorder.

Chronic stress.

Autism.

Cognitive disorders.

Learning disabilities.

Addiction.

Only a licensed mental health professional can fully determine if an emotional support animal is required. Therefore, anyone who feels they may benefit should reach out to one (or an online ESA letter service) to begin the process.

What Is the ESA Letter Process?

Once you select your ESA letter provider, the process itself is fairly straightforward and follows these steps:

You’ll submit your contact information to the ESA letter provider. Soon after, you’ll receive a call from an ESA expert. On this call, any questions you have will be answered, and then the expert will schedule an appointment with a mental health professional in your state. During the telehealth appointment with the mental health professional, they’ll ask questions about your symptoms to determine if you qualify for an emotional support animal, and you’ll receive an official diagnosis. Following your session, you’ll receive your ESA letter, sometimes as soon as within 24 hours (depending on the provider you choose).

Being aware of this process can not only help you prepare, but it can help you avoid less reputable ESA letter providers. For instance, if a provider skips the session with a mental health provider, or only offers a provider outside of your state, it’s a major red flag and you should strongly consider choosing another service.

How to Choose the Best Emotional Support Animal Letter Service for Your Needs

Unfortunately, there are some ESA letter providers who will offer unofficial letters, overcharge, or otherwise take advantage of those seeking help. Luckily, if you keep these considerations in mind, you can not only weed out illegitimate providers, but you can also make sure and find the service for your unique needs.

Price . You’ll want to choose a provider who can work within your budget. Be mindful, however, that too low of a cost can be as big of a red flag as exorbitant fees.

. You’ll want to choose a provider who can work within your budget. Be mindful, however, that too low of a cost can be as big of a red flag as exorbitant fees. Customer Service . It’s important to select a service that offers quick, personable, and helpful customer service. That way, you can feel confident throughout the process that any questions you have will be answered and any problems will quickly be solved.

. It’s important to select a service that offers quick, personable, and helpful customer service. That way, you can feel confident throughout the process that any questions you have will be answered and any problems will quickly be solved. Legal Support . If you find yourself faced with a landlord who disputes your ESA claim, or a similarly difficult situation, your ESA letter service should be willing to offer legal help and advice. Even if you never need it, knowing this is an option can provide peace of mind – which is especially important for those dealing with anxiety or stress-related disorders.

. If you find yourself faced with a landlord who disputes your ESA claim, or a similarly difficult situation, your ESA letter service should be willing to offer legal help and advice. Even if you never need it, knowing this is an option can provide peace of mind – which is especially important for those dealing with anxiety or stress-related disorders. Turnaround Time . If you need a letter quickly, you’ll want to be aware of how long you can expect it to take to service your letter. Some services will speed up the process for a fee, so you’ll also want to watch for that if you’re on a tight budget.

. If you need a letter quickly, you’ll want to be aware of how long you can expect it to take to service your letter. Some services will speed up the process for a fee, so you’ll also want to watch for that if you’re on a tight budget. Mental Health Professional Consultation. This is the single most important consideration, and again, is also the best way to find out which services are illegitimate. For your ESA to be legally recognized, you must have a consultation with a mental health professional in your state (either via phone or video call). Simply emailing a mental health professional is not considered enough – you must actually speak with them.

When choosing the best emotional support letter services available, we kept the above criteria in mind. We also took a detailed look at every aspect of their process, so you can feel confident trusting your ESA letter to them.

Top 5 Emotional Support Animal Letter Services 2021

Overall Thoughts: U.S. Service Animals was founded by lawyers, offers fantastic customer service, is a great value, and makes the entire process simple and stress-free. They’ve been in operation since 2015, and are currently the largest ESA letter referral service – meaning you can feel fully confident in their experience and expertise.

U.S. Service Animals was far and away our favorite service in the space. Since they were founded by lawyers, you can trust that every part of the process meets all the Fair Housing Act (FHA) requirements. If you do run into any issues, they offer the support of their experienced legal team, and if your ESA letter is unsuccessful, you can receive your money back. While not legally necessary, they also offer ESA vests, collars, and tags to clearly mark your ESA as such, which can help prevent disputes with landlords.

Not only does U.S. Service Animals offer a great value, but multiple pets can receive ESA letters for no additional cost. You’ll also have access to the customer service and support team, both over the phone and via email and live chat, who will help make the process as smooth as possible. They offer ESA letters for all 50 states, and most letters are received within 24 hours. While they do send multiple marketing emails after you’ve subscribed, we found it was a small price to pay for their overall fantastic service.

While we had a great experience with U.S. Service Animals, the numerous fantastic reviews also put our minds at ease. They have an impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and an average rating of 5.0 at Trustpilot with over 2,300 reviews.

Pros

Founded by lawyers

Money-back guarantee and fantastic value

Excellent customer service

Impressive ratings on major review sites

Fast turnaround time

Cons

Sends too many promotional mailers

Certapet – Fast PreScreening for an ESA Letter

Overall Thoughts: If you want to know quickly if you’re eligible for an ESA letter, Certapet will prescreen you and offer an instant idea if you’re a strong candidate. They also offer a fast turnaround and are completely compliant with all legal requirements.

While getting an emotional support animal may feel like a stressful process, Certapet makes it simple and fast. Since not everyone is eligible for an ESA, they aim to save you time by offering a free pre-screening service before you speak with a licensed mental health professional. This screening only takes five minutes, so it’s a quick and easy way to find out how likely you are to receive an ESA letter.

If you do pass the pre-screening process, you’ll be set up with a telehealth visit with a licensed mental health professional in your state. All of their letters are fully compliant with all states and federal regulations, so you can feel confident that your letter will work for you. They also offer a fast turnaround time, making the whole process fast and painless. If you have any questions at all throughout the process, their customer service team is ready and willing to help you out.

They do provide letters for psychiatric service dogs as well – both letters to allow them to live in any rental housing and to fly in the cabin of an airplane.[1] [2] However, these letters are not legally required, which makes us feel a bit like they’re taking some advantage of people needing help. However, if you’re simply looking for an ESA letter, they’re still a strong option.

Pros

5-minute pre-screening

Fast turnaround

Helpful customer service team

Cons

Offers unnecessary psychiatric service dog letter

Valid ESA Letters – Best PSD Training and ESA Letter Service

Overall Thoughts: For those looking for a psychiatric service dog, in addition to an emotional support animal, Valid ESA Letters is an incredibly helpful option. In addition to ESA letters, they offer PSD training courses, so you can address both needs at once.

While an emotional support animal can offer a wealth of benefits to their handler, there are limits to how much they can assist you. Since they aren’t recognized as service dogs, they aren’t granted public access, which means you aren’t guaranteed to be able to bring them with you into places like grocery stores, schools, or airplane cabins. However, since psychiatric service dogs are legally considered service dogs, they have more rights and can assist you nearly constantly, no matter where you are.

With Valid ESA Letters, it’s simple to find out if you can qualify for both an ESA and a PSD. They not only offer ESA letters – which are guaranteed to be written by a licensed mental health professional in your state and to work as intended – but they offer PSD qualification screening, as well as a PSD training course. We also appreciate that they don’t promote physical products, like vests and ID collars, on their site; their focus is only on what is legally required, which helps build trust that they aren’t focused more on profit than patients.

One thing we didn’t love about Valid ESA Letters is that the website doesn’t offer a way to checkout on your own. Instead, you must speak to an ESA expert before you input your credit card info. Still, their staff is a pleasure to work with, including their legal team that will assist you in the unlikely event that your letter should be insufficient.

Pros

Offers PSD training and ESA letters

Letter is guaranteed

No physical products are promoted on the website

Cons

Website doesn’t let you check out on your own

Emotional Pet Support – Best Budget ESA Letter Service

Overall Thoughts: Just because you’re on a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to settle for an ESA letter service you can’t trust. Emotional Pet Support is a budget-friendly option that’s also well-reviewed and easy to use.

If cost is a primary concern for you, Emotional Pet Support is an affordable option that offers reliable, legitimate ESA letters quickly. Their ESA housing letters are only $99, making them one of the most budget-friendly legitimate ESA letter services available. Not only that, if your letter doesn’t work for you, you’re entitled to a full refund (as long as you request it within 30 days of purchasing your ESA letter).

Emotional Pet Support also makes it easy to see if you qualify for an ESA. The first step of their process is taking a 10-minute ESA questionnaire that will ask you questions about the animal you want to register, as well as questions about your mental health. Next, a licensed mental health professional will go over your exam results with you to see if you qualify and then write your letter. This process can be especially helpful if you’re nervous about the kinds of questions you’ll be asked during your exam, or to simply help you feel fully prepared to speak about your experience and symptoms.

While Emotional Pet Support does offer the core of what you need from an ESA service, there are some elements that are less than ideal. For one thing, they do charge you extra if you register multiple animals, which can be a major deterrent if you’re already budget-focused. For another, the website itself is fairly unattractive and can be a bit hard to navigate; while it is a legitimate service, this can make it feel a bit unprofessional.

Pros

Only $99 for a housing letter

Simple online exam to help see if you qualify

Full refund available within 30 days of purchase

Cons

Website is unattractive

Charges for multiple pets

Pettable – Fastest Option ESA Letter Service

Overall Thoughts: While they lack some of the benefits of U.S. Service Animals and Certapet, Pettable is a reliable and legitimate service that works well, especially for those who need a letter fast. They also have a strong legal team, so you can feel confident that you’ll have support if needed. Plus, you’ll speak with a licensed mental health provider in your state, so you can feel confident that your letter is legitimate and meets all legal requirements.

Pettable does offer a fairly quick turnaround time without any extra fees, but it’s important to note that you’ll have to pay an additional fee of $50 to guarantee you receive your letter within 24-hours. This fee seems a bit excessive and if budget is an important factor to you, this can be a major hindrance if you also need your letter quickly. However, if speed is your primary concern, it may well be worth the cost.

Our biggest concern with them is the fact that they still advertise that ESAs can fly on airplanes, which is no longer true. This, combined with the extra costs for a fast turnaround, can make it feel like they care more about money than patients themselves.

Pros

Excellent value (when not paying the extra charge for 24-hour turnaround)

Strong customer service team

Wonderful legal team

Cons

Still advertises nonexistent ESA travel letters

$50 charge for a 24-hour turnaround time

Emotional Support Animal – FAQs

Here, we break down the most common questions about emotional support animals so that you can feel completely confident and informed when tackling this process.

What Is an Emotional Support Animal Letter For?

An emotional support animal letter is an official document that acts as proof of a person’s need for an ESA to treat their disability. These letters must be written and signed by a licensed mental health professional in your state, and can secure the ESA access to rental housing regardless of pet policies. These letters should be on the mental health professional’s official letterhead and include their license # and contact information.

Do I Need a Note From a Mental Health Professional?

Legally, a landlord is allowed to request that you have a letter from a licensed mental health professional that states your diagnosis and your need for an emotional support animal as a result of that diagnosis. They are not allowed, however, to ask for proof of specific training.

How Do You Qualify for an ESA Letter?

To qualify for an ESA letter, you must have spoken with a licensed health professional in your state who diagnoses you with a disability that can benefit from an emotional support animal (i.e., PTSD, depression, or anxiety).

Flying with Emotional Support Animals

Previously, ESAs were allowed to fly in the cabins of airplanes, per federal law. However, the Air Carrier Access Act was updated, and as of January 11, 2021, ESAs are no longer recognized as service animals and therefore are not granted cabin access. Because of this, each airline is allowed to set its own policy for emotional support animals, with many charging fees to allow them to fly in the cabin with you. Before any flight, be sure to check with the airline to see what their policy is.

What Types of Pets Qualify as Emotional Support Animals?

Most commonly, emotional support animals are dogs. However, any animal can be a recognized ESA, providing they are well-behaved and well-trained enough to be non-disruptive in public places and to not damage any housing. Some other common ESAs are cats, miniature horses, birds, rats, minipigs, and hedgehogs.

Can You Have More Than One Emotional Support Animal?

You can have multiple ESAs, assuming your therapist has stated that each animal is necessary for your mental and emotional well-being.

Is There a Weight Limit for Emotional Support Animals?

An animal of any size or weight is eligible to be an ESA. Keep in mind, though, that there may be certain limitations that especially large emotional support animals can face.

Do Certain Breeds Make for Better Emotional Support Animals?

While any breed can be an emotional support animal, some may be more suited generally to specific tasks. For instance, if someone mainly needs an ESA to encourage physical movement, an energetic breed like a border collie may be best. However, if you want a quiet lap dog to cuddle with, then something like a toy poodle may be a better option.

My Landlord Says “No Pets Allowed,” but Can I Still Have an Emotional Support Animal?

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires all landlords to allow emotional support animals to live in any housing covered by the Fair Housing Act, regardless of their pet policy. They’re also not allowed to charge any pet deposit, fee, or additional “pet rent.” Under the Fair Housing Act, landlords also cannot ask for medical records or require the ESA to receive special training. However, landlords are allowed to request to see an ESA letter written by a licensed mental health professional.

Does My Emotional Support Animal Need a Vest, Leash, Tag, Collar, Etc. to Identify Him or Her?

Legally, an emotional support animal does not need anything behind an ESA letter written by a mental health professional. However, a vest, leash, tag, or collar can help make it clearer that the animal is more than simply a pet, and can help prevent confrontations with landlords.

What Is the Difference Between a Service Animal and an Emotional Support Animal?

The main difference between an emotional support animal and a service animal is that service animals are trained to perform specific tasks to help their handler, such as retrieving medication. However, an emotional support animal offers support by providing comfort and companionship. Also, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, service animals can only be dogs or miniature horses, whereas ESAs can be any type of animal. Service dogs are also granted public access, whereas ESAs are only guaranteed access to most rental housing.

Are Emotional Support Animals Valid in All 50 States?

Emotional support animals are valid in all states. However, to get your initial ESA letter, you’ll need to be sure to speak to a licensed mental health professional in your state.

Difference Between an Emotional Support Animal and a Psychiatric Service Dog

Both emotional support animals and psychiatric service dogs are meant to help their handlers cope with the symptoms of mental health disorders. However, psychiatric service dogs are legally recognized as service animals, since they are trained in specific tasks to assist their handler, and are granted public access rights. Emotional support animals are not considered service animals and are only guaranteed access to all housing regardless of pet policies.

How Long Is an ESA Letter Good For?

An ESA letter is only good for one year. Each year, the letter will have to be renewed by a licensed mental health professional to ensure that the handler’s diagnosis has not changed, and that an ESA is still an effective treatment option.

Get the Help You Deserve With the Best Emotional Support Animal Letter Services

For those who have a disability, an emotional support animal can be the key to a more fulfilling, independent and happier life. We hope this guide has cleared up exactly what an ESA is, who qualifies, and how to go about getting your ESA letter.

By choosing the right ESA letter service for you, you can feel confident that your emotional support animal can live with you without hassle, and that you have a legal team by your side should you face any confrontations at all.

Those with disabilities deserve to live their best lives, and an emotional support animal can help make that possible. We sincerely hope one of these ESA letter service providers can help you find the comfort you need from an emotional support animal – and make the process of obtaining an ESA letter simple and stress-free.

