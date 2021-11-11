Out-Of-Pocket Playas: Nick Cannon Said He’s ‘Single As A Slice Of Cheese’ Before Revealing His ‘Favorite’ Of His FOUR Baby Mamas To Andy Cohen

This guy is wild!

Nick Cannon’s relationship rhetoric seems to get wilder and wilder as he ages. The 41-year-old daytime talk show host played a game of “plead the fifth” with television producer Andy Cohen for The Nick Cannon Show and some of the things he revealed were completely out of pocket! Although we can assume if you’ve been following Nick’s fatherhood journey, you wouldn’t be TOO shocked by his answers.

During his conversation with Andy, Nick revealed that he’s “single as a slice of cheese,” and Nick immediately followed up the declaration by revealing who his “favorite” baby mama is out of the four he’s had his seven kids with. There’s Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and Alyssa Scott.

Not shying away from the question, Nick answered:

“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one,” said Nick. “I don’t think that was a good answer,” Cohen responded.

Nick then expounded on his answer, revealing that any baby mama from his past is a suitable candidate to have more children with so technically they could all be “next.”

In related news, the father of seven also mentioned to Andy that he’s practicing celibacy. Earlier in the week, Nick explained to Extra’s Rachel Lindsay why he’s holding out on sex until at least 2022. Noting that people are “so fascinated by it,” he explained: