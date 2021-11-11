Connect with us

Out-Of-Pocket Playas: Nick Cannon Said He's 'Single As A Slice Of Cheese' Before Revealing His 'Favorite' Of His FOUR Baby Mamas To Andy Cohen

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Published 9 seconds ago on
This guy is wild!

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Nick Cannon’s relationship rhetoric seems to get wilder and wilder as he ages. The 41-year-old daytime talk show host played a game of “plead the fifth” with television producer Andy Cohen for The Nick Cannon Show and some of the things he revealed were completely out of pocket! Although we can assume if you’ve been following Nick’s fatherhood journey, you wouldn’t be TOO shocked by his answers.

During his conversation with Andy, Nick revealed that he’s “single as a slice of cheese,” and Nick immediately followed up the declaration by revealing who his “favorite” baby mama is out of the four he’s had his seven kids with. There’s Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and Alyssa Scott.

Not shying away from the question, Nick answered:

“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one,” said Nick.

“I don’t think that was a good answer,” Cohen responded.

Nick then expounded on his answer, revealing that any baby mama from his past is a suitable candidate to have more children with so technically they could all be “next.”

In related news, the father of seven also mentioned to Andy that he’s practicing celibacy. Earlier in the week, Nick explained to Extra’s Rachel Lindsay why he’s holding out on sex until at least 2022. Noting that people are “so fascinated by it,” he explained:

“Honestly, I think it’s one of those things where I’m trying to be responsible. I’m trying to lead by example because I am a father of many… I gotta show self-preservation, self-control, discipline. It’s those aspects. I’ve done it before. I think the longest I’ve ever gone is probably a year and a half. I was in church every day!”

“February is a wild month ‘cause it’s Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. Together. It’s a lot goin’ on!”

The clock is ticking, and he called it “the celibacy celebration clock. ‘Cause you have to celebrate it.” Rachel wondered, “Are you celebrating it?” Cannon insisted, “We have to. Especially when it’s over!”

 

Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His Sex Life With Blake Lively On Surprise 'Tonight Show' Appearance

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds swapped places with Will Ferrell for an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, where Ryan unexpectedly confessed that his and Blake Lively’s sex life ‘is totally normal.’

Surprise! Ryan Reynolds stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 10 instead of Will Ferrell, who subbed in for the Deadpool actor, 45, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During his chat with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan kept the surprises coming when, after Jimmy, 47, asked how the actor’s wife Blake Lively and three children are doing, he suddenly started oversharing about the couple’s sex life. “Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” Ryan said, which caused Jimmy to laugh and clarify that he had no plans to ask a question that personal.

Ryan Reynolds on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on November 10, 2021 (Photo: NBC)

“Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy,” Ryan said. “I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy. Easy does it.” Jimmy laughed off Ryan’s trolling while admitting that he only had questions prepared for Will, who was scheduled to appear on the late-night show before the actors pulled a switcheroo. “Well fire away,” Ryan demanded to the host. The Canadian then explained that he was only interested in speaking about Will’s new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, as opposed to his own new Netflix film, Red Notice. “If you bring up Red Notice, you will taste the back of my hand,” Ryan said. “I’m going to deliver for Will Ferrell because he is a golden god.”

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock)

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Will — who acted as though he was Ryan during the interview — was also asked about how Blake, 34, has been doing. “My wife, Blake, is wonderful. Thank you for asking. She’s doing great,” Will said. “It’s a busy household. She’s a great cook.” When the host questioned exactly which meals the Gossip Girl alum likes to make, Will responded, “She makes oatmeal and killer nachos.”

As for Ryan and Blake’s kids, the Talladega Nights actor also jokingly shared to Jimmy Kimmel what the three little ones — James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 — dressed as for Halloween. “The oldest one went as Deadpool,” Will said with a laugh. “The middle one went as Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada. And the baby went as Deadpool also.”

Will and Ryan’s interviews were both hilarious! And their collaborations aren’t done yet, given the actors will both star in Apple TV+’s upcoming Christmas-themed musical film, Spirited.

Celebrities

Illinois woman found dead in her home, vehicle connected to her missing 1-year-old daughter found abandoned in Missouri

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
Handout

A vehicle connected to missing 1-year-old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was found abandoned in Missouri, 2 days after her mother was murdered.

The toddler was reported missing Tuesday, Nov. 9, after police discovered the body of 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy in her Wheeling, Illinois apartment.

Police conducted a welfare check on Murphy after she failed to show up to work Tuesday or contact her family. The family said they last heard from Murphy on Monday.

Murphy’s body was discovered late Tuesday night when officers climbed onto a balcony and entered her home at the Hunt Club Apartments at 356 Inland Drive.

There was no sign of forced entry, and Murphy’s 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn, was missing, according to Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen.

Police believe Murphy was targeted and her murder is not a random crime.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Jaclyn. She was believed to be in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The SUV was found abandoned in Missouri, but the toddler was not in the vehicle, police said.
 

Posted in Crime

Tags: child abduction, crime news, homicide, kidnapping, missing child, stolen cars

Celebrities

LeeAnne Locken Says Producer Gave Her "Glass" She Smashed at Infamous RHOD Party While Others Got Plastic Drinkware

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

LeeAnne Locken Claims Producer Gave Her The "Glass" She Smashed at The Infamous “Winter White” Party, The RHOD Alum Says Everyone Else Was Given “Plastic Drinkware”
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto

Secrets about the Real Housewives franchise are being unearthed in a tell-all book that just hit the shelves. In it, LeeAnne Locken has a few things to say about her time on The Real Housewives of Dallas.

LeeAnne left the franchise in 2020 after four seasons as an OG cast member. Although she was missed by fans, LeeAnne was soon replaced by Tiffany Moon, a young doctor who left a splash of drama on her first season.

During an interview in the book, LeeAnne raised the question, “Did you ever ask yourself how I got that glass in the first place?” Rich Bye, an executive producer of RHOD, spelled it out more clearly: “LeeAnne says that a producer gave that glass to her and told her to throw it.” When Rich discussed the possibility of it being true, he said, “It could be,” but he didn’t know for sure.

In the book, LeeAnne also said, “The Brandi Land party, if you remember, was a ‘no glass allowed’ event.” She then stated that everyone else was provided “plastic drinkware.”

The scene was important because castmates later used the moment against her as proof that LeeAnne was too dangerous to work with. In the book, Cary Deuber (who was one of the housewives to bring forth the accusation) later said she no longer felt LeeAnne was dangerous.

Very few housewives talk about production’s manipulation of drama until after they’ve left the show. In the RHOC chapter of Dave’s book, Tamra Judge also claimed a producer told her to throw wine at Jeana Keough in another infamous scene that is well remembered.

The book discussed the idea that several castmates were attempting to make LeeAnne angry to stir up conflict for the show. LeeAnne’s passionate moments were often used in the trailers.

Andy Cohen gets upset with cast members who expose uncomfortable truths about the show. At times, the franchise would have viewers believe the housewives are simply ‘being themselves’ without any manipulation from producers. The truth, though, seems more insidious.

